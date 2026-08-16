Scout Notes

FPL pre-season: Villa injuries, another Ndiaye pen + no Norgaard

16 August 2026 165 comments
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Aston Villa and Everton both contested their final pre-season friendlies on Saturday.

Here are the major talking points from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective.

Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 ASTON VILLA

  • Goal: McGinn
  • Assist: Buendia

Aston Villa XI: Bizot (Wright 46), Nedeljkovic (Cash 46), Lindelof (Pau 53), Mings, Rowe (Maatsen 46), Bogarde (Kamara 46), Barkley (Jimoh-Aloba 86), Alysson, Lynch (Buendia 46), Hemmings (McGinn 46), Abraham (Burrowes 53)

SCOUT NOTES

  • Aston Villa rounded off their pre-season preparations with a 2-1 defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach in Germany.
  • Unai Emery handed rests to most of the Super Cup XI. Only Marco Bizot (£4.5m), Victor Lindelof (£4.5m) and George Hemmings (£4.5m) kept their places. Alejandro Garnacho (£6.0m) missed out once more due to concussion.
  • Gladbach had much the better of the first half, and went in 2-0 up. However, Villa improved after Emery made six alterations at the break, with first-teamers Matty Cash (£4.5m), Pau Torres (£4.5m), Ian Maatsen (£4.5m), Boubacar Kamara (£5.0m), John McGinn (£5.5m) and Emiliano Buendia (£6.0m) all introduced.
  • McGinn pulled one back midway through the second half from a Buendia cut-back. Having picked out McGinn, Buendia has now supplied six attacking returns in pre-season. That’s the most of any Villa player (see below). With potential penalties in his locker, he could be a decent early-season punt.

  • Besides that, the best opportunities fell to Maatsen, who flashed his effort wide of the far post, and Jamal Jimoh-Aloba, who really should have done better from inside the box late on.
  • But more concerning for Emery was another potential fitness issue. Tammy Abraham (£5.5m) suffered an injury when he slipped awkwardly in the second half. After receiving treatment on the pitch, he had to be replaced by Bradley Burrowes. Remember, Joao Gomes (£5.5m) and Brian Madjo (£5.5m) joined Amadou Onana (£5.0m) and Johan Manzambi (£6.0m) on the injury list after Wednesday’s Super Cup.  
  • Ollie Watkins (£8.0m) could potentially have to start next week’s opener at Brighton and Hove Albion, then. He hasn’t played a single minute of pre-season after the World Cup, but with Abraham potentially out as well as Madjo, there might be no other option.
  • Emiliano Martinez (£5.0m) and Ezri Konsa (£4.5m) are expected to report back on Monday, although both players continue to be linked with moves away from the club.
  • Villa subsequently head to the Amex Stadium with plenty of issues. A lot still needs to be sorted in the transfer market, too, with Matteo Ruggeri expected to be confirmed as Villa’s fourth new arrival of the summer soon.

EVERTON 1-1 Lille

FPL pre-season: Ndiaye back on pens + Bruno G debut

  • Goal: Ndiaye pen
  • Assist: Dewsbury-Hall

Everton XI: Pickford (Travers 64), Rohl, Tarkowski (O’Brien 64), Branthwaite (Keane 64), Mykolenko (Aznou 76), Hackney, Armstrong (Patterson 64), Dewsbury-Hall (Alcaraz 76), Dibling (Johnson 64), Ndiaye (George 64), Barry (Beto 64)

