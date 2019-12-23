Harry Kane – An FPL Must Own Over Christmas

Harry Kane’s a must.

Say that fast a few times. Doesn’t it sounds a bit like… Merry Christmas?

During the last few weeks when I’ve listened to Fantasy Premier League podcasts I’ve once in a while heard the phrase “Harry Kane often does well over Christmas”. I’ve had the same thought over the last few seasons as well. So I decided to have a look into it.

At first I wasn’t sure how to define the Christmas period properly, but I decided to go for the period of December 23rd – January 1st.

There’s a few reasons for that, and you might think that I’ve chosen this particular period to suit my intent. But looking at previous seasons, Kane and Spurs have not played a game on either 21st or 22nd of December so I thought the 23rd marked a good start of the intense Christmas period. And at the other end I wanted to include New Year’s, and since Kane hasn’t played on January 2nd I decided to mark the end of the period at January 1st.

So with all that said. Let’s get into the statistics.

Over the past five seasons Kane has played 13 games during this Christmas period. He has scored 19 goals and been awarded 7 assists. That’s quite impressive to say the least, and if we weren’t to consider anything else it would be an easy choice to bring him in.

But we’ve all seen how Kane has dropped deeper this season and both touches and attempts in the box have dropped quite drastically compared to earlier seasons.

So I started to think about how his stats over the Christmas period compared to his stats earlier in a specific season. I find the results quite astonishing.

Goals per appearance (Before Christmas – During Christmas)

2018: (0.5 – 1.2)

2017: (0.7 – 3.0)

2016: (0.6 – 1.5)

2015: (0.5 – 1.0)

2014: (0.3 – 1.0)

But the comparison I’m most impressed by is the goal conversion rate.

Goal conversion rate (Before Christmas – During Christmas)

2018: (17.0% – 29.4%)

2017: (12.0% – 37.5%)

2016: (20.0% – 42.9%)

2015: (14.3% – 28.6%)

2014: (11.8% – 60.0%)

I believe this is the big reason why Harry Kane does so well over Christmas. His goal conversion rate skyrockets over the Christmas period and it would probably make even Jamie Vardy (£10.1m) jealous.

So one thing is pretty clear, something happens with Harry Kane over Christmas. The question is, will the story repeat itself this year?