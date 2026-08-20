Team News

FPL Gameweek 1 team news: Thursday’s live injury updates

20 August 2026 5 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

We’re set for a much-busier-than-usual Thursday of team news, with a bumper crop of press conferences taking place ahead of Gameweek 1.

A whopping 10 Premier League managers will face the media today, following on from Frank Lampard’s presser on Wednesday.

Mikel Arteta, Xabi Alonso and Michael Carrick are among those taking questions from reporters.

We’ll bring you the key quotes and injury updates from these head coaches in the article below.

For the early team news on the other nine Premier League clubs, check out this article here.

The Only FPL Companion App You Need for 2026/27 1

Score More Points. Win More Mini Leagues. Join FFScout.

KEY GAMEWEEK 1 TEAM NEWS FROM THURSDAY

THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

CRYSTAL PALACE

Palace almost have a fully fit squad.

Their one concern is Dean Henderson (ankle), who limped out of the Eagles’ final pre-season friendly.

Pierre Sage says he’ll train today and will be assessed thereafter.

“He will train today with the ‘keeper squad and we will take the decision tomorrow but we hope he is able to play.

“A little twist with the ankle but not too much and during the game, we took the decision to preserve him. He was able to play but we preferred him in recovery, two or three days of treatment, and come in a better shape to be at his best level.””A little twist with the ankle but not too much and during the game, we took the decision to preserve him. He was able to play but we preferred him in recovery, two or three days of treatment, and come in a better shape to be at his best level.” – Pierre Sage on Dean Henderson

“Everybody [else] can play and I have to do some choices. This is the job and it’s a good problem for me.” – Pierre Sage

HULL CITY

Sergej Jakirovic didn’t offer much in the way of team news, although there is an embargoed section to come.

Jack Butland (shoulder), Elliot Matazo (knee), Charlie Hughes (groin) and Darko Gyabi (thigh) are all on the medium-to-long-term injury list.

Joe Gelhardt (ankle) is also sidelined after his move from Leeds United.

It’s also doubtful whether Oscar Zambrano (hamstring) and Matty Jacob (hip) will recover in time for the start of the season, while Hidemasa Morita (calf) is expected back in team training next week.

Cody Drameh (hamstring) is ahead of schedule, however, and was earmarked to train this week.

Quotes to follow

FPL Stats Centre
5 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. TeddiPonza
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    4 mins ago

    Which combo you prefer for 7th and 8th attacker? BB gw 1

    A. Tzolis and Gomez
    B. Ndiaye and Gross

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  2. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Mukiele and Alderete passed fit by Le Bris - tempting to go back in for Mukiele.

    Open Controls
  3. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    Which do you prefer?

    A) lammens & Ballard
    B) roefs & maguire

    Open Controls
  4. The Philosopher
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Which scores more over the first 7-8 GWs?

    A: Semenyo + Szobo + Gabriel
    B: BrunoF + Anderson + Mosquera

    *also have Mbeumo from United
    * Mosquera becomes Konsa in GW2 if going B

    Open Controls
  5. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    just now

    where can i find the captains poll on desktop?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.