Injuries February 18

What Son’s long-term arm fracture injury means for FPL

Tottenham Hotspur have revealed that Son Heung-min (£10.0m) will miss “a number of weeks” through injury.

Despite scoring twice in the 3-2 win at Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon, the South Korean managed to sustain an arm fracture, which now requires surgery.

“Son Heung-min is to undergo surgery this week after sustaining a fracture to his right arm. The South Korea international suffered the injury during our win against Aston Villa on Sunday. Following surgery, our medical staff shall be reviewing management options for Son’s rehabilitation with the player expected to be sidelined for a number of weeks.” – Spurs press release

That news comes as a huge blow the Fantasy Premier League community as a 13-point haul on Sunday afternoon caused a rise to 11.3% ownership.

In fact, roughly 68,000 managers had already signed Son between his latest haul and Tuesday morning’s announcement.

Given his recent form, with four attacking returns in three outings, Son had been turned to as a potential replacement for Kevin De Bruyne (£10.8m) when Manchester City’s fixtures got a little tougher.

However, the South Korean has been taken off the table for a potentially long period.

As already mentioned, Spurs themselves are reporting that he faces weeks out of action while some journalists are suggesting that surgery on the injury could leave him out for months.

That would be especially devastating for Spurs with centre-forward Harry Kane (£10.8m) not due back from his hamstring injury until nearer the end of the campaign.

That leaves Lucas Moura (£7.1m) as the most likely to step into the striker role at Spurs although he has not had massive success in that position this season.

Meanwhile Steven Bergwijn (£7.5m) or Dele Alli (£8.4m) may be considered for a false-nine berth but it remains to be seen how Jose Mourinho will solve this latest problem.

Either way, Son’s injury is likely to damage Spurs’ attacking potential and could cause us to look elsewhere for replacements either for him or De Bruyne.

It is a development that could free up more funds for Fantasy managers to double-up on Liverpool attack by owning both Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) and Sadio Mané (£12.2m).

Meanwhile, Nicolas Pépé (£9.1m) has more attacking returns in his last four home matches than any other Arsenal player, and has favourable fixtures on the horizon too.

Son’s injury could allow some managers greater freedom to jump on the 2.4%-owned differential, in spite of an upcoming fixture-less round in Blank Gameweek 28.

Manchester United options may also come into the conversation after Anthony Martial (£7.9m) and Bruno Fernandes (£8.0m) both got attacking returns against Chelsea and have favourable fixtures between now and the end of the campaign, especially at home.

We will be discussing Son replacements on the Scoutcast this evening and will have more detailed content on who could come in for the Spurs midfielder later this week.

  1. danishdynamite
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    37 mins ago

    Haven't seen Crellin address this point, so on the off-chance there's someone any wiser than he is ......when do we expect to have an anouncement on how gw34's fictures will be (re)arranged?

    S'one thing knowing who's going through to the FA Cup semi's, it's another thing knowing how the GW will shape up

    1. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      Shortly after 31

    2. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      Once the FAC games over GW31 are done, everything will be clearer.

    3. danishdynamite
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Thx

  2. Jarvish Scott Talent
    • 5 Years
    37 mins ago

    Blank GWs coming up - my favourite part of the season when the "a hit is only worth -2" statements come out 🙂

    1. Konstaapeli
      • 3 Years
      21 mins ago

      😆

    2. Would Ed Woodward
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      My -20 will basically pay for itself.

      1. baps sniffer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        I actually once took -20 for dgw and got nice big green arrow 😉

    3. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      Up there with attacking coverage for FPL stupidity.

      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        It makes perfect sense. Maybe not if you're taking the wording 100% literally but it's obviously easier to recoup your points hit if you're replacing someone who doesn't have a game with someone who does.

  3. MoManeTaa
    • 2 Years
    37 mins ago

    Would you go back to MoManeTaa by doing Son + VVD ➡ Mane + Boly??

    McCarthy
    TAA VVD Lund Stephens BWilliams
    Grealish Traore KDB Son Salah
    Vardy Ings Jimenez

    1. Fit_to_drop
        23 mins ago

        I dont know if i would. I havent done the sums but I expect 2 Pool Defenders + Salah was the optimal strategy over the last 6 weeks and I dont think anything has changed in that other than having mane for salah if thats how you see it.

        1. Pegboy
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Agree with this. 2 Def + Salah (for captaincy purposes) looks like the best use of resources.

    2. Froes
      • 6 Years
      37 mins ago

      ayoze Perez should I keep him ?

      1. Jullepuu
          33 mins ago

          Yes

        • Lord - Blaming it on Rio
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          23 mins ago

          I don't want him

        • Pegboy
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Depends on the rest of your team, but doesn't look urgent.

      2. FOO FIGHTER
          35 mins ago

          Bottomed...

          What are Auba owners doing, keeping or ditching?

          Only viable option for him is Vardy so in two minds about what I should do.

          1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
            • 6 Years
            8 mins ago

            Probably keeping this week, not sure whether to use him for Jimenez and Mane or just hold him.

