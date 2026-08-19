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FPL Gameweek 1 team news: Wednesday’s injury updates

19 August 2026 212 comments
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Get ready for some injury flags to vanish and others to appear as the Gameweek 1 press conferences get underway!

While the bulk of the pre-match pressers will take place on Thursday and Friday, Frank Lampard – whose Coventry City side contests the 2026/27 curtain-raiser at the Emirates – went early and faced the media on Wednesday.

We’ll bring you the key quotes and injury updates from the Sky Blues’ boss in the article below.

For the early team news on the other 19 Premier League clubs, check out this article here.

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COVENTRY CITY

Setting us Fantasy managers up for what’s to come this season, Lampard was evasive when he was first asked about the Coventry team news.

“We have a couple of issues. A lot of players are available and a lot of players are fit.

“We’ve had a good pre-season. It’s a challenge of a pre-season in a promotion year because it’s hard to do business early, in those first month or two months, even, especially with the World Cup going on.

“So, we’ve had to be patient and in pre-season terms, that means getting the players fit that came back on the 1st July and integrating players that are coming in at different moments, maybe have been at the World Cup, and we’re getting ready. A lot of teams have these similar problems but we’ve worked towards that and I think the players are fit and in a good place.” – Frank Lampard

Pressed on Haji Wright (quad), Jack Rudoni (shoulder) and Ephron Mason-Clark (hamstring), however, he did finally give us some details.

“[Rudoni and Mason-Clark] are in contention for Arsenal. They’re in contention.

“Haji Wright won’t be available for the Arsenal game and he won’t be available for a little while, unfortunately. He’s got a fairly serious quad injury which is disappointing for Haji and for us.

“It is certainly going to be a number of weeks [for Wright], it could be anything up to 12 weeks.” – Frank Lampard

There was nothing on Frank Onyeka, who hobbled out of last Friday’s friendly win over Monaco. While Lampard did hint at “a couple of issues” in his first quote above, Onyeka was seen running at the training ground this week.

Taiwo Awoniyi has signed from Nottingham Forest in the last few days, and Lampard was asked about the Nigerian striker’s fitness levels after a stop-start few years.

“I’m not concerned about it.

“There’s a reason why Taiwo leaves Nottingham Forest to come to us. We really like him and we hope he’s going to be great for us, but we’re aware of that [injury record].

“I flip that to more the mental side of Taiwo, that’s obviously probably frustrated with game time. So, I like a player that comes in hungry to play and get his minutes.

“Of course, medically, we have to look after him and prepare him, but I like a player that’s coming in wanting to be the man and wanting to play more minutes. So, that’s great.” – Frank Lampard on Taiwo Awoniyi

It’s not just injuries that are a factor at this time of year. With some Fantasy managers keen on Sky Blues’ players for Gameweek 2 (ie those on a Bench Boost), there’s also a degree of trepidation about the 2025/26 Championship winners further bolstering their squad in the transfer market, putting the medium-term game-time of their current players in question.

The recent capture of forwards Sidiki Cherif and Awoniyi, for instance, puts swift pressure on Ellis Simms.

Lampard was asked about the possibility of more arrivals between now and September 1.

“We tried to strike the balance of working smartly and hopefully strategically in the window to bring in players to help the squad that we already had. We’ll see as the window goes on what else comes in terms of ins and outs.” – Frank Lampard

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212 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. One Man
    • 10 Years
    44 mins ago

    A. Palmer & Odegaard

    Or

    B. Isak & DCL ?

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    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      44 mins ago

      A

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      1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        B

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    2. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      41 mins ago

      Think you mean Palmer and DCL or other two.

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      1. One Man
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yes sorry. Exactly what I meant.

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    3. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 13 Years
      36 mins ago

      Palmer is a dud.

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  2. theshazly
    • 3 Years
    40 mins ago

    Any advices on this team lads ?

