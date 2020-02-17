95
Dugout Discussion February 17

Abraham absent from Chelsea squad as Mount and Ighalo start on the bench

95 Comments
Tammy Abraham (£7.7m) is missing from the Chelsea side named to face Manchester United on Monday evening.

The centre-forward came into Gameweek 26 as an injury doubt but has failed the fitness test over the weekend.

Michy Batshuayi (£6.6m) leads the Chelsea line in Abraham’s place, flanked by Pedro (£6.8m) and Willian (£7.1m).

“Tammy Abraham is the same injury that has frustratingly come from Arsenal, played against Leicester, and now out. We will see how that develops for the games ahead.” – Frank Lampard

Meanwhile, Mason Mount (£6.1m) finds himself among the substitutes as Frank Lampard goes for a midfield trio of Mateo Kovacic (£5.3m), Jorginho (£4.9m) and N’Golo Kanté (£5.0m).

In the red corner, Odion Ighalo (£6.5m) has managed to make the bench after signing on loan from China.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting XI certainly looks experimental in nature with Eric Bailly (£4.9m) coming in to make his first start of the campaign as part of a back-three with Harry Maguire (£5.2m) and Luke Shaw (£5.4m).

That has allowed Brandon Williams (£4.1m) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£5.3m) to push on as wing-backs while Bruno Fernandes (£8.0m) makes his secnod start in a row since joining from Sporting.

Chelsea XI: Caballero; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen, R James; Kovacic, Jorginho, Kante; Pedro, Batshuayi, Willian.

Man United XI: De Gea; Shaw, Maguire, Bailly; Williams, Matic, Fred, Wan-Bissaka; James, Martial, B Fernandes.

  1. Syd.
    • 10 Years
    34 mins ago

    Right Tony time to show us what you are made off 😎

    Open Controls
    1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      28 mins ago

      I can confirm he is made of 2 points.

      Open Controls
      1. Syd.
        • 10 Years
        17 mins ago

        He just keeps hanging about my team like a fart in a space suit

        Just can' get rid of him

        Open Controls
        1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          11 mins ago

          Same. Something always comes up and/or I get enticed to give him one more chance after one more chance because he has a decent fixture.

          Open Controls
    2. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      28 mins ago

      Rudiger has used up his goal quota.

      Open Controls
    3. Hotdogs for Tea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      27 mins ago

      ^ this

      Open Controls
  2. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    33 mins ago

    Okay Chelsea, now release the real teamsheet.

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      28 mins ago

      2/3rds look fine 😉

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Sadly the final third is where the goals are scored 😆

        Open Controls
  3. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    32 mins ago

    Are the 5 defenders + Matic & Fred starting to free up Bruno and let the horses run free?

    Open Controls
    1. Syd.
      • 10 Years
      27 mins ago

      Fred has been playing very well of late

      Think he has certainly surprised a few people with his performances

      Open Controls
      1. 11 smelly shirts
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        23 mins ago

        I think Fred is slightly below mediocre

        Open Controls
        1. Rainer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          21 mins ago

          That’s still a lot better than he had been since his move.

          Open Controls
    2. Hotdogs for Tea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      26 mins ago

      is this some kind of itk code ? 🙂

      Open Controls
  4. Hotdogs for Tea
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    27 mins ago

    Kante brace coming ... going to haunt me since I owned him 18 months ago

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      22 mins ago

      Don’t say this, I think I had him for the World Cup final, he didn’t make 60’ and that still haunts me... a brace tonight would leave me truly stunned!

      Open Controls
      1. Fantasy Gold
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Kante to haunt the cellars

        Open Controls
  5. Kaiser123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    26 mins ago

    Bailly to get hauled at HT. Saying that if he does settle, could be a good foil for stonehedge head!

    Open Controls
    1. Syd.
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      I prefer Sharon Stone head

      Open Controls
  6. mad_beer ✅
    • 5 Years
    26 mins ago

    Soy first on my bench. I'm kind of glad Tammy is absent.

