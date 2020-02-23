Jimenez starts but Traore benched as Santo reverts to a 3-5-2 for Norwich clash

There are two matches kicking off simultaneously at 14:00 GMT this afternoon.

Both of the host teams were in UEFA Europa League action on Thursday night, with Manchester United facing Watford at Old Trafford and Wolverhampton Wanderers entertaining Norwich City at Molineux.

The headline team news comes from the West Midlands, with Adama Traore (£5.9m) suffering his second successive benching in the Premier League.

Nuno Espirito Santo has reverted to a 3-5-2 for this clash with the bottom-of-the-table Canaries, making only one change from Gameweek 26: surplus winger Pedro Neto (£5.0m) replaced by Joao Moutinho (£5.4m), who is part of a three-man central midfield.

There are starts for Raul Jimenez (£7.8m), the most-bought FPL asset of Gameweek 27, and Diogo Jota (£6.1m), who scored a hat-trick against Espanyol on Thursday evening.

Norwich’s two alterations are both enforced, with the injured Christoph Zimmermann and Sam Byram replaced by Ben Godfrey and Jamal Lewis (all £4.4m) at centre-half and left-back respectively.

Todd Cantwell (£4.8m) keeps up his ever-present record in 2020, while Emiliano Buendia (£6.0m) is again only a substitute.

Over at Old Trafford, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made two changes to the Manchester United side that beat Chelsea 2-0 on Monday.

Victor Lindelof (£5.3m) comes in for Eric Bailly (£4.9m) in a straight swap, while Brandon Williams (£4.1m) is replaced by Mason Greenwood (£4.4m) in a move that signals a change in formation from 3-4-1-2 to 4-2-3-1.

Odion Ighalo (£6.5m) is on the bench, as is Scott McTominay (£4.9m), who returns following a two-month lay-off.

Nigel Pearson’s only change from the 1-1 draw with Brighton a fortnight ago comes at right-back, with Adrian Mariappa (£4.2m replaced by Craig Dawson (£4.8m).

Ismaila Sarr (£6.2m) is only fit enough for a place among the substitutes.

Manchester United XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Matic, Fernandes, Fred, James, Martial, Greenwood.

Watford XI: Foster, Masina, Cathcart, Dawson, Kabasele, Capoue, Doucoure, Hughes, Deulofeu, Pereyra, Deeney.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Patricio, Doherty, Boly, Coady, Saiss, Jonny, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Neves, Jota, Jimenez.

Norwich City XI: Krul, Aarons, Hanley, Godfrey, Lewis, McLean, Tettey, Cantwell, Duda, Rupp, Pukki.