    Raya ( Dubs )
    Robertson Cala Hume ( Davis / Thomas )
    Mbuemo BrunoF Szobo Tzolis ( Gomez )
    DCL Haaland JP

    0 ITB

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  3. The Mandalorian
    • 14 Years
    40 mins ago

    Man City targets

    Adam Wharton
    Enzo Fernandez
    Kone
    Bouaddi

    Ndiaye
    Kroupi Jnr

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    1. F4L
      • 11 Years
      20 mins ago

      interesting, do you reckon anderson is likely to be close to a 90 minute man or bouaddi + 1 more mid and he'll get subbed alot?

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  4. One Man
    • 10 Years
    39 mins ago

    A. Palmer & DCL

    Or

    B. Isak & Odegaard.

    Sorry I made a mistake on previous post.

    Thanks a mil in advance.

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    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      27 mins ago

      B with Tzolis over Odegaard?

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    2. F4L
      • 11 Years
      27 mins ago

      long term would rather a

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    3. Bucket Man
      • 8 Years
      27 mins ago

      Palmer and DCL. Although Isak is probably the player I want the most but can’t fit in.

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    4. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      8 mins ago

      B

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    5. NoOneCares
      • 1 Year
      just now

      B and it is not close.

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  5. jb1985
    • 8 Years
    38 mins ago

    What are your thoughts on my bb1 squad, maybe reduce one of the Sunderland coverage.

    Raya, Verbruggen
    Maguire,calafiori, Hume, mykolenko, muharemovic,
    Mbeumo, Tzolis, Gapko, Semenyo, E.Le Fee
    Haaland, Pedro, Brobbey

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    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      37 mins ago

      Nice

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    2. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      36 mins ago

      I like it. Though I think 5.0m is too much for a Leeds defender.

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    3. chilli con kone
      • 13 Years
      32 mins ago

      Gakpo too risky he could get pulled from the team if a transfer is imminent. Mykolenko is a bit of a nothing player but the rest is good

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  6. Bucket Man
    • 8 Years
    36 mins ago

    Are Rodon and Ajer the best 4.5 defenders for BB GW1 and rotating for the next few weeks? Thanks in advance

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    1. chilli con kone
      • 13 Years
      33 mins ago

      Yes imo I don’t like many of the 4.5s and they are the best two. Shaw is ok for first couple. Ajer my favourite for the defcon

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      1. Bucket Man
        • 8 Years
        10 mins ago

        Thank you. Could drop Szboszlai to Tzollis, and upgrade one but think Arsenal have some tricky fixtures GW2 onwards. Think I’m between

        A) Maguire, Rodon
        B) Ballard, Shaw

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        1. chilli con kone
          • 13 Years
          just now

          A probably better I think B would require transfers as fixtures turn

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    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 13 Years
      32 mins ago

      Yes I would say that’s the best 2. After that De Cuyper for some left wing OOP goodness.

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      1. Bucket Man
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        Thanks Count, liked Kadioglu too but with Verbruggen don’t really want to double up. Looked at Ipswich GK in goal as well but also have Leif Davis.

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    3. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      30 mins ago

      Consider Aina, Hume too. GW1 could prove to be a lottery with new coaches tactics.

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      1. Bucket Man
        • 8 Years
        27 mins ago

        Thanks. It’s been the trickiest part if the team for me. Wasn’t bench boosting but had Munoz and don’t expect him to start so dropped him down and thought it gives me the funds to get Gross and a second 4.5 goalkeeper.

        Looked at Aina and Hume and both have been in but trying to look at best rotation and nailedness for a few weeks at least and not convinced. Think the bench boost looks best with Williams, Shaw and Hume but after GW2 it doesn’t look amazing.

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        1. GreennRed
          • 14 Years
          10 mins ago

          Best hammer the hammer in GW1 so with bench boost if you think some of your 15 mightn't be as good in subsequent weeks.

