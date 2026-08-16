Scout Notes

FPL pre-season: Pedro again, Rogers debut, Munoz returns

16 August 2026 183 comments
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Chelsea and Crystal Palace wrapped up their pre-season preparations on Saturday, with both sides providing further clues for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers ahead of Gameweek 1.

Here are the key FPL talking points from their final summer friendlies.

FPL 2026/27 Pre-season Minutes, Goals + Assists Tracker

CHELSEA 3-1 REAL SOCIEDAD

  • Goals: Joao Pedro x2, Rogers
  • Assists: Joao Pedro, James, Gusto

Line-up: Sanchez (Penders 61); Fofana, Lacroix (Acheampong 62), Colwill (Hato 76); Neto (Estevao 76), James (Fernandez 62), Caicedo (Lavia 76), Palestra (Chavarria 76); Palmer (Gittens 76), Rogers (Gusto 62); Joao Pedro.

SCOUT NOTES

  • For the third successive match, Chelsea started with three centre-backs. Alonso again used a 3-4-2-1 shape, with Wesley Fofana (£5.0m), Maxence Lacroix (£6.0m) and Levi Colwill (£5.0m) forming the defensive line. Pedro Neto (£6.5m) and Marco Palestra (£5.5m) operated as wing-backs, while Reece James (£5.5m) partnered Moises Caicedo (£5.5m) in central midfield. Chelsea also kept the same general structure despite several second-half substitutions against Sociedad. With Fulham now just over a week away, this increasingly looks like the system Alonso will use in Gameweek 1.
  • Alonso has previously stressed that Chelsea will remain tactically flexible. However, there were further signs here of how his 3-4-2-1 could function. Caicedo regularly dropped into the defensive line during build-up, while Fofana moved wider on the right. Neto and Palestra dropped deeper without the ball before pushing much higher when Chelsea had sustained possession.
  • Neto was particularly impressive from right wing-back. He supplied the cross that eventually led to Morgan Rogers’ (£7.5m) opener, beating his man before clipping the ball towards João Pedro (£7.5m) at the back post. Alex Remiro saved the Brazilian’s header but could only push it into Rogers’ path for a simple finish. Neto also won a dangerous free-kick after leaving his marker behind and continued to offer Chelsea plenty of width.
  • Palestra was quieter on the opposite flank but still occupied very advanced positions. That attacking role remains one of the more interesting aspects of Alonso’s system from an FPL perspective. The Italian also impressed going forward against AC Milan.
  • The biggest Fantasy draw remains Pedro. The Brazilian forward led the line, with Cole Palmer (£9.5m) and Rogers operating behind him. However, Pedro regularly dropped deeper to link play, allowing the two attacking midfielders to run beyond him.
  • Pedro was heavily involved even before scoring. His header created Rogers’ opener and he forced Remiro into another save shortly afterwards. The forward also went close following some neat second-half interplay involving Palmer.
  • His first goal arrived only two minutes after the restart. Palmer created space before finding James, whose excellent cross from the right found Pedro. The Brazilian rose highest and guided his header beyond Remiro.
  • Pedro then added his second late on. Malo Gusto (£5.0m) played him through and the striker calmly finished across the goalkeeper.
  • The brace moved Pedro onto seven goals in five pre-season appearances. He has also now scored eight times across his last seven matches for Chelsea and Brazil. With Liam Delap (£5.5m), Nicolas Jackson (£6.5m) and Danny Welbeck (£6.0m) missing from the squad, Pedro completed the full 90 minutes as Chelsea’s only recognised striker. There’s little doubt that he will begin the season as Alonso’s first-choice number nine, and the combination of minutes, central positioning and current form makes him increasingly difficult to ignore at £7.5m.
  • Palmer completed 76 minutes and his underlying involvement was more encouraging than in some previous friendlies. However, he still didn’t look completely sharp. Chelsea’s talisman became increasingly influential after half-time, helped create Pedro’s first goal and almost combined with him for another.
  • There were several glimpses of the fluid relationship Alonso appears to want between Palmer, Rogers and Pedro. The striker repeatedly dropped away from the defensive line, giving the two attacking midfielders space to run beyond him. Rogers almost returned the favour for Pedro after scoring the opener, controlling James’ pass before trying to square for the Brazilian.
  • Rogers himself completed 62 minutes on his Chelsea debut. His goal was a simple finish but he looked comfortable operating as one of the two number 10s behind Pedro. That position could become particularly significant for the British record signing if Alonso continues with the same shape.
  • James again played centrally rather than at wing-back and produced one of Chelsea’s best creative moments. His excellent cross supplied Pedro’s first goal. The captain also found Rogers with a superb pass during the first half and grew increasingly influential after the interval.
  • Chelsea still showed some defensive vulnerabilities. Sociedad created several good first-half opportunities and Robert Sanchez (£5.0m) produced a superb reaction stop from Jon Martin. He then made another strong save in a one-on-one situation. Jon Mikel Aramburu eventually equalised with an excellent 20-yard volley shortly before half-time.
  • Alonso gave minutes to 20 players. Enzo Fernandez (£7.0m), Gusto, Josh Acheampong (£4.5m) and Mike Penders (£4.5m) were among the first substitutes. Romeo Lavia (£5.0m), Jorrel Hato (£4.5m), Estevao (£6.5m), Jamie Gittens (£6.0m) and new signing Pep Chavarria (£5.0m) followed later.
  • Fernandez received a mixed reception following recent transfer speculation. He did, however, complete a full lap of appreciation with his team-mates after the final whistle.
  • Lacroix, Rogers and Chavarria all made their first Chelsea appearances of pre-season. Alonso explained afterwards that some players had only recently returned to training but still managed around an hour:

“For some players it was the first one and the last one. For us, there were some good things, some things we can improve. It’s normal at this moment for some players.

It was great to have all the team together. Some of them after three days could play for 60 minutes. It was the last test. Now we have a whole week to prepare for Fulham, but it was a good feeling in the stadium.” – Xabi Alonso
  • Delap, Jackson, Welbeck, Mykhailo Mudryk (£5.5m), Tosin Adarabioyo (£4.5m), Malang Sarr (£4.5m), Emanuel Emegha (£5.0m) and Jordan Henderson (£5.0m) all missed out. Emegha and Aaron Anselmino (£4.5m) have injury issues, while Henderson may also have been unavailable through injury – reported by @NizaarKinsella. Chelsea now have a full week on the training ground before travelling to Fulham in Gameweek 1.

FREIBURG 3-0 CRYSTAL PALACE

Rogers debut

Line-up: Henderson (Benitez, 60); Riad (Tomiyasu, 60), Richards, Canvot; Mitchell, Wharton (Hughes, 60), Kamada, Mingueza (Munoz, 77); McNeil (Nketiah, 77), Strand Larsen (Guessand, 60), Sarr (Franca, 77).

SCOUT NOTES

  • Crystal Palace ended their pre-season preparations with a 2-0 defeat to Freiburg, before losing an additional 30-minute training match 1-0.
  • Pierre Sage used the extra half-hour to distribute more minutes across his squad, meaning the two sides effectively played 120 minutes in Germany.
  • Dean Henderson (£5.0m) made his first appearance of pre-season, while Dwight McNeil (£5.5m) made his unofficial Palace debut.
  • Palace again lined up with a back three, with Chadi Riad (£4.5m), Chris Richards (£5.0m) and Jaydee Canvot (£5.0m) in front of Henderson. Sage has consistently used three centre-backs during pre-season, making it increasingly clear that this is the system he wants to take into the new campaign. Oscar Mingueza (£4.5m) and Tyrick Mitchell (£4.5m) occupied the wing-back positions against Freiburg.
  • Mitchell has been a regular starter throughout the summer and again offered attacking threat from the left. Early in the second half, his low delivery found Jorgen Strand Larsen (£6.0m), whose flick took a deflection behind. Mitchell then picked out the striker at the back post from the resulting short corner, but his header drifted wide. The £4.5m defender therefore remains one to monitor heading into Gameweek 1. His regular pre-season minutes and advanced role are encouraging, although Palace’s defensive display in Germany highlighted the obvious clean-sheet concerns.
  • Mingueza started on the opposite flank and lasted until the 77th minute, when Daniel Munoz (£5.5m) replaced him. With several options available to Sage at wing-back, and Munoz linked with a move away, the minutes situation will need monitoring once the competitive action begins.
  • Adam Wharton (£5.5m) returned straight to the starting XI after making his first appearance of pre-season against Fulham. He partnered Daichi Kamada (£5.0m) centrally and lasted an hour before Will Hughes (£4.5m) replaced him.
  • Sage opted for a front three of Ismaila Sarr (£6.5m), Strand Larsen and McNeil. The latter made his first Palace appearance following his summer move and played 77 minutes before making way for Eddie Nketiah (£5.5m).
  • Palace struggled to create clear chances for long periods, despite enjoying spells of possession. Sarr saw one first-half effort blocked, while Strand Larsen came closest shortly after the restart with two opportunities in quick succession.
  • Henderson was considerably busier at the other end. The Palace captain produced several saves on his return and repeatedly denied Freiburg during a strong spell of pressure early in the second half. He made an excellent one-on-one stop from Yuito Suzuki in the build-up to the opener, but Yannick Engelhardt reacted quickest to the rebound and converted from close range. Lucas Holer doubled Freiburg’s advantage shortly afterwards.
  • Evann Guessand (£5.5m) was another notable inclusion after returning to Palace earlier in the week. He replaced Strand Larsen on the hour and operated through the middle. Guessand showed some promising signs despite failing to score. He won possession in an advanced area but couldn’t get the ball under control quickly enough to shoot. Matheus Franca (£5.0m) later flashed a dangerous delivery across goal that narrowly evaded Guessand.
  • Palace finished the regulation match with greater attacking intent. Nketiah forced a fingertip save with a clever dink, while a Kamada corner caused a scramble inside the Freiburg penalty area.
  • Sage then used an additional 30-minute training match to get further minutes into his players.
  • Guessand remained involved and headed Munoz’s cross narrowly over. He then released Franca with a through-ball, although the pass fell slightly behind his team-mate. Nketiah also went close late on when his long-range effort grazed the crossbar.
  • Freiburg scored the only goal of the additional game through Derry Scherhant. He broke through and lifted his finish over Benitez. The separate training match therefore finished 1-0, making the combined score across the 120 minutes 3-0.
  • Palace’s preparations have been complicated by players returning at different stages following the World Cup and several injury problems. Sage admitted afterwards that his squad remains behind where he wants it to be:

“For the moment, I think we are not ready to play because we need more sessions. With the starting XI, we have only two or three players who have been here with us from the beginning without injury.

That’s why it’s difficult. We played maybe 30 minutes good in the first half, but it’s not sufficient because a game like this is 120 minutes. Only a quarter is not sufficient to work something else.” – Pierre Sage
  • The Palace boss also explained that implementing his ideas will take time. As a result, he intends to retain elements of last season’s approach while gradually developing the team:

“It was a moment to work together with all the players. As I said before, we need more time because it’s a new staff with new ideas. To implement this kind of thing, it takes time.

I think the players who were with us from the beginning understand better than the new ones. That’s why we adapt and we will do a lot of things that the team did last year.

Because we have less time to work, we will continue our work during the season.” – Pierre Sage
  • Another new signing, Anan Khalaili, didn’t travel to Germany after completing his move from Union Saint-Gilloise on the day of the game. Sage suggested it was simply too soon to throw him into action with unfamiliar team-mates.
Premier League 2026/27 fixtures released: FPL reaction
183 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Ibra
    • 8 Years
    1 day, 10 hours ago

    I feel like I’ve now found the right BB1 team (WC possibly in GW6):

    Lammens
    Gvardiol - Muharemovic - van Hecke
    Bruno - Wirtz - Foden - Ndiaye
    Haaland - Joao Pedro - DCL

    Verbruggen - Ajer - Gomez - Davis

    1. Lammens + van Hecke > Kinsky + Maguire – The Lammens/Verbruggen rotation is very good, and van Hecke is clearly better on defensive contributions than the Man Utd defenders.

    2. No Arsenal defenders – Arsenal’s defence has looked weak in pre-season, they have difficult fixtures in GW2 and GW3, and I’m not sure which Arsenal defender I’d want. If one of their defenders looks good, I can easily make a GW4 Gvardiol → Arsenal defender move.

    3. Wirtz and Foden – They have the potential to score big in the opening weeks. If they turn out to be poor, I can easily switch one of them to someone like Rogers.

    If Gomez is injured, I’ll have to upgrade him to a £5.5m midfielder and switch Muharemovic to Rodon. But hopefully Gomez is fit, because I only need a fifth midfielder for GW1.

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    1. Doosra - ☭BowenOfRice☭
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 day, 5 hours ago

      Excellent. There is mine, with the same plan:

      ___ ___ ___ Lammens
      ___ Van Hecke _ Shaw_ Hume
      Bruno F. _ Semenyo _ Szoboszlai _ Ampadu
      __ Haaland _ Thiago _ Calvert-Lewin

      Verbruggen / Gomez Mitchell Rodon

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  2. The Tonberry
    • 2 Years
    1 day, 10 hours ago

    Best 6.0 or below midfielder for BB2? Am only likely to play them in GW2 up until the international break and they will be my 8th attacker.

