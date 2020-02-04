328
Members February 4

What impact will Berge have on Lundstram and Sheff Utd’s defence?

328 Comments
Share

The arrival of Sander Berge (£5.0m) at Sheffield United has led to further fears for John Lundstram (£5.1m) owners.

Chris Wilder threw the Norwegian defensive midfielder straight into the Blades’ first-team in Gameweek 25 in a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Berge played 68 minutes before being replaced by Lundstram, who has already lost his place to Muhamed Bešić (£4.4m) in Gameweek 24.

With competition for midfield places heating up at Bramall Lane, we’ve researched what Berge will bring to the Premier League.

And while this article acts as a Scout Report on the Blades’ latest recruit, we will also be using it to work out the effect his arrival will have on Lundstram.

The History and Statistics

Berge arrives at Sheffield United as something of a major coup for the newly-promoted club.

The Norwegian midfielder was linked with many of the Premier League’s top clubs during the January transfer window, including Manchester United, while Liverpool and Napoli, who faced him in this season’s Champions League group stages, were also rumoured to be interested in his services.

Not surprisingly, Wilder had to smash the club’s transfer record to bring Berge to Bramall Lane.

Still only 21 years of age, the midfielder has risen to the top end of European football very quickly.

Berge graduated from local side Asker’s academy in 2013 and made his senior debut in the third tier of Norwegian football aged just 15.

Eliteserien outfit Vålerenga signed him for the 2015 campaign, where he made 36 first-team appearances before earning a big move to Belgian club Genk in 2017 – still just 18-years-old.

Despite his tender age, Berge soon a reputation for controlling the midfield with his discipline, ability to read the game and his physical attributes.

His primary role at Genk was to drop deep to win the ball and distribute it quickly to the more creative players around him, helping his team-mates construct effective counter-attacks.

During three years in Belgium, Berge featured heavily, making 73 league appearances, helping Genk to the domestic title and Super Cup in 2018/19 as well as competing in three separate European competitions. 

After two Europa League campaigns, Berge and his Genk team-mates took part in this season’s Champions League, alongside Liverpool, Napoli and Red Bull Salzburg.

Furthermore, Berge has also competed at every age group for the Norwegian international team, right from Under-15s to the senior side, who he debuted for in 2017 and now has 20 caps and one goal.

Securing a player with experience of the very top level in European football, as well as winning titles, especially at such a young age, can only improve a club like Sheffield United, who were competing in League One as recently as 2017.

Furthermore, it should push the Blades onto new heights, as they continue to press home on their chances of qualifying for European football for the first time in their history this season.

“Sander is someone we have known about for quite a while now. We have tracked him over a sustained period of time, he was a player we highlighted as someone who could come in and really improve us and we are thrilled he’s agreed to come here. When we sat down with Sander it was clear that he was really excited about coming here and that was great to see. I think this signing just shows how far we have come in a short space of time, that we are now attracting the likes of Sander to the football club. It’s a brilliant signing for us.” – Chris Wilder

“To win and go fifth in my first game is fantastic. But we cannot stop there. We must push forward. The song is all about playing in Europe next season. That is the ambition.” – Sander Berge

While his mental and physical attributes, as well his ability to dictate play from deep, may improve Sheffield United moving forward, as a defensive midfielder, Berge has never been particularly renowned for goals, netting just six times in three years at Genk. Before that, the youngster never once scored a senior league goal in Norwegian football.

Comparisons

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the discounted price of £9.99 or the monthly price of £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

328 Comments Post a Comment
  1. lindeg
    • 1 Year
    22 mins ago

    link to likely teams to blank in gw28?

    Open Controls
    1. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      Man City Arsenal Villa and Shef Utd

      Open Controls
      1. lindeg
        • 1 Year
        9 mins ago

        are these the only teams that will blank? or are teams that go through in the FA cup also blank?

