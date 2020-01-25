438
Pro Pundits - Lateriser January 25

How to stop the Mane ‘bad beat’ affecting your FPL season

438 Comments
Fantasy Premier League and the game of Texas Hold’ Em Poker have a lot of similarities.

You’re playing a game of cards throughout the night and there sometimes comes a hand where you have played everything correctly and, statistically, the odds are in your favour.

But then the least probable outcome happens. Your Sadio Mané (£12.5m) Triple Captain goes off injured early. That’s just how the dice rolls sometimes.

In Poker, we call it a ‘bad beat’. Over the course of the night, you have about 150-200 hands to play and there will be times when you do face a bad beat; a statistically unfavourable outcome (more than once in a lot of cases).

What separates the skilled players from the normal players in Poker though are the ones that temperamentally do not get affected by the statistically improbable ‘bad beat’ and continue hammering on with their strategy and trust. Despite a few setbacks along the way, they should end the night with a positive outcome with or without minor adjustments.

Keeping your temperament in control is incredibly important. It’s very easy to go ‘on tilt’ and make a series of low probability, irrational decisions after facing a bad beat.

I was talking to Trigg from the FFS boards while writing this in the morning and he had an important point to make here. As humans, we have a tendency to want instant gratification. We want our money (FPL points) back right away and that sometimes leads to poor decision making.

Clear your head and think again.

Mane, Abraham and Vardy injury updates ahead of FA Cup fourth round weekend

My good friend from the FFS boards, Prophet was telling me about a Serbian saying that when roughly translated in English goes like this – “Mom didn’t blame you for gambling but for trying to dig yourself out of the hole”.

The digging yourself out here means first putting in 100 Euros, then 500 and eventually your house. Tilts are dangerous and we should avoid them. The good Poker players are always looking to hunt and find which of their competitors are going ‘on tilt’ so that they can exploit them for some serious money.

Sometimes, you’re not really lucky throughout the night (or your FPL season) and other nights (seasons) you will be more fortunate than normal. Don’t pay attention to the improbable outcomes. We might not even know about it but we’ve probably made a few ‘statistically stupid’ decisions ourselves that have worked out for the best but it is human tendency to remember only the ones that don’t land on your side of the court.

FPL in some ways is similar. You’re making a skilled decision for an unknown outcome. Arguably, you have more control in Poker but there are similarities. There are factors you control and others you don’t. I wrote an article earlier this season that we are making about 140-150 FPL decisions a season:

  • Initial Team + 2 Wildcards + 1 Free Hit = 4 x 15 = 60
  • 38 Captains = 38
  • 3 Chips = 3
  • 35-55 Transfers throughout the season

Naturally, the FPL chips and your captaincies are your relatively high impact decisions. There is more at stake than normal. But they are still not going to decide your ‘entire’ season. All that has happened with some of the high impact decisions not coming your way is that you have received a ‘bad beat’ in a pot in which you have invested a lot of money. It happens. We’ve seen it over the years and if you want to develop as an FPL/ Poker player, don’t let this affect you, laugh it off, clear your head and continue doing what you are doing.

I’ve faced both sides of the coin very recently. The Jamie Vardy (£9.9m) to Sergio Aguero (£12.0m) captain move which worked out spectacularly (I’ve since sold the Manchester City forward and I’m plotting to get him back). But then, of course, I Triple Captained Mané and that turned out to be quite spectacular in its own right. Just goes to see that no one can really see the future and we’re all playing a game where we’re trying to put ourselves in an advantageous position week on week is all. 

Aguero asking the question of non-owners as De Bruyne ticks over

You have to think of your current position as the starting line. AK, another good friend of mine from the FFS boards says that in Poker, whatever be the case, you have to focus on salvaging your ‘current position’. There is a lot of the game left to be played.  Most of us still have about 50 to 60 decisions remaining in the season. That is about 40% of your decision-making pool. There is a lot you can do to affect that.

  • If you’re ranked at around the 1 million mark right now, 500k is just 37 points ahead. That’s one good differential captaincy in my eyes.
  • If you’re ranked at around 500k right now, 100k is just 59 points ahead right now.
  • If you’re ranked at 100k right now, 10k is only 55 points ahead.

If you look at the game this way, you realize that you can still have the rub of the green, have some decisions working in your way and who knows where you will land at the end of the season.

I’d recommend not looking back at what has already happened; instead, plot further ahead (or just take a break and enjoy the FA Cup football over the weekend) and salvage your current position.

The game is more fun that way. Make yourselves immune to the ‘bad beats’. If you’re far away from your actual goal, experiment with some new strategies for the next season. Re-condition your mind to the changing nature of FPL, or check if your current strategy will take you through this night (season) of FPL Poker and go past the bad beats.

Don’t forget it’s a game that we’re playing for fun based around a sport we watch for enjoyment (supposedly!). Don’t make it anything else. I’m currently sitting at an overall rank of 528 and I definitely intend on having fun with the privileged position I am in. Let’s see where it takes me.

Here’s to no more bad beats.

438 Comments
  1. K_UN_DE_BRU_YNE
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    If you have to choose between

    Jiminez & ings
    Whom would you pick ?

    Open Controls
    1. Syd.
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Jiménez

      Open Controls
    2. Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
      • 5 Years
      1 hour ago

      Not sure. Both have good fixtures come GW 26.

      Open Controls
    3. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      57 mins ago

      Tough. Ideally both since they are such great value & have great fixtures + form.

      Open Controls
      1. Jamb0
        • 2 Years
        30 mins ago

        Jiminez has great fixtures?

        Open Controls
        1. Cruz88
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          27 mins ago

          Yeah he does considering he's a big game player. Can you really see him not scoring against the likes of United and Spurs at the moment?

          Open Controls
          1. OleGGMU
            • 1 Year
            just now

            This!, Jimi is defo one of those player that can score against anyone in the league period and with wolves "Never say die" attitude I'd always put them in for at least a goal in any game

            Open Controls
    4. in sane in de bruyne
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      52 mins ago

      Ings for me

      Open Controls
    5. andy85wsm
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      37 mins ago

      The Liverpool (a) game is pretty off putting for Ings but don't think he's done anything wrong really.

      The amount of minutes he gets rested for now should be well down as well, especially with the fixtures not having a huge pile up for a while.

      Open Controls
  2. Citizen Kane
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Great article

    Need help at 1.5m OR

    Hendo, Button

    TAA, Robbo, Sidibe, Lund, Kiko

    Mane, KDB, Martial, Sarr, Martial

    Aguero, Ings, DCL

    0.3ITB.

    Open Controls
    1. JohnRoss
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      45 mins ago

      Too much martial

      Open Controls
    2. Klaren
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      34 mins ago

      Mane to Salah if Mane is confirmed out.

      Open Controls
  3. DAZZ
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    WCers, speak to me! Auba or Aguero? Think Auba could return with a bang.

    Henderson Mccarthy
    TAA Gomez Lundstram Stevens Lascelles
    KDB Salah Mahrez Traore Cantwell
    Auba Ings Jiminez

    Think my biggest dilemmas are Mahrez? Think hes a great differential option! Also thinking maybe the triple sheff utd defence could be too much?? But they have 6 nice fixtures!

    Open Controls
    1. Warby84
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      Aubameyang for me I just bought him in,

      Open Controls
    2. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      If you play 343 you won't be starting triple SHU def I'm guessing.

      I think Aguero edges it for me till GW27.

      Open Controls
    3. GuenDoozy
      1 min ago

      Stevens, Cantwell > Stephens, Fleck Imo. Looks good, undecided between Kun and Auba but feel like I'll end up with Kun

      Open Controls
  4. Rasping Drive
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    2018: Kane TC
    2019: Sané TC
    2020: Mané TC

    There’s a pattern there I just can’t put my finger on...

    Open Controls
    1. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      47 mins ago

      Stay away from "ane"

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      43 mins ago

      Pane in the arse

      Open Controls
    3. in sane in de bruyne
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      38 mins ago

      You are insane

      Open Controls
    4. GuenDoozy
      36 mins ago

      This is pretty Fané

      Open Controls
    5. theo19
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      33 mins ago

      That Kane should be renamed to Kané ?

      Open Controls
    6. Cilly Bonnolly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      32 mins ago

      Its not a difficult pattern to spot when everyone's been talking about it since Thursday night.

      Open Controls
      1. Rasping Drive
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        well some of us ain’t on here 24/7.

        Open Controls
    7. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      31 mins ago

      😆
      Did the same two in 2018 and 2019, this season I inadvertently TCed Sterling in GW4 for a total of 9 points...
      Would've TCed Salah this GW, but maybe he'll end up on three points as well 😛

      Open Controls
    8. Jamb0
      • 2 Years
      29 mins ago

      2021: Hourihane?