    A - Le Fee (v FUL)
    B - Kluivert (EVE)
    C - Tavernier (EVE)
    D - Tel (NEW)

    Am currently on Le Fee, but I think Tel could have the highest upside. He's by far the most creative and attacking Spurs asset currently available (there's only really him, Moore, and Richarlison fit and ready to play) and looked good in pre season. Even if Spurs sign a winger and a forward, I'd still expect him to start GW2

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    1. Bumbaclot
      • 15 Years
      1 day, 9 hours ago

      Gross?

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      1. Fitzy.
        • 14 Years
        1 day, 9 hours ago

        Not a great GW2 fixture though, which is what he's after?

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    2. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 day, 9 hours ago

      I am on Kluivert currently

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      1. fantasyfog
        • 11 Years
        1 day, 8 hours ago

        Me too, tempted to swap him for tavenier

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    3. Lilliputian
      10 hours, 32 mins ago

      There are other good options to consider; Schade (Brentford) and Hinshelwood (Brighton).

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  3. statenisland
    • 11 Years
    1 day, 10 hours ago

    Bottomed.

    BB.GW1, £0.5 ITB, thoughts?

    Lammens (Kinsky)
    Maguire, Calafiori, Vuskovic (Muharemovic, Kadioglu)
    Wirtz, Tzolis, Semenyo, Mbuemo (Gross)
    Haaland, Joao Pedro, DCL

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  4. Bumbaclot
    • 15 Years
    1 day, 10 hours ago

    Hi all. This is how I’m lining up currently:

    Kindly/verb
    Vanhecke/vvd/shaw/mosquera/thomas
    Mbuemo/semenyo/szobo/sarr/gross
    Haaland/pedro/dcl

    I have 1 mil in the bank. Is there anywhere you would use that 1 mil or keep it in the bank?!

    Thanks everyone

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  5. Excused By Bemused Confusio…
    • 16 Years
    1 day, 10 hours ago

    Repinging me lost memo

    I come from a long lost time where things were simpler. I played for over a decade but there was none of this Defensive Contributions nonsense. I'm wondering....

    How does it work again?

    AND

    If I just pretended it didn't exist and played the old way (goals, assists, clean sheets, bonus points) will I be at a big disadvantage?

    Cheers,

    Champ

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 day, 9 hours ago

      Yeah

      Basically centre backs are more viable now than the marauding, attacking full backs

      They've modified it but it's a factor

      Slow and steady with DC points across the season

      Rather than occasional hauls in defence

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      1. Excused By Bemused Confusio…
        • 16 Years
        1 day, 9 hours ago

        Hmm. Sounds boring and mathematical. Has this change been unpopular?

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        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 day, 8 hours ago

          It's fine

          They made defensive midfielders more viable too, but that's rolled back a bit this season

          The game should have just added one point extra for each position, for goals scored, to retain the attacking intent in the game

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    2. Christina.
      • 16 Years
      1 day, 9 hours ago

      xxx

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      1. Excused By Bemused Confusio…
        • 16 Years
        1 day, 8 hours ago

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      2. Excused By Bemused Confusio…
        • 16 Years
        1 day, 8 hours ago

        I sent you love hearts but fittingly the current soulless, corporate, enshitified echo locater version of FFS won't allow me to express love.

        How bout RMT lads?? Option a or option b? Please build my team for me oh hive mind...

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    3. 17th Time Lucky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 day, 8 hours ago

      I also missed last season, so this is hypothetical thoughts, and a question to those who know...

      I'm assuming it makes good CBs more if a set and forget option? Against a poor attack - good chance of clean sheet. Against a good attack - probably concede but also probably get defcon (4pts if concede once, still 3pts if concede 2 or 3 times)

      Is that basically right?

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  6. Tomerick
    • 12 Years
    1 day, 10 hours ago

    Vuskovic is looking like a Defcon monster but De Cuyper is oop. Which one to target?

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    1. Mother Farke
      • 2 Years
      1 day, 9 hours ago

      Bearing in mind De Cuyper won't be OOP forever, I'd go for Vuskovic.

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  7. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 day, 9 hours ago

    Is Munoz likely to be benched against Everton?

    Will he move there?

