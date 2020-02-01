2157
Metrics February 1

Wildcards continue to break up top 10k template as Salah rewards massive backing

Fantasy Premier League managers in the top 10k continue to eye up major changes to their squads.

With Blank Gameweek 28, the corresponding Doubles and Blank Gameweek 31 all on the horizon, the template of the first half of the campaign continues to slowly dissolve.

Therefore, the second Wildcard has received plenty of attention from both the upper echelons of Fantasy managers and worldwide.

7.6% of managers inside the top 10k pulled the trigger on their squad overhaul for Gameweek 25 while 4.7% did so overall.

Defence appears to be the area most needing some change according to the Gameweek 25 Wildcarders among the top 10k.

Recent benchings for John Lundstram (£5.1m) have seen just 62.6% of these managers hold onto his services, compared to ownership of 87.2% among the top 10k as a whole.

There is a similar drop-off for Martin Kelly (£4.4m), sat in 51.3% of top 10k squads but included only in 28.6% of those at this level who Wildcarded for Gameweek 25. Of course, that was before his benching at home to Sheffield United on Saturday afternoon.

Also losing significant support, not surprisingly, is Çaglar Söyüncü (£5.0m) after Leicester went a fourth consecutive match without a clean sheet on Saturday lunch-time.

The centre-back is still held by 39.3% of managers in the top 10k but is not among the top five for ownership in the Wildcard selection.

His place, along with Diego Rico‘s (£4.2m), has been taken by Jamaal Lascelles (£4.2m), while Virgil van Dijk (£6.5m) also features.

The budget price of Newcastle’s club captain, combined with the Magpies appealing run of fixtures, which started with a 0-0 draw against Norwich, has led to relative popularity in top 10k Wildcard squads.

Lascelles has been chosen by 30.8% of such managers, behind only Alexander-Arnold, Lundstram and Van Dijk.

Despite losing plenty of support in recent weeks, Nick Pope (£4.6m) remains an important part of the so-called template.

Only Dean Henderson (£5.0m) was selected by more top 10k Wildcarders than the Burnley goalkeeper, who has 37.8% representation in such squads.

Mohamed Salah‘s (£12.6m) ownership figures have taken a huge boost following the recent injury to Sadio Mané (£12.3m).

In the top 10k, the Egyptian now has 87.2% ownership, while 93% of those Wildcarding at this level for Gameweek 25 chose him – even more than Kevin De Bruyne (£10.6m).

However, it is worth noting that 10.6% of managers inside the top 10k have opted to hold Mané ahead of Gameweek 26.

It will be interesting to see if this tactic pays off considering that Liverpool don’t have a Premier League fixture between now and February 15.

Jurgen Klopp previously stated that Mané would be “alright” after the Southampton match and up next for Liverpool is a trip to Carrow Road, where Norwich have conceded more goals than on their travels this season.

️There also appeared to be a shift in the fourth and fifth midfielder markets following Gameweek 25 Wildcards.

Todd Cantwell‘s (£4.9m) most recent blank, recorded at Newcastle, may see his 37.1% representation in the top 10k fall further and, indeed, he has dropped out of the top five midfielders in the Wildcard template.

John Fleck (£5.0m), who has five goals and two assists this season, looks to be gunning for Cantwell’s place in Fantasy squads, chosen by 22.3% of top 10k Wildcards this weekend.

Up-front, Jamie Vardy (£9.9m) finds himself still losing followers. He remains the most popular forward in the top 10k (64.7%) but was not in the top-three among the Wildcarders.

Another blank for the Leicester man, this time against Chelsea, his third in a row, may only exacerbate the slew of sales ahead of a Gameweek 26 trip to Wolves.

By contrast, 49.5% of those Wildcarding for Gameweek 25 put their faith in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10.7m), set to face Burnley on Sunday afternoon. That makes him the third-most-popular striker in such squads.

Looking at the chip usage in full detail for the top 10k, we can see just how many deployed the Triple Captain for Double Gameweek 24.

With 13 Gameweeks left in the 2019/20 schedule, 28.1% of managers at the top level right now will be looking out for another opportunity to use their enhanced armband.

15.7% is the portion of top 10k managers who are yet to play a chip in the second half of the season. They are likely to be very confident that they can use the chips to consolidate their position.

Finally, Saturday afternoon provided the perfect entertainment for the majority of the top 10k, as far as the captaincy was concerned.

