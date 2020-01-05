91
Community January 5

The latest FFS Cup fixtures and results

91 Comments
The draws for the sixth round of the FFS Members Cup and the seventh round of the FFS Cup have taken place following the completion of Gameweek 21.

We’re down to the final 16 Fantasy managers in both tournaments after the New Year’s Day round of fixtures.

FFS CUP

The results from the sixth round of the open-to-all 2019/20 FFS Cup are available by clicking here.

The seventh round draw in full can be accessed here.

Our highest-ranked manager in round six (more of whom below) made it through to the round of 16.

Teddy Brewski, still chasing a cup double, beat robharr to progress to the next stage.

He will play TOMYG84 in round seven.

Our only all-top 10k clash in Gameweek 22 sees Mataatti take on Leggend2: this is the former’s third successive meeting with a manager inside the top 10,000 at the point of the tie.

Our only two remaining site users who lie outside the top 100k and who remain in the FFS Cup, stamfordbridge and A Team Has No Name, meet each other in the last 16.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

The scores from the fifth round of the 2019/20 FFS Members Cup are available by clicking here.

The sixth round draw in full can be accessed here.

An impressive four of our remaining 16 managers – including the aforementioned Teddy Brewski – are currently inside the top 1k.

Our highest-ranked entrant left in either competition remains at 14th in the world after Gameweek 21.

frankiem, who first entered the top 1k four months ago, defeated Emm7980 and will meet prbaker1980 in the sixth round.

ActorJeff and BeckerCallSaul, who have overall ranks of 388th and 586th respectively, also progressed.

The aforementioned TeddyBrewski saw off moderator TorresMagic in the first Gameweek of 2020 and will next play robharr – who he coincidentally defeated in round six of the FFS Cup.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

The FFS Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule, though this could be subject to change.

Fantasy Football Scout Cup Round Dates
Qualifying – Gameweek 13

Round 1 – Gameweek 14
Round 2 – Gameweek 16
Round 3 – Gameweek 17
Round 4 – Gameweek 18
Round 5 – Gameweek 19
Round 6 – Gameweek 21
Round 7 – Gameweek 22
Quarter-Final – Gameweek 23
Semi-Finals – Gameweek 25
Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 26

Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates
Qualifying – Gameweek 14

Round 1 – Gameweek 16
Round 2 – Gameweek 17
Round 3 – Gameweek 18
Round 4 – Gameweek 19
Round 5 – Gameweek 21
Round 6 – Gameweek 22
Quarter-Final – Gameweek 23
Semi-Finals – Gameweek 25
Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 26

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes
The prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

91 Comments Post a Comment
  1. CFC1990
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Jimenez or Ings?

    Open Controls
    1. Dont_Win_Friends_With_Salah…
      • 2 Years
      42 mins ago

      I have Jiminez but would rather have Ings I think

      Open Controls
    2. JT11fc
      • 1 Year
      41 mins ago

      Jiminez this gw. Ings long term

      Open Controls
    3. CFC1990
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      39 mins ago

      Stats side with Jimenez but I am guessing Ings is just more clinical

      Open Controls
    4. HurriKane
      • 7 Years
      39 mins ago

      Ings

      Open Controls
      1. HurriKane
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        2nd top scorer in the league and provides better value with better upcoming fixtures.

        Open Controls
        1. CFC1990
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          5 mins ago

          Yeah true and I reckon he will nick one against Leicester

          Open Controls
          1. HurriKane
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Wouldn't be surprised at all. Ings is Fixture proof and scored against nearly all the tough oppositions this season.

            Open Controls
    5. jimmyabs1987
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Both as they great value and I think can get goals against better opponents.

