Captain Sensible January 17

Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 23?

The captaincy debate for Gameweek 23 of Fantasy Premier League is not proving to be as straight-forward as many would have hoped.

Manchester City blew away the competition last time out but arguably face a sterner test this time.

Meanwhile, Leicester’s defeat to Southampton was certainly a damaging one for Fantasy confidence, but a trip to Burnley provides the perfect opportunity to make amends.

And let’s not forget that Liverpool host a Manchester United side that has made a habit of frustrating their arch-rivals in recent years.

As ever, the Captain Sensible article is here to help Fantasy managers make the right choice for their captaincy.

We will be assessing the key candidates based on their recent performances and compare them against the defensive showings of their upcoming opponents.

Captain Poll

Kevin De Bruyne (£10.7m) tops the Gameweek 23 Captain Poll having accrued 31.9% of the vote.

It comes off the back of his nine-point haul in Manchester City’s 6-1 win at Aston Villa, which saw him outscore Gameweek 22’s most popular skipper Jamie Vardy (£10.0m).

De Bruyne’s latest haul ensured he goes into this weekend averaging 8.8 points per game over the last six matches.

Crystal Palace come to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon without a clean sheet since Gameweek 16 although the last time they conceded more than once on the road was at Chelsea in Gameweek 12.

In a straight swap from the Gameweek 22 poll results, it’s Vardy sitting in second place this time around.

Ahead of a trip to Burnley, the Leicester man has the support of 20% of the voters.

Despite failing to register a shot against Southampton’s revitalised defence last weekend, Vardy does have a much more appealing fixture in Gameweek 23.

The Foxes are set for a trip to Turf Moor, where Burnley have recently lost their defensive edge.

Sean Dyche’s men have played seven matches against last season’s top-six in 2019/20 conceding 23 times in the process, an average 3.3 goals per game.

While Leicester did not fit that description last season, their attack has shown it is capable of competing with the best sides in the Premier League this campaign, so it seems likely that Golden Boot front-runner Vardy will enjoy his trip to Lancashire.

Sergio Aguero‘s (£11.8m) monster haul at Aston Villa has fired him into outside consideration for the Gameweek 23 captaincy, with 12.3% of the voters lending him their backing for the visit of Crystal Palace.

It must be said that the centre-forward has only started two of the last four Gameweeks and there is another fixture coming up for Pep Guardiola’s men on Tuesday evening…

After assisting in Liverpool’s win at Spurs, Mohamed Salah (£12.3m) is considered the most likely to break through Manchester United’s defence on Sunday afternoon.

The Egyptian has two double-figure hauls in his last three outings at Anfield, yielding a 6.3% backing in the captain poll.

By contrast, Mané has the support of just 3.1% of the voters despite proving more reliable at home recently.

The Senegalese international has registered attacking returns in each of his last four at Anfield, while Salah has two blanks in that time.

Raheem Sterling‘s (£11.8m) no-show against Aston Villa appears to have boosted his chances of a start against Crystal Palace, and his captain credentials in the process.

3.6% of the voters have decreed him as the best option for Gameweek 23, although his last league goal at the Etihad Stadium came against Aston Villa in Gameweek 10.

Danny Ings‘ (£6.8m) continuing form keeps on pushing him higher in the captaincy consideration. 3.2% have backed him for Southampton’s Gameweek 23 meeting with Wolves, who appear increasing threadbare and in need of January signings.

Ismaïla Sarr (£6.2m), Son Heung-min (£9.8m), Riyad Mahrez (£8.5m), Marcus Rashford (£9.2m), Neal Maupay (£5.9m) and Tammy Abraham (£7.8m) are the only other options with more than 1% in the captain poll.

Player statistics – Last four matches

  1. Brakos2k
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    Afternoon all. Play Rico or Lundstram this week?

    1. Long ago I drew a walrus
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Lundstram

    2. markloe
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Lundstram, Rico possibly dropped

    3. Little Red Lacazette
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      You serious?

      1. Little Red Lacazette
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Lund

    4. nims076
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      Lund
      Rico hasnt played much recently and Bou leak too many goals

    5. Lumberjack
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Lundstram. I've got Rico but planning to ship ASAP, have given up on BOU for now.

    6. Young Anthony (Kanchelskis)
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Whaaaaaaaaaat?

      1. Brakos2k
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Thanks all! Clearly a daft question 🙂

    7. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      I’ll say Rico... because a silly question deserves a silly answer 😛

  2. Long ago I drew a walrus
    • 9 Years
    17 mins ago

    Salah, Mane, Firmino with 1 goal between them against United in the PL? :/

    1. Young Anthony (Kanchelskis)
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      The past is a foreign country they do things differently there

  3. Lumberjack
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    Is this lot good enough to save this week? If so I can go into GW24 with 2FT and more flexibility for getting a 3rd LIV. But happy to make a change if it's needed? 1FT, 1.1m ITB

    Hendo
    TAA Lund Sidibe
    Salah KDB Martial Grealish
    Vardy Jimi Ings

    Cantwell Rico Kelly

    1. Long ago I drew a walrus
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      I'd play Cantwell, over Grealish, maybe even over Jimenez

      1. Lumberjack
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Yeah maybe, I actually had Martial on the bench at first. Thanks.

    2. Young Anthony (Kanchelskis)
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Plent decent. Like the Walrus says, unleash the Toddster.

      1. Lumberjack
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Fair enough, change made. Cheers!

  4. MattysFantasyFooty
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    Currently sitting 2.0M should I say bugger it and go Firmino, Mane, Salah for the double would mean getting rid of Vardy for Firmino or just go for Salah mane, Gomez can’t afford better pool defender.

    1. Long ago I drew a walrus
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      no

    2. Zlatanzo
      9 mins ago

      Spread the risk, go for Gomez

    3. Young Anthony (Kanchelskis)
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Unless your aim for the season is just to finish in the top-half I'd say just go for it

      1. MattysFantasyFooty
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I mean at this stage I have to do something drastic to even get into the top million which is mad really, but what I’m basically asking is Firmino or Gomez for the double but losing vardy who i would intend to get back after. Could be a good punt as Gomez may only keep one cs and Firmino could easy out score that if it was to happen

  5. olidooley
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    Gtg?

    Gazzaniga
    Robertson TAA Söyüncü
    Salah KDB Maddison Grealish
    Vardy(c) Rashford* Ings

    McGovern Lundstram Dendoncker Kelly

    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      yes

    2. Young Anthony (Kanchelskis)
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      OK

  6. Salarrivederci
    • 3 Years
    15 mins ago

    Gtg? 0FTs 0.0 ITB

    Ryan
    TAA - Sidibé - Söyüncü
    Salah - KDB - Richarlison - Maddison - Doucouré
    Vardy - Firmino

    (Button, Greenwood, Rico, AWB)

    1. Young Anthony (Kanchelskis)
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Like it

    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Nice one

  7. Little Red Lacazette
    • 3 Years
    15 mins ago

    0FT 3.5ITB.

    For next week: (First 3 to answer will break 100pts this GW)

    A. Tammy -> Firmino
    B. Kelly/Rico -> Robbo

    McCarthy
    TAA Lundstram Soy
    KdB Maddison Mane Cantwell
    Vardy Ings Tammy

    Henderson Traore Rico Kelly

    1. tm370
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      B. Robbo outsides Rico and Kelly by miles - Firmino wont outscore Tammy by as many.

      1. Pinky and De Bruyne
        • 7 Years
        just now

        A.

    2. tm370
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      outscores*

  8. FOO FIGHTER
    15 mins ago

    Is it too much to triple on Southampton?

    Henderson McCarthy
    TAA Lundstram Dunk Stephens Williams
    Salah KDB Mane Mahrez Cantwell
    Vardy Ings Ayew

    1. Zlatanzo
      just now

      No, McCarthy and Stephens will likely sit on your bench most weeks by the looks of it

  9. Zlatanzo
    14 mins ago

    Who we got for Captain this week out of KDB (CRY) and Vardy (bur)??

    1. tm370
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      KDB imo. Worried about a possible rest though

      1. Zlatanzo
        1 min ago

        Yeah major concern, that's why I'm leaning towards Vards

      2. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Will start but likely comes off early ahead of a tough trip on Tuesday.

    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      Vardy

    3. markloe
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Man City are in better form and it's a better fixture

    4. Cheesyzoot
      6 mins ago

      On KDB at the moment, only played 62 mins last week so had a rest

    5. FOO FIGHTER
      6 mins ago

      Salah.

    6. Dreadful
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Vardy

  10. tm370
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Hey guys – would appreciate some advice.

    This is my team, with 2 frees and 1.5 ITB:

    Guaita, Button,
    Trent, Soyuncu, Lundstram, Webster, Rico,
    Salah, Maddison, KDB, Cantwell, Traore,
    Vardy, Rashford, Tammy

    Which looks better?

    A) This week Guaita and Rashford for McCarthy and Ings. Then next week Traore and Webster for Martial and Van Dijk.
    B) This week Guaita and Rashford for McCarthy and Ings. Then next week Maddison and Tammy for Mane and Deeney
    C) Guaita and Rashford for McCarthy and Firmino. Then next week Tammy for Rashford.

  11. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    14 mins ago

    Not the best team for GW23 but it looks ok to me to go.

    Plan transfer for DGW24 could be: Aurier > Robbo, KDB > Mane or Rashford > Firmino to complete the LIV trio.

    Will scout WHU whether there is anything worth on top.

    GTG lads?

    Ryan (Gazza)
    TAA Aurier Soyuncu (Lundstram Rico)
    Salah KDB Martial Grealish Traore
    Vardy [C] Ings (Rashford)

  12. Ibra
    • 1 Year
    13 mins ago

    Bench one:

    A) Grealish (BHA, A)
    B) Martial (LIV, A)
    C) Ings (WOL, H)
    D) Maddison (BUR, A)
    E) Abraham (NEW, A)

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Martial

    2. Zlatanzo
      just now

      Tony

  13. Norsemen
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Would you take a hit to transfer out rashford? If yes, what is the best option? Already have Vardy and Ings!

