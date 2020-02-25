Scoutcast crew discuss resurgent Man United and Leicester’s fixture-turn

There are a handful of issues for the Scoutcast crew to get through tonight.

You can join us on our YouTube channel from 20:00 GMT to 21:00 GMT but you can watch the latest episode back any time after that.

Joe will be joined by Az and Karam to discuss Manchester United’s new-look side, built around the in-form creative midfielder, and penalty-taking, Bruno Fernandes (£8.2m).

Meanwhile, a turn in the fixtures could mean a return to the headlines for Leicester options including Jamie Vardy (£9.7m), James Maddison (£7.4m) and Harvey Barnes (£6.0m).

After that, the tough decisions to make about life past Blank Gameweek 28 will be our talking point of the week.

