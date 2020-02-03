916
Members February 3

Fernandes has potential to both improve and star in Man United attack

916 Comments
Share

Bruno Fernandes (£8.0m) has the potential to shake up the Fantasy Premier League template at Manchester United.

The Portuguese attacking midfielder arrived at Old Trafford in the January transfer window amid much fanfare – and could solve a lot of the problems Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has had this season.

Fernandes’ time with Sporting Lisbon saw him prove to be a reliable creator of goals but with a healthy number of his own strikes.

The question is whether or not he can sustain that reputation in the Premier League – which is the focus of this Scout Report.

As we have used data from the Fantasy Football Scout Members Area in this article, only those who have signed up to valid packages will be able to access it in full.

The History and Statistics

Fernandes arrives at Manchester United as one of the most highly sought-after names of the January transfer window, and it’s easy to understand why.

In his two-and-a-half-year spell in Portugal, the attacking midfielder scored 64 goals in 137 appearances in all competitions.

Meanwhile, across his country’s domestic league and the Europa League, Fernandes provided 35 assists for his Sporting team-mates.

The number 10’s impressive numbers came as a result of his energetic and risk-taking style, characterised by incisive passing and a propensity to fire off a shot from range.

During his time at Sporting, Fernandes displayed excellent dribbling, passing and finishing skills and also played a heavy part in corners, free-kicks, both direct and indirect.

Naturally, someone with his skill and creativity also tended to get fouled a lot too.

Despite a recent reputation for goals and assists, Fernandes began his career with more modest involvement in his teams’ attacking exploits.

His senior career started in 2012/13 at third-tier Italian side Novara Calcio before joining Udinese the following summer.

He spent three seasons with the Serie A outfit, recording just 10 goals in 86 appearances. After playing out the 2016/17 season at Sampdoria, in which he netted five times in 33 outings, he earned a move back home to Portugal.

It was at the 2017/18 campaign that Fernandes really sprung into life, scoring 11 times and assisting a further eight league goals in his debut season in Lisbon.

In the Europa League that year, Fernandes was involved in six goals in as many matches (three his own and three assists).

2018/19 was the player’s breakout campaign as he scored 20 league goals and provided the key pass for 13 of his colleagues. That made for 33 goal involvements in 33 Primeira Liga matches – an incredible return. Not surprisingly, he also claimed Sporting’s player of the year accolade.

The 25-year-old started this season where he left off with eight goals and seven assists in the first 17 league matches of 2019/20.

Before completing a move to Manchester United last week, Fernandes had also scored five times and recorded three assists in just five Europa League outings.

In the context of Portuguese football, very few players in the country’s domestic league could match Fernandes for all-round contributions.

Since the start of the 2017/18 season, when he really found form, Fernandes ranked third for Primeira Liga goals but was also second for assists.

On top of that, the player finished top in his own right for shots (271), chances created (239), through-balls (17) and goals from outside the box (nine).

In short, Manchester United fans have every right to be excited by Fernandes’ signing considering that for the last 18 months he has arguably been the best player in Portuguese domestic football.

In that time, he has been capped 19 times by his country, representing them at the 2018 World Cup and winning the 2018/19 Nations League too.

Comparisons

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the discounted price of £9.99 or the monthly price of £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

916 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Pep Roulette
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    VVD or Firmino for Liverpool 3rd spot?

    Open Controls
    1. Pep Roulette
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Have Salah & TAA!

      Open Controls
    2. Disturbed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Firmino

      Open Controls
    3. bennyp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      VVD for me. Tight call though.

      Open Controls
    4. Bob McMayday
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      VVD, double Liv def too good to ignore right now

      Open Controls
    5. HurriKane
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Robertson for me.

      Open Controls
    6. Boberella
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      I'm with Bobby.
      Got in for DGW and sticking for the time being.

      Open Controls
    7. HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      that's a tough one. I also got Bobby in for dgw. If i were on wc i'd probably choose double defence knowing there are other forward options with similar points per game

      Open Controls
    8. HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      to clarify, i meant VVD same points per game as firmino
      serious lack of defenders whilst there are decent striker options depending on your $$

      Open Controls
  2. bennyp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Changes here?

