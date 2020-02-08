Maupay benched again as injured Sarr misses out

The second of two Premier League matches to take place on an unusually quiet Saturday sees Brighton and Hove Albion and Watford meet at the Amex Stadium.

Kick-off on the south coast is at 17:30 GMT.

Nigel Pearson’s only change to his Watford side from Gameweek 25 sees Will Hughes (£5.3m) come in for Nathaniel Chalobah (£4.4m), who suffered a back spasm against Everton last weekend.

Chalobah is at least fit enough to be among the substitutes but there is no place in the matchday squad for Ismaila Sarr (£6.2m), who misses out again with a muscle problem.

Not one of Watford’s players is owned by more than 5% of Fantasy Premier League managers overall and they boast similar differential status within the top 10,000, with Ben Foster (£4.9m) the most-selected Hornets asset in both cases.

The unfathomable Graham Potter has again sprung more surprises with his teamsheet, making four changes from the 3-3 draw against West Ham United.

Neal Maupay (£5.9m) is still a substitute, however, with Glenn Murray (£5.4m) again leading the line.

Albion’s backline is completely different bar Lewis Dunk (£4.8m), who keeps his place at centre-half.

Shane Duffy (£4.8m), Solly March (£4.6m), Ezequiel Schelotto (£4.0m) and the fit-again Dan Burn (£4.5m) are all recalled, with Martin Montoya (£4.4m), Adam Webster (£4.4m), Bernardo (£4.3m) and the injured Dale Stephens (£4.4m) omitted.

Dunk and goalkeeper Mathew Ryan (£4.9m) both boast double-digit FPL ownerships but the other nine players in Albion’s starting XI are owned by 1% of Fantasy managers or less.

The Seagulls have kept only one clean sheet in their last 14 league games.

Watford have registered six shut-outs in that time, although are on a three-game winless run in the top flight.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Ryan; Schelotto, Dunk, Duffy, Burn; March, Propper, Mooy, Trossard; Gross; Murray.

Watford XI: Foster; Mariappa, Kabasele, Cathcart, Masina; Capoue, Hughes; Pereyra, Doucouré, Deulofeu, Deeney.