      Open Controls
  2. unitednations
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Morning dzzz, thoughts on the best move(s) here with 2FT and 1m

    Ryan
    Taa • Lundy • Otamendi --- Rico Aurier
    Kdb • Salah • Martial • Grealish -- Stephens
    Vardy • Rashford • Ings

    A: Otamendi >> Sidibe / Gomez / Soy and carry over FT
    B: Otamendi + Grealish (mci) >> 4.8m def + Maddison
    C: Save FT and do Martial / Rashford >> Many / Maupay before gw24
    D: Save FT and do Otamendi / Rashford >> Robbo / Tammy before gw24

    Open Controls
    1. JT11fc
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      D

      Open Controls
  3. HurriKane
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    At the start of gw11 Az was ranked 2 million

    Come gw21 he's currently 145k only 18 points behind Jonty (76k) and nicely poised for top10k

    What a turn around in the space of 10gws. Lesson learnt Dont give up and play sensibly. There is still time to get a respectable rank 😉

    Open Controls
    1. JT11fc
      • 1 Year
      55 mins ago

      I cant complain as ive had 7 greens arrows in the last 8 (1.4m - 370k)
      But farout wouldnt mind climbing up as quick as that!

      Open Controls
      1. HurriKane
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Well done mate. Its only upwards from now on and good luck for reminder of season

        Open Controls
        1. JT11fc
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Cheer!

          Open Controls
          1. JT11fc
            • 1 Year
            just now

            S*

            Open Controls
    2. jimmyabs1987
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      What’s his team ID?

      Open Controls
  4. JT11fc
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    With the main debate being pool assets does this team look balanced if i do the moves for double attack?

    Pope / Button
    Trent Sidibie Lundy / Kelly 4.4
    Mane Salah KDB Rich Grealish
    Vardy Ings / Greenwood

    Open Controls
    1. Dont_Win_Friends_With_Salah…
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      If anybody is rested you are relying on Kelly still getting game time. And Pope probably needs changing given Burnleys fixtures

      Open Controls
      1. JT11fc
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Ye idk who id have for 4.4 def yet but yes bench is abit light weight

        Open Controls
    2. HurriKane
      • 7 Years
      1 hour ago

      Looks sexy. People are exaggerating saying you cant have a balanced team with Salah Mane.

      With premium strikers having an in different season and abundance of great cheap defenders like soy lundy dunk etc means you can easily pump money into midfeild and have a great team as well

      Open Controls
      1. JT11fc
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        Thanks, thats what i like to hear. Grealish can easily go and move to 343 in the future too

        Open Controls
        1. HurriKane
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Yh keep a close eye on Maupay/DCL where both have nice run of Fixtures and look central to their teams attacking output

          Open Controls
    3. Dont_Win_Friends_With_Salah…
      • 2 Years
      45 mins ago

      I'd also be tempted to switch Rich to Martial

      Open Controls
      1. JT11fc
        • 1 Year
        just now

        It was a though as i can have a shuffle and get DCL in place of Greenwood. Its just United seem so all over the place

        Open Controls
    4. HollywoodXI
      • 5 Years
      36 mins ago

      Looks good. I have a very similar team except Maddison and Soyuncu rather than Richarlison and Sidibe.

      Open Controls
      1. JT11fc
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Thanks hopefully wer on to a winner

        Open Controls
    5. SH
      • 4 Years
      32 mins ago

      Well balanced! I have a similar team with the exception of Soy, Rico, Alli in stead of Sidibie, Kelly, Richa. And I am debating whether to get Richa or Maddison in place of Alli

      Open Controls
      1. JT11fc
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Thanks. I find i have too much spare cash if i go doub def. Id go Rich if you dont have DCL

        Open Controls
  5. Phlajo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour ago

    Gaz
    Soy Lund Digne Rico Kelly
    Salah Mane KdB Alli Zaha
    Tammy Vardy Connolly

    2FT 0itb - thinking of:
    A) Digne+Zaha to Holgate+Rich or Madison
    B) Connolly+Zaha to Ings and Dend
    C) Other ideas?

    Open Controls
    1. JT11fc
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      How about Zaha to Jahanbaksh and upgrade Gazza to Hendo/Kasper/Guita/Foster

      Open Controls
  6. The Dribbler
    • 4 Years
    58 mins ago

    B

    Open Controls
  7. Gunner Boy
    • 5 Years
    57 mins ago

    Kane >?

    A- Jiminez (have Traore)
    B- DCL

    if I got DCL, then easy switch Grealish > Mane' then.