That’s because Salah mopped up monstrous backing for the armband at this level, 79.8% of his backers enjoying a 32-point haul in Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Southampton.

That contributed towards an effective ownership of 167% for Salah among the top 10k on Saturday afternoon.

The 4.5% who went for Alexander-Arnold instead did not see too much pay-off in return for their risk, the right-back scoring six points, 12 if captained.

There is also now pressure on those few brave souls who went against the grain to back a Sunday afternoon player with the armband.

The in-form Sergio Aguero (£12.0m) was captained by just 4% of the top 10k, De Bruyne 2.5% and Aubameyang 2.4%.

Stats taken from LiveFPL.net

2,157 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Eric Banternaaa
    • 6 Years
    1 day, 18 hours ago

    What’s the 4 teams missing GW28?

    1. Syd.
      • 10 Years
      1 day, 18 hours ago

      Man City
      Sheff United
      Arsenal
      Aston Villa

      1. Eric Banternaaa
        • 6 Years
        1 day, 18 hours ago

        Had City, SU & Arsenal. Couldn’t work out Villa

  2. marcus2704
    • 9 Years
    1 day, 18 hours ago

    How is Fernandez looking for 8M? I consider this price bracket to be worthy of a punt, so it would likely end up someone like him or Mahrez.

    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      1 day, 18 hours ago

      I'd wait until mcTomnay is back fit. Would allow him to move further up the pitch.
      Was very involved in the game yesterday, but was too deep to cause any FPL points

      1. mynameisq
        • 6 Years
        1 day, 18 hours ago

        This too forgot about McSauce

    2. mynameisq
      • 6 Years
      1 day, 18 hours ago

      Think he'll be good value eventually as he looked sharp yesterday. But I just cant look past the players he is playing alongside, pure dross and that will impact his returns. With Pogba Rashford back it would be a different story. He may still do well without them as it looked like everything was gonna go through him Grealish style

    3. Harper
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 day, 18 hours ago

      Absolutely loves a shot and he is quite accurate. Had a very powerful shot on target yesterday but it was right at Patricio, couple of metres either side and there was no stopping it

    4. noquarternt
      • 4 Years
      1 day, 18 hours ago

      Maybe he’ll be the Man U signing to suddenly make them a good team and correct the structural problems built into the club.

  3. Amey
    • 1 Year
    1 day, 18 hours ago

    FFS is the best league in the world atm.
    Well done guys !!

    1. mynameisq
      • 6 Years
      1 day, 18 hours ago

      Thank you thank you

      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        1 day, 18 hours ago

        😀

    2. HurriKane
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 18 hours ago

      Never in doubt. Im on other platforms like reddit fpl but none comes close to the insight provided by FFS and their posters/users.

      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        1 day, 18 hours ago

        Good to hear that ...
        Love this community

  4. b91jh
    • 2 Years
    1 day, 18 hours ago

    0.1 itb atm

    A) Lundstram to Egan this week
    B) Lundstram to Stevens/Baldock next week

    Probably would do Mahrez/DCL to Traore/Jimenez pre gw27, which free up funds to do Lunds to SHU wingbacks.

    1. Pino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 day, 18 hours ago

      I did A, just watch out for DGW 28 so you can sort out your bench.

  5. marzo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 day, 18 hours ago

    1. Roll the FT and make 2/3 changes next GW.
    2. Mane-> Fleck + Lundstram-> VVD. (-4).
    3. Mane-> Son + Lundstram- Stevens. (-4)
    4. Lundstram-> 4.6m def.

    Hendo.
    TAA, Stephens, Holgate.
    Grealish, KDB, Mane, Salah.
    Maupay, Ings, Aubameyang.
    Stek, Lundstram, Williams, Dendoncker.
    1ft. 0.1m ITB.

  6. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 day, 18 hours ago

    Average number of players left today?

    1. La Roja
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 18 hours ago

      2 I reckon

      I have Auba and KDB to go

    2. DF
      • 6 Years
      1 day, 18 hours ago

      Kdb and son for me
      Kdb and aubameyang or mahrez is standard in my minileagues

    3. Dont_Win_Friends_With_Salah…
      • 2 Years
      1 day, 18 hours ago

      2 I'd say....everyone with KDB, and then one of Auba, Aguero, Pope for a lot. Just KDB for me though so a red arrow coming my way

    4. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 day, 18 hours ago

      Cheers all, City triple up for me (Kun, KDB, Mahrez) so really need them to smash Jose's bus

  7. The_Fish
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 day, 18 hours ago

    The problem with wildcarding now is that there are so few options that I’d actually trust.

