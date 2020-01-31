Wood’s aerial presence could cause problems for Arsenal in Gameweek 25

Gameweek 24 saw double-digit returns for 17 players, 10 of whom have ownership of 5% or less – encouraging our search for effective differentials.

Options such as Jack Stephens (£4.4m), Nathan Redmond (£6.2m) and Aaron Mooy (£4.8m) all delivered for those willing to think outside of the box, while two of last week’s selections, Joe Gomez (£5.3m) and Sébastien Haller (£7.0m), returned eight and seven points respectively.

This time, we focus on three low-owned picks who we like for Gameweek 25 and beyond.

Chris Wood

Ownership: 1.5%

Price: £6.2m

GW25-29 fixtures: ARS | sou | BOU | new | TOT

Chris Wood’s (£6.2m) goal in the recent win over Manchester United took him to 10 for the campaign, which means he is now one of only 12 players to have scored 30 or more Premier League goals since the start of the 2017/18 season.

The New Zealand international has been a model of consistency since joining the Clarets from Leeds United in August 2017, with his latest goals helping to deliver back-to-back wins for Burnley, who now sit 13th in the table, just four points behind fifth.

His tally could be even higher this season, with his 24 big chances only bettered by Jamie Vardy (£9.9m). That points to a player who more often than not, is getting into good positions in front of goal.

With Arsenal, level with Burnley on 30 points, due at Turf Moor on Sunday, Wood’s aerial ability could be key.

His five goals from set plays are more than any other player this season, whilst only Newcastle United have conceded more attempts from dead ball situations than the Gunners.

Sean Dyche’s team appear to have moved up a gear when it comes to attacking in recent weeks, with more confidence on the ball, and given Wood has scored in his last two games, more could be on the way.

Harvey Barnes

Ownership: 0.9%

Price: £5.9m

GW25-29 fixtures: CHE | wol | MCI | nor | AVL

In recent weeks, Harvey Barnes (£5.9m) has established himself as one of Leicester City’s main offensive threats.

The 22-year-old winger has scored three goals in five appearances during January, netting against Burnley and West Ham United in the league, with his performance in the 4-1 win over the Hammers arguably the best of the season to date.

Barnes’ ability to create has caught the eye, too.

He has assisted seven goals for the Foxes so far this season, which is two more than James Maddison (£7.6m).

Whilst rotation is a slight concern, he’s now started 16 of the last 21 league matches, and seems to be finding his feet at the top level.

Leicester currently sit third in the Premier League table and look well-placed to finish in one of the Champions League spots. They have an opportunity to move 11 points clear of their opponents Chelsea, who sit fourth, this weekend, while it’s also worth noting Frank Lampard’s men have struggled to keep clean sheets away from Stamford Bridge this season, with just one in 12.

Under the tutelage of Brendan Rodgers, there aren’t many hotter prospects than Barnes right now in the English game.

Martin Dubravka

Ownership: 1.6%

Price: £5.0m

GW25-29 fixtures: NOR | ars | cry | BUR | sou

Since arriving on Tyneside in January 2018, Slovakia international Martin Dubravka (£5.0m) has firmly established himself as Newcastle United’s number one.

In a season where the Magpies have often struggled in front of goal, Dubravka has produced a number of key saves.

In fact, his total of 97 is the best of any goalkeeper in the league, six more than second-placed Bernd Leno (£5.0m), which combined with six clean sheets, has seen him rise to fourth in the overall goalkeeper standings, on 92 points.

Newcastle boast one of the best home defences in the league this season, conceding just 12 goals in 12 games – only Liverpool (9) and Sheffield United (11) have conceded fewer.

They have also improved their form in recent weeks, having drawn at Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton and won 1-0 at home against Chelsea.

Surprisingly, only 1.6% of FPL managers own Dubravka ahead of his home match against Norwich City.

A clean sheet is a real possibility with the Canaries only scoring six Premier League goals on the road all season. They’ve also created the fewest amount of Big Chances (seven) over the last six Gameweeks.

With a kind fixture run, Dubravka could be a major influence in the second half of 2019/20.

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the discounted price of £9.99 or the monthly price of £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT