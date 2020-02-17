Abraham absent from Chelsea squad as Mount and Ighalo start on the bench

Tammy Abraham (£7.7m) is missing from the Chelsea side named to face Manchester United on Monday evening.

The centre-forward came into Gameweek 26 as an injury doubt but has failed the fitness test over the weekend.

Michy Batshuayi (£6.6m) leads the Chelsea line in Abraham’s place, flanked by Pedro (£6.8m) and Willian (£7.1m).

“Tammy Abraham is the same injury that has frustratingly come from Arsenal, played against Leicester, and now out. We will see how that develops for the games ahead.” – Frank Lampard

Meanwhile, Mason Mount (£6.1m) finds himself among the substitutes as Frank Lampard goes for a midfield trio of Mateo Kovacic (£5.3m), Jorginho (£4.9m) and N’Golo Kanté (£5.0m).

In the red corner, Odion Ighalo (£6.5m) has managed to make the bench after signing on loan from China.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting XI certainly looks experimental in nature with Eric Bailly (£4.9m) coming in to make his first start of the campaign as part of a back-three with Harry Maguire (£5.2m) and Luke Shaw (£5.4m).

That has allowed Brandon Williams (£4.1m) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£5.3m) to push on as wing-backs while Bruno Fernandes (£8.0m) makes his secnod start in a row since joining from Sporting.

Chelsea XI: Caballero; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen, R James; Kovacic, Jorginho, Kante; Pedro, Batshuayi, Willian.

Man United XI: De Gea; Shaw, Maguire, Bailly; Williams, Matic, Fred, Wan-Bissaka; James, Martial, B Fernandes.

