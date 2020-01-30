FPL Gameweek 25: analysis of the key underlying stats

Our next article in the Members Articles Unlocked series is our Big Numbers piece.

In this regular feature, we take a look at the vast array of data available in our Members’ Area and present the eye-catching stats that may be of interest.

We’ve run down the stand-out figures in every position, as well as looking at the strengths and weaknesses of various teams to assess which Fantasy Premier League assets could shine in Gameweek 25 and beyond.

Usually, only subscribers can read this article but we’re making this particular piece free to read for one week only.

Those wishing to sign up to our site and continue reading after this period – as well as seeing a list of the benefits that membership brings – can do so by clicking here.

Rolling monthly subscriptions are now available for £2.99, while half-season memberships (expiring on June 1) can be bought for £9.99. Click here to sign up or upgrade your account.

GOALKEEPERS

85.7% of the shots that Alisson (£6.1m) has faced this season have been saved by the Liverpool custodian. No other Premier League goalkeeper can match that statistic this season, and Adrian‘s (£4.1m) save percentage, by way of example, is down at 66.7%. Alisson’s save percentage of 79.2% was also the best in the division in 2018/19 among first-choice shot-stoppers.

167.9 minutes per expected goal prevented (xGP) by Hugo Lloris (£5.3m) this season, the best rate of xGP of all first-choice Premier League goalkeepers in 2019/20. Lloris returned from injury in Gameweek 24 and next faces Manchester City on Sunday. The Frenchman’s xGP (expected goals conceded minus actual goals conceded) is +3.80 this season, with Paulo Gazzaniga‘s (£4.5m) down at -2.90.

1 clean sheet kept by Rui Patricio (£5.1m) in the last 16 Gameweeks. No side has kept as few shut-outs as Wolverhampton Wanderers over the same period. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side face Manchester United this weekend and Leicester City in Gameweek 26.

DEFENDERS

5 headed attempts from set plays by James Tomkins (£5.0m) over the last six Gameweeks, which only Yerry Mina (£5.3m) can beat. Crystal Palace avoid any of the ‘big six’ over the next half-dozen Gameweeks, so Tomkins could potentially prosper at both ends of the pitch.

10 key passes, 12 successful crosses and three big chances created by Lucas Digne (£5.8m) in his last four matches. No other FPL defender can beat either of those totals when filtered by the same criteria.

29 successful take-ons registered by Serge Aurier (£5.0m) since Jose Mourinho took charge of Spurs in Gameweek 13 – no FPL defender has completed more in that time. Aurier’s advanced role in the Spurs set-up has led to four assists in his last 12 starts, although the Lilywhites have banked only two clean sheets over the same span of games.

1.76 expected assists (xA) recorded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£5.3m) over the last six Gameweeks, a figure that only Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.6m) can beat among FPL defenders over that period. Wan-Bissaka has created seven opportunities in that time (two of them big chances), having supplied only eight key passes (zero big chances) in the preceding 18 Gameweeks.

84 passes received in the final third by Reece James (£5.0m)) in his last four matches. Two Manchester City left-backs – Benjamin Mendy (£5.5m) and Angelino (£4.7m) – are the only FPL defenders who can beat that total when sorted by the same criteria.

MIDFIELDERS

37 chances created by Emiliano Buendia (£6.0m) over the last nine Gameweeks, more than any other player over the same period. Norwich’s dead-ball specialist, who is expected back from injury this weekend, will face Newcastle in Gameweek 25. Steve Bruce’s side have allowed more chances from set plays than any other Premier League side this season.

45 attempts on goal, 38 shots in the box, 22 efforts on target, 13 big chances and ten goals recorded by Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) at Anfield this season. No FPL midfielder can surpass any of those totals in home fixtures. Liverpool face Southampton on Merseyside this weekend.