SCOUT NOTES

  • Everton concluded their pre-season with a 1-1 draw against Lille at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.
  • James Garner (£6.0m) and Tim Iroegbunam (£5.0m) both missed out due to injury. There was no sign of Christian Norgaard (£5.0m), either, who is yet to play since his arrival from Arsenal, raising significant concerns regarding his availability for Gameweek 1.
  • In more positive news, Jordan Pickford (£5.5m) was back between the sticks for the first time since the World Cup, while Jarrad Branthwaite (£5.5m) returned to the starting XI after his midweek no-show. Debutant Brennan Johnson (£6.0m) came on as a second-half substitute, too.
  • Iliman Ndiaye (£6.0m) netted the opener from the penalty spot after Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£6.5m) was brought down. Ndiaye has now taken and scored each of Everton’s last two penalties in pre-season, so he looks to be first choice after Thierno Barry (£5.5m) had previously stepped up from 12 yards against Stuttgart.
  • After that, David Moyes’ side really ought to have put the game to bed. Johnson could have scored a brace, while Harrison Armstrong (£5.0m) missed a sitter after he was played in by Barry. Everton failed to add to their tally, however, with a late Lille equaliser denying them victory.
  • Elsewhere, Tyler Dibling (£5.5m) had some bright moments and linked up well with right-back Merlin Rohl (£5.0m), who certainly offers more offensively than Jake O’Brien (£5.0m) – a centre-back by trade – from that position. Interestingly, after his introduction in the second half, O’Brien took on a central role.
  • As for Barry, he led the line for just over an hour and was unlucky not to bank an assist, but he never really looked like scoring.  
  • However, this was a positive overall display from Everton, with Ndiaye and Dewsbury-Hall particularly lively. You’d think Saturday’s line-up will probably be very close to the one that starts in Gameweek 1.
165 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. martynteresa
    • 1 Year
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    Liverpool fielding reserves for final friendly doesnt give any clues. Looking at Nguhoma

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    1. el polako
      • 9 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      What clues do you need from Liverpool?
      They have max 5 players people will be interested in.

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      1. THE CON MAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 day, 1 hour ago

        VVD, Jacquet, Frimpong, Szoboszlai, Greaveberch, Isak, Gakpo, & Mac Allister are all worth a look.

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    2. Meta12345
      • 2 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      They play again in 4 hours. Or this was their last preseason game?

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    3. Wolfman180
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      They play again this afternoon, I assume we'll see 1st team then

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    4. martynteresa
      • 1 Year
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      never mind playing como twice

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    5. THE CON MAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      They play at 6pm

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  2. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    Verbruggen,
    Gvardiol, Calafiori, Shaw,
    Mbuemo, Wirtz, Semenyo, Tzolis,
    Haaland, Isak, J Pedro,

    Kinsky, Gomez, O'Nien, O'Shea

    BB GW1? I do just want rid of the chip, just whether its good enough to keep squad as is or id need to spend a bit more on bench

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  3. JBG
    • 8 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    Haaland straight in the XI is a good sign. Saka on the bench however

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      Saka was my differential pick, not so much now...

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  4. el polako
    • 9 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    O’Riely starts - managers back to the drawing boards.

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    1. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      Overhead kick incoming

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  5. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 10 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    First draft. Any changes?

    Raya
    NOR Ballard Muharemovic Vuskovic
    Semenyo Mbeumo Wirtz Rogers
    Haaland Pedro

    Dubravka Sangare Walle-Egell Thomas

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    1. BerryMaze
      • 9 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      I like it a lot because it almost identical to mine ; )

      I only have DCL instead of Walle-Egeli and Tzolis instead of Rogers.

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      1. BerryMaze
        • 9 Years
        1 day, 6 hours ago

        And Kinsky as keeper instead of Raya : )

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  6. el polako
    • 9 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    Madueke first pushed out Saka from Englands squad and now doing it at Arsenal?

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    1. Nightcrawler
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      Not really. Only reason saka is benched for madueke is fitness

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  7. #1 Arne Engels Fan
    • 2 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    No Cherki, no party

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    1. el polako
      • 9 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      No Cherki’ng no party.

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  8. GENERATION X
    • 12 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    Other than maybe Nunes in at RB that looks like Citys starting XI next week

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    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      Still I cant trust the back 4 or Foden

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    2. THE CON MAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 day, 3 hours ago

      Not after that performance

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  9. Jacquet of all trades, mast…
    • 6 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    Little help here
    The oop fullback or the defcon CB

    A) Hume + De Cuyper
    B) O'Shea + Ballard

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    1. Jackie Moon
      • 8 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      A will certainly be more fun!

