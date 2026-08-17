Early FPL Gameweek 1 team news for all 20 Premier League clubs

With just a few days to go until Gameweek 1 starts, it’s time to take an early look at the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team news.

The pre-match press conferences later in the week will help give us more of a steer on the injury front.

But in the meantime, this article rounds up every issue we’re aware of after a busy summer of World Cup and pre-season action.

Remember to check out our team news tab and injuries and bans page for more information as the next week progresses.

JUMP TO…

Click on the hyperlinks below to jump to each club:

ARSENAL

Jurrien Timber (groin) and William Saliba (back) are Arsenal’s only two major injuries at present. Both are going to miss the start of the season and, in Saliba’s case, a lot more than that.

“Jurrien [Timber] is progressing really well. He is on the pitch, we are ramping up now, the volume and the load. I think he is in a good trajectory but there is still a few weeks to go.” “William [Saliba] as we know, is a more long-term injury.” – Mikel Arteta, speaking ahead of the Community Shield

One other name to listen out for later in the week is Bruno Guimaraes. He came off at half-time in Sunday’s Community Shield and was later spotted with an ice pack on his thigh.

Bruno Guimarães with ice pack on his thigh 👀 #arsmci pic.twitter.com/E2Buttr0il — Arsenal Radar (@ArsenalRadar) August 16, 2026

“I don’t know what happened, I don’t know. He wasn’t fit, maybe, it was the first game. It’s a long season.” – Riccardo Calafiori on Bruno Guimaraes, speaking after the Community Shield

ASTON VILLA

There was a double blow after last week’s Super Cup when it was reported that Brian Madjo (unknown) and Joao Gomes (calf) would miss the start of the season. Gomes will miss 2-4 weeks, while Madjo “could be out until at least September”.

The issues get worse up top, as Tammy Abraham limped out of Aston Villa’s final pre-season friendly on Saturday. We await an update on him.

There’s still no sign of Johan Manzambi (knee), meanwhile. He suffered an injury in the World Cup and hasn’t featured in pre-season, and still seems to be in the rehab stage.

Alejandro Garnacho should be back this week, however, having served a concussion protocol. He suffered a head injury during Villa’s pre-season match against BG Pathum on August 4.

Amadou Onana (knee) is expected to miss most, if not all, of 2026/27.

Away from injuries, Ollie Watkins, Ezri Konsa and Emi Martinez have yet to kick a ball since the World Cup. Martinez and Konsa have been linked with moves away recently, too.

BOURNEMOUTH

Amine Adli (calf) has joined Eli Kroupi (foot), Veljko Milosavljevic (knee) and Julian Araujo (thigh) on the medium-term injury list. The winger will be sidelined for “some weeks”.

Kroupi, in case you missed the news in pre-season, may be out until November.

On the suspension front, Ryan Christie won’t be available in Gameweek 1. He was sent off in Gameweek 36 of last season and has one more match to go of a three-game ban.

And in case you were wondering where Alex Scott was in Bournemouth’s final pre-season friendly – he too was suspended. He had been sent off in the Cherries’ penultimate kickabout of the summer but is available for competitive action.

Marco Rose could be further boosted this week.

Tyler Adams and recently signed right-back Juanlu Sanchez haven’t had any pre-season minutes yet, while Julio Soler, David Brooks and new striker Alvaro Rodriguez picked up issues in friendlies over the summer.

However, all five are due back in the run-up to Gameweek 1.

“The injured players, we planned the week like they are coming back for the City game. Not everyone for 90 minutes. But I think Tyler [Adams] is on a good way to get back in the team training next week. [David] Brooksy is on a good way. Julio [Soler] is on a good way. Álvaro [Rodriguez] is in a good way. “Juanlu came with a small injury. The injury was gone, but the problem was that he had not enough training load. So that’s what the data shows. That’s why we need to take care about him. We have to bring him in the right spot, on the right level physically to compete in training and in Premier League games. But he’s in team training as well next week.” – Marco Rose, speaking on Saturday, via the Bournemouth Echo

BRENTFORD

It’s all been a bit quiet on Sepp van den Berg, except for a local media report this summer suggesting the centre-back will be out for three months.

Adding fuel to that fire is the fact that the Dutchman hasn’t featured in any of Brentford’s friendlies.

Antony Milambo (knee), absent since last October, hasn’t kicked a ball either.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

It was reported late last week that Yankuba Minteh (leg) is set for 2-3 months out.

Fabian Hurzeler confirmed the news (if not the timeline) after Saturday’s friendly, also bringing us the latest on Carlos Baleba (ankle), Pascal Struijk (unknown) – who is yet to kick a ball in pre-season – and the ill Matt O’Riley.