    Open Controls
    1. Hotdogs for Tea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      you still own Tammy ? 🙁

      Open Controls
    2. Fantasy Gold
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Humble brag alert

      Open Controls
      1. mad_beer ✅
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        There is nothing humble about my brag.

        Open Controls
        1. Fantasy Gold
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Fair play for admitting it

          Open Controls
  7. Elly88 > KTR (Kevin The …
    • 7 Years
    26 mins ago

    If a person who last watched the premier league in 2010 and died miraculously resurrected and watched the current premier league table, he will die again

    Open Controls
    1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      22 mins ago

      Dafuq

      Open Controls
    2. Syd.
      • 10 Years
      21 mins ago

      James Bond?

      Open Controls
    3. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      21 mins ago

      Reported for being too haunting.

      Open Controls
    4. Hotdogs for Tea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      jesus christ 🙂

      Open Controls
  8. Hotdogs for Tea
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    26 mins ago

    I just made some toast and an image of Mane was on it ... I jest you not ... I am truly haunted 🙂

    Open Controls
  9. Gunner1290
    • 4 Years
    25 mins ago

    McCarthy (Button)
    Trent Gomez Lundstram (Rico Soy)
    Kdb salah son Traore mahrez
    Vardy Deeney (Greenwood)

    1.6 in the bank. 1 free transfer. What would you do?

    Open Controls
    1. Hotdogs for Tea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      roll it

      Open Controls
  10. Brosstan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    Seems like Abraham's spleen is acting up again. The kind of injury that doesnt fully go away

    Open Controls
    1. Syd.
      • 10 Years
      20 mins ago

      Abraham, Kane & Rashford all out injured

      Troy Deeney to lead at the Euros

      Open Controls
      1. Fantasy Gold
        • 5 Years
        19 mins ago

        I’d play Josh King

        Open Controls
        1. Pukki Party
          • 2 Years
          just now

          He's swedish lol

          Open Controls
      2. Brosstan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        17 mins ago

        Ings is better than all of them anyway

        Open Controls
        1. Rainer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          12 mins ago

          Can Ings & Long carry the form on for England at the Euro’s?

          Great chemistry between them.

          Open Controls
          1. Annie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            6 mins ago

            Long isn’t English

            Open Controls
          2. DA Minnion
            • 7 Years
            3 mins ago

            Hope ings is Irish.

            Open Controls
            1. Syd.
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Danny Boy Ings

              Sounds Irish

              Open Controls
  11. Rashford FC
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    Will Martial do anything today? I’m not confident of it.

    Open Controls
    1. Iceball
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      Brace for him...lets hope

      Open Controls
    2. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      20 mins ago

      United & him usually up it when playing better teams, so I’d be expecting points.

      Open Controls
    3. Bubz
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      Doubt it

      Open Controls
    4. Hotdogs for Tea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      hatty

      Open Controls
    5. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      He’s got 60-90 min chance to do so

      Open Controls
    6. DA Minnion
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Can't see it to be honest.

      Open Controls
  12. Rhodes your boat
    • 3 Years
    24 mins ago

    What do I do here? 1FT 0.0itb

    Guiata
    Taa Egan Cathcart
    Salah(c) mane kdb Traore
    Vardy jimi ings

    Button soy dendo kelly

    Open Controls
    1. Hotdogs for Tea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      roll it .

      Open Controls
    2. JohnBlack
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      Kelly > Lascelles

      Open Controls
      1. Rhodes your boat
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        Tempted by this but yesterday put me off aha!

        Open Controls
      2. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Taylor instead

        Open Controls
    3. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      KDB to Son or save.

      Open Controls
      1. Rhodes your boat
        • 3 Years
        17 mins ago

        Tempted but losing kdb seems too risky

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          15 mins ago

          No risk, no reward.

          Open Controls
        2. Rainer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          14 mins ago

          If there’s a time to do it...

          Burnley at home 3 days before the Real 2nd leg doesn’t help either.