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  8. 2EyedTurk
    • 11 Years
    1 day, 9 hours ago

    Any thoughts on this, targetting a BB in GW2

    Lammens Kinsky
    OReilly Calafiori Hume Shaw Thomas
    Mbeumo Wirtz Sarr Semenyo Gross
    Haaland Pedro Brobbey

    0.5ITB

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  9. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 day, 9 hours ago

    Will Barry start ahead of Beto for Everton?

    I have £5.5m for my 8th attacker and injury to the Brian kid at Villa and Hadji Wright at Coventry means I'm looking elsewhere.

    Everton's forward line looks a better bet than Rodrigo
    Muniz at Fulham to me, do you think that's correct?

    Everton often start slowly tho.

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    1. The Tonberry
      • 2 Years
      1 day, 9 hours ago

      Rutter is a better option at 5.5 than Barry

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      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 day, 8 hours ago

        Cheers

        Will look into him too

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    2. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      1 day, 8 hours ago

      Muniz is a dead option now imo with their new signing Gonzalo Garcia looking to be the main man now.

      Not sure I would go there myself, but Awoniyi has just moved to Coventry and is £5.5m so might be worth adding to your Watchlist 🙂

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      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 day, 7 hours ago

        There's quite a few options at that price

        Including Arsenal and Forest players etc

        Munoz according to Gemini is being targeted for a move to Everton so I've had to transfer him out

        I've also dropped Sarr for Barry in my current set up

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  10. Moon Dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 day, 9 hours ago

    I don't know what to make of Brighton.

    Minteh, Mitoma, Baleba injured. Hinshelwood transfer rumours. Gomez limping down the tunnel*. This squad does not seem robust enough to travel to the "Gateway to the Arctic", in the far north of Norway, and then play Villa 3 days later, before another Thursday game a few days before Chelsea. It's a lot.

    *https://x.com/FPLFocal/status/2088651441854398905?s=20

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    1. Thanos
      • 5 Years
      1 day, 9 hours ago

      Start of the season. Don't think its a problem immediately.

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    2. The Tonberry
      • 2 Years
      1 day, 8 hours ago

      There are a lot of factors with Brighton which dampen their appeal early days.

      Verbruggen and Gross are the only ones I'm considering right now, but it's highly likely I'll just avoid them altogether to begin with and just wait and see how it pans out in the first few weeks

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    3. Powers106
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 day, 8 hours ago

      Agree and it does have me rethinking Verbruggen too

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    4. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 12 Years
      1 day, 8 hours ago

      good point. I still think gross is good value and am very tempted by de cruyper too

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  11. Bertie7898
    1 day, 9 hours ago

    Why no one in here going fernandes?

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 day, 8 hours ago

      Which one?

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  12. Moneymar
    • 4 Years
    1 day, 9 hours ago

    Szobo or Wirtz? I can only pick one

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    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 12 Years
      1 day, 8 hours ago

      wirtz for me

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  13. LangerznMash
    • 10 Years
    1 day, 9 hours ago

    If Diego Gomez is injured, is Mikey Moore a feasible replacement?

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    1. Christina.
      • 16 Years
      1 day, 9 hours ago

      I read that as Mickey Mouse

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  14. Moneymar
    • 4 Years
    1 day, 9 hours ago

    Rice or Rogers?

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    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 12 Years
      1 day, 8 hours ago

      mmh not keen on either to be honest. rogers maybe.

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    2. 17th Time Lucky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 day, 8 hours ago

      I feel like Rice will get less minutes than last year, not because Bruno replaces him, but because Bruno being there means that he can be rested occasionally without it being too much of a loss to the team.

      Rogers may be a wait at the beginning, but think he'll be great

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  15. Tmel
    • 15 Years
    1 day, 9 hours ago

    This is for Draft FPL so looking medium-long term, how would you rank these mids?

    1. Rayan
    2. Wilson
    3. Groß
    4. Hinshelwood
    5. Kudus

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    1. 17th Time Lucky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 day, 8 hours ago

      Probably 3 1 2 4 5

      I do think Hinsh is better than that as a player, but doubtful how good Brighton will be once conference League kicks in and disrupts preparation - but still keeping Groß top for set pieces.

      Feel very tight between Wilson and Rayan. I want Wilson to be better, but I just feel like Bournemouth will play more of a "you can score 3 if we score 4" attitude and given his age he's likely to be even better this year than last.

      If Spurs don't upgrade their attack then they'll hardly score anything so Kudus is a poor choice. If they do upgrade, Kudus moves down the pecking order and is a poor choice.