    Open Controls
    1. Soto Ayam
      6 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. HurriKane
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Sounds like you're set out a sensible path, so B

      Open Controls
    4. JT11fc
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    5. Gunner Boy
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Thanks all.

      Open Controls
  8. Rock Papiss Cissès
    • 4 Years
    49 mins ago

    Morning lads, little stuck here and could use you guys's help

    Pope
    TAA Chilwell Lord
    Mane KDB Maddo Grealish
    Tammy Vardy Kane
    0.1 ITB, 2 FTs

    Open Controls
    1. RedWolf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Who's on your bench?

      Open Controls
  9. VICTORIOUS SECRET! !
    • 7 Years
    48 mins ago

    Aguero + Chambers ---> auba + Sidibe

    Yay or nay ?
    Suggestions please

    Open Controls
    1. PocketZola
      • 2 Years
      36 mins ago

      Nay, just chambers

      Open Controls
      1. VICTORIOUS SECRET! !
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        No funds

        Open Controls
    2. Stef rocks
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      No way I am ditching Kun if I have him ! If Jesus plays midweek in carabao(which is very likely imo) Kun is due a monster haul vs ridiculously pour Villa !

      I am considering getting and captain him for Kane for a hit!

      Open Controls
  10. PocketZola
    • 2 Years
    41 mins ago

    What would you do here? 1ft 2.5mil itb. All chips available...

    Pope
    Taa soy lund
    Salah(c) mane(vc) grealish kdb cantwell
    Vardy maupay

    Subs, kelly, Connolly, rico

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. PocketZola
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Maupay to ings/abraham?

      Or

      Connolly to dcl?

      Ings is a machine but tough fox ahead

      Open Controls
      1. PocketZola
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Or grealish to madd

        Open Controls
    2. JT11fc
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Nothing obvious really beside lack of Everton, could be a good week to swap keepers.

      Open Controls
  11. Klein
    • 4 Years
    41 mins ago

    Bruce : Muto's got a hip and Almiron's got a groin. Hmmm

    Open Controls
    1. JT11fc
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Just a few more limbs needed and they might have a walking being to boost their ranks

      Open Controls
  12. HollywoodXI
    • 5 Years
    32 mins ago

    RMWCT - GTG?

    McCarthy
    Trent Soyuncu Lundstram
    Salah Mane KDB Maddison Grealish
    Vardy Ings

    McGovern Greenwood Williams Hanley

    Open Controls
    1. The Head-Ake
      • 3 Years
      27 mins ago

      Fam this is literally almost my team for GW24 lmao. Imma give you a 10

      Open Controls
      1. HollywoodXI
        • 5 Years
        19 mins ago

        🙂

        Open Controls
    2. JT11fc
      • 1 Year
      25 mins ago

      Make Madd Rich and Soy Sidibie and its pretty near spot on

      Open Controls
      1. HollywoodXI
        • 5 Years
        15 mins ago

        I’ve seen you have those two players. I’m not a big fan of Everton. I know they have great fixtures but I think Maddison and Soyuncu will outscore them given they’re playing for a better team with good fixtures too. I’d have to lose Grealish and Greenwood for Cantwell and DCL to get Everton coverage and I don’t think that’s worth the downgrade in midfield.

        Open Controls
        1. JT11fc
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Ye it is a little punty jumping on everton, i think i just see Rich as more explosive then Maddy

          Open Controls
    3. drughi
      • 10 Years
      24 mins ago

      grealish and greenwood > cantwell/mooy and dcl possible ?

      Open Controls
      1. HollywoodXI
        • 5 Years
        15 mins ago

        It is (see above). I just think Leicester players will outperform Everton.

        Open Controls
    4. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      Williams who? Brendon or Jetro?

      Open Controls
      1. HollywoodXI
        • 5 Years
        15 mins ago

        Williams

        Open Controls
      2. HollywoodXI
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        Brendan

        Open Controls
    5. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      looks very good although McCarthy is a weak link, and probably only one bad performance away from being dropped.

      Likewise your fourth and fifth defenders are not the best, and offer no decent cover in weeks where SHU have bad fixtures.

      Open Controls
      1. HollywoodXI
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Thanks. I’m a Saints season ticket holder and McCarthy is definitely first choice. Hassenhutl has been talking him up in the match day programmes. Also check out Saints defensive stats over the last six weeks. They’re one of the tightest teams in the league.

        I agree re Williams and Hanley being cover for Lundstram. My TV hurt me there. I have to hope that Ole does the right thing and drops Shaw for Williams (the latter being clearly better).

        Open Controls
  13. The Units
    • 9 Years
    30 mins ago

    I have been working through my options for a pool triple up. My TV is too crap for the Salah & Mane option without destroying my team balance.

    I need to decide between Gomez or Robbo.

    For Robbo:
    Alli to Grealish
    Rico to Robbo

    For Gomez:
    Alli to Richarlison
    Rico to Gomez

    Current team:
    Pope
    Soy / TAA / Lundstram
    Salah / KDB / Alli / Maddison
    Vardy / Ings / Jim

    Bench: Button, Reid, Rico, Douglas Luiz

    Thoughts on this?

    Open Controls
    1. JT11fc
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      Very close, the Robbo move looks the more long term consistent one as Richs form is unpredicable and Gomez if he remains a starter only gets CS and bonus point at best

      Open Controls
      1. The Units
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Or is Martial a better option than Richarlison? Up to 8.0 for.a mid fielder.

        Open Controls
        1. JT11fc
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          Hmm maybe slightly if you see United as improving

          Open Controls
          1. The Units
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Yeah prob not! Robbo is stronger at the back with att returns and the nice fixture run.

            Open Controls
    2. HollywoodXI
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      I’d go Grealish and Robbo

      Open Controls
      1. The Units
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Thanks. I am tempted this week as have 2FT.

        Open Controls
  14. Slitherene
    • 1 Year
    27 mins ago

    Firmino vs MUN, next week anyone?

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      Not for me. Not consistent enuff.

      Open Controls
    2. JT11fc
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      Hel prob get a hattrick but nah not for me

      Open Controls
    3. jimmyabs1987
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Is go Jiminez over Firmino for the season let alone next week

      Open Controls
  15. Stef rocks
    • 2 Years
    10 mins ago

    Anybody else thinking of getting Bobby for GW24?

    My team structure doesn’t allow to get double mid(or too much changes/hits needed).

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Double defense should be easy

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        If not, then just go with 2 LIV

        Open Controls
    2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Maguire, Cantwell, Kane > Kiko, Salah, Greenwood?

      Open Controls
      1. Stef rocks
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Yeah it is not impossible but have to do -8 hit. Otherwise I can just get Bobby for free this Gw.
        Although I would like to get rid of Maguire (he is such a troll) but probably vs Nor is not a good idea?!

        Open Controls
  16. drughi
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    How do I look for coming week ? plan is to save my FT. no money itb

    Ryan
    TAA Lundstram Soyuncu
    Salah(C) KDB(VC) Mane Traore
    Jimenez Ings Vardy

    button dendoncker rico targett

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Depends if you want to stick with WOL double up or not.

      Open Controls
      1. drughi
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        yeah 100% the next 2 and then traore is going for me, The value in vardy ing jimenez strikeforce is just too good

        Open Controls
        1. drughi
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          might punt on traore>snodgrass for gw 24

          Open Controls
  17. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    To afford Salah / Mane double up, would you do

    Tammy, Rashford, Maddison -> DLC, Maupay, Mane?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Nope

      Open Controls
    2. The Units
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Nope 3 downgrades for 1 upgrade.

      Open Controls
  18. JurgenRodgers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Kiko to Holgate -4?

    Or play Kelly

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Play Kelly.

      Open Controls
  19. unitednations
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Best combo for the dgw with TAA and Salah

    A: Robbo + Martial + Tammy
    C: Stephens (to rotate with Rico) + Mane + Maupay

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • 9 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  20. La Roja
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Dyche referring Aaron Lennon as Azza at his press conference

    Top banter there

    Open Controls