    Hendo - (McCarthy)
    TAA - VVD - Lord - (Soy - Maitland)
    Salah(c) - KDB - Fernandes - Mooy - (Cantwell)
    Wood - DCL - Maupay

    0ft & 7.7itb

    A. Maupay/DCL -> Aguero -4
    B. Cantwell -> Son/Berg -4
    C. Save

    Others??

    Open Controls
    1. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      A maupay.

      Open Controls
  3. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Update to WC planned team. Thoughts welcome?

    Henderson
    Bellerin TAA Stevens Stephens
    Salah KDB Son
    Firmino Ings Jiménez

    McCarthy Barnes Lascelles Hayden

    Open Controls
    1. Bob McMayday
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      I'd stay away from any Arsenal defenders

      Open Controls
    2. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      As above. I'd downgrade bellerin and use cash to upgrade hayden if you can

      Open Controls
    3. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Basically like my wildcard team.
      Except I have Boly instead iof Bellerin and Fleck instead of Hayden.
      Do you really think Arsenal will remember how to keep clean sheets?

      Open Controls
  4. davies
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    A) Stevens Traore

    B) O’Connell Grealish

    Open Controls
    1. Bob McMayday
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      46 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Carefree Crew
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      A)

      FYI GW28 both Villa & Sheff U have no fixture.

      Open Controls
  5. Kay317
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Play two of these:
    A) Traore (Leicester at home)
    B) Grealish (Spurs at home)
    C) Maddison (Away to Wolves)

    Open Controls
    1. Bob McMayday
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Really tough call, not sure who you are playing ahead of whoever misses out?

      Open Controls
      1. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Rest of team:
        Hendo
        TAA, O'Connell, Evans
        Salah, KDB, ???, ???
        Auba, Ings, Vardy

        (Button, ???, Lascelles, Williams)

        Open Controls
        1. Bob McMayday
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Maybe play the 2 home fixtures but leaving Maddison out you may as well sell him and upgrade elsewhere if you have the transfers for it

          Open Controls
          1. Kay317
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            Used ft to switch Lund to O'Connell. The trouble is that all 3 have potential to score in any game so I'm bound to get it wrong!

            Open Controls
    2. Kane Lane
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Bench B?

        Open Controls
        1. Kane Lane
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          play

          Open Controls
    3. Boberella
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Play A and B.
      If in doubt, go with the Home games.

      Open Controls
      1. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Thanks all

        Open Controls
  6. davies
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Cantwell the perfect fifth mid considering he has no BGW’s?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Norwich still in FA Cup.

      Open Controls
      1. davies
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Who do they play?

        What teams are guaranteed to play 31?

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Winner of Sou vs Tot from the replay this week.

          Wolves vs Bournemouth
          Burnley vs Watford

          Open Controls
  7. Soto Ayam
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Who would you rather play:

      A) soy (lei) away to wolves or
      B) Fernandez (new) away to arsenal ?

      Open Controls
      1. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Soy

        Open Controls
        1. Soto Ayam
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Thanks

            Open Controls
      2. Dr Mulholland
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Fernández for Lundstram?

        Open Controls
        1. Kay317
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Why not Lund to another sheff defender?

          Open Controls
          1. Dr Mulholland
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            Need to get rid of a player that blanks in 28.

            Open Controls
        2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Before I wildcarded I got lascelles in for him great value 4.2 can splash the cash then.

          Open Controls
          1. Dr Mulholland
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            Cool. Looking at the underlying stats, I prefer Fernández for getting forward plus goal threat.

            Open Controls
            1. Kay317
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 hour, 12 mins ago

              In that case yes, goal threat and their fixtures are decent

              Open Controls
              1. Dr Mulholland
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 6 mins ago

                Gracias

                Open Controls
      3. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        I decided to wildcard instead of taking a -8

        Nothing fancy all the obvious want to make up 70 points on ML leader. Figure it is my chance to make up ground a put some pressure on. Season 'high' of 400k for me so at least I am going in the right direction. Have been getting the captaincy correct more after a terrible start to season (hence the username)

        Henderson - (McCarthy)
        TAA - Boly - Stephens (Soyuncu, Lascelles)
        Son - KDB - Salah - Fleck (Barnes)
        Ings - Firmino - Jimininez

        Have .3 in the bank gives me a dilemma whether to get Vardy back for Firmino gw 28
        Will Klopp start resting the liverpool lads?
        I did consider Vardy in gw 28 and double liverpool defence.
        Not sure if it is a good move. I got KDB at 10.1 so Mane could be feasible if I got a cheaper striker in for firmino.

