Spot the Differential January 31

Wood’s aerial presence could cause problems for Arsenal in Gameweek 25

Gameweek 24 saw double-digit returns for 17 players, 10 of whom have ownership of 5% or less – encouraging our search for effective differentials.

Options such as Jack Stephens (£4.4m), Nathan Redmond (£6.2m) and Aaron Mooy (£4.8m) all delivered for those willing to think outside of the box, while two of last week’s selections, Joe Gomez (£5.3m) and Sébastien Haller (£7.0m), returned eight and seven points respectively.

This time, we focus on three low-owned picks who we like for Gameweek 25 and beyond.

Chris Wood

Ownership: 1.5%

Price: £6.2m

GW25-29 fixtures: ARS | sou | BOU | new | TOT

Chris Wood’s (£6.2m) goal in the recent win over Manchester United took him to 10 for the campaign, which means he is now one of only 12 players to have scored 30 or more Premier League goals since the start of the 2017/18 season.

The New Zealand international has been a model of consistency since joining the Clarets from Leeds United in August 2017, with his latest goals helping to deliver back-to-back wins for Burnley, who now sit 13th in the table, just four points behind fifth.

His tally could be even higher this season, with his 24 big chances only bettered by Jamie Vardy (£9.9m). That points to a player who more often than not, is getting into good positions in front of goal.

With Arsenal, level with Burnley on 30 points, due at Turf Moor on Sunday, Wood’s aerial ability could be key.

His five goals from set plays are more than any other player this season, whilst only Newcastle United have conceded more attempts from dead ball situations than the Gunners.

Sean Dyche’s team appear to have moved up a gear when it comes to attacking in recent weeks, with more confidence on the ball, and given Wood has scored in his last two games, more could be on the way.

Harvey Barnes

Ownership: 0.9%

Price: £5.9m

GW25-29 fixtures: CHE | wol | MCI | nor | AVL

In recent weeks, Harvey Barnes (£5.9m) has established himself as one of Leicester City’s main offensive threats.

The 22-year-old winger has scored three goals in five appearances during January, netting against Burnley and West Ham United in the league, with his performance in the 4-1 win over the Hammers arguably the best of the season to date.

Barnes’ ability to create has caught the eye, too.

He has assisted seven goals for the Foxes so far this season, which is two more than James Maddison (£7.6m).

Whilst rotation is a slight concern, he’s now started 16 of the last 21 league matches, and seems to be finding his feet at the top level.

Leicester currently sit third in the Premier League table and look well-placed to finish in one of the Champions League spots. They have an opportunity to move 11 points clear of their opponents Chelsea, who sit fourth, this weekend, while it’s also worth noting Frank Lampard’s men have struggled to keep clean sheets away from Stamford Bridge this season, with just one in 12.

Under the tutelage of Brendan Rodgers, there aren’t many hotter prospects than Barnes right now in the English game.

Martin Dubravka

Ownership: 1.6%

Price: £5.0m

GW25-29 fixtures: NOR | ars | cry | BUR | sou

Since arriving on Tyneside in January 2018, Slovakia international Martin Dubravka (£5.0m) has firmly established himself as Newcastle United’s number one.

In a season where the Magpies have often struggled in front of goal, Dubravka has produced a number of key saves.

In fact, his total of 97 is the best of any goalkeeper in the league, six more than second-placed Bernd Leno (£5.0m), which combined with six clean sheets, has seen him rise to fourth in the overall goalkeeper standings, on 92 points.

Newcastle boast one of the best home defences in the league this season, conceding just 12 goals in 12 games – only Liverpool (9) and Sheffield United (11) have conceded fewer.

They have also improved their form in recent weeks, having drawn at Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton and won 1-0 at home against Chelsea.

Surprisingly, only 1.6% of FPL managers own Dubravka ahead of his home match against Norwich City.

A clean sheet is a real possibility with the Canaries only scoring six Premier League goals on the road all season. They’ve also created the fewest amount of Big Chances (seven) over the last six Gameweeks.

With a kind fixture run, Dubravka could be a major influence in the second half of 2019/20.