        Open Controls
        1. THFC4LIFE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          8 mins ago

          Only these 4 in gw28 because of the league cup final

          Open Controls
          1. lindeg
            • 1 Year
            2 mins ago

            alright, cheers, so the FA cup blank is in gw31?

            Open Controls
    2. Amey
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      https://fantasy.premierleague.com/fixtures/31

      Open Controls
  2. Differential (c)
    • 4 Years
    20 mins ago

    Guilbert to C. Taylor or Masina?
    Using one of my 2 FTs.
    Masina has decent ICT stats, but Taylor has the fixtures. Villa having a Blank in 28 and Wat/But having fixtures in 31 helps.

    Open Controls
    1. Differential (c)
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      PS Currently have 5 players with blanks
      Mahrez, Kevin, Guilbert Nakamba and Martinelli xD

      Open Controls
    2. linkafu
      2 mins ago

      Masina

      Open Controls
  3. Emm7980
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    Pope
    TAA lascalles soy
    KDB(c) Salah Traore Martial
    Jimi Firmino auba
    Guaita Cantwell Lund kelly

    1ft 0itb. Leading both cash leagues. Most of the chasers within reach have ings, and he has nice fixtures coming up.
    Would you get Ings (BUR AVL whm NEW) in for Jiminez? To cover myself, or do you think Jiminez can match him next 3 fixtures LEI NOR tot BHA.

    or should I sort of my shite defence first.

    Thx

    Open Controls
  4. King Kohli
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    Trailing ML rival by 60 pts.He has double pool defence.

    What should I do?
    A. Get double pool defence &hope to cover the deficit by the rest of the team.
    B. Get Firmino and differentiate.

    Open Controls
    1. Dosh
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. gergin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      B)
      or
      C) Get Salah + Mane

      Open Controls
      1. zotter
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Safer to go with double defence I think over firmino. I have taa salah firmino and whilst has been ok last couple weeks there are other options in attack and seemingly no other options in defence apart from sheff u

        Open Controls
    3. ppv
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Go B. Nothing to lose. Only TAA scoring much besides clean sheets

      Open Controls
  5. The Man Pastore
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    Lund --> Stephens for -4pts to avoid playing Targett (TOT sou blank), YAY or NAY?

    My def is : TAA VVD Lund Kelly Targett

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Just play Targett - good goal threat

      Open Controls
      1. zotter
        • 10 Years
        just now

        This

        Open Controls
    2. linkafu
      3 mins ago

      not for -4

      Open Controls
    3. ppv
      • 9 Years
      just now

      No but you need to sell Lundy and kelly in the next 2 weeks. Both lost their places

      Open Controls
  6. linkafu
    15 mins ago

    0,0 itb, 0 FT

    Mc Carthy
    Basham Stephens Robbo
    Grealish KDB Salah Perez
    Auba Vardy Maupay

    Button Traoré Ward Lascelle

    1) Play Perez or Traore? Or both without Maupay?

    2) Captain Salah, KDB or Auba

    Open Controls
  7. davies
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    GW27 - who would you rather?

    A) Aguero (lei)
    B) Jimenez (NOR)

    Open Controls
    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      B probably

      Open Controls
    2. linkafu
      3 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. The Man Pastore
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    5. zotter
      • 10 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
      1. zotter
        • 10 Years
        just now

        City might rest aguero that week before Real Madrid

        Open Controls
  8. jtreble
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    Dendoncker now out of the starting XI?

    Open Controls
  9. Gudjohnsen
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    Traoré, Auba to Mooy, Aguero (C) for -4?

    Scared to death not owning Aguero for West Ham at home.

    Open Controls
    1. n-doggg
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Always a bench/rotation risk. Not worth it

      Open Controls
  10. Will Kane
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    Brain officially fried from trying to come up with a WC team that stands any chance of making an impact on the 99 point gap in my ML. The problem - obviously - is that the guy who is 99 points ahead of me and in the top 5k already has all the best players! So far, my amazing differentials are VVD, Son and Aubameyang.

