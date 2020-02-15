789
Dugout Discussion February 15

Ward-Prowse back from injury as Redmond misses out for Saints

789 Comments
The key Fantasy Premier League assets are in place for the Gameweek 26 clash between Southampton and Burnley.

Danny Ings (£7.0m) is the most popular player for the lunch-time kick-off, starting the match with ownership of 29.9%.

Behind him in second place is Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope (£4.7m), who has recently made a swift return to the Fantasy good-books.

Ings has three goals in his last three outings while Pope has averaged 9.3 points per game since Gameweek 23 – so it will be interesting to see which of them comes out on top this afternoon.

There was encouragement for Ings owners with the creative option James Ward-Prowse (£5.8m) back in the side following an injury, while Kyle Walker-Peters‘ (£4.4m) debut at right-back means a return to midfield for the former.

However, Southampton will be without Nathan Redmond (£6.2m) who misses the game through injury.

“Prowsey’s cut was ok, so he could train yesterday and finally he made it. The not so good thing is the injury for Redmond. A muscle injury. It’s hard to saw how long it will take, but for today he is out.” – Ralph Hasenhuttl

Meanwhile, Burnley have received boosts of their own in defence as Charlie Taylor (£4.2m) is cleared to play left-back respectively, while Matt Lowton (£4.2m) misses out on the other side.

Southampton XI: McCarthy; Bertrand, Vestergaard, J Stephens, Walker-Peters; Boufal, Hojbjerg, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong; S Long, Ings.

Burnley XI: Pope; C Taylor, Mee, Tarkowski, Bardsley; McNeil, Westwood, Cork, Hendrick; Rodriguez, Wood.

  1. tm245
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Save!

  2. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Annoying as you know that if the ref had awarded a penalty then VAR wouldn't have overturned it.

  3. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    VAR denies Pope Penalty Save

    1. Devo-McDuff
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Never a pen that

  4. Hotdogs for Tea
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    ball travelled a long distance, could have moved his arm out of the way easily in the time

    1. Devo-McDuff
      • 1 Year
      just now

      You've had too many hotdogs! It was fairly close and he was clearly moving his arm away.

  5. Jafooli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    How was that a natural position? Whose arms are on the side of their body ffs.....

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Absolute madness ikr

    2. Game Over
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Irish dancers?

      1. Jafooli
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        😛 true that....

    3. Fred54
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      https://youtu.be/rHXvMcLrLSY

      1. Jafooli
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        😀

  6. BNMC
    3 mins ago

    So Burnley are now the form team? Maybe I need Pope after all.

  7. Top Lad Dakes.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    One more Danny

    1. Fantasy Gold
      • 5 Years
      just now

      It’s comING

  8. Syd.
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Just saw a boat sailing down my road

  9. Chucky
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Cmon Ings get involved yah twerp..

    1. Jafooli
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Stephens should’ve had two goals and an assist... absolutely robbed

  10. Differential (c)
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Djenepo seems to have lost his early season mojo. He still has the skills, but it's like his confidence and guts are shot. Always choosing for the more conservative option at times.

  11. Brosstan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Obafemi naughty. Better hope the ref knows hes Irish

  12. BNMC
    1 min ago

    Aside from the goal, how has Ings looked today?

    1. Royal5
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Lacked service.

    2. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Also want to know this

  13. Fantasy Gold
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Who else wants Bednarek to come on to stop Camzy’s Lundstram points?

    1. BNMC
      just now

      3 subs already used

  14. Royal5
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Martins yellow

  15. Rolls-Royce
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Of course, I started Stephens and Holgate over Lundstram and Soy!

  16. SomeoneKnows
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    just now

    What would you do with 1FT and 0 itb? Currently with 4 non-playing in GW28

    Guaita
    TAA, Stephens, Soyuncu (Lundstram, Rico)
    Salah, Mane, KDB, Fleck (Cantwell)
    Aguero, Ings, DCL

    A) Lundstram > Fernandez
    B) Lundstram > Lascelles
    C) Lundstram > Boly
    D) Aguero > Jimenez
    E) Aguero > Vardy
    F) Other ideas

