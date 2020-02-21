734
Scout Picks February 21

Gameweek 27 Scout Picks built on cheap striker triple-up

734 Comments
Share

The Gameweek 27 Scout Picks is built on a mid-price forward line and a powerful double-up on Liverpool’s attack.

There are some favourable match-ups for the cheaper strikers this weekend, while West Ham’s visit to Anfield could produce a hatful of Fantasy Premier League points.

After deliberating over the Scout Squad submissions from David, Neale, Paul and Geoff, we have picked our best XI for Gameweek 27.

We line up in the 3-4-3 formation this time, coming in at £83.5m, £1.5m under our budget of £85.0m.

Goalkeeper

Five of Sheffield United’s nine clean sheets this season have come at Bramall Lane, which is why we’ve chosen Dean Henderson (£5.1m) for the Scout Picks. Over their last six away matches, upcoming opponents Brighton are in the bottom five for their goal conversion rate.

Defenders

You have to go back to Gameweek 15 for the last time Liverpool conceded at home while West Ham are the joint second-worst side for big chances over the last four matches. A clean sheet looks likely for Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.7m), who himself has not blanked in an outing he started since Gameweek 13.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£5.3m) makes it into the Scout Picks after three of our pundits chose him in their squad submissions. Liverpool (seven) are the only team with more clean sheets than Manchester United (four) since Gameweek 20 while the right-back has made some improvements to his attacking potential recently. Over the last four matches, none of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s players has created more chances than Wan-Bissaka.

Willy Boly (£4.7m) gets into the Scout Picks on the back of some impressive defending from Wolves of late. Over the last four matches, Nuno Espirito Santo’s men have conceded the second-fewest number of big chances, while upcoming opponents Norwich are still comfortably bottom of the Premier League for away goals this season, scoring just six times in 13 road trips.

Midfielders

1

Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) looks set for a potentially big haul in Gameweek 27 as West Ham come to Anfield. Over the last four matches, the Hammers are joint-bottom of the league for shots allowed, in the bottom five for big chances conceded and nobody has a worse expected goals conceded (xGC) score. Salah himself is second in the division for shots in the box and no player has created more big chances than him.

Sadio Mané (£12.2m) benefits from that same defence this weekend so we are expecting great things from him too. In light of Ryan Fredericks’ recent shoulder injury, Liverpool’s left-winger should be up against veteran right-back Pablo Zabaleta, which could allow him space to exploit. Furthermore, West Ham looked vulnerable to set pieces against Manchester City and Mané is second only to Richarlison for headed attempts on goal among midfielders this season.

Fresh from scoring against Chelsea and Club Brugge this week, Anthony Martial (£7.9m) gets into the Scout Picks for the visit of Watford to Old Trafford. Manchester United’s centre-forward has scored three league goals in his last four home matches and will be boosted by the added creativity of new signing Bruno Fernandes. Meanwhile, Watford have conceded an average of two goals per game since Gameweek 24.

Jack Grealish (£6.7m) continues to be a reliable source of points despite Aston Villa’s recent struggles on the road. The midfielder has recorded two double-digit hauls in his last three away matches and, in his last four, only two players have created more chances than Grealish. Meanwhile, recent defensive improvements for Southampton have dried up as, since Gameweek 23, they have conceded 12 big chances, only three Premier League sides giving up more in that time.

Forwards

Raúl Jiménez (£7.8m) has four attacking returns in his last four home matches ahead of the visit of Norwich to Molineux this weekend. In his last four Premier League outings, the Wolves man is just one shot in the box behind Salah, while no player in the division has been afforded more big chances than him.

Danny Ings (£7.1m) is now just two goals behind Jamie Vardy in the hunt for the Premier League Golden Boot award and faces an out-of-sorts Aston Villa defence this weekend. Over their last four matches, Dean Smith’s men are inside the bottom five for shots conceded in the box while no side has allowed more big chances in that time.

Only two teams have conceded more big chances in their last four matches than Arsenal, which bodes well for Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.2m). The Everton forward is joint-top of the Premier League for big chances of his own over his last four and has three goals in the Toffees last four away matches.

Substitutes

Only West Ham and Norwich have scored more away goals than Bournemouth this season, which bodes well for Nick Pope (£4.7m), especially as Burnley have the joint-highest number of home clean sheets this season (six).