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      1. Jacquet of all trades, mast…
        • 6 Years
        1 day, 6 hours ago

        Yes couple seasons ago would be my choice. But with defcons nowadays a spanner in the works

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    2. GCHILD2K16
      • 9 Years
      21 hours, 42 mins ago

      A.
      O'shea wont add much points to ballard.

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  10. Nightcrawler
    • 7 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    Martinelli not even on the bench

    Tzolis looking very tempting

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    1. Jackie Moon
      • 8 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      Could be a great price into the Arsenal attack, but Eze could also play there.

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      1. Nightcrawler
        • 7 Years
        1 day, 6 hours ago

        As starter? No chance. Maybe later in the game if arsenal are going all out attack

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        1. Jackie Moon
          • 8 Years
          1 day, 6 hours ago

          How is Eze more attacking than playing Tzolis?

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          1. Nightcrawler
            • 7 Years
            1 day, 4 hours ago

            Have u watched tzolis.play? He tracks back a lot. Eze doesnt bither usually

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      2. GCHILD2K16
        • 9 Years
        21 hours, 40 mins ago

        Eze is strictly a 10 and competing with Odegard.
        Martinelli and Jesus are the competition for Tzolis. Shame Martinelli turned down Galatasaray. Would have swapped him + £30mil for oseimhen

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    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      Would you go Tzolis and downgrade an ARS 5.5 defender to a 4.5

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      1. GCHILD2K16
        • 9 Years
        21 hours, 40 mins ago

        yes

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  11. Jackie Moon
    • 8 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    Is Hume expected to continue on the wing?

    I was set on Roefs and Shaw, but now thinking of Lammens and Hume. Thoughts?

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    1. Jacquet of all trades, mast…
      • 6 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      He played full back yesterday but still scored

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  12. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 17 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    Lost on first page

    Afternoon Guys

    Any changes that you would make to this team

    Verbruggen Rushworth
    White Gvardiol Shaw Hume Williams
    Semenyo Mbeumo Szoboszial Ndiaye Sangare
    Haaland Pedro Thiago

    Any ideas would be appreciated

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    1. Jackie Moon
      • 8 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      Is that for a GW1 BB? If so I like it, if not there’s too much on the bench.

      Personally I also prefer Le Fee over Ndiaye. Outside of penalties he often flatters to deceive.

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  13. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    Schade worth the extra 0.5 over Sangare?

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  14. LangerznMash
    • 10 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    Watch Tzolis ownership skyrocket… currently 4.2%

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    1. Crystal Alice
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      I have Sarr but I'll consider the switch after today's eye test

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    2. LangerznMash
      • 10 Years
      1 day, 4 hours ago

      Up to 5% already

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      1. LangerznMash
        • 10 Years
        1 day, 3 hours ago

        Up to 6.7% now, that’s a 2.5% increase in 3 hours

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  15. Mr Pwps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    I'm looking to bench boost GW1 with this Haaland-powered squad. Fixtures GW1-5 are pretty good overall for these guys. Umming over Ndiaye instead of Le Fee.

    GK: Verbruggen, Kinsky
    DEF: Calafiori, Mosquera, Shaw, Gvardiol, Hume
    MID: Fernandes, Wirtz, Le Fee, Groß, Sangaré
    FWD: Haaland, João, DCL

    Have I (a) lost the plot, or (b) am I onto something?

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    1. RICICLE
      • 4 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      I like it, but just feels a tad short of one more better mid, in this case I’d go Ndiaye over Le Fee

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    2. Shev
      • 2 Years
      1 day, 5 hours ago

      Personally not a fan of Wirtz but like the sangare pick. So b for me but with some tweaks

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  16. pundit of punts
    • 13 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    Looks like my no Haaland BB team is a no go

    Didn’t expect him to start today

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    1. Christina.
      • 16 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      lol

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      1. Captain Vantastic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 day, 5 hours ago

        xo

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  17. RICICLE
    • 4 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    Hey chaps, just wondering what some thoughts are on this, BB GW1 with a view to Wildcarding in GW4 or GW6.