        Open Controls
        1. Bob McMayday
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          I'd probably prefer VVD instead of Firmino for 3rd Liverpool spot

          Open Controls
          1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            As I said I did consider him but it would mean getting rid of KDB or Son. Might get VVD 29.

            Open Controls
        2. Bob McMayday
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Like the Boly pick

          Open Controls
          1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Make sense price wise and is a great player as well back from injury.

            Open Controls
      4. Kun still the man!
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        RMWCT

        Henderson McCarthy
        TAA VanDijk Stevens Stephens Lascelles
        Salah KdB Mount Barnes Hayden
        Kun Jimi Ings

        Open Controls
        1. Bob McMayday
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          16 mins ago

          Like it a lot besides Mount

          Open Controls
          1. Kun still the man!
            • 1 Year
            just now

            I know but no one else seems better in that price range? still contemplating wcing now vs future dgw

            Open Controls
        2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
          • 10 Years
          16 mins ago

          looks better than mine the kun pick could sky rocket you up the ranks
          What is the team value of that?

          Open Controls
          1. Kun still the man!
            • 1 Year
            12 mins ago

            105
            Do you suggest anyone else than mount within same range? don't want anymore blank 28 players

            Open Controls
            1. Bob McMayday
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              9 mins ago

              Maybe Traore?

              Open Controls
              1. Kun still the man!
                • 1 Year
                3 mins ago

                Thanks but 1 wolf is enough I think

                Open Controls
            2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
              • 10 Years
              9 mins ago

              The obvious one is redmond and then wood in for ings?

              Open Controls
              1. Kun still the man!
                • 1 Year
                2 mins ago

                That could work out, Ings is pretty scary to not own though, been in form of his life and looks so threatening even when blanked

                Open Controls
      5. TakingTheMkhi
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        2FT:
        Lundy --> Lascelles
        Maddy --> Son
        Yes or No?

        Open Controls
        1. Kay317
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Yes

          Open Controls
        2. Bob McMayday
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Yep

          Open Controls
        3. Pep Roulette
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Percent

          Open Controls
          1. Pep Roulette
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            Perfect* lol

            Open Controls
        4. Kun still the man!
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          looks good
          lundy > o'connell?

          Open Controls
          1. TakingTheMkhi
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            GW28 blank.

            Open Controls
        5. TakingTheMkhi
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Transfers made. Thanks guys.

          Open Controls
      6. Pep Roulette
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        A. Robbo & O'Connell/Egan

        B. VVD & Stevens

        Open Controls
        1. Kay317
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          4 mins ago

          Very tough one. Think I'd go for A.

          Open Controls
      7. Price Changes
        TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Price Changes - 4th February 2020

        🔺  Son (10.0), D.Henderson (5.1)

        🔻  Tomori (4.4), Randolph (4.3)

        Open Controls
        1. fcsaltyballs
          • 4 Years
          36 mins ago

          thanks TM

          Open Controls
        2. Willmissudimitrypayet
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          36 mins ago

          Ty tm!

          Open Controls
        3. Niho992
          • 1 Year
          34 mins ago

          Son is overpiced for 1.5 milion at least.

          16/17 - 174 points - price next season was 8.0

          17/18 - 178 points - price next year was 8.5

          18/19 - 159 points - his start price was 9.5 this season and he is already 10.0. Lol

          Open Controls
          1. Willmissudimitrypayet
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            31 mins ago

            How was his PPM the last four seasons?

            Open Controls
            1. Niho992
              • 1 Year
              just now

              About 2000 minutes in 16/17 and last season and 2200 17/18

              Open Controls
          2. HMC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            25 mins ago

            i agree in isolation he is overpriced. however, with 1/3 of the season to go and Kane missing I can see the appeal

            whilst he lacks bonus points (only 1 in his last 8 gameweeks), the mid priced options are seriously lacking and still much cheaper than the premium strikers like Aguero

            Open Controls
          3. Nabs Kebabs
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            22 mins ago

            currently there aren't many better options than Son in midfield.