“[Minteh] will miss for a longer period. That is definitely a blow for us because he is a key player. “Besides that, we don’t have that many injury concerns. Pascal Struijk is coming back, Matt O’Riley is coming back, Carlos [Baleba] is getting closer.” – Fabian Hurzeler

There were some reports that Diego Gomez limped down the tunnel after his withdrawal on Saturday but we’ve not seen any reputable outlets follow up on this, nor did Hurzeler mention anything when discussing injuries after the game.

Evan Ferguson (ankle), Kaoru Mitoma (hamstring) and Stefanos Tzimas (knee) are all expected to miss the start of 2026/27. Tzimas was the closest to a recovery, the last that we heard.

CHELSEA

Wesley Fofana will miss the first two Gameweeks through suspension after his red card late last season.

Aaron Anselmino and Emmanuel Emegha (both hamstring) are currently on the injury list after picking up issues in pre-season friendlies.

Jordan Henderson and Danny Welbeck were also not part of Chelsea’s squad to face Real Sociedad on Saturday. Henderson suffered a wrist injury while away with England this summer, but has been pictured in training. It’s not clear why Welbeck wasn’t involved.

All four players were pictured behind the dugout.

COVENTRY CITY

Haji Wright (quad) is a doubt for the start of the season but, speaking on Friday, Frank Lampard was hoping to have Jack Rudoni (shoulder) and Ephron Mason-Clark (hamstring) available for Gameweek 1.

“Rudi is coming along really well, he can play hopefully some minutes in our [behind closed doors] game tomorrow. He has worked hard. He has had a difficult injury to come back from, so making sure we get him right is important but he’s very, very close now and that’s great news for us. “[Mason-Clark] had a small injury. He played a game at Leicester. He had a tiny little reaction in his hamstring, which we are being careful with. We are hoping he is fit to train this week and hopefully available next week.” “[Wright] has got a quad injury which we are investigating, so I will tell you more when we know exactly what it is.” – Frank Lampard

Frank Onyeka limped out of Friday’s win over Monaco; we’ll hopefully get an update in Lampard’s presser later this week.

CRYSTAL PALACE

As far as we’re aware, there’s nothing at all to report on the injury front at Palace.

Jean–Philippe Mateta and Yeremy Pino are match fitness concerns, however, having not played a part in any of the Eagles’ pre-season friendlies. They were late back to training following World Cup participation. Both players were unused in Saturday’s friendly against Freiburg.

EVERTON

Everton were without three central midfielders for Saturday’s draw with Lille.

James Garner underwent successful surgery to address a groin issue in July, with a return to first-team training “being targeted around the opening week of the Premier League season”.

Tim Iroegbunam, heavily linked with a move to Hull City, is out with a groin problem of his own.

As for new boy Christian Norgaard, he’s not featured at all since signing from Arsenal. There was a suggestion he was nursing an injury in his final days with the Gunners.

FULHAM

Joachim Andersen will miss Gameweek 1 as he completes a three-match ban carried over from last season.

Tom Cairney (knee) will be out until after the September international break.

HULL CITY

Jack Butland (shoulder), Elliot Matazo (knee), Charlie Hughes (groin) and Darko Gyabi (thigh) are all on the medium-to-long-term injury list.

It’s also doubtful whether Oscar Zambrano (hamstring) and Matty Jacob (hip) will recover in time for the start of the season, while Joe Gelhardt (ankle) is sidelined after his move from Leeds United.

Cody Drameh (hamstring) is ahead of schedule, however. Summer signing Hidemasa Morita (calf) isn’t too far away, either, but Gameweek 1 looks like it will come too soon.

“Joffo (Gelhardt) will be three weeks more, maybe two. The good thing is that it’s his right ankle, so it’s good for us. I hope that in two weeks he will be on the pitch. “Morita is still having individual sessions. After Man Utd, he will be back in training with the group; this is the goal. We will see (if he features at Stoke), maybe he will get some minutes. We will see how he feels. “The news on Cody (Drameh) is better, and maybe he will be back in training on Monday. With Charlie (Hughes), everything is still the same. He will go to see a specialist in Dublin. Jack (Butland) is good, everything (in the surgery) went fine, and the recovery is three months, this is the latest that I know. Darko (Gyabi) is out for 12 weeks, three months, and this makes me very unhappy.” – Sergej Jakirovic, via Hull Live on Monday

IPSWICH TOWN

Central midfielders Jack Taylor (knee) and Azor Mutisawa (muscle) haven’t played a part in any of Ipswich’s friendlies, having undergone post-season surgery.

Boss Gary O’Neil said two weeks ago that the pair “have a chance” for Sunderland in Gameweek 1 but having not featured in the win over Union Berlin on Saturday, that looks doubtful.

Abdul Fatawu and Luis Florentino mysteriously both missed out on that victory, too, with local media reporting that Fatawu wasn’t risked because of a “knock”. There was no reason given for Florentino’s unavailability.

