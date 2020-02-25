119
Podcast February 25

Scoutcast crew discuss resurgent Man United and Leicester’s fixture-turn

119 Comments
There are a handful of issues for the Scoutcast crew to get through tonight.

You can join us on our YouTube channel from 20:00 GMT to 21:00 GMT but you can watch the latest episode back any time after that.

Joe will be joined by Az and Karam to discuss Manchester United’s new-look side, built around the in-form creative midfielder, and penalty-taking, Bruno Fernandes (£8.2m).

Meanwhile, a turn in the fixtures could mean a return to the headlines for Leicester options including Jamie Vardy (£9.7m), James Maddison (£7.4m) and Harvey Barnes (£6.0m).

After that, the tough decisions to make about life past Blank Gameweek 28 will be our talking point of the week.

119 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FPL Ultra Instinct
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Which combo is best from now?

    a) Tammy, Barnes, Maddy

    b) Vardy, Barnes, Doucoure

    1. Pukki Party
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      A

    2. Grievez
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Sorry Mate i don't like any of them options. Only one I'd consider is Vardy but not until he shows more

  2. Daniel S.
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Mount almost. Giroud slow

  3. mcgrejam
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Current team for this week is...

    McCarthy
    VVD, TAA, Fernandez, Stephens,
    Salah, Perez, Traore
    Ings, Jimenez, Auba

    Subs - Henderson, Grealish, KDB, Baldock

    Have 1.3m in the bank.

    Who shall I bring in with FT so I have 11 players this week? Or shall I save it and keep my non playing players for double gameweek?

    1. Daniel S.
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      I would be tempted to sell either Grealish or Auba

  4. Daniel S.
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Woodwork

  5. andres
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Could someone just take over my team... I can't look at it!

    Hedno*
    Stephens TAA VVD boly
    Cantwell Salah Traore mooy
    Jimi Ings

    KUN, KDB, sidibe 2.8, 1 FT

    1. Daniel S.
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      WC

      1. andres
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        considering it actually

    2. Hakim Ziyech
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      Need your log in details

      1. Daniel S.
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        Cant wait to see you next year at Chelsea 😉 great grav

        1. Hakim Ziyech
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          Haha... Yeah, I can't wait to play fpl in the pl

          Just perma cap me! 😉

      2. andres
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        what would you do once you are in? 😉

        1. Hakim Ziyech
          • 1 Year
          just now

          A little bit of good mixtures here & there 😉

    3. Daniel S.
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Kun and Mooy out Party and Perez in

      1. andres
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Perez as in Lei?

        Considering Vardy and Bruno (for one of the mids)

  6. alexh87
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Anything worth a -4 here? 2.8 ITB.

    McCarthy
    TAA Robbo Soy Lascelles
    Rich Perez Salah
    Vardy Ings Jimi

    Subs: Button Cantwell Rico KDB

    Thanks.

    1. Daniel S.
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      11 starters right ?

      1. alexh87
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah. Was potentially looking at mount for cantwell for a hit.

  7. Jet5605
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Evening all, I can scrape 11 together but that includes Williams who may well not start after Utd got a cleanie without him against Watford. Which option looks best? Boly's fixture isn't great but is probably a better longer term option than Lascelles...

    A Save and hope Williams starts
    B Grealish > Barnes
    C Lund > Lascelles
    D Lund > Boly

    Guaita
    TAA / Robbo / Williams / Webster
    Salah / Cantwell / Traore
    Vardy / Jimi / Ings

    Button / Lund / Grealish / KDB   

    1. DandyDon
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      B. Got to get more quality in midfield.

  8. El Magico5
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Chances of hayden or williams starting this week?

    Might have to go with one of the below

    A) Hayden > Barnes -4
    B) williams > periera -4

    Worth one or two hits?

  9. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Alonso shot saved. Almost

  10. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Alonso is our biggest goal threat.

  11. Martial Mathers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Alonso wagon incoming....

  12. manu4life99
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    just now

    A) Grealish > Barnes
    B) Save FT

    Ryan
    TAA Soy Boly Sidibe
    Salah Mane Traore
    Jiminez Ings DCL

    McGovern Williams KDB* Grealish*