            Open Controls
            1. Niho992
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Agree. Im talking about his price in the start of the season. He should be 8.5

              Open Controls
          4. Reeker
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            Son is overpriced but I got him in. Mane was injured so I had a lot of funds. I'd rather buy an overpriced mid whos getting me points whilst I stabilise my team than a budget value mid getting me less points with money in the bank.

            Open Controls
        4. rainy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 4 Years
          25 mins ago

          Cheers TM 🙂

          Open Controls
      8. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        56 mins ago

        Any thoughts on a Chamberlain punt? I have Maddison and pretty sick of his blanks but struggling to decide who to stick in for him up to 7.5mil.

        Open Controls
        1. HMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          49 mins ago

          short term punt. when mane returns he will be in and out with Fabinho

          Open Controls
        2. Niho992
          • 1 Year
          44 mins ago

          No

          Open Controls
        3. Dr Mulholland
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          28 mins ago

          Looks like an interesting shout. He played a more advanced role than usual the last game.

          Open Controls
        4. Bob McMayday
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          25 mins ago

          Too many better long-term Liverpool options. Would be just waiting for a transfer out to fix it

          Open Controls
          1. Kay317
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            4 mins ago

            Any suggestions for Maddison fix then?
            I could always downgrade Auba to fodder and upgrade Maddy to Mane once he's fit. I have salah and TAA already.

            Open Controls
      9. Niho992
        • 1 Year
        38 mins ago

        After the several WC draft this one is boring and template.

        Pope-Button
        Stephens-TAA-Stevens-Lascelles-Tanganga
        Salah-KdB-Son-Fleck-Traore
        Firmino-Jimenez-Ings

        0.2 ITB

        Still undecided with Aguero...

        Open Controls
        1. The Neville Wears Prada
          • 3 Years
          9 mins ago

          If you're leading in your mini leagues, boring and template is the way to go. Pretty similar to mine

          McCarthy - Button
          TAA - Gomez - Stephens - Lascelles - Egan
          Salah - KDB - Traore - Grealish - Hayden
          Aguero - Auba - Jimi

          Open Controls
          1. Niho992
            • 1 Year
            2 mins ago

            Actually i'm 80 points behind leader so maybe i will take a risk and bring Jesus/Bergwijn/Mane and similar on WC. Still undecided. Biggest problem is my SV. Arround 102 M. Lol.

            You have sick TV/SV right?

            Open Controls
            1. The Neville Wears Prada
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              It's nothing crazy compared to others. 105.1m

              Open Controls
              1. The Neville Wears Prada
                • 3 Years
                just now

                TV not SV

                Open Controls
      10. Don Van Vliet
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        38 mins ago

        What would be everyone's threshold for hits to warrant activating their wildcard?

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 10 Years
          18 mins ago

          -12 probably

          Open Controls
          1. Dr Mulholland
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            12 mins ago

            Yep -12, as a maximum.

            Open Controls
            1. Dr Mulholland
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              2 mins ago

              Sorry just to clarify, I would take up to a -12 in a hit, but any more than that and I'd definitely use a wildcard if available.

              Open Controls
        2. Carefree Crew
          • 1 Year
          13 mins ago

          I agree. Powerful chip, wasted on less than 4 transfers absolute bare minimum. Even then I'd be hesitant. Depends on your team, circumstances, money, ML, OR, etc.

          Open Controls
          1. Don Van Vliet
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            I've dropped from just outside the top 1k to 18k after a calamitous few weeks shoehorning Mane into my team for the DGW.

            Can make a full team for GW28 with FTs but, likewise, could rehaul with 6 transfers. Have taken a couple of hits recently after being quite tight all season, so not sure if I'm only tempted to activate my chip because of all the contagious WC talk.

            Open Controls
        3. Bob McMayday
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          9 mins ago

          -16

          Open Controls
      11. The Neville Wears Prada
        • 3 Years
        37 mins ago

        What's everyone's plan for bgw28? FH, WC or just FT/Hits

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 10 Years
          35 mins ago

          The latter

          Open Controls
        2. Carefree Crew
          • 1 Year
          34 mins ago

          Only 4 teams blank GW28 :

          Sheff U, City, Arse & Villa.