LEEDS UNITED

Gabriel Gudmundsson (hamstring) is set to miss the first two Gameweeks with an injury picked up in pre-season.

Daniel Farke revealed on Saturday that Wilfried Gnonto is a Gameweek 1 doubt, while long-term absentee Ilia Gruev (knee) is partly reintegrating into training.

“Willy Gnonto has a little injury after the last game, so it was not possible for him to join us in training in last days and also not ready for this game. So, perhaps a bit of doubt for the season opener. “Some good news with Ilia Gruev because he is part integrated [in training]. For both of them it could be – of course, for Ilia after a long injury – a bit too soon to be back in the traveling squad.” – Daniel Farke on Leeds’ injuries

LIVERPOOL

Long-term absentees Hugo Ekitike (Achilles), Conor Bradley (knee) and Giovanni Leoni (knee) remain out. Leoni is the closest to a recovery, but even that is likely over a month away.

Joe Gomez (muscle) isn’t expected to be sidelined for too much longer, while Curtis Jones‘ hip issue is thought to be minor in nature.

MANCHESTER CITY

Rodri (back) and Savinho (illness) were both absent from the Man City squad on Sunday but those two are seemingly heading for the exit door anyway.

Matheus Nunes is one new concern from Wembley. Named on the bench in the Community Shield, he suffered an injury in the warm-up and had to withdraw from the squad. It’s not yet clear what the issue is, as Enzo Maresca did not discuss the problem post-game.

Jeremy Doku was also pictured with an ice pack on his calf after being hooked at half-time. Again, Maresca didn’t comment on that.

The new City boss did, at least, say that Omar Marmoush “looks okay” after landing awkwardly in the defeat to Arsenal.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Manuel Ugarte (knee) is out long term for United, while Matthijs de Ligt (back) and Benjamin Sesko (calf) haven’t kicked a ball all pre-season. Both of them are affected by injuries carried over from 2025/26.

As for Mason Mount, Michael Carrick described the issue he picked up against PSG as a “kick”. However, he didn’t feature in the final two pre-season friendlies.

The Red Devils are a little short in the goalkeeping department. Tom Heaton suffered a hamstring issue in the same PSG game, the extent of which is unknown. Karl Darlow has meanwhile been absent for both Leeds and new club United since undergoing a surgical procedure at the end of last season.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

We’ve not seen Tino Livramento all summer, although it sounds like his return is imminent. The right-back had calf surgery in June after withdrawing from the England squad.

The Magpies were hit with a fresh blow at the weekend when Matthais Jaissle revealed that Joelinton will be out for “at least two weeks” with an unspecified issue.

Joe Willock also seemed to be nursing a groin complaint when coming off against Strasbourg on Sunday.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

As far as we’re aware, the only casualty for Forest is long-term absentee Nicolo Savona (knee).

He has been sidelined since January and it sounds like he’s not due back for a while.

SUNDERLAND

Thomas Meunier (back) missed out on Sunderland’s win over Stade Rennais on Saturday.

“We don’t really know yet but it’s a back pain, so we’ll assess the situation next week.” – Regis Le Bris on Thomas Meunier

Elsewhere, Nordi Mukiele and Omar Alderete both have “minor injuries”. Mukiele has been sidelined since coming off on August 2, while Alderete hasn’t featured since World Cup duty with Paraguay.

“They got minor injuries. “Omar, during the World Cup. Just a bit stiff. So, it’s important to take care of him before a big season and to avoid taking too much risk. Doesn’t make sense. “Nordi got a minor injury, as well, just at the end of the game against Wrexham. So should be available for the beginning of the season. But it’s the same: we have a long season coming up, so it’s important to take care of them to be safe. “Both of them should be on the bench against Ipswich [in Gameweek 1], we think.” – Regis Le Bris on Nordi Mukiele + Omar Alderete, speaking on August 8

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

The absences of Xavi Simons (knee), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), Wilson Odobert (knee) and Dejan Kulusevski (knee) stretch back into last season, and not one of these players has featured for Spurs in pre-season.

Odobert and Simons will be out for months yet but Kulusevski and Kudus have been stepping up their recoveries on the grass recently, so may not be too far away.

Pedro Porro, Destiniy Udogie and Micky van de Ven haven’t played for the Lilywhites this summer, either. While Porro’s no-shows are down to a deep run in the World Cup, van de Ven had a relatively early exit with the Netherlands. The sight of the Dutchman not even in training gear in recent footage from Hotspur Way does suggest there is some fitness issue there.

Udogie meanwhile has been nursing what Roberto De Zerbi called a “small problem” for not far off a month.

Dominic Solanke has featured in two friendlies but not since a 45-minute run-out against Chelsea on August 1.