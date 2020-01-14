409
Pro Pundits - Zophar January 14

Why I’m looking at Man City amid Double Gameweek 24 planning

With the Double Gameweek for Liverpool and West Ham in Gameweek 24, much of the transfer activity and attention has been focused on Liverpool assets but two more teams certainly warrant discussion – Southampton and Manchester City.

I will start by talking about the Saints first. No team has racked up more points (13) over the last five Gameweeks with four wins and a draw (Liverpool played only four matches). They are joint-top of the form table along with Watford, scoring nine goals and conceding just three.

The 2-1 victory against Leicester last Gameweek epitomised their resurgence after a 9-0 hammering in the reverse fixture. They restricted the most prolific striker in the league to zero shots in the box (SiB), an impressive feat. This warranted a deeper look into their defensive and offensive numbers over the last five Gameweeks – which was also the focus of a recent Members Article.

Furthermore, only Manchester City (15), Watford (11), Manchester United (10) have scored more goals than the Saints’ nine over the aforementioned period. As the table shows, they are ranked fifth for SiB (43) which is again impressive considering the opposition they have faced. They are also fourth for big chances (13), trailing only Liverpool, Man. Utd (both 14) and Manchester City (17).

Screenshot from the FFScout Members Area: Gameweeks 18 to 22

The Saints are second only to Liverpool in terms of fixtures all the way up to Gameweek 30. I have chosen that as the cutoff point as Gameweek 31 is likely to be the big blank Gameweek due to FA Cup fixtures and I will likely use my Free Hit chip then and Wildcard in Gameweek 32.

I’ve not owned Danny Ings (£6.8m) at any point this season due to his past injury record, but after his recent performance against Leicester, I think he’s almost ‘essential’, if I’m allowed to use that word. No forward has scored more goals (five), taken more SiB (19) or landed more shots on target (SoT) (11) than the Englishman over the last five Gameweeks.

Manchester City’s attacking numbers need no elaboration so I will instead talk about the form midfielder in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) over the last five Gameweeks – Riyad Mahrez (£8.5m).

No midfielder has racked up more FPL points (37) over this period and the Algerian is also top for shots (20), SiB (15) and SoT (seven). Only Anthony Martial (£7.9m) (four) has scored more goals than his three.

As with any Manchester City asset, rotation is always a concern but he has now started each of the last five league matches and the latest comments from Pep Guardiola are encouraging:

“You see his legs it is impossible to be injured because he has no muscles. The final third he has something special, always I have the feeling he can score a goal.” – Pep Guardiola

After a dive into these numbers, I have made three transfers for my team for a -4. Alex McCarthy (£4.3m), Mahrez and Ings have all come in.

Nick Pope (£4.6m), Martial and Neal Maupay (£5.9m) have made way. I am aware that Maupay has a great fixture run but Ings passes both the eye and stats test with flying colours so I decided to make the move.

The captaincy is currently on de Bruyne but given his low ownership (6.6%), a punt on Mahrez appeals. Diego Rico (£4.4m) is next on the chopping block after losing his spot in the Bournemouth starting line-up with Brandon Williams (£4.0m) likely to come in the week after.

Thanks for reading and good luck in Gameweek 23.

  1. Nailed Jesus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Does anyone remembers the last time Pep made a comment about Sterling being super fit or something like that. What date was it? Wanted to find out if he then rests in him the very next games...

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Last season.

      Open Controls
  2. The 12th Man
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Who wins this week?
    1. Maddison + 4 points v Burnley away
    2. Mane v United

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
      1. The 12th Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        Thanks, Maddison stays for one last game.

        Open Controls
    2. B.D.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
    3. Twitter: @Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
  3. fridge
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Hi all, had a bad one last week

    Ramsdale
    TAA. Soyuncu. Lundstram (Aurier, Kelly)
    Salah. KDB. Maddison. Martial. Traore
    Vardy. Ings (Greenwood)

    A) Aurier, Soyuncu, Martial > Cathcart, Williams, Mane (-4)
    B) Maddison, Martial, Aurier > Mane, Grealish, Holgate (-4)
    C)Aurier, Ramsdale > Robbo, Ryan

    Open Controls
    1. B.D.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Same here... B sounds good

      Open Controls
  4. Maddamotha
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Struggling.. Any ideas? I have 2FTs and 0.3ITB

    Guaita
    TAA, Soy, Lundstram
    Salah, KDB, Martial, Maddison
    Vardy, Abraham, Jimenez

    Button, Dendo, Rico, Targett

    Open Controls
  5. el polako
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    So Firmino is being talked more about in context of DGW.