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    4. Buck The Trent
      • 14 Years
      27 mins ago

      Robbo is a good option too

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      1. Bucket Man
        • 8 Years
        16 mins ago

        Thanks. Again same with Verbruggen and Kadioglu. The lack of 4.5 goalkeepers mean I’m on Kinsky and Verbruggen so don’t want to double up.

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        1. Pompel
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Imho the second goalkeeper doesn't really count as doubling up.

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  7. chilli con kone
    • 13 Years
    34 mins ago

    Looking for a few more opinions - I’ll comment back on your questions

    A. O’Reilly & Gross
    B. Williams/Van Hecke & Szoboslai

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    1. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      33 mins ago

      Aina and Szoboslai.

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      1. chilli con kone
        • 13 Years
        31 mins ago

        You don’t think Williams is worth the extra 0.5?

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        1. GreennRed
          • 14 Years
          29 mins ago

          I do but I'm hoping Aina hits form of two seasons ago.

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    2. F4L
      • 11 Years
      30 mins ago

      williams and szobo

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    3. chilli con kone
      • 13 Years
      28 mins ago

      Suprised as I thought A would be popular

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      1. GreennRed
        • 14 Years
        21 mins ago

        Hard to know yet on O'Reilly under Maresca. Gross isn't great in a team where a lot of attackers split points and none of them consistentlt dominating the share of points.

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    4. Bucket Man
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      B. Not convinced by the City defence and like Liverpools first set of fixtures. Szboszlai should hopefully tick along

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  8. pundit of punts
    • 13 Years
    33 mins ago

    Team A - (Long term WC horizon probably GW 16)

    Kinsky
    Calafiori - Shaw - Mykolenko
    Bruno - Mbeumo - Tzolis - Gross
    Haaland - Isak - Pedro

    Dubravka - Rodon - Slater - Thomas

    GW 2 - Save
    GW 3 - Bruno + Shaw ➡ Semenyo + NOR
    GW 4 - Mbeumo ➡ Palmer

    Team B - BB 1 WC 3 ( WC team in 3 will be same as the one that I arrive at GW 4 in Team A)

    Lammens - Pickford
    Calafiori - White - Tarkowski - De Cuyper - Hume
    Bruno - Mbeumo - Semenyo - Tzolis - Ndiaye
    Isak - Pedro - Brobbey

    So it’s basically Extra players on BB vs a saved WC as team becomes the the same in GW 4 in both pathways.

    What do you prefer? Team A or Team B?

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    1. pundit of punts
      • 13 Years
      32 mins ago

      Actually saved BB as well along with the WC in Team A vs BB points in Team B.

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    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 13 Years
      30 mins ago

      Team A and Ajer over Mykolenko

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      1. pundit of punts
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        Ajer doesn’t work for me.

        I need Mykolenko (HUL) in 5 when I bench Gross.

        Mykolenko better fixture in GW 1 as well.

        Ajer could be displaced by Pinnock or VdB may return early from injury. Mykolenko is nailed.

        No other 4.5m def stands out fulfilling all those conditions.

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    3. chilli con kone
      • 13 Years
      29 mins ago

      I much prefer A and save the wildcard. I’m on the same strategy of sorting bench boost later as Slater and Thomas are great fodder that you won’t have otherwise

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      1. pundit of punts
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        Makes so much sense isn’t it. No squeaky bum time without Haaland as well.

        But that BB could go really big in GW 1.

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  9. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 13 Years
    32 mins ago

    BB1

    Wirtz or Szsoboslai?

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    1. chilli con kone
      • 13 Years
      28 mins ago

      I’ve flip flopped loads of times and now back on Szobo. He’s playing 10 when Wirtz gets subbed

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      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 13 Years
        26 mins ago

        And Szsobo is a 90 minute man isn’t he?