Which FPL assets topped goal threat, creativity and clean sheets this month?

  1. RECKLESS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    35 mins ago

    I just had Wood looking at Arse

    Open Controls
  2. Yank Revolution
    • 8 Years
    34 mins ago

    Hmmmm...Man U on the last minute trail of Josh King...

    Open Controls
    1. RECKLESS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Callum Wilson is more like it. Isnt Josh king injured? Ole said they will look at Bruno for goals as his shooting is top notch

      Open Controls
      1. Yank Revolution
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        King, not Wilson, is the word from Sky Sports...but, seems a longshot (even they admitted as much)

        Open Controls
      2. Would Ed Woodward
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Bournemouth confirmed that we bid for King last night and it was rejected.

        Open Controls
    2. SHOWSTOPPERRR
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Not gng to happen ornstein tweeted..

      Open Controls
      1. Yank Revolution
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Probably not...Im intrigued tho!

        Open Controls
  3. sufcben
    • 6 Years
    34 mins ago

    Hendo
    Williams - Lund - TAA
    Mane - Martial - Maddison - KDB
    Vardy - Abraham - Firmino

    Button - Rico - Kelly - Dendonker
    2 FT's 0 itb
    A. Mane + Abraham - Grealish + Aguero
    B. Mane + Maddison - Salah + Grealish
    C. other ?

    Open Controls
  4. Strchld
    • 3 Years
    34 mins ago

    Hayden the best max 4.3 midfielder, right?

    Open Controls
    1. kamdaraji
      • 10 Years
      just now

      yes

      Open Controls
  5. Atimis
    • 3 Years
    33 mins ago

    Mane DCL to Grealish Auba?

    Henderson
    TAA/Lund/Targett
    Salah/Mane/KDB/Mahrez
    Vardy/Ings/DCL

    Button/Rico/Soy/Dendo

    Open Controls
    1. Here's Tom with the We…
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      I like those moves

      Open Controls
    2. Bavarian
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      And then how to deal with gw28?

      Open Controls
      1. Here's Tom with the We…
        • 8 Years
        14 mins ago

        What and try not to get points in before gw28?

        Open Controls
        1. Emm7980
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          11 mins ago

          But he would have 6 to deal with. A little too many for me 3 weeks out. Unless your planning a FH ofc. Then this is all irrelevant.

          Open Controls
          1. Bavarian
            • 2 Years
            10 mins ago

            Exactly

            Open Controls
          2. Here's Tom with the We…
            • 8 Years
            9 mins ago

            Why would he have 6 to deal with? Only needs to field 11. And 3 transfers between now and then.

            Open Controls
            1. Emm7980
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              Fair point, if the bench is half decent you could manage with the 3 transfers between now and then. Still a few too many imo, and that bench isnt great.

              Open Controls
    3. Emm7980
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      2 gw28 blankers on top of the 4 you already have. But otherwise I would.

      Open Controls
  6. jorgenoj
    • 3 Years
    33 mins ago

    What to do here?

    Ryan - Button
    TAA - Soy - Lund - Rico - Holgate
    Salah - KdB - Martial - Grealish - Dendoncker
    Vardy - Ings - Greenwood

    6.3 ITB.

    Greenwood to Auba or Jimenez?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL ElasticO
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Greenwood to Auba this week & then Vardy to Jimenez next week may be..... thats i think is better move

      Open Controls
  7. FPL ElasticO
    • 5 Years
    33 mins ago

    Which transfers worth doing for free??

    A. Doucoure & Soy >>> Grealish & Lascelles
    B. Doucoure & Soy >>> Traore & Ritchie
    C. Doucoure & Soy >>> Traore & Stevens also got Lundstram & Hendo

    Open Controls
    1. PLerix
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Like the Ritchie punt

      Open Controls
  8. Bavarian
    • 2 Years
    32 mins ago

    Who to play?
    Cantwell or Ings?

    Open Controls
    1. JohnRoss
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Cantwell

      Open Controls
  9. FC Hakkebøf (Chopped…
    • 2 Years
    31 mins ago

    What to do here guys?

