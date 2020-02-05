491
FFS Cup February 5

The latest FFS Cup fixtures and results

491 Comments
Gameweek 26 will see the finals of both the FFS Members Cup and the FFS Cup take place.

We’ve got the full details of which Fantasy Football Scout users will be taking part below.

FFS CUP

The final of our first 2019/20 FFS Cup will be contested between AMEY and Philman.

The two managers are each ranked between the 20k-30k mark and both played their second Wildcards in Gameweek 25.

AMEY saw off Mataatti, our highest-ranked manager in the FFS Cup semi-finals, by 78 points to 69 at the weekend.

Philman defeated stamfordbridge 72-64 in our other last-four clash.

Mataatti and stamfordbridge will now contest the third/fourth-place play-off in Gameweek 26.

As for AMEY and Philman, there may not be much to separate them in the final.

Ten of their 15-man Wildcard squads were identical, while their team values are exactly the same when money in the bank is factored in (£105.7m).

Philman went slightly bigger at the back, while AMEY has plumped for three sub-£4.5m defenders and gone with Son Heung-min (£10.0m) in midfield.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10.8m) and Jamie Vardy (£9.8m) are the big differences up top.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

The final of the 2019/20 FFS Members Cup will be contested by Just-In-Cider and Pep Pig.

Both managers sit inside the top 10k and are separated by just 345 places in FPL.

They come into Gameweek 26’s final off the back of five successive green arrows, having each been outside the top 100,000 at the turn of the year.

The second Wildcards remain intact in both cases, too.

Just-In-Cider beat Becker Call Saul 64-53 in Gameweek 25, with the losing semi-finalist having dropped out of the top 1k in the process.

Pep Pig defeated maxp1907 76-73, meanwhile.

Our two vanquished managers will now contest the third/fourth-place play-off in Gameweek 26.

The two finalists share only six players ahead of this Saturday’s deadline, with Just-In-Cider having considerably more money to play with (£106.4m v £103.8m).

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

The FFS Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule, though this could be subject to change.

Fantasy Football Scout Cup Round Dates
Qualifying – Gameweek 13

Round 1 – Gameweek 14
Round 2 – Gameweek 16
Round 3 – Gameweek 17
Round 4 – Gameweek 18
Round 5 – Gameweek 19
Round 6 – Gameweek 21
Round 7 – Gameweek 22
Quarter-Final – Gameweek 23
Semi-Finals – Gameweek 25
Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 26

Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates
Qualifying – Gameweek 14

Round 1 – Gameweek 16
Round 2 – Gameweek 17
Round 3 – Gameweek 18
Round 4 – Gameweek 19
Round 5 – Gameweek 21
Round 6 – Gameweek 22
Quarter-Final – Gameweek 23
Semi-Finals – Gameweek 25
Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 26

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes
The prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

