Leeds United and Sunderland rounded off their pre-season campaigns with wins on Saturday.

Here’s what we learned from both of their games.

Leeds United XI: Trafford, Bogle, Rodon, Bijol (Okafor 67), Muharemović, Justin, Ampadu (Tanaka 76), Stach (Longstaff 68), Wilson (James 68), Calvert-Lewin (Nmecha 67), Aaronson (Piroe 76).

“Right now, especially the players who are involved during the whole pre-season, they are in really good shape. We have, of course, a few players who just arrived a bit later after the World Cup, so they will need a bit till they reach 100%. – Daniel Farke

“Willy Gnonto has a little injury after the last game, so it was not possible for him to join us in training in last days and also not ready for this game. So, perhaps a bit of doubt for the season opener.

“Some good news with Ilia Gruev because he is part integrated [in training]. For both of them it could be – of course, for Ilia after a long injury – a bit too soon to be back in the traveling squad.” – Daniel Farke on Leeds’ injuries