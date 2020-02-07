1009
Spot the Differential February 7

Redmond a differential for Gameweek 26 and beyond as Saints’ fixtures improve

1,009 Comments
Our selections of Harvey Barnes (£6.0m) and Martin Dubravka (£5.0m) paid off last week, so now, ahead of Gameweek 26, we go in search of more differentials that could help move you up the rankings.

There are a host of players clamouring for our attention but we’ve focused on two midfielders with promising fixtures and a defender who is looking to build on recent form, all of whom are held by less than 5% of Fantasy Premier League managers.

Steven Bergwijn

  • FPL ownership: 1.2%
  • Price: £7.5m
  • GW26-30 fixtures: avl | che | WOL | bur | MUN

There are never any guarantees when a player arrives in the Premier League from the Eredivisie but Steven Bergwijn’s (£7.5m) debut against Manchester City suggests he has the quality to succeed at this level.

In from the start against the champions, Bergwijn made an instant impact when he scored Tottenham Hotspur’s opener, a superb volley from Lucas Moura’s (£7.1m) clever cross.

Stationed on the left, but with freedom to roam more centrally and even to the right flank at times, Bergwijn worked tirelessly throughout and returned ten points for the small number of FPL managers who chose to invest.

As far as debuts go, it couldn’t have gone much better.

READ MORE: Our Scout Report on Steven Bergwijn

Signed from PSV for a fee thought to be around £27m just a few days prior, the 22-year-old left Eindhoven with three Eredivisie titles and nine Dutch caps, which he’s expected to add to at the European Championship this summer.

Having been ineligible for Spurs’ midweek FA Cup replay win over Southampton, the Netherlands international should be raring to go at Villa Park, against an Aston Villa side who have conceded 14 goals in their last five at home.

As with most 22-year olds, there is still plenty of room for improvement, but with his eye for a pass, direct running and dribbling ability he’s certainly made a good first impression, and offers FPL managers a mid-price route into the Spurs attack.

Yerry Mina

  • FPL ownership: 2.2%
  • Price: £5.3m
  • GW26-30 fixtures: CRY | ars | MUN | che | LIV

Following a stop-start debut campaign, Yerry Mina (£5.3m) is starting to realise his potential under new manager, Carlo Ancelotti.

The former Barcelona centre-back finally got off the mark last weekend, scoring twice in Everton’s 3-2 win at Watford.

Mina’s goal threat was a key part of his appeal when the Toffees spent £28m on him 18 months ago, having scored three headed goals for Colombia during their 2018 World Cup campaign, yet he only managed just one goal last season.

That needed to improve, and having now opened his account for the season, statistics suggest more goals are on the way.

Since Ancelotti took charge in Gameweek 19, he has recorded more shots and shots in the box than any other defender, whilst as a team, the Blues look more robust. They’ve conceded just eight goals in seven games, whilst only five teams have given up fewer big chances over the same period.

Everton are aiming to extend a four-match unbeaten run when they host Crystal Palace on Saturday, and a win would lift them into the top seven.

Clean sheet prospects are encouraging too, with the Eagles having failed to score in their last two matches. After that, it’s an Arsenal side who have only managed eight goals in seven league games under Mikel Arteta, and Manchester United who have failed to score a single goal in four of their last five.

With Mina finally putting his threat inside the box to use, the Colombian international looks an ideal gamble for Gameweek 26, and possibly beyond.

Nathan Redmond

  • FPL ownership: 1.0%
  • Price: £6.2m
  • GW26-30 fixtures: BUR | AVL | whu | NEW | nor

Southampton’s transformation in recent months under Ralph Hassenhutl has provided FPL managers with several mid-price and budget options, including the standout attraction, Danny Ings (£7.0m), who now sits in 29% of squads.

However, for those on the lookout for a differential, or even an attacking double-up with Ings, Nathan Redmond (£6.2m) is worth a look.

In their recent 2-0 win at Crystal Palace, the 25-year-old set Saints on their way with a stunning opener, and added an assist in their FA Cup fourth round replay at Spurs earlier this week.

