Dugout Discussion February 8

Maupay benched again as injured Sarr misses out

The second of two Premier League matches to take place on an unusually quiet Saturday sees Brighton and Hove Albion and Watford meet at the Amex Stadium.

Kick-off on the south coast is at 17:30 GMT.

Nigel Pearson’s only change to his Watford side from Gameweek 25 sees Will Hughes (£5.3m) come in for Nathaniel Chalobah (£4.4m), who suffered a back spasm against Everton last weekend.

Chalobah is at least fit enough to be among the substitutes but there is no place in the matchday squad for Ismaila Sarr (£6.2m), who misses out again with a muscle problem.

Not one of Watford’s players is owned by more than 5% of Fantasy Premier League managers overall and they boast similar differential status within the top 10,000, with Ben Foster (£4.9m) the most-selected Hornets asset in both cases.

The unfathomable Graham Potter has again sprung more surprises with his teamsheet, making four changes from the 3-3 draw against West Ham United.

Neal Maupay (£5.9m) is still a substitute, however, with Glenn Murray (£5.4m) again leading the line.

Albion’s backline is completely different bar Lewis Dunk (£4.8m), who keeps his place at centre-half.

Shane Duffy (£4.8m), Solly March (£4.6m), Ezequiel Schelotto (£4.0m) and the fit-again Dan Burn (£4.5m) are all recalled, with Martin Montoya (£4.4m), Adam Webster (£4.4m), Bernardo (£4.3m) and the injured Dale Stephens (£4.4m) omitted.

Dunk and goalkeeper Mathew Ryan (£4.9m) both boast double-digit FPL ownerships but the other nine players in Albion’s starting XI are owned by 1% of Fantasy managers or less.

The Seagulls have kept only one clean sheet in their last 14 league games.

Watford have registered six shut-outs in that time, although are on a three-game winless run in the top flight.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Ryan; Schelotto, Dunk, Duffy, Burn; March, Propper, Mooy, Trossard; Gross; Murray.

Watford XI: Foster; Mariappa, Kabasele, Cathcart, Masina; Capoue, Hughes; Pereyra, Doucouré, Deulofeu, Deeney.

596 Comments
  1. barracuda
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    How many times will H Barnes rise before next GW?

    1. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      One tops

      1. barracuda
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        You think it will be a quite transfer period? If he scores again he could go up 3 times easily, no?

        1. barracuda
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          *quiet

        2. FPL Pillars
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          With Man City next ?

        3. FPL Pillars
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          I don’t think anyone this season has gone up by three. Only a couple by 2. Likely likely up 1 tops IMO

    2. Sim Simma 🤷 🔑 🚘
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      0.2m. I foolishly sold him 3 GWs ago

      1. barracuda
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Ouch, can't decide between Fernandez or Lascelles. If I pick Fernandez, Barnes can rise 2 times max

    3. ZimZalabim
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      at this point in the season its better to wait and make transfers over 0.1-0.2 price rises
      points over pounds
      transfers are very valuable now

  2. Vlad Tepes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    What happends if they cancel the games tomorrow, will they still be played this GW? Seems they have a big chance to be cancelled because of the storm Ciara.

    1. Bun Rab L4D3
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Unlikely. Everything has to be re-arranged, Police etc. Plus it would only be cancelled if there is a danger to fans and they would have to fix that 1st.

  3. SomeoneKnows
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Best Guaita replacement? (My 2nd keeper is a fodder)

    1. Bun Rab L4D3
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Pope.

      1. John Nerdelbaum
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        This

    2. JJeyy
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Henderson will be top scoring keeper

      1. John Nerdelbaum
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Couple of blanks there tho

    3. Vlad Tepes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Henderson as set and forget, except durings blank, McCarthy nice option for the blanks and BB

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Probably blanks in 31.

  4. John Nerdelbaum
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Any initial thoughts here if there are no injuries

    Two frees but everyone has decent fixtures. Perhaps lose Grealish ahead of the blank or Auba if he doesn't do much?

    0.2m ITB

    Henderson
    TAA VVD Stevens
    Salah KDB Grealish Traore
    Ings Auba Jimi

    McCarthy/Stephens/Lascelles/Hayden

    1. Bun Rab L4D3
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      You gotta give Auba to 31 minimum with those fixtures. Looking good, no need to force a transfer.

      1. John Nerdelbaum
        • 7 Years
        10 mins ago

        Cheers. Wildcarded last week so was in a good position to save
        Wondering if I could do something with the 0.2 for Hayden?

        1. Bun Rab L4D3
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          No need to. Why not the odd double up?

  5. Long ago I drew a walrus
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Insane goal by Mariappa but he was only under no pressure because old man Murray made zero effort to get in a good position to get on the end of the cross. As soon as the ball went wide everyone in the box should have been anticipating the ball across the six yard box and Mariappa acted on that, whilst Murray was still strolling on and made no attempt to make himself useful. Horrible lack of awareness from the Watford defender but made to look worse than it was imo.

  6. barracuda
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Is there a massive difference between Lascelles and Fernandez? Can we expected a bigger difference in points than 10 pts in the next 5-7? Anticipating those baps going Fernadez's way but those 0,2 could come handy.

  7. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    New Post

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/02/08/top-10k-back-salah-with-the-gameweek-26-armband-as-mane-exodus-continues/

  8. OleGGMU
    • 1 Year
    51 mins ago

    Sitting on 2 Fts and not sure which route to take keeping Blank gw28 in mind

    Current XI
    Hendo
    TAA (v), Robbo, Holgate
    Salah (c), KDB, Rich, Grealish*
    Auba*, Ings, Jimi
    Bench : Pope, Traore, Lund*, Lascelles
    0.8 itb
    A) Auba + Lund + Rich -> DCL , Charlie Taylor
    B) Auba + Rich -> Vardy + Son
    C) Auba + Grealish -> Vardy + CHO
    D) Auba -> Vardy/DCL

    Advice much appreciated lads