          Personally I won't be using any chips.

          Open Controls
          1. The Neville Wears Prada
            • 3 Years
            32 mins ago

            I have 3 Sheff, 2 City, 1 Arse and 1 Villa lol

            Open Controls
            1. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 10 Years
              30 mins ago

              You'll end up with KDB, no Arse, 50/50 Grealish and 2 Sheff.

              Open Controls
              1. The Neville Wears Prada
                • 3 Years
                26 mins ago

                Plan is keep KDB, keep Auba, sell grealish, and sell 1 sheff

                Open Controls
                1. TorresMagic™
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 10 Years
                  18 mins ago

                  As a Auba owner, I doubt I could keep him unless he's really firing.

                  Open Controls
                  1. The Neville Wears Prada
                    • 3 Years
                    16 mins ago

                    Definitely have to keep an eye on. But easy switch to Vardy for the blank

                    Open Controls
                  2. Bobby Digital
                    • 2 Years
                    15 mins ago

                    You're fickle with your players TM.. Surely Auba is in your team for the fixturerun that just started?

                    Open Controls
                    1. TorresMagic™
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • Has Moderation Rights
                      • 10 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      Blank in GW28 along with KDB doesn't sound great. Will probably give him Newcastle then work from there. Could be a bank for Mane in 27.

                      Open Controls
                    2. Nabs Kebabs
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Arsenal were pathetic against Burnley, Auba should be held for Newcastle at home then he probably needs to be sold soon after.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Nabs Kebabs
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        just now

                        I'll probably bring Vardy back in for him GW28.
                        If anyone doesn't have Jimenez, he is a strong option GW27 in for Auba

                        Open Controls
        3. Niho992
          • 1 Year
          27 mins ago

          FT. I will have Fleck and Stevens on the bench.

          Considering to not play FH in GW 31 if Liv lose vs SHR/CHE

          Open Controls
        4. Bob McMayday
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          25 mins ago

          Easy to navigate with no chip

          Open Controls
        5. Carefree Crew
          • 1 Year
          22 mins ago

          Good luck! Chin up!

          Others will be in a similar situation with the likes of Aubamayang, Grealish, Sheff U DFs possibly GK are highly owned.

          Depends if you want those players going forward, what chips you have left & when you'd planned to use them. Villa fixtures aren't great.

          Open Controls
      12. KINGS
          33 mins ago

          Anyone keen to bring back Mane for GW27?

          Open Controls
          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 10 Years
            9 mins ago

            Giving myself the option by only having 2 Pool.

            Open Controls
            1. KINGS
                just now

                Same thought here. Thats why reluctant to bring in Bobby or VVD as the third pool player

                Open Controls
            2. Dr Mulholland
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              5 mins ago

              Not sure, probably too soon after his layoff to be confident on his playing time and form.

              Open Controls
            3. Niho992
              • 1 Year
              3 mins ago

              Considering to bring him for Norwich game on WC

              Open Controls
            4. Bob McMayday
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              1 min ago

              Think one premium Liverpool mid is enough personally as you can only captain one. I think funds are better spread around the rest of the team, including 2 Liv defenders

              Open Controls
          2. Niho992
            • 1 Year
            23 mins ago

            Shivakamini Somakandarkram !!!

            Open Controls
            1. Bobby Digital
              • 2 Years
              1 min ago

              Om Namah Shivaya

              Open Controls
          3. borispkpk
            • 3 Years
            16 mins ago

            1ft (Have TAA + Salah)
            a. Kelly > VVD
            b. Martial + Holgate > Bergwin + Robertson
            c. other
            d. hold

            Open Controls
            1. Bobby Digital
              • 2 Years
              just now

              A

              Open Controls
          4. HMC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            15 mins ago

            is it more important to replace Lund with another Sheff defender or replace one of Martial/Sarr? cheers

            own stephens and dunk who are playable next couple

            Open Controls
          5. Pep Roulette
            • 2 Years
            8 mins ago

            Repost

            A. VVD & Stevens
            B. Robbo & O'Connell/Egan

            Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.