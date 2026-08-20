FPL Gameweek 1 team news: Thursday’s live injury updates

We’re set for a much-busier-than-usual Thursday of team news, with a bumper crop of press conferences taking place ahead of Gameweek 1.

A whopping 10 Premier League managers will face the media today, following on from Frank Lampard’s presser on Wednesday.

Mikel Arteta, Xabi Alonso and Michael Carrick are among those taking questions from reporters.

We’ll bring you the key quotes and injury updates from these head coaches in the article below.

For the early team news on the other nine Premier League clubs, check out this article here.

KEY GAMEWEEK 1 TEAM NEWS FROM THURSDAY

THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

🚨 Thursday’s FPL Press Conferences! 🐯 1pm – Jakirovic

🦅 1pm – Sage

⭕️ 1.30pm – Arteta

🍒 1.30pm – Rose

🧿 1.30pm – Alonso

⬜️ 1.30pm – Farke

🐈‍⬛ 1.30pm – Le Bris

🌳 2pm – Glasner

⚫️ 4.30pm – Jaissle

👹 5.30pm – Carrick FPL is officially back!! pic.twitter.com/lG2JyVGDRX — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) August 20, 2026

CRYSTAL PALACE

Palace almost have a fully fit squad.

Their one concern is Dean Henderson (ankle), who limped out of the Eagles’ final pre-season friendly.

Pierre Sage says he’ll train today and will be assessed thereafter.

“He will train today with the ‘keeper squad and we will take the decision tomorrow but we hope he is able to play. “A little twist with the ankle but not too much and during the game, we took the decision to preserve him. He was able to play but we preferred him in recovery, two or three days of treatment, and come in a better shape to be at his best level.””A little twist with the ankle but not too much and during the game, we took the decision to preserve him. He was able to play but we preferred him in recovery, two or three days of treatment, and come in a better shape to be at his best level.” – Pierre Sage on Dean Henderson

“Everybody [else] can play and I have to do some choices. This is the job and it’s a good problem for me.” – Pierre Sage

HULL CITY

Sergej Jakirovic didn’t offer much in the way of team news, although there is an embargoed section to come.

Jack Butland (shoulder), Elliot Matazo (knee), Charlie Hughes (groin) and Darko Gyabi (thigh) are all on the medium-to-long-term injury list.

Joe Gelhardt (ankle) is also sidelined after his move from Leeds United.

It’s also doubtful whether Oscar Zambrano (hamstring) and Matty Jacob (hip) will recover in time for the start of the season, while Hidemasa Morita (calf) is expected back in team training next week.

Cody Drameh (hamstring) is ahead of schedule, however, and was earmarked to train this week.

Quotes to follow