      Open Controls
    9. Amey
      • 1 Year
      16 mins ago

      Nice.
      2/3rd of that Same for me. 😀

      TC is an overrated chip anyway 😛 (sour grapes and all ...)

      Open Controls
    10. Make America Greta Again
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      Their getting shorter each year, get Messi next season.

      Open Controls
    11. Syd.
      • 10 Years
      just now

      That Ane Carroll one was particularly painful

      Open Controls
  5. Warby84
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Tempted by WC but not hit button, -4 so far,

    Henderson
    Lascelles Trent Lundstrum
    Salah Mane Grealish DeBruyne
    Aubameyang Maupay Haller

    Dunk Kelly March

    WILDCARD TO THIS CURRENTLY ON -4

    Henderson McCarthy
    TAA Robertson Lascelles Stevens Lundstrum
    Salah Perez DeBruyne Traoré Grealish
    Aubameyang Jimenez CWilson (placeholder for Ings)

    Any thoughts????

    Open Controls
    1. in sane in de bruyne
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Hold

      Open Controls
  6. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    58 mins ago

    Who scores more points?

    A) KDB (tot, WHU, lei)

    B) Son (MCI, avl, che)

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      58 mins ago

      Kevin I guess

      Open Controls
      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        16 mins ago

        Tempted to get him back on wildcard but then Im piling up on GW28 blankers.

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
          • 6 Years
          9 mins ago

          I guess majority will have an average week in GW28. You have a luxury to fill bench with starters. You probably wont have more than 3 players from blanking teams.

          Getting good score in next 3 will cover that average week.

          Open Controls
          1. Amey
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            Completely agree.
            BGW's are very low scoring IMO to plan too much for them. 8/9 good players are enough to avoid huge red arrow and gain more by not planning the transfers depending upon those BGW's

            Open Controls
          2. Karan14
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Agreed with that mate. I should look to maximize points next 3.

            Worst case scenario with my team will be 4 blankers but will have 2 FTs to deal with that.

            Cheers for your thoughts!

            Open Controls
    2. GuenDoozy
      50 mins ago

      Kdb imo

      Open Controls
    3. in sane in de bruyne
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      49 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. Amey
      • 1 Year
      45 mins ago

      Sonny

      Open Controls
      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        16 mins ago

        Well I did KDB to Son in GW24 but now I've hit the WC button this week.

        That West Ham fixture scares me alot. Ideally want 2 City attackers for that.

        Open Controls
        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          11 mins ago

          Only one fixture then buddy. KDB might not even play considering Pep roulette 😉

          I know Spurs are sh.t but Sonny is a great FPL asset IMO. Capable of © too (which I don't like with KDB as he's unreliable © IMO. Plays too deep to predict hauls. Nice accumulator though)

          Open Controls
          1. Karan14
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            5 mins ago

            It's basically one great fixture for both of them in the next 3.
            I do also like Son but captaincy won't be an option for me with Salah & Aguero in my team.

            Open Controls
            1. Amey
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Fair enough re ©

              Open Controls
    5. andy85wsm
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      36 mins ago

      I'd probably bet on KDB.

      That being said if you'd asked me last week (i.e to include GW24) I'd have been tempted to say Son for the 3 fixtures (Watford, City, Villa).

      Could be close! But KDB has done nothing to think he will slow down any time soon

      Open Controls
      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Yes infact I did KDB to Son last week for the same reason you mentioned but pulled the wildcard trigger this week and now KDB does look the better option looking at the next 3 fixtures. How things can change so quickly in FPL!

        Cheers for your thoughts Andy!

        Open Controls
  7. Jamb0
    • 2 Years
    53 mins ago

    Really really good article! Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. Lateriser 12
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Cheers Jambo

      Open Controls
  8. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    51 mins ago

    Should I WC this team

    Pope Gazzaniga

    TAA Lundstram Holgate Kelly Guilbert

    Mane KDB Maddison Dendoncker Grealish

    Firmino Vardy Maupay

    1.8 ITB 1 FT

    Any ideas would be welcomed

    Open Controls
    1. in sane in de bruyne
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      I would

      Open Controls
    2. Amey
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      What would be the WC team ?

      Open Controls
    3. Ron_Swanson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Definitely

      Open Controls
  9. theo19
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    48 mins ago

    nicely written article!

    Open Controls
    1. Lateriser 12
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Thanks Theo

      Open Controls
  10. Arrows=green
    • 1 Year
    48 mins ago

    Thoughts on the wildcard..?

