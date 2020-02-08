1020
Dugout Discussion February 8

Holgate and Sidibe benched as Everton face Palace in Gameweek 26 opener

1,020 Comments
The first of ten Premier League matches in as many days takes place between Everton and Crystal Palace, with Gameweek 26 getting underway at Goodison Park at 12:30 GMT.

Carlo Ancelotti has delivered a blow to owners of Mason Holgate (£4.5m) and Djibril Sidibe (£5.4m), with both of those defenders only among the substitutes.

That is Holgate’s first benching since Gameweek 9, with the budget Fantasy Premier League asset losing his ever-present record under his new manager.

Michael Keane (£5.2m) and Seamus Coleman (£5.3m) come in at centre-half and right-back respectively, with Bernard (£6.4m) ousting Alex Iwobi (£5.6m) on the left flank.

Ancelotti’s other change is an enforced one, with Morgan Schneiderlin (£4.4m) replacing the suspended Fabian Delph (£5.3m).

Richarlison (£8.1m) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.1m) again form a two-man strike force for the hosts.

Speaking of his line-up changes, Ancelotti said:

We need more of everything. More quality, more intensity, more pressure, more concentration. It’s not easy to pick the line-up but I want everyone to be involved and the players accept my decisions.

The Palace team news is nice and easy to digest, with the Eagles unchanged from their defeat to Sheffield United last weekend.

Martin Kelly (£4.3m), who lost his place to Joel Ward (£4.3m) in Gameweek 25 anyway, is absent with a minor calf injury.

Vicente Guaita (£5.0m) is between the posts again after his clanger against the Blades, with Roy Hodgson saying:

You don’t drop first-choice goalkeepers because they’ve made one mistake – it can happen to anyone. We’re very happy with him and very happy he’s playing today.

Palace are without a clean sheet since Gameweek 16, which is the longest barren streak in the top flight at present.

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Mina, Digne, Schneiderlin, Sigurdsson, Bernard, Walcott, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Tomkins, Cahill, van Aanholt, Milivojevic, McCarthy, McArthur, Zaha, Ayew, Benteke.

  b91jh
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    1. What to do with DCL? Eye test is ok but fixtures are ugly. Would be Jimenez if I have to make the way out.

2. Traore or Saint-Maximin?

    2. Traore or Saint-Maximin?

    Bury94
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      DCL to Jiminez is still a move I'd make tbh. And definitely Traore

    jaybradlights
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Not a clue what to do with DCL - was all set on selling him for Jimenez or Tammy. Think I'll probably end up selling but could have had a hattrick today.

Would personally go with Traore - in a better team with more goals in them

      Would personally go with Traore - in a better team with more goals in them

  jaybradlights
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    Arsenal (a), Man Utd (h), Chelsea (a)

    Can see DCL and Richarlison getting returns in all three of those fixtures - don't be fooled by the dodgy FPL ticker

    Athletic Nasherbo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      This^ not the old teams they used to be this season.

    ZeBestee
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Yup, not the worst fixtures by any means.

    Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Yeah Everton won't fear any of those defences for sure.

    4. BNMC
        9 mins ago

        Call me crazy but I'd consider captaining him for that Utd game. Utd defnse is pants; Watford could frustrate Liverpool; Spurs won't do too well vs. Wolves; I don't have Vardy.

        EL tridente
          • 2 Years
          5 mins ago

          I Will 100 procent Keep Richarlison - most likely for the season.

        jaybradlights
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          My only fear is he's always got a red card in him. There were even moments today when I thought he might boil over - not sure if I trust him enough yet to slap the armband on.

          EL tridente
            • 2 Years
            just now

            That's true. He's got that South American agression

      baps sniffer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        7 mins ago

        All of them can concede, but they don't usually concede many. Richa is about as likely to score as DCL.

      baps sniffer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        The problem is that he is wasteful. He won't get as many chances as today.

    5. BNMC
        11 mins ago

        My ML rival has triple Saints. Could be a very good or very bad decision.

      COLLIN QUANER
        • 3 Years
        10 mins ago

        I own DCL. Great start to the weekend.

        I don't own and Brighton or Watford players.

        ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          5 mins ago

          Lucky you

          I'd hate to sit through that much

        squits
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          same mate can relax now and enjoy a nice Saturday evening

      Bookkeeper
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        10 mins ago

        DCL > Pukki?

      My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 3 Years
        10 mins ago

        Thanks to all who advised me not to Ings in and DCL out for a hit

        Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          I mean DCL was also in both the FPL & FFS Scout Picks.

        Amey
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          Watch Ings score hattrick now mate 😀

      pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        8 mins ago

        3091 people had Ramsdale on day 1 (he was one of them - nice piece in the Guardian about him) - there's now just under 300k on him. In percentage terms that's quite a turnaround

        KSM of USA & Earth
          • 3 Years
          just now

          What if there were 7 quadrillion bagillion google squared players playing the game? It's 7,000,000 ish, so he went from about 0.4 % to about 4%.

      The 12th Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        Right come on TROY. Follow Dominic's lead.

        Amey
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Come on Mariappa ...
😀
          😀

      Super Saints
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        My ML rival is rank 900 OR and has DCL, over 100 points ahead of me now!

        Amey
          • 1 Year
          just now

          900 is awesome.

      tomasjj
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        Ah, Holgate comes on. Lunds to start anyone?

        Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Reddit insider said "same team" which would indicate he comes off the bench, at the very most.

Not confirmed yet however.

          Not confirmed yet however.

      • KINGS
          6 mins ago

          DCL to Jimi still looking good?

          Holmes (specialist in failu…
            • 6 Years
            5 mins ago

            Nope, never was

          I Member
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            4 mins ago

            Yeah. Jimmy will outscore him with those fixtures.

            Would Ed Woodward
              • 1 Year
              1 min ago

              Although Wolves tend to do better against the bigger teams and Everton have being annoying on fixture turns before...

              Would Ed Woodward
                • 1 Year
                1 min ago

                been*

        I Member
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          5 mins ago

          Lovely farewell gift from DCL. Jimmy in next week.

          Rolls-Royce
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            I'm looking at Ighalo. 😮

        Rolls-Royce
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          DCL + Holgate

Meh.

          Meh.

        The Fed
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          Got rid of DCL for Ings, still have Rich though :0)

          Amey
            • 1 Year
            2 mins ago

            Good move on paper for free

        Differential (c)
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          Brooksy training
          https://twitter.com/solentsport/status/1226152420717350917?s=20

          Amey
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Nice
            Good player. Might be the key to Bournemouth staying up now.

        CONNERS
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          Aguero/DCL to Jimi & Ings (-4) seem like good moves?

          Ings looks like rising tonoght.

          jason_ni
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            I have jimi and ings.. right now I wish I had kun and dcl!

        CONNERS
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          "tonight"

        jason_ni
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Zero players today.. likely just the 1 tomorrow if lundy is benched(kdb)
          Already a 20k drop.. could be a long week to next Friday.

        Woy_is_back
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Season over. Deleting my team. Ending my life.

