69
Dugout Discussion February 19

Aguero and De Bruyne start but Mahrez benched for final Gameweek 26 fixture

69 Comments
Share

The final match of Gameweek 26 is one that should have been contested ten days ago.

Manchester City v West Ham United was the only Premier League fixture to fall victim to Storm Ciara, with the postponed clash at the Etihad swiftly being rearranged for tonight.

This evening’s game brings to an end the longest Gameweek of the season (possibly ever?) and it could be one that has a significant bearing on many Fantasy managers’ overall rank.

Sergio Aguero (£12.1m) is owned by just 30.11% of the top 10,000, with over half of those having handed the armband to the Argentinean striker.

Whatever Kevin De Bruyne (£10.8m) does tonight will be less significant for his owners, with the Belgian’s effective ownership at 98.91%.

Both of those players start this evening.

Riyad Mahrez (£8.6m), the only other player from Pep Guardiola’s side who can boast an ownership of higher than 1% in the top 10k, is only among the substitutes.

Guardiola has made five changes in total from the side that lost 2-0 at Spurs earlier this month, with Aymeric Laporte (£6.3m), Benjamin Mendy (£5.5m), Gabriel Jesus (£9.5m), Bernardo Silva (£7.8m) and David Silva (£7.4m) all returning.

Fernandinho (£5.2m), Ilkay Gundogan (£5.2m) and Mahrez drop to the bench, while Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.2m) is suspended and Raheem Sterling (£11.7m) injured.

Leroy Sane (£9.3m) is not involved in City’s matchday squad despite a return to training.

Interest in West Ham’s FPL assets is more muted, with Robert Snodgrass (£5.2m) the only one of the Hammers’ squad who has an effective ownership of more than 1% among managers in the top 10,000.

Snodgrass keeps his place, with David Moyes making only one change to the West Ham starting XI that drew 3-3 with Brighton and Hove Albion over a fortnight ago: Arthur Masuaku (£4.2m) ousting Sebastien Haller (£6.9m) in what is clearly a signal of Moyes’ intentions this evening.

Felipe Anderson (£6.6m) returns from injury and is among the substitutes, along with new signing Jarrod Bowen (£6.5m).

The reverse fixture of this evening’s game ended 5-0 to City in Gameweek 1, with Sterling bagging a 20-point haul and Mahrez registering a hat-trick of assists.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Mendy, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Silva, Bernardo, Jesus, Aguero.

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Masuaku, Rice, Noble, Soucek, Snodgrass, Antonio.

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the discounted price of £9.99 or the monthly price of £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

69 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Pranked
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    25 mins ago

    AGEURROOOOOO (C) let's go!

    Open Controls
    1. jtreble
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      +1. 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. Limbo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      +3 (goals, please)

      Open Controls
      1. Babit1967
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Yes hatrick pls

        Open Controls
  2. Bobby Digital
    • 2 Years
    25 mins ago

    De Bruyneee!!!

    Open Controls
  3. DA Minnion
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    This is going to be a massacre. Isn't it.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      What set up to frustrate, I don’t see it being easy for city

      Open Controls
    2. Daniel S.
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Lucas can save it only

      Open Controls
    3. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Wham*

      Open Controls
  4. FPL Pillars
    • 3 Years
    23 mins ago

    Kevin has my faith tonight

    Open Controls
  5. Daniel S.
    • 10 Years
    23 mins ago

    Do your thing Fabianski

    Open Controls
    1. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      7 saves 7 goals?

      Open Controls
  6. beric
    • 7 Years
    23 mins ago

    EO for kun and kdb?

    Open Controls
    1. Daniel S.
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      In the article

      Open Controls
      1. beric
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Whoops, embarrassing! Thanks

        Open Controls
    2. jtreble
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      LiveFPL.

      Open Controls
  7. silvxo
    • 3 Years
    23 mins ago

    Henderson
    TAA, van Dijk, Stephens
    Cantwell, Fleck, Salah, De Bruyne
    Ings, Vardy, Calvert-Lewin

    Pope, Noble, Aurier, Kelly

    3.4 ITB

    a) Calvert-Lewin > Jiminez
    b) Noble > Martial
    c) Noble > Fernandes

    or any other better option?

    Open Controls
  8. XabiAlonso
    • 4 Years
    23 mins ago

    Let's go aguero, save my season

    Open Controls
    1. Daniel S.
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      Aren't u a Liverpool fan?

      Open Controls
      1. XabiAlonso
        • 4 Years
        15 mins ago

        Yes this game has no bearing on my team

        Open Controls
        1. Limbo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Yeah. No point in playing to win if you carry allegiances outside of the game itself. I have Mo and TAA - no quibbles.

          Open Controls
  9. Optimus.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    22 mins ago

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/21657620 😯

    😎

    Open Controls
    1. jtreble
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      Nonsense.

      Open Controls
      1. JamieNumber4
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        17 mins ago

        How? He was spot on

        Open Controls
        1. Gnu Scott talent
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          13 mins ago

          😆

          Open Controls
        2. jtreble
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Google, “ Monkey + Dartboard “. 🙂

          Open Controls
      2. Optimus.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        11 mins ago

        Mahrez cost City last match.