    Im not going to call him a trap and wish all new onwers well but somehow looking at his streaky FPL history I wont be buying him.

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Fell free to re-write it in english 😉

      Open Controls
      1. Twitter: @Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        So Firmino is being talked about more often, in the context of the DGW.

        I'm not going to call him a trap - I wish all new owners well - but from looking at his streaky FPL history, I won't be buying him.

        Open Controls
        1. el polako
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          Danke schon senior !

          Open Controls
        2. The 12th Man
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          If Liverpool’s fixtures were worse after the double I’d maybe consider him. Would be an easy in and out transfer then.

          Don’t think I’d want him long term and getting double defence or Midfield where the points are more consistent over a period of fixtures makes more sense and uses less transfers.

          Open Controls
    2. daitheboot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      I personally think he is worth investing in for the DGW as a transfer for either Rashford or Vardy rather than spunk multiple transfers and majorly rework midfield to get in Salah/Mane.

      Open Controls
      1. Rash
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Rashford has burnley and vardy has west ham.. hardly screams get rid of either.

        Open Controls
        1. daitheboot
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 46 mins ago

          Worth a punt on a differential and think better choice than De Bruyne out or a -8 which I would need to do.

          Open Controls
    3. B.D.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Bobby is a trap! 😀

      Open Controls
  6. arkom
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    McCarthy
    Kelly / Aurier / Soy / Lundstram / Rico
    Willian / Salah / Mane / KDB / Cantwell
    Vardy / Ings / Jimenez

    1 FT
    1£ ITB

    Guys, any advices - what to do next with this team? At least I need soon Pool def in..

    Maybe these moves on this and next gameweek:
    Kelly --> Gomez
    Willian --> Maddison/Richarlison
    Jimenez --> DCL

    Open Controls
    1. Rash
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Your defence looks very weak so I'd address that 1st

      Open Controls
    2. B.D.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      B with Maddy

      Open Controls
  7. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    New post

    Open Controls
  8. Kun Tozser
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    DGW, from memory defenders usually score the most - any pros / data experts out there to confirm?

    Open Controls
    1. The 12th Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      One word - LAPORTE

      Open Controls
      1. Twitter: @Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Waiting for his return. My team is ready to shoehorn him in by GW30

        Open Controls
      2. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Last two years highest scoring player?

        Open Controls
      3. Kun Tozser
        • 4 Years
        48 mins ago

        Exactly this - maybe LIV defender is best GW24 cap

        Open Controls
  9. Wensink
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Silly speculation question BUT what are the chances Richarlison’s value holds at 8.1m until Sunday’s fixtures are over? Thinking about Rico, Martial > VVD, Richarlison for GW 24 and I have just enough ITB.

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour ago

      Why? Keep Martial for BUR...

      Open Controls
  10. MoManeTaa
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Who would you get next week for this team?? 1.9ITB

    McCarthy
    TAA BWilliams Soy
    KDB Mane Salah Grealish
    Vardy Jimenez Ings

    - Lund CTaylor Donker

    Open Controls
  11. Oggle22
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Pope
    TAA Lundstarm Gomez
    Salah KDB Martial Moura
    Jiminez Vardy Rashford

    Button Kelly Simpson Guendouzi

    Vardy/Guendouzi/Gomez/Jiminez to
    Ings/Mane/Reid/Greenwood

    Cheers

    Open Controls
  12. Bocaginge
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    On a WC, suggestions for A, B or C below:
    A) McCarthy, Dunk & VVD
    B) Ryan, Stephens & VVD
    C) Allison, Dunk & Stephens

    Open Controls
    1. Captain Beefheart
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  13. danlynch13
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    Which trio is best

    1) Ings + Deeney + Richarlison
    2) Jiminez + Ings + Grealish
    3) Ings + Martial + Deeney
    4) Ings + Martial + Anderson -4

    Thanks!

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.