Opportunity for Grealish as Saints name Ward-Prowse at right-back

The Fantasy Premier League focus is likely to be on Southampton this afternoon as Aston Villa travel to the south coast.

Danny Ings (£7.1m) has featured in the captaincy conversation this week and starts the game alongside differential option Shane Long (£4.6m).

With Nathan Redmond (£6.2m) out injured, it’s Stuart Armstrong (£5.2m) and Moussa Djenepo (£5.2m) on the wings while Kyle Walker-Peters‘ (£4.4m) absence means another start at right-back for James Ward-Prowse (£5.7m).

That could be good news for Jack Grealish (£6.7m) and Matt Targett (£4.4m) who occupy the left-flank for Aston Villa, as Dean Smith welcomes Tyrone Mings (£4.5m) back from tonsillitis.

Sean Dyche has been forced into arguably his second-choice front-line for Gameweek 27 as Chris Wood (£6.2m) misses out through injury.

That means a strike-partnership for Jay Rodriguez (£5.7m) and Matej Vydra (£5.3m) for the first time in the Premier League this season.

Bournemouth come to Turf Moor lined up in a 4-3-3 formation with Eddie Howe making some changes.

Adam Smith (£4.3m) goes in at left-back which means a benching for Diego Rico (£4.3m) while Ryan Fraser (£6.8m) is also among the substitutes, with Josh King (£6.1m) and Harry Wilson (£5.8m) playing either side of Callum Wilson (£7.4m).

As per usual, the injury updates from the Cherries were handed out at team news time rather than in Eddie Howe’s press conference.

The club’s official Twitter account revealed on Saturday afternoon that Nathan Aké (£4.8m) and Jefferson Lerma (£4.8m) both miss out with knocks.

John Lundstram (£5.0m) remains a bench option for Chris Wilder who, as per usual, names an unchanged side as Brighton come to Bramall Lane.

Graham Potter has lined his troops up in a 4-4-2 formation, with both Glenn Murray (£5.4m) and Neal Maupay (£5.8m) handed starts in Sheffield.

Christian Benteke (£5.7m), who has shown some slight form recently, leads the Crystal Palace attack supported by Wilfried Zaha (£6.8m) and Jordan Ayew (£5.0m).

Martin Kelly (£4.2m) is also back for Crystal Palace, although is named only on the bench.

Steve Bruce hands another start to Danny Rose (£5.3m) while Matt Ritchie (£5.3m) continues to be used as an impact sub.

Burnley XI: Pope; C Taylor, Mee, Tarkowski, Bardsley; McNeil, Westwood, Cork, Hendrick; Vydra, Rodriguez.

Bournemouth XI: Ramsdale; A Smith, S Cook, Francis, Stacey; Gosling, Surman, Billing; J King, C Wilson, H Wilson.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; van Aanholt, Cahill, Dann, J Ward; McCarthy, McArthur, Kouyaté; Zaha, Benteke, Ayew.

Newcastle United XI: Dúbravka; Rose, Fernández, Lascelles, Schär, Lazaro; Almirón, Bentaleb, S Longstaff, Saint-Maximin; Joelinton.

Sheffield Utd XI: Henderson; Basham, Egan, O’Connell; Baldock, Berge, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens; Sharp, McBurnie.

Brighton XI: Ryan; Schelotto, Dunk, Webster, Duffy, Burn; Bissouma, Propper, Mooy; Maupay, Murray.

Southampton XI: McCarthy; Ward-Prowse, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand; Smallbone, Hojbjerg, Armstrong, Djenepo; Long, Ings.

Aston Villa XI: Reina; Konsa, Mings, Hause; Guilbert, Douglas Luiz, Nakamba, Targett; El Ghazi, Grealish, Samatta.