12 FPL attacking returns from Kevin De Bruyne (£10.6m) in away matches this season, more than any other Premier League player. Over half (nine) of De Bruyne’s assists have come on the road, with ten of his 21 big chances created also coming away from the Etihad. Manchester City are in action at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this Sunday.

6 big chances created by Adama Traore (£5.8m) in the last six Gameweeks, which no FPL asset can better. The Wolves winger had only carved out three clear-cut opportunities in the preceding 18 Gameweeks.

12 chances created by Aaron Mooy (£5.0m) in his last four matches. Only two midfielders have supplied more key passes when they are filtered by the same criteria.

FORWARDS

12 big chances either presented to or created by Troy Deeney (£6.3m) since Nigel Pearson took charge of Watford in Gameweek 17. Gabriel Jesus (£9.5m) is the only other FPL forward with higher big chance involvement during that time.

10 headed goal attempts from Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.1m) since Carlo Ancelotti took charge of Everton in Gameweek 19. The Toffees are this weekend up against Watford, who have allowed more headed chances in the Nigel Pearson era than all bar two Premier League sides.

78.3 minutes per chance presented to Jamie Vardy (£9.9m) in his last four starts. Vardy’s rate of goal attempts was one every 33.8 minutes prior to Gameweek 19.

9 goals scored by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10.7m) in away league matches this season, which no other FPL asset can better. Arsenal are on the road this Sunday, facing Burnley in Lancashire.

5.42 expected goal involvements (xGI) from Raul Jimenez (£7.6m) over the last six Gameweeks. No FPL forward has a better xGI over the same timeframe, despite the fact that Wolves have faced Liverpool twice and Manchester City over this six-match period.

-3.14 expected goal (xG) delta recorded by Neal Maupay (£5.9m) in 2019/20. Only two FPL forwards are underachieving more than Maupay based on xG delta, which is calculated by subtracting a player’s xG from actual goals scored.

TEAMS

29 opportunities conceded by Watford from their right flank over the last six Gameweeks, which is more than any other team from that side of the pitch. That statistic may be of interest to owners of Lucas Digne (£5.8m), with Everton the visitors to Vicarage Road on Saturday.

6 goals scored by Norwich City in away matches this season, the worst total of any Premier League club on the road. Three of the Canaries’ next five fixtures are away from Carrow Road, with their two home matches in between against Liverpool and Leicester City, who have ten away clean sheets between them. Only one of Todd Cantwell‘s (£5.0m) eight attacking returns has come in an away match.

27 chances conceded by Burnley from their left flank over the last six Gameweeks, which is more than any other team from that zone of the pitch. Nicolas Pepe (£9.1m) and Hector Bellerin (£5.4m) could potentially take advantage of that vulnerability when Arsenal – who have won their last 11 meetings with the Clarets – visit Turf Moor this weekend.

9 penalties awarded by Anthony Taylor this season, which is four more than any other Premier League referee. Two-thirds of those spot-kick awards have been for the home side. Taylor takes charge of Bournemouth v Aston Villa this weekend.

95 crosses attempted from Crystal Palace‘s right wing over the last six Gameweeks – no side has allowed more deliveries from that flank over the same period. Only two clubs have allowed more chances to be created from that side of the pitch, meanwhile. Enda Stevens (£5.1m) could potentially profit from that weakness when Sheffield United visit Selhurst Park this weekend.

0 defensive errors made by Watford since Nigel Pearson’s arrival. The Hornets are the only Premier League club not have to have made (in Opta’s eyes) a slip-up over the last eight Gameweeks. Aston Villa have erred the most (eight) in that time, while Newcastle United have made six mistakes that led to goals.

5.97 expected goals conceded (xGC) by Chelsea over the last eight Gameweeks, which is the best xGC of any Premier League side over the same period. The Blues take on Leicester City this weekend.

12 goals scored by Newcastle United from set-piece situations this season, which represents half their total output. A dozen of the Magpies’ 24 goals have been scored by their defenders, too.

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the discounted price of £9.99 or the monthly price of £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT