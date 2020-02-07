Redmond a differential for Gameweek 26 and beyond as Saints’ fixtures improve

Our selections of Harvey Barnes (£6.0m) and Martin Dubravka (£5.0m) paid off last week, so now, ahead of Gameweek 26, we go in search of more differentials that could help move you up the rankings.

There are a host of players clamouring for our attention but we’ve focused on two midfielders with promising fixtures and a defender who is looking to build on recent form, all of whom are held by less than 5% of Fantasy Premier League managers.

Steven Bergwijn

FPL ownership : 1.2%

: 1.2% Price : £7.5m

: £7.5m GW26-30 fixtures: avl | che | WOL | bur | MUN

There are never any guarantees when a player arrives in the Premier League from the Eredivisie but Steven Bergwijn’s (£7.5m) debut against Manchester City suggests he has the quality to succeed at this level.

In from the start against the champions, Bergwijn made an instant impact when he scored Tottenham Hotspur’s opener, a superb volley from Lucas Moura’s (£7.1m) clever cross.

Stationed on the left, but with freedom to roam more centrally and even to the right flank at times, Bergwijn worked tirelessly throughout and returned ten points for the small number of FPL managers who chose to invest.

As far as debuts go, it couldn’t have gone much better.

READ MORE: Our Scout Report on Steven Bergwijn

Signed from PSV for a fee thought to be around £27m just a few days prior, the 22-year-old left Eindhoven with three Eredivisie titles and nine Dutch caps, which he’s expected to add to at the European Championship this summer.

Having been ineligible for Spurs’ midweek FA Cup replay win over Southampton, the Netherlands international should be raring to go at Villa Park, against an Aston Villa side who have conceded 14 goals in their last five at home.

As with most 22-year olds, there is still plenty of room for improvement, but with his eye for a pass, direct running and dribbling ability he’s certainly made a good first impression, and offers FPL managers a mid-price route into the Spurs attack.

Yerry Mina

FPL ownership: 2.2%

2.2% Price: £5.3m

£5.3m GW26-30 fixtures: CRY | ars | MUN | che | LIV

Following a stop-start debut campaign, Yerry Mina (£5.3m) is starting to realise his potential under new manager, Carlo Ancelotti.

The former Barcelona centre-back finally got off the mark last weekend, scoring twice in Everton’s 3-2 win at Watford.

Mina’s goal threat was a key part of his appeal when the Toffees spent £28m on him 18 months ago, having scored three headed goals for Colombia during their 2018 World Cup campaign, yet he only managed just one goal last season.

That needed to improve, and having now opened his account for the season, statistics suggest more goals are on the way.

Since Ancelotti took charge in Gameweek 19, he has recorded more shots and shots in the box than any other defender, whilst as a team, the Blues look more robust. They’ve conceded just eight goals in seven games, whilst only five teams have given up fewer big chances over the same period.

Everton are aiming to extend a four-match unbeaten run when they host Crystal Palace on Saturday, and a win would lift them into the top seven.

Clean sheet prospects are encouraging too, with the Eagles having failed to score in their last two matches. After that, it’s an Arsenal side who have only managed eight goals in seven league games under Mikel Arteta, and Manchester United who have failed to score a single goal in four of their last five.

With Mina finally putting his threat inside the box to use, the Colombian international looks an ideal gamble for Gameweek 26, and possibly beyond.

Nathan Redmond

FPL ownership: 1.0%

1.0% Price: £6.2m

£6.2m GW26-30 fixtures: BUR | AVL | whu | NEW | nor

Southampton’s transformation in recent months under Ralph Hassenhutl has provided FPL managers with several mid-price and budget options, including the standout attraction, Danny Ings (£7.0m), who now sits in 29% of squads.

However, for those on the lookout for a differential, or even an attacking double-up with Ings, Nathan Redmond (£6.2m) is worth a look.

In their recent 2-0 win at Crystal Palace, the 25-year-old set Saints on their way with a stunning opener, and added an assist in their FA Cup fourth round replay at Spurs earlier this week.

The form table has Southampton behind only Liverpool over the last eight matches, with wins over the likes of Leicester City and Chelsea, whilst Redmond’s partnership down their left with Ryan Bertrand (£4.8m) has been one of the key reasons behind their revival.

It’s not only this season Redmond has impressed though. He was a major reason why Southampton avoided relegation in 2018/19 and was voted player of the season by the fans and by his teammates, before being unexpectedly called up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the UEFA Nations League tournament.

With Redmond up against a Burnley side who have conceded 20 goals on the road this term, followed by Aston Villa, West Ham United, Newcastle United and Norwich City, the winger could be a shrewd pick for those in search of a midfield differential.

