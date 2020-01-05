The latest FFS Cup fixtures and results

The draws for the sixth round of the FFS Members Cup and the seventh round of the FFS Cup have taken place following the completion of Gameweek 21.

We’re down to the final 16 Fantasy managers in both tournaments after the New Year’s Day round of fixtures.

FFS CUP

The results from the sixth round of the open-to-all 2019/20 FFS Cup are available by clicking here.

The seventh round draw in full can be accessed here.

Our highest-ranked manager in round six (more of whom below) made it through to the round of 16.

Teddy Brewski, still chasing a cup double, beat robharr to progress to the next stage.

He will play TOMYG84 in round seven.

Our only all-top 10k clash in Gameweek 22 sees Mataatti take on Leggend2: this is the former’s third successive meeting with a manager inside the top 10,000 at the point of the tie.

Our only two remaining site users who lie outside the top 100k and who remain in the FFS Cup, stamfordbridge and A Team Has No Name, meet each other in the last 16.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

The scores from the fifth round of the 2019/20 FFS Members Cup are available by clicking here.

The sixth round draw in full can be accessed here.

An impressive four of our remaining 16 managers – including the aforementioned Teddy Brewski – are currently inside the top 1k.

Our highest-ranked entrant left in either competition remains at 14th in the world after Gameweek 21.

frankiem, who first entered the top 1k four months ago, defeated Emm7980 and will meet prbaker1980 in the sixth round.

ActorJeff and BeckerCallSaul, who have overall ranks of 388th and 586th respectively, also progressed.

The aforementioned TeddyBrewski saw off moderator TorresMagic in the first Gameweek of 2020 and will next play robharr – who he coincidentally defeated in round six of the FFS Cup.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

The FFS Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule, though this could be subject to change.

Fantasy Football Scout Cup Round Dates

Qualifying – Gameweek 13

Round 1 – Gameweek 14

Round 2 – Gameweek 16

Round 3 – Gameweek 17

R ound 4 – Gameweek 18

Round 5 – Gameweek 19

Round 6 – Gameweek 21

Round 7 – Gameweek 22

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 23

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 25

Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 26

Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates

Qualifying – Gameweek 14

Round 1 – Gameweek 16

Round 2 – Gameweek 17

Round 3 – Gameweek 18

Round 4 – Gameweek 19

Round 5 – Gameweek 21

Round 6 – Gameweek 22

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 23

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 25

Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 26

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