    Open Controls
    1. zotter
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      That’s a decent start! Get double sheff defence too. Bergwin and Bruno too? Apart from salah and kdb I think you can do differential on all others

      Open Controls
    2. Nailed Jesus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Look for a differential strategy e.g. load up on city players and triple up on shu defence, make sure you have enough players for gw31 and use fh in 28

      Open Controls
  11. davies
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Would you keep Grealish on wildcard if you were able to bench him in 28?

    Basically...

    A) Traore Stevens
    B) Grealish Egan

    Open Controls
    1. jtreble
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      No, ugly fixture run imho.

      Open Controls
    2. linkafu
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
  12. Qaiss
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    I have such a weird feeling that Norwich are going to win against Liverpool.. hmmm

    Open Controls
    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      I don't see it.

      Open Controls
      1. Qaiss
        • 4 Years
        just now

        no one will

        Open Controls
    2. linkafu
      5 mins ago

      They will not

      Open Controls
    3. zotter
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      I don’t see it at all. They may we’ll score though

      Open Controls
    4. n-doggg
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Place a bet, your odds should be pretty good!

      Open Controls
    5. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Thanks for sharing

      Open Controls
      1. Qaiss
        • 4 Years
        just now

        welcome jarvish

        Open Controls
  13. BNMC
    6 mins ago

    Somehow I can't see LIV blanking in GW31. They'll play the kids tonight and could suffer, but if they make it through then CHE away is not gonna be easy in the next round - even for the first team.

    Open Controls
    1. zotter
      • 10 Years
      just now

      The first team will beat Chelsea I have little doubt. Tonight not so sure though

      Open Controls
  14. KINGS
    5 mins ago

    Guys. Whats your choice? Salah + TAA +
    A) Mane
    B) Bobby
    C) Robbo
    D) VVD
    D) none

    Open Controls
    1. BNMC
      3 mins ago

      I'm on Bobby

      Open Controls
    2. Bavarian
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      VVD

      Open Controls
    3. jtreble
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Add Gomez to your list.

      Open Controls
    4. linkafu
      just now

      VVD

      Open Controls
  15. NielsvanDelft
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    McCarthy or Henderson this gameweek?
    Already playing Baldock & Stevens

    Open Controls
    1. zotter
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      McCarthy

      Open Controls
      1. Bavarian
        • 2 Years
        just now

        This

        Open Controls
  16. Lindelol
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    On 31st January 2011, Liverpool signed Luis Suárez for £22.7m & Andy Carroll for £35m.

    Open Controls
    1. zotter
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Overall well worth £57.7m

      Open Controls
    2. Qaiss
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      cheers geoff

      Open Controls
    3. n-doggg
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      They also sold a broken Torres for about £60m if I recall so 2 out of 3 ain’t bad

      Open Controls
      1. zotter
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Yes. Suarez plus rubbish replacing Ngog plus rubbish for free was excellent business !

        Open Controls
  17. n-doggg
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    I’ve got £6.4m burning a hole in my pocket but struggling to decide where to spend it. The below would be for -4

    A. DCL to Aubameyang
    B. Grealish to Son
    C. Lundstram/Kiko to Robertson
    D. Other
    E. Do nothing this week

    Team:
    McCarthy
    TAA, soyunco, Lundstram, Rico, Kiko
    Salah, Kdb, Grealish, Traoré, hayden
    Vardy, Ings, DCL

    Open Controls
    1. linkafu
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  18. #FPLBhuna
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Just made my moves

    And everyone's going to hate them but that's cool with me cause it's only a game right?

    OUT: DCL + Maupay
    IN: Ings + Long

    -4 taken

    Open Controls
    1. n-doggg
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Eish

      Open Controls
  19. Crashjct
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Hi all.

    Choose one:
    DCL Dunk to

    A. Firmino Boly/Taylor
    B. Jimi VVD

    Thank you.

    Open Controls
    1. n-doggg
      • 7 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.