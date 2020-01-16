38
Big Numbers January 16

FPL Gameweek 23: analysis of the key underlying stats

This weekend’s set of fixtures precedes the first Double Gameweek of 2019/20 and there is much for Fantasy managers to ponder as we approach what could be a pivotal couple of weeks in many of our seasons.

With two Fantasy Premier League deadlines to negotiate in the space of 79 hours, we take a look at the data available in our Members’ Area and present the eye-catching stats that may be of interest.

We’ve run down the stand-out figures in every position, as well as looking at the strengths and weaknesses of various teams to assess which Fantasy Premier League assets could shine in Gameweek 23 and beyond.

  1. Stoichkov#8
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    Better long term:

    a) Richarlison
    b) Martial

    1. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      B

    2. DantheManinaPan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      I reckon A, though as a Martial owner I'm not gonna be selling

    3. Dr Mulholland
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Neither. Hop on and off when on form.

      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        This. But it’s a minefield and heavy luck orientated

      2. Dr. Agabuse
        • 7 Years
        just now

        This but next week i'd Martial it

  2. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    13 mins ago

    Vardy DGW chances?

    1. The 12th Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Pretty high I would say.
      Still in both Cups.

      1. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Other choice KDB?

    2. Make Arrows Green Again
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Decent but not worth saving TC for if that's what you're thinking

      1. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Yes

    3. HashAttack
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      good but poor fixtures - either gw34 ars & nor or gw37 tot & ars

      1. HashAttack
        • 2 Years
        just now

        MCI would be 34) MCI - NEW / ARS or 37) MCI - wat / NEW

        Later dgw occurs if the first gw34 match is postponed due to team if FA SF ... so I hope like crazy that MCI get through

  3. Sarri-ball
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    still own sterling do i keep 1 more weekend v PAL take 0.1 hit
    or just sell now for salah

    1. DantheManinaPan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      I'm keeping one more week, but I've already got this week to get TAA in

      1. Sarri-ball
        • 10 Years
        just now

        i really want 2 give him 1 more week. if dint do would price me out

        sterling to salah so would look 2 do rico to williams other swap

  4. SoShy
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    Rash and Antonio both flagged and likely to drop tonight.. ideal replacement for rash?
    Have jimi & Maupay.
    Got enough to do Antonio to Salah

    1. scubasmithy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Ings

  5. Don Kloppeone
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    12 mins ago

    Love this article. Always gives decent watchlist food for thought

  6. Make Arrows Green Again
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    10 mins ago

    New article so repost:

    Right chums. Finally settled on a DGW24 structure, which just leaves the following question:

    DCL or Maupay for the third striker slot?

    DCL has better stats, Maupay the better fixtures for longer.

    Thanks!

    1. Dr. Agabuse
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      D
      C
      L

      1. Make Arrows Green Again
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Thank
        You

  7. Dr Mulholland
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    10 mins ago

    Just been using Comparison Tool, including looking at Mahrez & Maddison for "Previous Gameweek" but data seems to not be up to date.

    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      just now

      'Previous Gameweek' will mean GW21, so 'Current Gameweek' will give you the GW22 data that you're looking for - if I've understood you correctly.

  8. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    What are top picks longer term to replace Rico and Kelly?

    2 ft and dont want to burn.

    Ryan
    Taa Aurier Lund Rico Kelly
    Salah Mane Kdb Martial Traore
    Vardy Ings Greenwood

  9. Don Kloppeone
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    Which two to start from these?

    A) Martial (liv)
    B) Cantwell (BOU)
    C) DCL (whu)

    Currently on B and C but it would be typical Martial to Nick a return or two when sitting on my bench!

    1. Dr. Agabuse
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Not two. Not two any of those
      Gotta b B and C.

      6pool CS in a row.
      If smbd snacks, will be Rash or James

  10. SomeoneKnows
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Which transfer would you make with this team if you had 1FT and 1.5 itb? (Can wait a week and avoid the hits)

    Guaita (4.0)
    TAA, Soyuncu, Lundstram (Kelly, Rico)
    Mane, KDB, Martial, Maddison (Cantwell)
    Vardy, Rashford, Ings

    A) Soyuncu + Rico > Van Dijk + Williams
    B) Rashford + Martial > Salah + DCL
    C) Kelly + Martial > Gomez + Mahrez
    D) Rashford > Firmino

    1. Pukki Party
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

    2. Dr. Agabuse
      • 7 Years
      just now

      C is so cool

  11. Dr. Agabuse
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Members Area is like smoking for me.
    Happy to have quit as not to indulge deeper but will easily snack info from smn whod be willing to tell me whats in that article

  12. markloe
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    worth doing Jiminez to DCL this week if I'm 90% sure I'll do it next week anyway?

    1. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Debating the same myself, alternatively for Pukki or Maupay. Sideways this GW in isolation imho, but if you got 2FT's, yes.

    2. Dr. Agabuse
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Hell yea

  13. Rafa_is_a_geordie.
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    I’m on wildcard, anyone see any issues or recommendations? Chasing in mini league by 50 points so need a few differentials...

    McCarthy/Gazzaniga

    Digne/TAA/James (Lundstram, Williams)
    Richarlison/Salah/Martial/Doucoure (Dendoncker)
    Firmino/Aguero/Ings

    1. markloe
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Gazza to £4m, he's been poor and Lloris will be back

    2. Make America Greta Again
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Mint, until I realise the best player in league and top 5 in World is missing. Kdb should be there on principle. Mahrez too maybe.

  14. El Fenomeno R9
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Will Pool rest Mane/Salah in FA cup game?

    Thu 23 Jan 21:00 GW24 WOL (A)

    Sun 26 Jan 18:00 Shrewsbury (A) FA Cup fourth round

    Wed 29 Jan 20:45 GW24 WHU (A)

  15. Catastrophe
    • 9 Years
    just now

    1 FT, 1.1 ITB. Help greatly appreciated!

    Ryan
    TAA, Holgate, Lundstram
    Salah, Mane, KDB, Cantwell
    Vardy, Ings, Rashford*

    (Woodman, Traore, Kelly, Simpson)

    A) Traore -> Sarr (hope Rashford back for BUR)
    B) Rashford -> DCL (Kelly & Traore -> Son & Williams next week)
    C) Vardy & Rashford -> Aguero & DCL (leaving 1.9 ITB to upgrade Traore)
    D) Something else

    With Rashford (and Traore) presumably a doubt and Holgate potentially rested I dont want to save FT and risk not fielding 11. Currently on A although quite like the look of B as I will be priced out if I don't make this transfer today/tomorrow.

    Cheers