    Kinsky
    Shaw - Calafiori - XXX
    Wirtz - Bruno - Mbuemo - XXX
    J.Pedro - Haaland - DCL
    —————————————————
    Verbruggen; Gomez: Hume: O’Shea

    Also wondering which option to go with to fill in the blanks.

    A) Gvardiol + Gross
    B) Muhamerovic + Ndiaye

    Most appreciated cheers gents

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    1. Under my Cucurella
      • 11 Years
      1 day, 5 hours ago

      A

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      1. RICICLE
        • 4 Years
        1 day, 5 hours ago

        Cheers bud!

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  18. Haa-lala-land
    • 5 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    Wood penalty

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  19. Raiser153
    • 5 Years
    1 day, 5 hours ago

    RMT please guys - think I'm going for BB week 1.

    Kinsky, Verbruggan
    Shaw, Calafiori, Gvardiol, Mitchell, Rodon
    B.Fernandes, Semenyo, Szoboszlai, Mbeumo, Gibbs-White
    Isak, J Pedro, DCL

    £0.5 ITB

    Not sure how I feel about 3 Man Utd players, but they have 3 decent fixtures.

    Any suggestions on how I can improve it would be appreciated. Thanks.

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  20. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 day, 5 hours ago

    Who else is ready to rip up their entire FPL team after every goal scored today?

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      1 day, 5 hours ago

      Watch it be players like Kovačić and/or MLS who score XD.

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  21. Fight in the schade
    1 day, 5 hours ago

    Think I am settled with this rd1 BB , open to suggestions. Cheers

    Roefs
    Calafiori white gvardiol
    Mbueno MGW foden Tzolis
    Haaland JP richarlison

    Lammens Shaw Lefee Hume

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    1. Shev
      • 2 Years
      1 day, 5 hours ago

      See how Tzolis plays today maybe don't triple up on arsenal until saka/rice etc back? Just my thoughts

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  22. Shev
    • 2 Years
    1 day, 5 hours ago

    Thoughts on current draft? Pretty template but a couple of differentials, any advise welcomed.

    Kinsky/verbruggen
    Shaw/calafiori/robertson/N.Williams/thomas
    Ndiaye/b.fernandes/sangare/somenyo/szbos
    Georginio rutter/haaland/j. Pedro

    Thanks

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  23. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    1 day, 5 hours ago

    Only just seen the lineups.

    Saka, Rice and Gyökeres are surely no-goes now on GW1? While all of Mosquera, White and Calafiori are good options.

    Haaland starting also solidifies his place on my team. Too risky to go without.

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      1 day, 5 hours ago

      Gyokeres has(if I remember correctly) rarely started against teams like City. So probably starts against Coventry. Saka and Rice however, no idea.

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    2. RICICLE
      • 4 Years
      1 day, 5 hours ago

      Agreed

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    3. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 day, 5 hours ago

      Saka and Rice will have minutes managed over the first 4 or 5 gameweeks so aren't options. Probably Gyokeres starts against Coventry but is still a slight minutes risk with Havertz starting today.

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  24. RICICLE
    • 4 Years
    1 day, 5 hours ago

    Cala nailed in my squad!

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      1 day, 5 hours ago

      He did this last season I remember, was so attacking, took him in after they played MU where he also was attacking and then Arteta switched it up and Calafiori was quiet for most of the season, when not injured.

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      1. RICICLE
        • 4 Years
        1 day, 5 hours ago

        Definitely a valid point but for the first initial fixtures he has to be in the squad bud

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  25. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    1 day, 5 hours ago

    Oh dear. Calafiori's ownership is going to sky rocket now.

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  26. Not again Shirley
    • 9 Years
    1 day, 4 hours ago

    Don’t think I have seen Kai in any RMT’s yet. Not sure why TBH. Always been on my radar and even more so now.

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  27. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    1 day, 3 hours ago

    My only real dilemma is Ndiaye or EleFee in that 6m slot.

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