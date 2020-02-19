Aguero and De Bruyne start but Mahrez benched for final Gameweek 26 fixture

The final match of Gameweek 26 is one that should have been contested ten days ago.

Manchester City v West Ham United was the only Premier League fixture to fall victim to Storm Ciara, with the postponed clash at the Etihad swiftly being rearranged for tonight.

This evening’s game brings to an end the longest Gameweek of the season (possibly ever?) and it could be one that has a significant bearing on many Fantasy managers’ overall rank.

Sergio Aguero (£12.1m) is owned by just 30.11% of the top 10,000, with over half of those having handed the armband to the Argentinean striker.

Whatever Kevin De Bruyne (£10.8m) does tonight will be less significant for his owners, with the Belgian’s effective ownership at 98.91%.

Both of those players start this evening.

Riyad Mahrez (£8.6m), the only other player from Pep Guardiola’s side who can boast an ownership of higher than 1% in the top 10k, is only among the substitutes.

Guardiola has made five changes in total from the side that lost 2-0 at Spurs earlier this month, with Aymeric Laporte (£6.3m), Benjamin Mendy (£5.5m), Gabriel Jesus (£9.5m), Bernardo Silva (£7.8m) and David Silva (£7.4m) all returning.

Fernandinho (£5.2m), Ilkay Gundogan (£5.2m) and Mahrez drop to the bench, while Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.2m) is suspended and Raheem Sterling (£11.7m) injured.

Leroy Sane (£9.3m) is not involved in City’s matchday squad despite a return to training.

Interest in West Ham’s FPL assets is more muted, with Robert Snodgrass (£5.2m) the only one of the Hammers’ squad who has an effective ownership of more than 1% among managers in the top 10,000.

Snodgrass keeps his place, with David Moyes making only one change to the West Ham starting XI that drew 3-3 with Brighton and Hove Albion over a fortnight ago: Arthur Masuaku (£4.2m) ousting Sebastien Haller (£6.9m) in what is clearly a signal of Moyes’ intentions this evening.

Felipe Anderson (£6.6m) returns from injury and is among the substitutes, along with new signing Jarrod Bowen (£6.5m).

The reverse fixture of this evening’s game ended 5-0 to City in Gameweek 1, with Sterling bagging a 20-point haul and Mahrez registering a hat-trick of assists.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Mendy, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Silva, Bernardo, Jesus, Aguero.

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Masuaku, Rice, Noble, Soucek, Snodgrass, Antonio.

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the discounted price of £9.99 or the monthly price of £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT