Scoutcast crew discuss resurgent Man United and Leicester’s fixture-turn

There are a handful of issues for the Scoutcast crew to get through tonight.
You can join us on our YouTube channel from 20:00 GMT to 21:00 GMT but you can watch the latest episode back any time after that.
Joe will be joined by Az and Karam to discuss Manchester United’s new-look side, built around the in-form creative midfielder, and penalty-taking, Bruno Fernandes (£8.2m).
Meanwhile, a turn in the fixtures could mean a return to the headlines for Leicester options including Jamie Vardy (£9.7m), James Maddison (£7.4m) and Harvey Barnes (£6.0m).
After that, the tough decisions to make about life past Blank Gameweek 28 will be our talking point of the week.
Become a Member and access our data
Memberships for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the discounted price of £9.99 or the monthly price of £2.99.
Join now to get the following:
- Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
- Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
- Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
- Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
- Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
- Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
- Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
- View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
- Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.
ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT
NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT
Which combo is best from now?
a) Tammy, Barnes, Maddy
b) Vardy, Barnes, Doucoure