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        1. chilli con kone
          • 13 Years
          3 mins ago

          Yes his minutes are insane. Peak physical specimen

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    2. pundit of punts
      • 13 Years
      22 mins ago

      Short term team - Wirtz
      Long WC horizon - Szobo

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    3. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      S

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  10. Stranger Mings
    • 5 Years
    29 mins ago

    How essential is bruno? Can only get by significatly downgrading this team
    Verb (kinsky)
    Shaw gvardoil cala (konsa cash)
    Mbeumo rogers tzolis szob semenyo
    Haaland pedro (dcl)

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    1. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      27 mins ago

      Too many mids with potential between 6-8m for Bruno to be essential for me for his price.

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      1. Stranger Mings
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Yeh really like my mids and hopefully mbeumo can get points

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    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 13 Years
      26 mins ago

      Don’t get too caught up on who you or others deem as ‘essential’. There will be periods in the season when owning certain players is optimal but if if you are racking up points from players you wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford and enjoy the team you are picking then go for it. Don’t play a game that is meant to be fun by forcing unnecessary restrictions on it.

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      1. Stranger Mings
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        True but just worried about bruno haul gw1-2

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  11. Buck The Trent
    • 14 Years
    28 mins ago

    Planning to BB2 and have 5.0-5.5 budget for a midfield.

    Initial plan was Gross or Gomez but BHA have 4 games in 10 days and face Chelsea in GW2. I like Mikey Moore if Savio doesn’t move until the very end of the transfer window but unsure.

    Are there any other decent options at that price range?

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    1. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      27 mins ago

      Maeda.

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    2. chilli con kone
      • 13 Years
      25 mins ago

      Brentford Sangare at 5.5 is good. Not sure any of the 5m mids are safe for GW2 bench boost

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    3. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      23 mins ago

      Sangare and Ampadu but probably stick with Gross

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    4. pundit of punts
      • 13 Years
      21 mins ago

      Ampadu?

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  12. Qaiss
    • 10 Years
    27 mins ago

    What do Man Utd fans here think about Mbeumo? Nailed in your teams or are his minutes a genuine concern with Sesko/Cunha/Amad/Rashford there?

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    1. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      26 mins ago

      Nailed. If his points aren't good I'll sell him.

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      1. Qaiss
        • 10 Years
        25 mins ago

        But will he be subbed by 70 minutes every week?

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        1. GreennRed
          • 14 Years
          18 mins ago

          Dunno. If he is and gets points,happy days. Gotta be thinking of some upsides when buying players.

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    2. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      I am gett8ng

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    3. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      21 mins ago

      I think we can expect early-ish subs going forward on occasion. Still have him. Still think he will play up front to begin and when Amad is subbed for Sesko move to the right.

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      1. Malkmus
        • 15 Years
        19 mins ago

        I think this is right. He’s a top pick with those fixtures and sesko not fully up to speed yet

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    4. pundit of punts
      • 13 Years
      21 mins ago

      2-3 GW pick

      Stocks tank after that.

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      1. Qaiss
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Seems so

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  13. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    21 mins ago

    Who is the best 5m midfielder if looking at a possible BB in GW2?

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    1. Malkmus
      • 15 Years
      11 mins ago

      Gomez ?

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  14. FPLamateur
    • 2 Years
    21 mins ago

    Who to start?

    Hume vs Ips (a)
    Ajer vs Tot (H)

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    1. Malkmus
      • 15 Years
      17 mins ago

      Hume

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    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 13 Years
      15 mins ago

      Hume, that’s what he’s in the squad for otherwise just buy a 4.0 instead.

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  15. Stimps
    • 13 Years
    18 mins ago

    Final draft, thoughts? Bench Boost active and 1m in the bank to upgrade a mid to Wirtz or Szoboslai next

    Verbruggen
    Calafiori Mosquera Maguire
    Bruno Tzolis, Ndiaye, Hinchelwood
    Haaland Pedro DCL

    Kinsky Sangare Rodon Hume

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  16. D15jones
    • 4 Years
    16 mins ago

    Dewsbury Hall vs Tzolis
    Stach vs Le Fee

    Pick two as a 6.5 and 6.0 combo

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    1. One Man
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      Tzolis & Le Fee.

