Introducing the €100,000 Champions League Knockout Freeze Tournament

The 2019/20 UEFA Champions League returns this week and Fanteam is hosting another big event with a massive guaranteed prize pool of €100,000.

The group stage is done and dusted and 16 teams remain for the start of the knockout phase, with Atletico Madrid v Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund v Paris Saint Germain getting us underway on Tuesday evening.

The bookies’ odds will attest that the tournament is one of the more open in recent memory, which is the ideal foundation for a season-style Fantasy game.

Freeze Format



Usually, cup format tournaments are not ideal for a regular season game but Fanteam, Europe’s biggest daily Fantasy sports platform, have come up with a Knockout Freeze format.

This means users will not be able to change anything about their team once the first match of the knockout phase starts.

So there are no transfers, no captain changes, no substitution order changes: just one team for the whole final round.

Win up to €25,000

Most of the teams left in the Champions League will fancy their chances of going deep into the tournament but if you want to climb the leaderboard and be in with a chance of winning the €25,000 first prize, it goes without saying that you should be anticipating which two sides stand the best chance of meeting each other in the final and focus particularly on players from those clubs.

With the Freeze Format, minimum effort is required for what could be a big payday: just pick your squad, sit back, enjoy the Champions League and root for your players to do the job.

Fantasy Football Scout users will get a special offer by signing up: enter one ticket by the end of the day and receive a second one for free.

The prize structure is as follows:

Rules and other info

⦁ It starts on Tuesday, February 18

⦁ The prize pool is guaranteed to be at least €100,000

⦁ Buy-in is €20+5

⦁ If the tournament gets more than 5,000 entries, the prize pool will be increased by €20 per entry

⦁ 600 prizes in total

⦁ The tournament consists of the Champions League round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final

⦁ Your team is not changeable after the deadline

⦁ Your team will have 15 players, of which four are substitutes. The priority order of the substitutes is from left to right (as in FPL), but a substitute cannot be used if it results in a non-valid formation