    Open Controls
    1. Zlatanzo
      8 mins ago

      No

      1. Pinky and De Bruyne
        • 7 Years
        just now

        IF its prep for DGW and you have a Mane Salah plan then yes

    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      No

    3. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Only if you think he misses Burnley.

    4. avfc82
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Who plays if you bench Rashford?

      1. ZeBestee
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Any reason to start Hanley over Lundy mate?

        1. avfc82
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Bournemouth have a non-functioning attack, Lundstram was poor last week... whether or not Hanley starts tho I don't know.

    5. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      No he will be back possibly GW24 BUR

  14. Bubz
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    Okay last one from me. A GTG post.

    Bench order correct? Feel like it could feasibly be put in any order.

    Ryan
    TAA, Soyuncu, Aurier
    KDB(C), Salah(vc), Richarlison, Martial
    Firmino, Ings, Jiminez

    Button, Lundstrum, Dendoncker, Rico... 0FT

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yup easy decisions all round there

    2. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Would play Lund over Aurier for sure

      1. Bubz
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Reeeally?

  15. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    Captain

    A) Aguero (CPA)
    B) KDB (CPA)
    C) Vardy (bur)

    1. Zlatanzo
      just now

      A

    2. Cheesyzoot
      just now

      Got both KDB and Vardy, have it on KDB...

      would be Captaining Aguero if I had him though, great form

  16. Cheesyzoot
    11 mins ago

    Need to do Tammy to either DCL or Maupay next week to free up funds for Pool triple.

    Which one?

    A) DCL
    B) Maupay

    1. Zlatanzo
      10 mins ago

      Maupay

      1. Cheesyzoot
        3 mins ago

        I will be upgrading Rich to Mane though, so it will mean no Everton cover... Still Maupay?

        1. Zlatanzo
          just now

          Fixtures turn in 4 GWs... no need for everton cover imo. Maupay is a longer term pick.

    2. ZeBestee
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      A.

      Not sold on Maupay.

    3. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Keep Tammy for Newcastle and do it next week?

      1. Cheesyzoot
        just now

        Yeh that’s the plan

  17. Steirish
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Best defender up to 4.5?

    1. Zlatanzo
      just now

      Stephens

  18. Gudjohnsen
    • 2 Years
    9 mins ago

    Martial to Maddison a pointless transfer?

    1. Cheesyzoot
      4 mins ago

      Can see Mads scoring more points this week

    2. Zlatanzo
      1 min ago

      Yes

    3. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I wouldn't do it. Maddison better fixture this week but Martial has Burnley at home next week.

  19. fylde2022
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    How does my team look, for this GW, guys?
    I've taken no hits.

    Ryan
    TAA Holgate Soyuncu
    KDB Salah Maddison Mane
    Vardy DCL Ings

    Button Traore Lundstram Kelly

    1. Dreadful
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Pretty good, and all set for next week

    2. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      just now

      You know it looks good, looks like most teams here

  20. STONEROSES
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Any worth in holding onto Rashford?
    Seems like he’s prob out 1 wk max, and fixtures after are good.
    The straight swap to Firmino ahead of the DGW seems too good though?

  21. Dreadful
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    6 mins ago

    How would you get a third Liverpool player with this squad?

    McCarthy Button
    TAA, Soyuncu, Lundstram, Digne, Dunk
    Grealish, Maddison, Salah, KDB, Cantwell
    Jimenez, Vardy, Abraham

    A) Digne to Robertson
    B) Abraham and Maddison to Greenwood and Mane -4
    C) Get Robertson for a -4 losing 2 of Jimenez/Abraham and Soyuncu/Dunk but keeping Digne.

    1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      A next week sounds good

    2. jimbo90
      • 4 Years
      just now

      A

    3. fgdu
      • 6 Years
      just now

      C with getting ings and losing soy, do it over 2 weeks

  22. BigBillyBass
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Looks like Rashford gonna be riding the pine pony for the next few weeks

  23. jimbo90
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Play Martial or Maddison? Already have Vardy and Soyuncu

    1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Madd

  24. AMP
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Best replacement for Ramsdale?

    1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Henderson, McCarthy

  26. Bishopool
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Would you?

    Im desperately chasing and need to be a bit different form common squads. So im thinking, this week to increase bank by selling Jimi to Ayew (nice future fixtures). And next week triple up Pool, including to bring in Spurs asset. Unfortunately it is not Son, its Moura.

    This week I will captain Sterling. Nonsense?

    Guaita (Button)
    TAA Soy Aurier (Lund Kelly)
    Salah Sterling (C) Grealish Cantwell (Traore)
    Vardy Ings Jimi

    2 FT. 0.1 B

    THIS WEEK: Jimi - > Ayew
    NEXT WEEK: Sterling, Traore -> Mane, Moura

