Merry Christmas from Fantasy Football Scout

Christmas Day has finally arrived, providing many of us with a chance to take a much-needed break from Fantasy Premier League, as hard as that is.

While you’re doing your best to ignore FPL, everyone here at Fantasy Football Scout would like to take this opportunity to wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

While you’ll probably be digesting roast dinner rather than FPL content on this special day, I am sure many of you will be considering what to do with Son Heung-min after his Gameweek 18 red card.

Don’t forget, if you’re struggling to balance family life and FPL, former world champion Simon March has provided us with some much-needed tips. READ THEM HERE.

Thankfully, we had enough time to produce plenty of articles ahead of the Boxing Day fixtures so make sure you head over to our Gameweek 19 guide in the top menu for everything you need for tomorrow.

Until then, I would like to thank our many readers, listeners and viewers for another year of fantastic support for Fantasy Football Scout.

After the transitional season of 2018/19, with myself, Neale and Geoff coming onto the team, the 2019/20 campaign has been one of continued growth for the site.

Further increases in viewing figures and membership sign-ups have helped us invest back in more new signings including a team of talented ProPundits, video and community manager Andy Mears, as well as expanded involvement for FPL Family pair Sam and Lee Bonfield.

A great big thanks also goes to our team of mods for the thankless job they do for us every day.

That just leaves me to make another rare request for you to tear yourself away from the site for this one day of the year and spend some time with your family and friends.

Captain Sensible and the Scout Picks articles went up yesterday so there won’t be too much more to have a look at today.

We’ll be hearing from Pro Pundit Az Phillips a little bit later today but apart from that, it’s going to be a quiet one until the Boxing Day matches.

Once again, everyone here at Fantasy Football Scout, wishes you a Merry Christmas, a Happy New Year and a Christmas Tree of green arrows between now and the end of the season.

