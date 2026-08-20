Scout Picks

FPL Gameweek 1 Scout Picks: Arsenal + Man Utd triple-ups

20 August 2026 272 comments
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The first Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline of 2026/27 is nearing – so it’s time to nail down our Scout Picks for Gameweek 1.

While we still have some press conferences to come (and some unexpected news could alter these selections), the managers of eight of our XI have already faced the media on Thursday.

This is a Free Hit in all but name, with the focus solely on the upcoming Gameweek. Selections made in the Scout Squad are a big factor when it comes to deciding who made the final cut.

As ever, we are limited by certain restrictions:

  • An £83.0m budget for our starting XI
  • An overall squad limit of £100.0m
  • No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 1 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

Best £4.0m + £4.5m goalkeepers for FPL 2026/27

Bart Verbruggen (£4.5m) is our chosen goalkeeper after he was selected by two of our Scout Squad pundits.

Brighton and Hove Albion meet an Aston Villa side deprived of some key players (especially attackers), thanks to injury and plenty of exits in a summer of upheaval for the club.

Albion played in Europe on Thursday night, which is far from ideal.

However, they were the third-best team in 2025/26 for goals conceded (46), and the fifth-best for expected goals conceded (xGC, 49.13).

It’s also worth mentioning that Brighton kept clean sheets in their two most recent pre-season friendlies against Roma and Bologna, as well as Thursday’s draw with Tromso.

DEFENDERS

FPL Gameweek 10 Scout Picks: Calafiori part of Arsenal triple-up

 

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The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

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272 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. MattyW
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Settle a debate .. Who scores more goals this season
    1. Tzolis
    2. Wirtz

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    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Who's debating this?

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    2. chilli con kone
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Wirtz

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  2. Salarrivederci
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    De Cuyper on that left wing at home against this depleted Villa team? Even if it is only for 1 GW (obviously you hope you can play him in GW 4) it is so hard to ignore on BB.

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    1. Feanor
      • 17 Years
      4 mins ago

      Tired Brighton vs rested Villa. Could be a boilover.

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      1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/08/20/fpl-gameweek-1-scout-picks-arsenal-man-utd-triple-ups?hc_page=2#hc_comment_27686415

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  3. Feanor
    • 17 Years
    4 mins ago

    Thoughts on Walle Egeli as the 15th player on BB1? .I'd take 65+ minutes and a 2 pointer to allow me to turn Le Fe into Szoboszlai

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    1. chilli con kone
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      I’m doing something similar with Slater on GW2. Would still rather have DCL in that spot though

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  4. Sid07
    • 12 Years
    4 mins ago

    Suggestions?

    Kinsky (Verbrugen)
    Calafiori Maguire Ajer (kadiougli hume)
    Bruno Mbeumo szobo Ndiaye (Sangare)
    Pedro Haaland DCL

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  5. adstomko
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    99% locked in, GL all!
    BB GW1, no Haaland/Bruno/Arsenal. Playing long term:

    Verbruggen
    Milenković - Murillo - Branthwaite
     Semenyo - Mbeumo (C) - MGW - Wirtz
    Isak - Thiago - João Pedro 
    (Kinsky - Rogers - Collins - Vuškovic)

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    1. chilli con kone
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Brave. Hope it goes well for you

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      1. adstomko
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks! Aiming for no transfers until GW6.

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  6. twisterteo
    • 12 Years
    4 mins ago

    Is Shaw starting GW1?

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    1. chilli con kone
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Yes

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  7. chilli con kone
    • 13 Years
    4 mins ago

    Is anyone else chasing the golden ticket on GW2 Fodder Bench Boost?

    Rushworth
    Thomas
    Van Ew
    Slater

    It’s such a crap chip that do I even care if Hull score? That will probably get 10 points anyway

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  8. Mother Farke
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Ayari getting into dangerous positions and he has long shots in his "locker". too.

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  9. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Dropped the early BB & early WC plans. Will save the chips for later.

    Thoughts on this?

    Kinsky (Dub)
    Calafiori Maguire Hume DeCuyper (Thomas)
    Bruno Mbeumo Tzolis (

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    1. Pep Roulette
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Apologies

      Kinsky (Dub)
      Calafiori Maguire Hume DeCuyper (Thomas)
      Bruno Mbeumo Tzolis (Grimes Slater)
      Haaland Iska JP

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      1. Pep Roulette
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Isak**

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  10. hazza44
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    Thoughts on my current team? Recently removed DCL because he just doesn’t excite me.

    Verb
    Cala Maguire Rodon
    Bruno Mbeumo Wirtz Tzolis Le Fee
    Haaland JPedro
    (Kinsky Ajer Diop Walle Egeli)

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  11. damiang2233
    • 16 Years
    2 mins ago

    Thoughts on Van Hecke starting most game for Spurs?

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  12. Drosiah
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Going Haalandless until WC

    BB GW1 team - any changes? 🙂

    Raya (Kinsky)
    Calafori, Shaw, Ballard, Hume, James
    Mbuemo, Szoboszlai, B.Fernandes(c), Semenyo
    joao Pedro, DCL, Isak

    Thanks guys!

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  13. Rigid Digit
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Last fiddling, all set, Bench Boost GW1

    Verbruggen / Kinsky
    Calafiori / Maguire / Aina / Rodon / Diop
    Palmer / Mbeumo / Wirtz / Foden / Tonali
    Haaland / Isak / Barry

    Bench Boost probably buys 4 to 6 points, so might as well get it out of the way now

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