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    2. The Mentaculus
      • 5 Years
      1 day, 7 hours ago

      123
      4 & 5 not even on my list (for 7 player league)

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  16. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 12 Years
    1 day, 9 hours ago

    thoughts on muharemovic? could be a defcon magnet and from I ve read he s class. also scored yesterday. worth the extra 0.5 compared to rodon?

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    1. LangerznMash
      • 10 Years
      1 day, 8 hours ago

      Beast, wouldn't be surprised if he has similar points to Tarkowski.

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      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 12 Years
        1 day, 8 hours ago

        cheers 🙂

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    2. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      1 day, 8 hours ago

      Definitely imo...

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  17. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 day, 8 hours ago

    Any Everton fans, care to comment above?

    There's usually a few on here.

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  18. Meta12345
    • 2 Years
    1 day, 8 hours ago

    Rodon and wirtz or muharemovic and szoboszlai?
    I could change rodon for bogle because of minutes threat for rodon by new signing Nico elvedi. Is bogle nailed?

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    1. LangerznMash
      • 10 Years
      1 day, 8 hours ago

      Elvedi is a backup signing and will have little impact.
      Bogle and Rodon both nailed.

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  19. TheDragon
    • 8 Years
    1 day, 8 hours ago

    Where have all the regulars gone?

    We’ve got more irregulars than ever.

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 day, 8 hours ago

      It changes every season

      As much as AI hullicinates players, managers etc from last season at least you get a response to all of your prompts

      Will AI create forums and communities of 1?

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      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        1 day, 8 hours ago

        In Scarfolk communities of one are banned!

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    2. The Mentaculus
      • 5 Years
      1 day, 8 hours ago

      I don't know but I've never seen so many irregulars here all at once!

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  20. Gudjohnsen
    • 9 Years
    1 day, 8 hours ago

    Anyone going with Palmer or is Semenyo a better oprion?

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    1. 17th Time Lucky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 day, 8 hours ago

      If he fires, Palmer will be incredible in the system Alonso has been setting up. But it's a big if...

      Semenyo would be safer to start probably

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  21. Gudjohnsen
    • 9 Years
    1 day, 8 hours ago

    Anyone going with Palmer?

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    1. Raoul Nogues
      1 day, 8 hours ago

      Not before a while

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    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 day, 8 hours ago

      Nah

      Nor Foden

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  22. Raoul Nogues
    1 day, 8 hours ago

    Common mistake in the article on Chelsea, it's not Malang Sarr who left the club in 2024 but Mamadou Sarr who was transferred (and loaned back) from Strasbourg last season.

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  23. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 day, 8 hours ago

    £1m itb with this lot, where should I upgrade next?

    Pickford
    Calafiori Aina Gvardiol
    BrunoF Mbeumo MGW Semenyo
    Barry João Pedro Thiago

    Steele Sarr Konsa Mukiele

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    1. Raoul Nogues
      1 day, 8 hours ago

      Steele if you 're benchboosting

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      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 day, 8 hours ago

        Cheers

        I'm not planning a BB

        Perhaps there's an opportunity for one early on when Mukiele is back fit

        He's a definite starter at home

        But will Europa follow the same pattern and ruin Sunderland this season?

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    2. The Mentaculus
      • 5 Years
      1 day, 8 hours ago

      Barry. Several 6m fwds are a substantial upgrade

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      1. Shipstontrev
        • 17 Years
        1 day, 6 hours ago

        Agreed

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        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 day, 5 hours ago

          Yeah

          I've got Ndiaye in now and looking at alternatives for the third striker

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  24. Thanos
    • 5 Years
    1 day, 8 hours ago

    Do you expect Leeds to keep CS in their opening 3 games?

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      1 day, 8 hours ago

      Yes, double defence the way to go.

      Open Controls
    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 day, 8 hours ago

      Rodon and Bogle

      Open Controls
  25. JBG
    • 8 Years
    1 day, 8 hours ago

    Thoughts on this BB1 team. 0.5m itb.

    Donnarumma-Verbruggen
    Mosquera-Calafiori-Maguire-Ajer-Mykolenko
    Groß-Semenyo-MGW-Mbuemo-LeFee
    Haaland-JP-Rutter

    Open Controls
    1. LangerznMash
      • 10 Years
      1 day, 7 hours ago

      You are spending £30.5m on Man City players.

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 8 Years
        1 day, 7 hours ago

        And?

        Open Controls
        1. LangerznMash
          • 10 Years
          1 day, 7 hours ago

          and what?

          Open Controls

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