FPL Gameweek 1 Scout Picks: Arsenal + Man Utd triple-ups

The first Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline of 2026/27 is nearing – so it’s time to nail down our Scout Picks for Gameweek 1.

While we still have some press conferences to come (and some unexpected news could alter these selections), the managers of eight of our XI have already faced the media on Thursday.

This is a Free Hit in all but name, with the focus solely on the upcoming Gameweek. Selections made in the Scout Squad are a big factor when it comes to deciding who made the final cut.

As ever, we are limited by certain restrictions:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 1 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

Bart Verbruggen (£4.5m) is our chosen goalkeeper after he was selected by two of our Scout Squad pundits.

Brighton and Hove Albion meet an Aston Villa side deprived of some key players (especially attackers), thanks to injury and plenty of exits in a summer of upheaval for the club.

Albion played in Europe on Thursday night, which is far from ideal.

However, they were the third-best team in 2025/26 for goals conceded (46), and the fifth-best for expected goals conceded (xGC, 49.13).

It’s also worth mentioning that Brighton kept clean sheets in their two most recent pre-season friendlies against Roma and Bologna, as well as Thursday’s draw with Tromso.

DEFENDERS