    Henderson McCarthy

    TAA VVD Lascelles Lundstram Williams

    KDB Grealish Salah Traore Fleck

    Aguero Jiminez Wilson (placeholder for ings)

    0.2 ITB

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. Kun Tozser
      • 4 Years
      36 mins ago

      What’s the current team?

      Open Controls
      1. Arrows=green
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Sorry lol already played it too late!

        Anything need improving.?

        Open Controls
    2. GuenDoozy
      14 mins ago

      Like it alot 🙂 Not sure if William's keeps his place though, maybe look at another cheapie

      Open Controls
      1. Arrows=green
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Thank you 🙂

        Open Controls
  11. KAPTAIN KUN
    • 3 Years
    47 mins ago

    Ready teddy go? A or B please chaps?

    A)
    McCarthy
    Taa | Vvd | Lundstram
    Salah | Kdb | MARTIAL | GREALISH | Cantwell
    AGUERO | Vardy

    Button | Greenwood | Williams | REID

    B)
    McCarthy
    Taa | Vvd | Lundstram
    Salah | Kdb | SON | TRAORE | Cantwell
    AUBA | Vardy

    Button | Greenwood | Williams | TANGANGA

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      B with Grealish and Ings over Son and Greenwood

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KUN
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  12. George Agdgdgwngo
    • 10 Years
    47 mins ago

    What’s the latest on manes injury?

    Open Controls
    1. andy85wsm
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      41 mins ago

      We wait and see basically

      Open Controls
  13. Amey
    • 1 Year
    45 mins ago

    Such a boring weekend ...
    Mane TC fail adds more misery 😀

    Great, timely article Lateriser !!
    I've become much more patient since joining this community and starting to take game seriously since last season and half.

    Waiting for Mane injury news. I'm sure someone else from template will also get injured over next week to make it more interesting...

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Funny thing is lots of panic over Vardy and looks like he will be ok for chelsea and lots of panic over mane and he also might be ok, international break coming up too after Southampton. It’s nothing to panic over

      Open Controls
      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        just now

        I think it's more that he's TC so people getting pissed. I'm used to it now as a Sane TC last season 😀

        I seriously think many people here are getting carried away watching others playing WC too. Ending up with same players maybe 2/3 changes. Waiting till Saturday Evening is very good thing for this GW. (Mind you i do Early transfers many times)

        Open Controls
  14. K_UN_DE_BRU_YNE
    • 2 Years
    44 mins ago

    Wildcard suggestion:
    Pope @ 4.6m£ still good value?
    I would go for either
    Henderson + button
    Or,
    Pope + McCarthy

    Both playable GK will help in future ? Especially for BB.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      B if on WC for Bb and fixtures swing nicely

      Open Controls
    2. Arrows=green
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      I have Henderson and McCarthy and thinking this too!

      Open Controls
    3. Amey
      • 1 Year
      just now

      On WC ?
      B then. Good to have backup GK. Good for BB too as it'll save your future transfer.

      Open Controls
  15. George Agdgdgwngo
    • 10 Years
    42 mins ago

    I’m very tempted to sell mane. I can see Liverpool ‘closing out’ games with clean sheets as the pressure mounts on the title rather than hammering teams.

    Maybe the mane injury is the push I need to sell to allow double pool defence with salah

    Open Controls
    1. andy85wsm
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      40 mins ago

      I'll do the Mane to Salah move if Mane is missing for GW25 and beyond.

      Did you have double attack for the DGW? What made you change your mind from that to double defence based on the Wolves game?

      Open Controls
      1. George Agdgdgwngo
        • 10 Years
        9 mins ago

        I can just see them not smashing teams, more closing them out.

        Plus if I sell mane this could fund Aguero who is more ‘explosive’

        Open Controls
        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          6 mins ago

          IF United somehow beat City in Cup SF (I Know I Know) I'd get onto Aguerooooooo without a shadow of a doubt. Would need a hit though so not sure ....

          Open Controls
        2. Karan14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          The fixtures are there for smashing though. West Ham, Norwich & Bournemouth in the next 5 do look great for some massive hauls.
          But obviously they could keep clean sheets in those games and if Pool are scoring goals then TAA & Robbo are probably assisting them.