        Pep knows!

        Open Controls
        1. jtreble
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Ha ha. Good one. :).

          Open Controls
    2. farmerfat
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      Nice

      Open Controls
    3. Gnu Scott talent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      😆 😆

      Open Controls
    4. Homer21
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Did you have an Aguero hatrick in your prediction by any chance? 😉

      Open Controls
  10. The Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    20 mins ago

    Mahrez cameo for a hatty!

    Open Controls
    1. Skalla
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yes pls my only City player tonight(or maybe not)

      Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      We can only hope, might need his trickery?

      Open Controls
      1. Skalla
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yeah might is the problem, they could be 5-0 up by half-time!

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          WHU parking the big bus?

          Open Controls
  11. ragnarlookbrood
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    jesus gonna steal aguero's goal(s)

    Open Controls
    1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      It's gonna be nil nil.

      Open Controls
    2. JamieNumber4
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 mins ago

      As a non-Aguero owner I’m actually really hoping he goes nuts tonight - anyone captaining him seems to be chasing too hard to be too worried about anyway and it might persuade people to keep him another game

      Open Controls
      1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Logic 101.

        Open Controls
      2. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        As a non owner hope he gets sent off after one minute 🙂

        Open Controls
      3. IRBOX ⚽
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        😆 keep telling yourself that

        Open Controls
      4. Forza
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        47% effective ownership in the top 10k... absolutely nothing to worry about 😉

        Open Controls
      5. XabiAlonso
        • 4 Years
        just now

        As an aguero captainer I hope he scores 0 points so I can share the load of your pain when he doesn't score to help a brother out

        Open Controls
  12. fusen
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    As someone who doesn't own Aguero but is surrounded by people in my mini-league who own him, this game is going to be so painful to watch ;(

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Watch the champions League 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Twitter: @Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        ...also a painful watch

        Open Controls
  13. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    I'm sure I'll be on my own with this one but I'm actually thinking of bringing in -
    Pukki and Mane for Son And Auba for a -4.

    Open Controls
    1. Limbo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Mane is great to own. I'm looking for a way back. Pukki is a punt. Relegation battle doesnt often work out great striker hauls tho. I'd be more tempted with Ings/DCL.

      Open Controls
  14. Tonyawesome69
    • 1 Year
    8 mins ago

    1ft 2.8itb
    Pope
    Stephens TAA Lundstram
    Grealish* KDB Salah traore Mane
    Vardy Ings(C)

    Ryan* Lascelles Rico connolly*

    a. Grealish and Connolly > 6.0 mid and Jimi -4 (second hit of the season)
    b. Save ft and do these moves in GW28 but won't have 2 fts for potential DGW 29

    Open Controls
  15. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Predictions for Spurs v Leipzig?

    Open Controls
    1. HamezMace
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Pain

      Open Controls
    2. Alan The Llama
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      2-2

      Open Controls
    3. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      1-3

      Open Controls
  16. Saro0808
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    As Mahrez been benched,will he feature against lei city? lets go kun !!!!
    should i drop him? already did my transfer as i had son.

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      He will play against Leicester.

      Open Controls
      1. Saro0808
        • 2 Years
        just now

        hopefully he dose,dont wanna go for hits,already lagging behind,but who knows whats in peps mind.i always fear that.sterling and sane both are back in training.

        Open Controls
  17. n-doggg
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    What would you do here with 1 FT and 4.0 itb?

    McCarthy
    TAA, VVd, soyunco, Rico, Kiko
    Salah, Kdb, Grealish, Traore
    Vardy, Inge, dlc

    Thinking DCL to Jiminez this week?

    Open Controls
  18. FOO FIGHTER
      5 mins ago

      What a pretty sight watching Noble chew gum with his mouth open, showing his gum too and his face inches away from the camera. Lovely.

      Open Controls
    • Captain Beefheart
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Come on you Kun

      Open Controls
      1. bigdip
        • 7 Years
        just now

        racist mate....

        Open Controls
    • bigdip
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Help pls:

      Ryan (Button)
      Lundy, Gomez, TAA (Kelly, Targett)
      Mane (c), Grealish, Fleck, Martial (SON)
      Ings, Aguero (c), DCL
      (0 FT, 1.5mn ITB)

      A) Bench DCL and take -4hit for Son to 11.4mn or less midfield
      B) No hit and start DCL

      Open Controls
    • g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Game on.

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
          just now

          Hide 😮

          Open Controls
        • lord_trumpington
          • 8 Years
          just now

          It’s a good sure

          Open Controls
      2. HamezMace
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Very Emptihad tonight

        Open Controls
      3. Salt'N'Pepe
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Has Aguero touched the ball yet

        Open Controls
      4. DAZZ
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Non Kun owner, hiding for 90 mins.

        Open Controls
      5. Ginkapo FPL
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Every other week I resign myself to the chance of Mahrez being benched. This week with Sterling out I had such high hopes.

        Its the hope that hurts.

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.