The form table has Southampton behind only Liverpool over the last eight matches, with wins over the likes of Leicester City and Chelsea, whilst Redmond’s partnership down their left with Ryan Bertrand (£4.8m) has been one of the key reasons behind their revival.

It’s not only this season Redmond has impressed though. He was a major reason why Southampton avoided relegation in 2018/19 and was voted player of the season by the fans and by his teammates, before being unexpectedly called up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the UEFA Nations League tournament.

With Redmond up against a Burnley side who have conceded 20 goals on the road this term, followed by Aston Villa, West Ham United, Newcastle United and Norwich City, the winger could be a shrewd pick for those in search of a midfield differential.

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/11211/history | https://fplgeneral.com/articles/elite-64-manager-profile-tom-freeman/”

1,009 Comments Post a Comment
  1. AsdcavirPT
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    Guaita
    TAA Aurier Holgate
    Salah Mané KDB Grealish Traoré
    Vardy Ings

    Bench: McGovern Lascelles Rico Greenwood

    A) Rico -> O'Connell
    B) Greenwood -> 5.2 Forward
    c) Hold FT

    Open Controls
    1. Fook You Phil Jones (FYPJ)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      C

      Open Controls
    2. TONY123
      • 4 Years
      just now

      C. Easy.

      Open Controls
  2. Wolves Ay We
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Get Mahrez for Grealish for -4 to add to Aguero. A good punt?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Nope

      Open Controls
    2. Fook You Phil Jones (FYPJ)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      No sir

      Open Controls
  3. Fook You Phil Jones (FYPJ)
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    Bottomed

    DRAFT squad help. Those that play in 10 team draft leagues know premium players are hard to come by. That said, I've been sitting on Pogba for months. Does he play again for United? Thinking of dropping him for RLC...

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
  4. In a Rush
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    Afternoon all finding transfer difficult this week!
    Need a willems replacement looking at kwp only have 1ft 0.2 Itb do we think he starts?

    Open Controls
    1. Fook You Phil Jones (FYPJ)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      see prev page

      Open Controls
      1. In a Rush
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheers fypj, can’t get Fernandez own Lascelles maybe Stephens but kwp would be a bit more fun if he does play. Really unsure on my transfer this week getting on my nerves!

        Open Controls
        1. Fook You Phil Jones (FYPJ)
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Egan & Sheff United might be easy way into clean sheets

          Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Hard to suggest replacements without knowing rest of your team. Loads of decent options in that price bracket.

      Open Controls
  5. Brosstan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Why do people never learn... There are three players in the game who will every season have a spell where they look like they are good picks before returning to their usual shiteness. These players are Barkley, Walcott and Redmond. Picking Redmond because he looked good in a midweek cup game is recipe for failure.

    Open Controls
    1. Fook You Phil Jones (FYPJ)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Redmond also has a great run of fixtures. Walcott is finished, and Barkley was never good.

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Fixtures is completely irrelevant with Redmond. He's a very inconsistent and pretty bad player who lures people in with a few good moments. The others are the same. Plenty of people fell in the Barkley trap already at the start of this season.

        Open Controls
    2. TONY123
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Snodgrass is sad you didn't mention him.

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        He's never been a bandwagon like the others manage to become with regularity

        Open Controls
        1. TONY123
          • 4 Years
          just now

          He was supposed to be the chosen (differential) one, he wasn't.

          Open Controls
    3. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      He has looked good for last 8-10 games tbf

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        And yet he has returned in only 2 of them

        Open Controls
  6. kamdaraji
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    scenes if Aguero and Salah are both benched this week

    Open Controls
    1. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Hope not, I'll have no captain if so.

      Open Controls
      1. Pep Roulette
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Exactly!

        Open Controls
  7. CONNERS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    8 mins ago

    Do people with Salah and Mane expect them both to play the majority of games now the league is won?

    Isn't there a distinct possibility they will be rested/rotated to concentrate on the CL?

    Open Controls
    1. Zico Senna
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Won?

      Open Controls
    2. Niho992
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Ofc they will play. How to keep form if they dont play?

      Open Controls
    3. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Ok, effectively won.

      Not saying they won't play, just that it may not be every game, or they may get reduced minutes.

      Open Controls
  8. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Best option here?

    A Kun Traore VVD
    B Firmino Son Stephens

    Open Controls
    1. Pep Roulette
      • 2 Years
      just now

      A surely

      Open Controls
  9. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Please give me some ideas here? 1ft 0.1itb

    Pope
    TAA Lund VVD
    Son Grealish KdB (S)alah
    DCL Vardy Jimmy
    Button Dunk Dendoncker Soy

    Open Controls
  10. Pep Roulette
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    I just realised that my WC team has players from just 8 teams!

    3 Liverpool
    3 Sheffield
    2 Man City
    2 Burnley
    2 Newcastle
    2 Southampton
    1 Wolves

    Open Controls
    1. diesel001
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      With Burnley's fixtures and Wolves' fixtures turning soon it should become 3 Liverpool, 3 Sheffield, 3 Wolves, 3 Southampton and 3 Man City.

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Mine would have 0 MANC 😀

      Open Controls
      1. Pep Roulette
        • 2 Years
        just now

        I will just keep KDB from GW28!

        Open Controls
    3. Bobby Digital
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      3
      1
      1
      0
      2
      2
      0

      Open Controls
  11. JJeyy
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Heads up lads - Mahrez will be rested

    Open Controls
    1. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Wouldn't surprise me. As long as Kun starts I'm happy

      Open Controls
      1. Niho992
        • 1 Year
        just now

        This

        Open Controls
    2. Coys96
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      For what

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Rested for the rest

        Open Controls
  12. matiakez
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Agurero redmond gomez

    Or

    Auba Berwejn VVD

    Open Controls
    1. anish10
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Pep Roulette
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Aguero Redmond VVD not possible?

      Open Controls
    3. BNMC
        just now

        Aguero Bergwijn Gomez?

        Open Controls
    4. anish10
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Which one to play:

      A) McCarthy
      B) Hendo (Have Stevens playing)

      Open Controls
    5. Coys96
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      GTG? 1FT, 0.7m itb. bench order, captain choice etc correct? No city worrying me...

      Henderson
      Trent Robertson Stevens
      Salah Son Grealish Traore
      Auba Ings Jimenez

      McCarthy Barnes Boly Fernandez

      Open Controls
    6. In a Rush
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Best replacement for Maddison?
      Tempted by a spurs mid for some reason moura or Bergwijn any thoughts cheers

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Keeping Maddi, the fixtures turn in 2 weeks, too late to get rid now.

        Open Controls
      2. ⓙⓚⓙⓚ
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I've owned Moura for like 8 GWs. It was frustrating.

        Open Controls
    7. Rolls-Royce
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Vardy to DCL for 1FT

      Done.

      Open Controls
      1. Fook You Phil Jones (FYPJ)
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        yikes

        Open Controls
      2. Rolls-Royce
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Vardy to Jesus**

        Open Controls
      3. TONY123
        • 4 Years
        just now

        But why?

        Open Controls
    8. Niho992
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Is Bertrand worth a punt on WC?

      Open Controls
      1. Fook You Phil Jones (FYPJ)
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        yes

        Open Controls
      2. Coys96
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah

        Open Controls
      3. Rolls-Royce
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Definitely.

        Open Controls
      4. Niho992
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Thx. Cheers

        Open Controls
    9. ⓙⓚⓙⓚ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      WC looking good?

      Pope

      TAA - Gomez - Boly
      Salah - KDB - Ward-Prowse - Barnes
      Aguero - Ings - Jimi

      (McCarthy - Egan - Lascelles - Hayden)

      Open Controls
    10. SADIO SANÉ
      • 4 Years
      just now

      if you could have any 3 mids (not Salah/Mane) after this week who would they be?

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.