            1. FOO FIGHTER
                just now

                He is still ticking along nicely and a massive differential.

                Will keep for Everton but blank GW28 to deal with.

              • Froes
                • 6 Years
                just now

                keeping arsenal are starting to gain confidence and will start scoring goals

            2. Lemongrab
              • 10 Years
              just now

              I've got him and Vardy so really don't know what to do. Might bin him for Jimenez this week and if Vardy continues to disappoint then go Vardy back to Auba after the blank

            3. danishdynamite
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Keeping this week, changing to Vardy in 28

          2. Kung Fu Football
            • 5 Years
            35 mins ago

            Money no object which of these 2 defenders would you prefer in your side right now? Thanks :

            A - Brandon Williams
            B - Reece James

            1. Jullepuu
                12 mins ago

                B

              • Le Bluff
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                12 mins ago

                B - more nailed.

                Don't expect much gametime from Williams (and I'm an owner).

              • Ginkapo FPL
                • 8 Years
                12 mins ago

                Why would I want either of them?

                1. Kung Fu Football
                  • 5 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Because it's for my fanteam squad not FPL and the prices are very different especially with defenders...4.3max to spend there which means i cannot get the likes of Lascelles, these are my 2 best options for a 5th defender (bench fodder for the most part really)...Williams is 4.2 in fanteam and Reece James only 4.0!! (FPL James is 5.0!!). I'm doing rather well and currently 33rd in the world with a decent shot at the 50k top prize still?!! Still have KDB & Aguero(c) to play this week too so could finish top 20 this gameweek?

                  1. Rainer
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    1 min ago

                    James.

              • Rainer
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                10 mins ago

                Neither if there’s a choice.

              • Kung Fu Football
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Thanks all James it is!!

            2. Rainer
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              33 mins ago

              Pepe points came at the perfect time!

              Hopefully there’s a mass exodus of Son from FPL teams only to be replaced by the Ivorian Zaha.

              1. Lindelol
                • 1 Year
                2 mins ago

                Sorry but we have a Senegalese on offer

              2. Jullepuu
                  just now

                  Don't think that many will pick Pepe because he blanks in game week 28

                • baps sniffer
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  Yes, it could help 🙂

              3. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
                • 5 Years
                32 mins ago

                Speedy recovery Son.

                Hopefully he is reading this.

              4. La Roja
                • 7 Years
                31 mins ago

                So I guess Lucas Moura is a good shout now...

                1. Rainer
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  30 mins ago

                  Even though he’ll be OOP he’s a bit POO.

                  1. I love Spurs
                    • 7 Years
                    just now

                    Good joke

                2. Elpenor
                  • 4 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  I got him in GW19 after Kane was injured thinking that he'd be a good shout as a nailed-on forward. He got me 21 points in 8 GWs. Now he's a nailed-on forward in an even worse side. I'd stay away.

                3. Pegboy
                  • 9 Years
                  1 min ago

                  I wouldn't go there. If you have him or Alli I'd hold, but not buy.

              5. shirtless
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                31 mins ago

                I've dropped a clanger, wasting two transfers bringing in Son last night. I'd prefer Ings to DCL anyway, shall I wildcard? I usually use it late season for the doubles and end up with a load of players I don't really want in GW37/38 and slipping back as we go over the finishing line. Use it now and get the team I want?

                Ryan
                Trent Robbo Lund
                Salah(c) KdB SON Grealish
                DCL Vardy Jimenez

                Button Hayden Williams Kelly

                1. Pasqualinho
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  25 mins ago

                  Take the hit. It’s only worth -2.

                  1. Rainer
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    19 mins ago

                    Urghhh.

                  2. The Big Fella
                    • 3 Years
                    18 mins ago

                    Hahahahaah

                  3. Jarvish Scott Talent
                    • 5 Years
                    just now

                    😀

                2. Rainer
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  24 mins ago

                  Son not playing means selling him is a -2, save the WC.

                3. Ginkapo FPL
                  • 8 Years
                  22 mins ago

                  The clanger wasnt last night, the clanger allowing yourself to own a poor bench for so long.

                  1. shirtless
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    18 mins ago

                    It hasn't held me back too much at 1.5k?!

                    1. Ginkapo FPL
                      • 8 Years
                      12 mins ago

                      Enjoy the tumble whilst failing to learn

                      1. Le Bluff
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        7 mins ago

                        Says the account with no linked team 😉

                      2. shirtless
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        4 mins ago

                        How's your season going then oh knowledgeable one? I've not been lower than 30-40k since GW6. And didn't use my first wildcard! And have yet to take a single points hit.

                4. shirtless
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  19 mins ago

                  Ok gents. Any suggestions? Fernandes? Sad thing is I only brought Bergwijn in last week for Martial lol. Acted quickly for my mistake and been punished for it!

              6. Lignja
                • 2 Years
                30 mins ago

                1ft 0.1m itb, save? Start Lund or Lascales?

                Pope
                Taa, Robertson, Lundstram
                Salah, Kdb, Grealish, Traore
                Auba, Vardy, Ings

                Lascales, Dendoker, Rico

              7. Moose™
                • 7 Years
                29 mins ago

                Grealish + Deeney >>> Traore + Ings for a hit.

                Yay or Nay?

              8. Feanor
                • 10 Years
                27 mins ago

                Son to Fernandes seems like the best move for me. That would give me 3.8m to upgrade Cantwell or Dendoncker.

                1. Jullepuu
                    just now

                    What about Richarlison?

                2. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
                  • 4 Years
                  26 mins ago

                  Now with no Son fomo... Aim for Mane or something else?

                  Ryan
                  TAA Lundstram Stephens
                  Martial Salah Traore KDB
                  Vardy Ings Aguero
                  Button Soy Holgate Dendo
                  0.4itb 1ft
                  A. Lundstram to Fernández/Taylor.
                  B. Martial+Kun to Mane+Jimi (-4)
                  C. Vardy/Kun to Jimi, Lundy to Pool def (-4)
                  D. Something else/nowt.

                  1. Dr. Mantis Toboggan
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    B gives you a pretty ideal front 7, but leaves you with a patchy defence - tough one.

                    C looks like a good compromise but I'd still be tempted by Mane+Salah

                    1. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
                      • 4 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      B means a gamble on Lundstram this week. Had planned for C because it meant Martial to Son later.

                      1. Dr. Mantis Toboggan
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        just now

                        Tricky - I think I'd go with Mane but I'm not sure.

                        How've you been doing since our ill-fated first WCs?

                3. HuttonDressedasLahm
                  • 10 Years
                  25 mins ago

                  Damn it!! Just can’t sell Alli!

                  Open Controls
                  1. BNMC
                      12 mins ago

                      Neither can I!!! I've been having this dilemma on whether to keep or sell Alli for ages now, but now it seems like keeping him is a no-brainer.

                    • Moose™
                      • 7 Years
                      7 mins ago

                      I remember I hold him long enough. The week I get rid of him, he get a brace I think.

                    • CostaCoffee
                      • 6 Years
                      1 min ago

                      He always seems to score against us no matter how poor he’s playing anyway

                  2. EL tridente
                    • 2 Years
                    18 mins ago

                    Son and Maupay to Fernandes and Jimenez?

                    1. Moose™
                      • 7 Years
                      just now

                      Yes yes

                  3. Lindelol
                    • 1 Year
                    17 mins ago

                    I guess now Son to Mane is the easiest transfer. Other mids are Salah, KDB, Grealish and dendo. Yes or No?

                    1. Moose™
                      • 7 Years
                      just now

                      Lol almost similar to me. I have Salah Mane KdB Grealish atm.

                  4. boc610
                    • 8 Years
                    11 mins ago

                    So Son out for the season according to Jose...Spuds foiled by a 'winter break' break.

                  5. SHOWSTOPPERRR
                    • 2 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    Holgate to Taylor of burnley free this week and mooy to sako after gw28?????

                  6. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
                    • 4 Years
                    9 mins ago

                    More sensible?
                    A. Rotate my cheaps (Soy/Holg/Stephens etc) and own Mane.
                    B. Have double pool and hokey cokey a midfield spot (currently Martial) to catch Pepe/Mahrez for dgw/best fixs.
                    Have TAA/Salah.

                    1. Lindelol
                      • 1 Year
                      just now

                      Thinking exactly the same but I guess I will go with Mane

                  7. CostaCoffee
                    • 6 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    Best 5.7m replacement for Hudson-Odoi ? or should I hold FT, bench him and hope he’s not out for long? Fixtures are nice, he’s been playing well and there aren’t many good options in that bracket

                    1. avfc82
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • Has Moderation Rights
                      • 10 Years
                      1 min ago

                      I'd be tempted by one of the Saints midfielders - Armstrong, maybe Ward-Prowse.

                  8. SHOWSTOPPERRR
                    • 2 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    Why nobody mentioning sako as the 4.5m..?He has been starting the games and performing well..Am I missing something?

                    1. Elpenor
                      • 4 Years
                      1 min ago

                      I guess because he's reverse OOP - listed as a mid but plays as a defender.

                    2. CostaCoffee
                      • 6 Years
                      1 min ago

                      He’s playing left back and I think Tierneys back soon enough?

                    3. Tinkermania
                        just now

                        You mean Saka?

                    4. FOO FIGHTER
                        3 mins ago

                        See Fernandes has become flavour of the week?

                        1. Le Bluff
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 8 Years
                          just now

                          People need a Son replacement.

                      • Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
                        • 4 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        If you had to...play 1
                        A. Soy (Mci)
                        B. Lundstram (BHA)
                        C. Holgate (ars)
                        D. Taylor/Fernández (-4)

                        Risk B?

                        1. avfc82
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • Has Moderation Rights
                          • 10 Years
                          just now

                          Yeah prob B.