          Open Controls
    2. Amey
      • 1 Year
      37 mins ago

      Same. Salah is ready made replacement. Sadly, Raz is sh.t this season. Could have been a massive differential IMHO

      Open Controls
  16. PanJawel2
    • 1 Year
    39 mins ago

    My WC team:

    Henderson/McCarthy
    TAA,Robbo,Lundstram,Stephens,
    Lacelles
    Salah,KDB,Maddison,Traore,Douglas Luiz
    Aguero,Jimenez,Ings

    I am not happy with Douglas Luiz as my 5mid cause of pep rotation risk with aguero. Would You dropped someone ? Considering maddy,DL —> Perez/Barnes, Fleck . Or drop Robbo to VVD and then DL ——> Mooy.
    Maybe You guys can Help me with your advice. Peace ya’ll.

    Open Controls
  17. Danstoke82
    • 5 Years
    36 mins ago

    Hi all, tempted to WC. Which team is better?

    A (current team)
    Henderson
    TAA Soyuncu Lundstram
    Salah Mane KDB Traore
    Aguero Ings DCL

    Subs; Stekelenberg Stephens Fleck Williams

    B (potential WC team)
    Henderson
    TAA VVD Lundstram
    Salah KDB Traore 6.0
    Aguero Vardy Jimenez

    Subs; Stekelenberg Lascelles Fleck Williams

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      So you are changing only 4 of your starters on WC? :/

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      R U Serious?

      Open Controls
      1. Danstoke82
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeh. Trying to defend my lead in my cash ML. Might just hold the trigger finger

        Open Controls
    3. PanJawel2
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      On WC take another GK who’s playin coz You can go with BB nicely.

      Open Controls
    4. PUP02
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Not remotely worth it at this point imo. You're changing 5 players in your entire squad.

      Open Controls
      1. Danstoke82
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Fair enough. Cheers!

        Open Controls
    5. Make America Greta Again
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Current is brilliant, leave alone or swap for mine! Be fun if we could swap.

      Open Controls
  18. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    32 mins ago

    Are there any fantasy leagues for the championship?

    Open Controls
  19. Iceball
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    27 mins ago

    Who wins H2H?
    Me: Salah Salah Salah Firmino
    Him: 9 points+TAA VVD Mane

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Probably you

      Open Controls
    2. Make America Greta Again
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Has he a TC?

      Open Controls
    3. Amey
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      You should win on paper. Hope for a Haller wordly 😉
      Would suit me too....

      Open Controls
    4. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Just pray for a Salah brace till next week.

      Open Controls
  20. Oggle22
    • 3 Years
    22 mins ago

    Shef u getting beat if Millwall today r they taking the cup serious?

    Open Controls
    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      just now

      They have to IMO. Will finish in top 10. Surely won't finish in top 4. Europa league position may entice them though yeah.

      Open Controls
  21. Dynamic Duos
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    CHO, Fleck or Armstrong?

    Open Controls
  22. Muscout
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    17 mins ago

    How long are the below looking to be out for
    Mane
    Vardy

    Open Controls
    1. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Only God knows

      Open Controls
      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        And the doctors who did their scans.

        Open Controls
  23. Kevin de Blanke
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Which midfielder (8.2m to spend) to go for in the long term?

    Maddison, Martial, Grealish...?

    Someone else?

    Open Controls
    1. in sane in de bruyne
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Maddison Grealish Martial
      In that order for me

      Worth considering:
      Richarlison
      Dilva
      Willian

      Open Controls
      1. Kevin de Blanke
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  24. Lignja
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Pope, Martin
    Taa, Soyuncu, Lundstram, Kelly, Rico
    Salah, Mane, Kdb, Traore, Dendoker
    Abraham, Vardy, Ings

    Abraham, Mane, Soyuncu:

    A. Auba, Son, Wiliams
    B. Auba, D.Silva, Vvd
    C. Auba, Grealish, Robertson

    Open Controls
    1. in sane in de bruyne
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      B or C

      Open Controls
  25. FDMS All Starz
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    What’s the ideals front 3?

    A) Kun
    B) Auba
    C) Vardy
    D) Ings
    E) Jimi
    F) Firmino
    G) DCL / Wood / Deeney

    Open Controls
    1. Lignja
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Bcd for me

      Open Controls
      1. George Agdgdgwngo
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Even as an arsenal fan, I fail to see the auba love

        Open Controls
    2. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Not about ideal front three, it’s about balance well rounded team

      Open Controls
    3. George Agdgdgwngo
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Based on value:
      Vardy
      Ings
      Jimi

      Based on risk
      Auba
      Aguero
      Vardy

      Open Controls
      1. HollywoodXI
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I have Aguero, Auba and Vardy. Check me out.

        Open Controls