    Gazza*
    TAA Holgate Lund
    Salah (C) Mane* KDB Martial
    Vardy Abraham* DCL
    ____
    Button; Hayden Aurier Reid

    0.2 ITB 1 FT

    A) WC
    B) Take a hit (what would you do?)

    Open Controls
    1. Emm7980
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Grealish and auba for mane and tammy seem the moves this week, but keep, an eye in the blanks incoming.
      Maybe Traorefor mane, and firminio/auba for tammy.

      Open Controls
      1. FC Hakkebøf (Chopped…
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        Need to get rid of gazza as well...

        Open Controls
        1. Emm7980
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          I still don't think It needs a WC ,personally I'm more than likely going to be playing Aurier. No CS I know it's doubtful but maybe something going forward.
          So maybe play him or hayden and take a - 4 to sort your keeper and mane/tammy.
          Not gone on hits for a keeper mind.

          Open Controls
  10. Henning
    • 5 Years
    31 mins ago

    Added a option to my last post.

    1 FT and 1.1 m in the bank

    1. DCL and Mane out for Agüero and Grealish

    2. Soyuncu out for Lascells/Fernandez

    3. Mane and Soyuncu out for Grealish and VvD/ Robertson

    4.Keep ft

    Ryan Button

    TAA Soyuncu Sidibe Stephens Lundstram

    Salah Mane KDB Traore Perez

    Vardy Ings DCL

    Open Controls
  11. yer old da
    • 10 Years
    30 mins ago

    Is this G2G and just roll the transfer, or Kelly > Lascelles? Feels like I can roll it with Lundstram likely coming on for Mane...

    McCarthy
    TAA(vc), Soyuncu, Rico
    Salah(c), Mane*, KDB, Grealish
    Vardy, Ings, DCL

    Subs: Martin, Lundstram*, Kelly, Dendoncker

    Open Controls
  12. Pep bites Kun
    • 3 Years
    28 mins ago

    I was surprised not to see Pogba as part of the possible January transfers.

    Bale to Spurs I'm presuming is just a rumour, but how would Spurs fans feel about such a move?

    Open Controls
    1. Coys96
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      27 mins ago

      I would love it to happen. Highly highly doubt it though.

      Problem is we have around 4/5 wingers already

      Open Controls
      1. Pep bites Kun
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        I noted no transfers in, even though Eriksen has gone - surprising?

        Open Controls
  13. Coys96
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    28 mins ago

    Worth going Son over KDB on WC for next few?

    Want a Spurs asset and City blank in 28. Would leave me with no City attack but money to get Aguero in for Auba / KDB for Son if I wanted.
    Has the ability to explode in any game

    Open Controls
    1. JohnRoss
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      I would want KDB for West ham

      Open Controls
    2. Whazza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Honestly why not. I'm bored with Kdb and 0 shots in the box/on target in the last 4

      Open Controls
  14. Lav
    • 3 Years
    26 mins ago

    Whats the difference between Ownership and Effective Ownership?

    Mane 75.5% ownership, 135% effective ownership in the TOp 10k.

    Open Controls
    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      EO effected by (c) I think

      Open Controls
    2. J ⚒ Gimme your Mané…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      EO is + the captains.

      Open Controls
  15. Would Ed Woodward
    • 1 Year
    24 mins ago

    How does this look for a WC? I'm aware that there's no KdB, gotta take some risks.

    McCarthy
    TAA VVD Egan Lascelles Williams
    Salah Son Grealish Barnes Hayden
    Aguero Auba Ings

    Aguero or Auba becomes Vardy in 28.

    Open Controls
    1. Here's Tom with the We…
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Have you got the BB chip left?

      Open Controls
  16. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 2 Years
    17 mins ago

    Cantwell likely to start?start cantwell or greenwood?

    Open Controls
  17. Original Pirate Material
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    9 mins ago

    Schmeical to Henderson or Dubravka?

    Open Controls
  18. dopellganger
    • 1 Year
    9 mins ago

    Start 3 of 5 :

    1.Soyuncu vs che
    2.Rico vs avl
    3.Ings vs pool
    4.Sidibe vs wat
    5.Lund vs cry

    Open Controls