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    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 13 Years
      14 mins ago

      Tzolis for now because he has started well and with a plum opening fixture. KDH is a player you will happily own longer term.

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      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 13 Years
        10 mins ago

        Le Fee comfortably over Stach

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    3. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      Tzolis and le fee

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    4. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      Tzolis & le fee

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  17. One Man
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    A. GroB

    Or

    B. Ndiaye?

    Thanks.

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    1. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      just now

      A

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  18. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
    • 1 Year
    15 mins ago

    Thoughts on Odegaard and Tzolis in same team? Also have Cala and Konsa (benched GW1 with a view to GW2)

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    1. One Man
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      Both V good picks. I will prob have both later on in the season.

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    2. Malkmus
      • 15 Years
      12 mins ago

      I wouldn’t have both personally

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  19. LC1
    • 11 Years
    15 mins ago

    Thoughts on this boys;

    Lammens
    White Caliafiori Hume
    Bruno Mbeumo Schade Tzolis
    Haaland(c) DCL Pedro

    Kinsky Konsa Sangare van Ewijk

    4 Arsenal players in case Konsa becomes a starter, but not too much drama if not as am happy with Sangare / van Ewijk playing..

    Any feedback is much appreciated!

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    1. Malkmus
      • 15 Years
      13 mins ago

      Looks good

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      1. LC1
        • 11 Years
        7 mins ago

        Ta bud

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    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 13 Years
      11 mins ago

      You have nailed it.

      Unfortunately when Konsa does start playing it could be at the expense of White’s minutes not just Mosquera’s.

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      1. LC1
        • 11 Years
        6 mins ago

        Cheers bud.
        Very true point! I think the thought of having the 4 Arsenal players is the reality of it.. We shall see!

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    3. McGazza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Doesn’t that tie your hands on transfers and force your first transfer out to be arsenal?

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      1. LC1
        • 11 Years
        6 mins ago

        It does..

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      2. chilli con kone
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        This - not worth it

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  20. Malkmus
    • 15 Years
    14 mins ago

    Evening all. Any thoughts on this? BB gw2

    A - Palestra (could be Mosq), Tzolis and 0.5m, or
    B - Shaw, Mbeumo

    Team is:
    Verb (Kinsky)
    X - Cala - Hume
    X - Bruno - Semenyo- ELF
    haaland- DCL - JP

    Subs - Gomez, Thomas, van ewok

    Thinking B

    Ta !

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  21. NZREDS
    • 13 Years
    11 mins ago

    A) Semenyo + Gross
    B) Szobo / Wirtz + Tzolis (extra .5 to upgrade a player if I go szobo)

    Current draft

    Kinksy (Dubs)
    Hume Calafiori Shaw (Rondon Thomas)
    Fruno Semenyo Mbeumo Gross (Sangare)
    Haaland Pedro DCL

    Cheers!

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    1. Danstoke82
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      I’ve gone B with Szobo

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  22. BlzE_94
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    Planning on having two out of three below, who do I drop?

    A) Ndiaye
    B) Le Fee
    C) Schade

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    1. Danstoke82
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      A and B

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  23. HAMMERTIME107
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    First time asking for help!?

    Basing on pre season games I’ve watched.
    Wanted a few differentials so let me know what you think? Any changes needed?

    Lammens
    Calafiori | Frimpong | James
    Mbuemo | Tzolis | Semenyo | Wirtz
    Haaland | Richarlison | Pedro

    Kinsky | Buendia | Robertson | Davis

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  24. Danstoke82
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    Which combo?

    A) Calafiori + Isak
    B) Gabriel + DCL

    Many thanks

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  25. Ronaldo Rooney Tevez
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Pick one:

    A) Maguire & Szoboszlai
    B) Shaw & Wirtz

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