Patrick van Aanholt (£5.5m) faces a Newcastle side inside the league’s bottom two for shots on goal, big chances and shots on target in 2020 this weekend. Meanwhile, the left-back has been involved in set piece situations for Crystal Palace recently, a perennial weakness for the Magpies.

Charlie Taylor (£4.2m) is a cheaper route into that Burnley defence as it prepares to host a struggling Bournemouth side.

Stuart Armstrong (£5.2m) is another option for doubling-up on the Southampton attack as he has more shots on target than any of his colleagues over the last four, and two goals in in that time.

The Captain

The Scout Picks has a captain for the 2019/20 campaign.

This skipper is chosen using the conclusions of the latest Captain Sensible article and a four-way vote between David, Neale, Paul and Geoff.

Because the use of Fantasy Football Scout data is used so heavily in this process, the captain we choose each Gameweek is usually known only to those who have signed up to Membership for the 2019/20 season and revealed to the public only when the deadline has passed.

Here’s how we voted:

COMMUNITY CHAMPION

Representing the community against the Scout Picks in Gameweek 25 is ringwraith.

They have gone for a 3-5-2 of Dúbravka; Baldock, van Dijk, Robertson; Fraser, Alli, B Fernandes, Martial, Salah (c); D Jota, Aubameyang.

The community member who beats our picks by the biggest margin over the campaign will win a £100 Amazon Voucher and a place in our Contributors and Moderators League for the following season.

Haggis was thoroughly beaten in Gameweek 26 as the Scout Picks emerged with a 65-35 victory.

Community Champion gwitbrock beat our Scout Picks 86-63 in Gameweek 25 and as a result, their winning margin of 23 points is now the target to beat.

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the discounted price of £9.99 or the monthly price of £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

734 Comments Post a Comment
  1. wolves_simmo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    Any suggestion? 2FT's and 0.0ITB - Ideally want to keep Mahrez & Kun this week.

    Henderson
    TAA - Stevens - James
    Mahrez - Salah - Martial - Traore
    Aguero - Jimenez - Ings

    McCarthy - Williams - Mooy - Fernandez

    Open Controls
    1. sumatera
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Wolves defender maybe? - who would you go for? Jonny or Boly or Saiss? Can't afford Doherty

      Open Controls
      1. wolves_simmo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Doherty, Boly, Saiss in the order. Saiss price is tempting but he loves a yellow too much!

        Open Controls
        1. sumatera
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          thanks mate 🙂

          your team looks good to go really

          Open Controls
    2. Jeanz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Move team. Not sure I would do anything.

      Open Controls
      1. Jeanz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Nice* team

        Open Controls
      2. wolves_simmo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Feels criminal loosing a transfer.

        Open Controls
  2. Jeanz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Palace or Burnley more likely to score this weekend?

    Trying to figure out who to play out of Lascelles and Rico.

    Open Controls
  3. Atwood
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    What would you do here? Obviously Robertson is a huge upgrade, but I'm wondering if the 2FT's might come in handy for more changes next gameweek. Even without Robertson my team isn't too bad this weekend.

    A - Rico > Robertson (bench Cantwell)
    B - Save FT
    C - Something else?

    Henderson
    Lundstram - TAA - Stephens
    Cantwell - KDB - Salah - Martial
    Vardy - Jiminez - Ings

    Button - Soyuncu - Dendonker - Rico

    Open Controls
  4. Dosh
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Aguero + Hayden --> Mane + Long for -4

    Yes or no?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      No

      Open Controls
  5. Albrightondknight
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Any advice here. I am a bit stumped mainly on a Son replacement as I really only want Mane but 3 pool already. 1 ft and .5 ITB.
    3 players blanking 28 and Son and Hayden are also problems.

    McCarthy McGovern

    Taa Gomez Söyüncü LUNDSTRAM TARGETT

    Salah SON KDB Traore HAYDEN

    AUBA Vardy Ings

    Planning a hit this week and next
    Auba and Son to
    Jimenez and Barnes
    And 28
    Hayden and Gomez
    To
    Mane and wolves / Sou defender
    Still leaves 3 non players in 28
    What ye think? Better ideas?

    Open Controls
    1. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Actually 4 blanking 28 players

      Open Controls
    2. Jeanz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      This week just deal with Son and wait for more info on double gameweek 29. Maybe Son to Barnes this week. Auba has a decent fixture so don’t think it’s worth burning a transfer to bring Jimi in for him this week.

      Open Controls
  6. T.Henry14
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    I'm planning to do: Firmino, Son & Grealish ----> Jimenez, Mane & H.Barnes,
    Son to Barnes this week, and other two players for -4 next week.
    But, I'm thinking to save transfer this week, play Cantwell vs Wolves and see games tomorrow (or complete GW if prices remain flat), and after GW make all three transfers for -4. So i get time if any injuries happen. Play Cantwell in that case, in first case I will play Barnes vs Man City.

    What do you think? Correct thinking?

    Open Controls
    1. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Very similar to me above I don’t know if I want to change the 2 pool players this week for -8 or do -4 now and -4 next week same difference I suppose.
      Barnes going forward look good but do I want to take a -4 or - 8 against city this week. Tough calls.

      Open Controls
  7. BOATIES FC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    Son replacement required.

    B Fernades
    Martial
    Traore

    Open Controls
    1. Jeanz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
      1. BOATIES FC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Cheers.

        Open Controls
  8. lordkippe
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Any suggestions ? 1FT but 0.0 ITB so could take a hit to get Ings/Jimenez

    Pope ( Button )

    TAA - Robbo - Egan ( Soy, Targett )

    Salah - KDB - Son - Martial - El Ghazi

    Vardy - DCL ( Greenwood )

    Open Controls
  9. Sarri, not Sarri
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Who are these mad lads transferring Richarlison in - or I'm I missing something?

    Open Controls
  10. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Holgate to Saiss
    or
    Lundstram to Boly

    Which one do you think is best? Will Lundstram gain his place back in the side? More value to be lost.

    Holgate whilst decent has not the best fixtures for clean sheets

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Party
      • 2 Years
      just now

      First one

      Open Controls
    2. Jeanz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I prefer Lund to Boly. Holgate is pretty secure and fixtures get better eventually!

      Open Controls
  11. Garfield1001
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Who is a better option going forward: Jota or DCL?

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. Jeanz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      DCL as I still think Jimi is the focus of the Wolves attack

      Open Controls
  12. AXE17
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    WILD CARD TIME! WOOHOOO!
    What do you guys think of the following:

    Pope + McCarthy

    Alexander-Arnold, Doherty, Stephens, Egan, Fernandez

    Salah, Mane, DeBruyne, Barnes, Traore

    Calvert-Lewin, Jimenez, Ings.

    £0.3m left over.

    Open Controls
    1. Jeanz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Looks great. Good to go!

      Open Controls
  13. Cahill
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    GTG?

    Guaita
    TAA Doherty Bertrand
    Salah KDB martial Grealish
    Firmino Vardy Ings

    Martin targett rico Shelvey

    Open Controls
    1. Ritchies Magic Hat
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Looks good mate - assume you are swapping Shelvey to a playing Mid for next week?

      Open Controls
      1. Cahill
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Possibly. But maybe Grealish to Barnes?

        Open Controls
  14. Ritchies Magic Hat
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Play 1:
    A) Sidibe
    B) Rico
    C) Lundstram

    Open Controls
    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Lord

      Open Controls
    2. Cahill
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      A with Walcott out maybe

      Open Controls
  15. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Ok, going to be sensible & sort Son next week.

    So, Greenwood >> Ings, leaving this?

    McCarthy
    TAA • Lunds • Aurier
    KDB • Salah • Grealish • Traoré
    Vardy • Jiménez • Ings
    (McGov. Rico. Soy. Son**)

    Open Controls
    1. Corgzzzz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Ahh Rafa....my last post.......
      Guys. I love this site. Yes there are some real twats but 85% of the times you guys come through thank you ..
      Raffa.
      Arndff.
      Dendonker.
      Dazz.
      Dr Phil.
      Spartacus
      Maximus.
      Guendozzy.
      Top posters

      Open Controls
  16. Bobby_Baggio
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Evening all. 2FT + 0.1m ITB. Which player needs to go? Lund or Cathcart?

    Foster
    Soy - TAA - Lund
    Salah - KDB - Martial - Traore
    Vardy - Ings - Auba

    (McGovern) Cantwell - Rico - Cathcart

    Open Controls
  17. CelticBhoy1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    First sub Cantwell or Rico?

    Open Controls
  18. Totti
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    play one:

    A) soyuncu
    B) rico
    C) kelly (if fit)

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.