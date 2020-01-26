458
Pro Pundits - Ash January 26

Potential replacements for Vardy and Mané after Double Gameweek injuries

Once upon a time, Double Gameweeks lived up to expectation with something for everyone. Not anymore.

I know we’re only at the half-way stage but, up until now, this latest one has been one of the worst in living memory.

My joint-highest scorer, Diego Rico (£4.2m) was lost on the bench and on the pitch I had six players that mustered a solitary point each. It’s been a spectacular fail to date.

To rub insult to injury, I was going to sell Todd Cantwell (£5.0m) for Mark Noble (£5.0m), but Marcus Rashford’s (£9.0m) injury only encouraged me to start Mason Greenwood (£4.4m) which was a risk too far.

Weeks of planning went out the window and it just became all the more farcical and unfortunate after seeing Jamie Vardy (£9.9m) and Sadio Mané (£12.5m) get injured in the space of 24 hours.

In many ways millions of FPL managers have had a dire Double Gameweek and my Liverpool players still have another game to play. But realistically, only a captain Mohamed Salah (£12.4m) hat-trick assisted solely by Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.6m) can bring about a U-turn. I can live in hope for now.

Vardy Replacement

1

Vardy’s injury in some ways is just the excuse I needed to sell him. With that said, early reports indicate that he could be back as early as next week. He may have scored 17 goals this season, but should I really persevere with a player that has only scored one goal since Gameweek 16 and has registered eight points in his last four starts? Probably not.

I think it may finally be time board the Danny Ings (£7.0m) bandwagon. The Southampton man has only scored 24 fewer points than Vardy this season, despite playing almost 300 fewer minutes.

Of course, I’m probably two months late to the party and would have to pay a premium price for him but he seems to be one of a small number of fit strikers that has been scoring regularly throughout the campaign.

Ings’ fixtures aren’t bad either. After a visit to his former club, Liverpool, he has a generous run of games until Gameweek 30. With him now in the race to get a trip to Euro 2020 with England, there’s enough incentive for him to carry on scoring goals.

Mané Replacement?

Mane injury latest as Firmino claims Double Gameweek advantage

It may be too premature to speculate, but if the Mané does have a serious injury then I may have to sell him. Of course, for many other FPL managers he is a season-keeper with a lot of tied in value and they may have the patience to keep him for a game or two if he doesn’t play. But I don’t have that sort of will power at hand, especially when I’m also dealing with an injured Vardy and a range of out of form or rotation risk players.

A replacement for Mane will require more thought and consideration when we remember the impact he has had this season.

Put simply, there isn’t really anyone else I could sell him for in a straight-swap.

At a push, I could say Raheem Sterling (£11.7m) but he is lacking in form, with no Fantasy returns since Gameweek 19. However, he has received the fourth-most number of passes (96) in the final third in the last four Gameweeks so seems to be getting the right areas, just without the reward.

But then you have a player like Willian (£7.2m) that has more touches (163) and passes received (122) in the final period than any other player over the same duration but it’s only amounted to 12 aggregate points.

Had it not been for his difficult upcoming fixtures, I may have also considered Son Heung-min (£9.9m). Since the turn of the year, among midfielders, he’s had the second-highest number of goal attempts (14). With Harry Kane (£10.8m) injured for the long-term Tottenham will rely on him even more. I genuinely hope that I don’t have to sell Mané, but if I do, the options look bleak.

Future Planning

I’m probably in a small group of FPL managers that will have two free transfers at hand after Double Gameweek 24 comes to an end. I’m in this position as I spent one free transfer on Brandon Williams (£4.1m) and opted not to buy any West Ham players.

I’ve not seen a green arrow in a long time and whilst knee jerk decisions are tempting during this time of Fantasy Football turbulence, I need to keep a level head, just as Lateriser stressed on Saturday, although I’d still like to carry out some calculated risks.

Doubling up on Sheffield United’s defence could be a viable option when considering Dean Henderson’s (£5.0m) form and their upcoming run of games. I also need to stop ignoring players like Jack Grealish (£6.6m) and Adama Traoré (£5.7m) who have been bargain midfield gems.

Apart from that, I hope Premier League clubs partake in some inspired real-life January transfers that can broaden FPL options and ultimately smash up the template team.

  1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
    • 6 Years
    26 mins ago

    XI | Bravo, Cancelo, Garcia, Otamendi, Angelino, Gundogan, Silva (C), Foden, Bernardo, Mahrez, Jesus

    SUBS | Ederson, Stones, Sterling, Aguero, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, De Bruyne.

    Open Controls
    1. Over Midwicket
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      Nice.

      Open Controls
    2. Rash
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      Mahrez rested midweek ready for league?

      Open Controls
      1. ThisTimeNxtYrRodney
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        Hope so. That's how I read it.

        Open Controls
      2. Amey
        • 1 Year
        just now

        GL playing roulette 😉

        Open Controls
    3. Ron_Swanson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      perfect

      Open Controls
    4. Amey
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      That Fulham team looks so different 😮
      Only remember Cairney from them playing last season ....

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        I used to consider Ream for his "goal threat" 😆

        Open Controls
      2. MoManeTaa
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Which combo do you prefer for GW26 and onwards??

        A) Grealish + Son + Stephens
        B) Grealish + Jimenez + (Laporte/Doherty/ Perriera)
        C) Alli + Jimenez + Stephens

        Open Controls
        1. MoManeTaa
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Fail 🙂

          Open Controls
    5. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Huge headache if Sergio starts against United midweek.

      Open Controls
      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        just now

        I'd love that from FPL perspective as a non owner. Hate that as a fan though means he'll score against us 😀

        Open Controls
  2. Purse83
    • 1 Year
    25 mins ago

    On Wildcard and ultimately it’s down to Auba vs Kun and if the latter I will need to do the following:

    Soy & St Maximin to Williams & 4.9 max mid

    So Auba or Kim guys? Thoughts appreciated.

    Open Controls
  3. Kevin de Blanke
    • 4 Years
    24 mins ago

    Worth getting Grealish in now?

    I'm a bit late to the party, but Villa fixture look good

    Open Controls
    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      they dont look good to me.

      Open Controls
      1. Maddamotha
        • 3 Years
        just now

        What I was gonna say. Not good, in fact they look horrible, apart from maybe Bournemouth.

        Open Controls
    2. MoManeTaa
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Which fixture do u consider as good other than BOU??

      Open Controls
  4. Rash
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    23 mins ago

    Repost

    After a dreadful gameweek I'm now in 2 minds of what to do.. do I abandon double pool mid by selling Mane (12.1) and go for double pool and sheffield defence. Keep hold and just do something like sidibe to baldock?

    McCarthy button
    Trent sidibe dunk lundy Williams 
    Kdb mane grealish Salah mahrez 
    Vardy ings greenwood 

    2ft .4itb wc intact

    Open Controls
    1. Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Mane to Traore and wait on how long Mane out before going for double Liverpool defence.

      Open Controls
      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I’ve done this.

        Open Controls
  5. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    Hendo McCarthy
    TAA Robbo Stevens Stephens Cahill
    Salah KDB Grealish Traore Fleck
    Aguero Jiminez Ings

    0.5m short of this WC team
    What downgrade would you make?

    A) Robbo ➡️ VVD
    B) Stevens ➡️ Lundy/Egan
    C) Cahill/Stephens ➡️ 3.9m def (will upgrade 5th def for BB later)

    Open Controls
    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      B
      Egan

      Open Controls
      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Also try n get a Newcastle defender.

        Open Controls
        1. Karan14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          I could get Fernandez/Lascalles over Cahill/Stephens.

          Open Controls
    2. K_UN_DE_BRU_YNE
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      A for me
      Think VVD nailed for remaining every weeks.

      Won't fancy lascelles @4.2 on wildcard ?if nay then reason behind please!!!
      M also wildcarding & need suggestion in every squad areas.

      Open Controls
      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Robbo is nailed too though. Can't seem him being rested till they win the title. And his constant attacking threat throughout a game just makes him more tempting than VVD.

        I'm considering Fernandez/Lascalles over one of Stephens or Cahill.

        Open Controls
    3. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      McCarthy to Button?

      Open Controls
      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Another option if Hendo doesn't blank in GW28.

        Open Controls
  6. MoManeTaa
    • 2 Years
    10 mins ago

    Which combo do you prefer for GW26 and onwards??

    A) Grealish + Son + Stephens
    B) Grealish + Jimenez + (Laporte/Doherty/ Perriera)
    C) Alli + Jimenez + Stephens

    Open Controls
    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      B with Laporte

      Open Controls
    2. K_UN_DE_BRU_YNE
      • 2 Years
      just now

      B + Stephens n cash ITB

      Open Controls
  7. Twisted Saltergater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Was playing around with my team and realised I could do Mané + Greenwood to Traoré + Aguero!

    On paper looks great, but would be for a -8 having earlier brought in Henderson and Lascelles.

    So, wait a week on Aguero or do:

    Nyland + Mendy + Mané + Greenwood > Henderson + Lascelles + Traoré + Aguero

    Open Controls
    1. MoManeTaa
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Risk and get rewarded with Kun

      Open Controls
  8. Totti
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    pope ryan
    TAA soyuncu lundstran kelly rico
    Mane* KDB snodgrass* traore cantwell*
    aguero vardy* firmino

    1FT 0.4 itb

    any news on injuried players?

    A) if all are injuried use wildcard or not?

    Open Controls
    1. MoManeTaa
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Vardy must be fit to play

      Open Controls
      1. Totti
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        What about mane and snodgrass?

        Open Controls
        1. MoManeTaa
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Mane won't be risked until he is completely fit imo with league already won

          Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.