          Open Controls
        3. FOO FIGHTER
          10 mins ago

          I am really considering shifting KDB. City fixture pile up is going to lead to rotation hell hole.

          Open Controls
  13. Bubz
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    Nothing but a Martial hat trick will save my GW.

    Open Controls
    1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      The cant owes it to me for the faith I have given him.

      Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      o/

      Open Controls
    3. DA Minnion
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      I'd take an assist or even a clean sheet point at this stage.

      Open Controls
      1. baps sniffer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        So would I. Yet I can't ditch him unless I take -8 🙁

        Open Controls
  14. Forza Papac
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    That Chelsea 11 is every bit as ordinary as Utd's. Fancy an away win for this one.

    Open Controls
    1. GranitShocker
      8 mins ago

      Chelsea have a better 11, bench and coach. And am a United fan

      Open Controls
      1. Nightcrawler
        6 mins ago

        Not a real fan then. We are the bigger club. any player who puts on our shirt will always be a class above those at the bridge

        Open Controls
        1. GranitShocker
          3 mins ago

          We are also a bigger club than City

          Open Controls
          1. Nightcrawler
            2 mins ago

            Our full strength xi can be as good as city if not better with time. Already proven it multiple times h2h

            Open Controls
  15. FOO FIGHTER
    20 mins ago

    Bottomed

    Result tonight 1-1.

    Both sides scoring an own goal after VAR checks.

    Open Controls
  16. Daniel S.
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    Where is CHO? Pulisic also injured right ?

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      just now

      Yep

      Open Controls
  17. A Dog Has Its Day
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    Have the exact funds to do Aumbameyang, Grealish -> Jimenez, Mane (-4)

    Opinions?

    Open Controls
    1. Hotdogs for Tea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      both may be injured by the next game week

      Open Controls
  18. Daniel S.
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    Pedro is scoring tonight

    Open Controls
    1. Fantasy Gold
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Lucky lad

      Open Controls
  19. DA Minnion
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    Please Anthony do something tonight. It's your last chance.

    Open Controls
    1. Daniel S.
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      He misses Rashford

      Open Controls
    2. baps sniffer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Don't ask that 🙁 If he does something, we have to hope that colour isn't red...

      Open Controls
  20. Nightcrawler
    13 mins ago

    Ffs lampard

    THeir best player from last game on the bench. Time to sell mount now

    Open Controls
    1. DA Minnion
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      I read self mount there. Thought how do you do that.

      Open Controls
  21. FOO FIGHTER
    10 mins ago

    Get ready for the Fernandes bandwagon.

    Who's in?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Me

      Open Controls
  22. Bobby Digital
    • 2 Years
    10 mins ago

    One Brit in Chelski 11...

    Open Controls
  23. Bubz
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Mad to think theres only one player with over 10% ownership in the top 10k in a Chelsea vs Man Utd game

    Open Controls
    1. Nightcrawler
      4 mins ago

      Whats even madder is the fact the most expensive fpl player from both teams combined is less than 9

      Open Controls
  24. Don Kloppeone
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Ok Tony M. This is your moment son. Bring home the points (at least 6 please)

    Open Controls
  25. FOO FIGHTER
    5 mins ago

    Ole shaking his head.

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Trying to locate a brain.

      Open Controls
  26. Rhodes your boat
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Kelly to

    A) lascelles
    B) taylor
    C) save ft and play Cathcart vs Man Utd

    Open Controls
  27. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Close from the best RB on the pitch.

    Open Controls
  28. FOO FIGHTER
    2 mins ago

    Pedro down 'injured' and miraculously up again zipping forward within seconds.

    Open Controls
    1. Nightcrawler
      2 mins ago

      Channeling his inner barca

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        just now

        They taught him well.

        Open Controls
    2. Fantasy Gold
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      A Spanish player feigning injury.

      Who’d have thunk it.

      Open Controls
    3. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Very streetwise.

      Open Controls
  29. teneighty
    • 5 Years
    just now

    How come no one picked up Giroud during the window?

    Open Controls