    I’m happy to lose Vardy, but Auba blanks in 28 and will cause more headaches in a couple of weeks.

    There’s no standout defensive options either, other than Liverpool. A Newcastle defender is a transfer out waiting to happen.

    After Salah and KDB, midfielders seem meh too.

    I think most teams have the same problem right now, and a WC isn’t going to fix it.

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 day, 18 hours ago

      I think defensive double ups may be the way to go now. Am on a Liverpool Southampton double double up from next GW.

    2. mynameisq
      • 6 Years
      1 day, 18 hours ago

      Interesting I thought the complete opposite, everyone doing terribly is a chance to do something different and get ahead, Sheffield also good defensively, Newcastle fixtures stay great for a while. Lots of dross in peoples teams now lund, Kelly, even dendonck was benched, Leicester assets dying a slow death. Find the next bandwagons and you're laughing, can't stick with underperforming players just because everyone has them

      1. The_Fish
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 day, 18 hours ago

        The problem is getting the next template. Who are the players that are going to be essential in 3 weeks time? I don’t see many options.

        Admitting you have a problem and knowing the solution are very different.

        1. mynameisq
          • 6 Years
          1 day, 18 hours ago

          Of course, but surely the solution isn't to stick with players you know are underperforming, dropped, or have bad fixtures. Won't be easy picking the right players but at least there's opportunity, nobody hauls every week there's lots of players doing well still

          1. The_Fish
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 day, 18 hours ago

            My plan is to wait. I have a few differentials and the current template is getting me green arrows week after week. Will WC when I know more

        2. seewhyaxe
          • 3 Years
          1 day, 18 hours ago

          i'm betting on Arsenal to come good...

  8. FOO FIGHTER
      1 day, 18 hours ago

      Is Wood a decent 3rd striker? Have Jimenez and Auba.

      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 day, 18 hours ago

        Yes but when is Barnes back.

    • fc_skrald
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 day, 18 hours ago

      The player I'm most annoyed with in my team is Guaita so I might have to sell him. I know it is early but as things are now:

      a. Guaita -> McCarthy
      b. Lundstram -> Fernández

      Guaita
      TAA, Digne, Robertson, Aurier
      Salah, KDB, Grealish
      Aubameyang, Ings, Jiménez

      Martin, Lundstram, Hayden, Cantwell
      2 FT, 0,7 million in the bank

      1. mynameisq
        • 6 Years
        1 day, 18 hours ago

        As someone said previously, at least guaita is starting, Lund needs to go first

    • HurriKane
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 18 hours ago

      Time to wildcard ?

      Vardy- Injury has made an impact on his form
      DCL- awful fixtures
      Soyuncu- Useless
      Dunk- Useless
      Kelly- Lost his place
      Lundstrum- Lost his place
      Grealish- awful fixtures

      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 day, 18 hours ago

        Yeah i would - careful with the GW28 blankers

      2. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 day, 18 hours ago

        I have to say it's very tempting to WC but would a -4 sort it. Just about to watch MOTD now ... good luck with your decision!

      3. Amey
        • 1 Year
        1 day, 18 hours ago

        Happy with the big hitter's in the team ?
        If yes, then I'd save WC.

    • Van der Faart
      • 8 Years
      1 day, 18 hours ago

      Transferring out the Lord. Feel like I need to replace him with another Sheff Utd player though

      A) Stevens
      B) Egan
      C) Baldock

      Which one?

      1. MoManeTaa
        • 2 Years
        1 day, 18 hours ago

        Steven accord to some SU fans over here

      2. b91jh
        • 2 Years
        1 day, 18 hours ago

        Check rivals' team and pick the one that no one owns.

    • kamdaraji
      • 10 Years
      1 day, 18 hours ago

      is Traore ok?

    • FOO FIGHTER
        1 day, 18 hours ago

        I have Perez, was thinking him to Grealish but just going to stick with Perez. He is a differential after all.

      • davies
        • 5 Years
        1 day, 18 hours ago

        Those wildcarding...

        Aren’t you afraid of not being able to jump on the players with DGW’s once we have more info?

      • Don Kloppeone
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 day, 17 hours ago

        NEW ARTICLE:

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/02/02/barnes-on-the-fpl-radar-as-vardy-draws-another-blank/

