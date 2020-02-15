Ward-Prowse back from injury as Redmond misses out for Saints

The key Fantasy Premier League assets are in place for the Gameweek 26 clash between Southampton and Burnley.
Danny Ings (£7.0m) is the most popular player for the lunch-time kick-off, starting the match with ownership of 29.9%.
Behind him in second place is Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope (£4.7m), who has recently made a swift return to the Fantasy good-books.
Ings has three goals in his last three outings while Pope has averaged 9.3 points per game since Gameweek 23 – so it will be interesting to see which of them comes out on top this afternoon.
There was encouragement for Ings owners with the creative option James Ward-Prowse (£5.8m) back in the side following an injury, while Kyle Walker-Peters‘ (£4.4m) debut at right-back means a return to midfield for the former.
However, Southampton will be without Nathan Redmond (£6.2m) who misses the game through injury.
“Prowsey’s cut was ok, so he could train yesterday and finally he made it. The not so good thing is the injury for Redmond. A muscle injury. It’s hard to saw how long it will take, but for today he is out.” – Ralph Hasenhuttl
Meanwhile, Burnley have received boosts of their own in defence as Charlie Taylor (£4.2m) is cleared to play left-back respectively, while Matt Lowton (£4.2m) misses out on the other side.
Southampton XI: McCarthy; Bertrand, Vestergaard, J Stephens, Walker-Peters; Boufal, Hojbjerg, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong; S Long, Ings.
Burnley XI: Pope; C Taylor, Mee, Tarkowski, Bardsley; McNeil, Westwood, Cork, Hendrick; Rodriguez, Wood.
