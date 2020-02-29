286
Dugout Discussion February 29

Maupay favoured over Murray for Brighton’s clash with Crystal Palace

286 Comments
Neal Maupay (£5.8m) starts up-front for Brighton in Blank Gameweek 28, consigning Glenn Murray (£5.4m) to a spot on the bench.

After an equalising goal that earned the Seagulls a point at Sheffield United in Gameweek 27, the Frenchman holds onto his place for the second week in a row.

The ‘shape-shifting’ Graham Potter could either be using a 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3 formation at the Amex, with Maupay joined in attack by Leandro Trossard (£5.8m), Solly March (£4.6m) and potentially Aaron Mooy (£4.8m) in the ‘number 10’ role.

Potter paired Maupay and Murray in a 3-5-2 to match the Blades last weekend but a more recognisable back-four system means one striker had to make way.

On the decision of who would lead the line, Potter explained:

“We need to play a little bit better than we did at Sheffield United. The onus is on us as the home team. Shane Duffy (£4.8m) has had a family funeral so he is missing today. It’s purely tactical [dropping Glenn Murray] and it’s nice to have Glenn to come off the bench and help us late in the game. We need to be positive, brave and work hard. It was a raucous atmosphere at Selhurst Park, I enjoyed the game and hope we can produce the same atmosphere today.” – Graham Potter

Australian midfielder Mooy might also operate further back the pitch, if Potter chooses to go man-for-man with Roy Hodgson’s staple 4-3-3 diet.

After illness kept him out of Palace’s 1-0 win at home to Newcastle in Gameweek 27, Luka Milivojevic (£6.7m) is fit enough for a place on the bench. Hodgson stated this morning that the Serbian has “been struggling with a virus”.

Patrick van Aanholt (£5.5m), who bagged a huge 15 points in Gameweek 27, is one for the Fantasy radar in this lunchtime kick-off.

Martin Kelly (£4.2m), sitting in over 21% of FPL squads, warms the bench once again as Joel Ward (£4.3m) starts again in the right-back slot.

Duffy’s fellow Irishman Aaron Connolly (£4.3m) also misses out on the Brighton matchday 18, as do new signings Alexis Mac Allister (£5.5m) and Tariq Lamptey (£4.0m).

Brighton XI (4-2-3-1): Ryan; Burn, Dunk, Webster, Montoya; Propper, Bissouma; Trossard, Mooy, March; Maupay.

Crystal Palace XI (4-3-3): Guaita; van Aanholt, Cahill, Dann, Ward; McArthur, Kouyaté, McCarthy; Zaha, Benteke, Ayew.

286 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Gobigorgohome
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    Cant believe finally I am getting a CS from Ryan

    1. Miniboss
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      Doubt it 🙁

    2. Bada Bing
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      No you're not, Ryan is physically incapable of keeping a clean sheet.

    3. Egg noodle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yeahhhh eeeaaassyyyy

  2. Superballzzz
    • 2 Years
    20 mins ago

    Solly March ! Really....

    1. Fred54
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      Silly March.

  3. Bada Bing
    • 3 Years
    20 mins ago

    Ongoing battle between zaha and schelotto has provided the only entertainment in this match.

    1. diesel001
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Hopefully it continues after HT and Zaha gets sent off.

  4. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    19 mins ago

    Damn Guaita gets those easy saves all the time. Cmon Ryan, 3 pointer today?

  5. Rolls-Royce
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    0-0 written all over it...

    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      1-1, so we all lose our goalkeeper clean sheets.

      The goals will be scored by players no one owns too, just for maximum FPL carnage!

      1. Andy Ftw
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        So scored by anyone that’s on the pitch then!

        1. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          As opposed to players who are not on the pitch?

  6. Twisted Saltergater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    19 mins ago

    Today shall be known as Dunk Day

    1. FOO FIGHTER
        2 mins ago

        I have had Dunk since GW1.

        1. Twisted Saltergater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Your loyalty shall be rewarded.

    2. Annie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      Two Championship teams here

      1. diesel001
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        Palace are better than Championship. Probably need a new manager to take them forward. Someone who is still committed to defence, but can add a little bit more teamwork in attack.

    3. KAPTAIN KANTWELL
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      Come on 0-0 perfect for non owners

      1. Annie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        17 mins ago

        It’s the worst score, ownership is highest for defenders

        1. KAPTAIN KANTWELL
          • 3 Years
          5 mins ago

          Those owners must be way down the ranks though lol 🙂

          1. Annie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Then why does it matter anyway

      2. Gobigorgohome
        • 8 Years
        16 mins ago

        worst possible result for non owners actually

        1. KAPTAIN KANTWELL
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Would have assumed there were more Zaha, Maupay, Mooy owners etc

      3. in sane in de bruyne
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        16 mins ago

        1-1 would be better with random scorers

      4. Fred54
        • 5 Years
        16 mins ago

        1-1 with low owned scorers/assisters is always the optimum outcome for non owners.

      5. Danno - Emre Canada
        • 4 Years
        15 mins ago

        Nah

      6. Gnu Scott talent
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        11 mins ago

        Doh!!

      7. Regin
        • 2 Years
        11 mins ago

        lol many will have ryan, dunk, guaita, so 0-0 a great score owners (dunk owner)

      8. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        If we're being pedantic then a high scoring draw (with random non owned players scoring/assisting) would be best for us non-owners. I don't want any clean sheets but I expect it to end 0-0.

      9. in sane in de bruyne
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        Oh, its you. Glad to see you changed name and that ugly gravatar.

    4. Egg noodle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      Cahill gonna score

      1. Tony Martial
        • 1 Year
        just now

        One of his few owners

        Hopefully!

    5. diesel001
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      Brighton can't defend corners. Literally every time Palace get a head on it.

    6. Twitter: @Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      Didn't know footballers played through hail before today

      1. Fred54
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        Think its just your TV mate.

      2. Lindelol
        • 1 Year
        8 mins ago

        Filter name ?

    7. Regin
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      how is the game looking? all i care about is a dunk clean sheet. are CryPal just sitting back?

      1. Gobigorgohome
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        both tem lack quality going forward as usual...

        high chance for Brighton CS i'd say

        1. BNMC
            just now

            Brighton do have some good options on the bench if needed - Murray and Jahanbakhsh (hope I spelled that correctly).

      2. BNMC
          11 mins ago

          Can at least one of these two anti-football teams get relegated? My wish.

          1. Earthling
            • 3 Years
            just now

            How on Earth Norwich are bottom with these two in the league is crazy.

        • Skull And Gnomes 9 SCOTT TA…
          • 2 Years
          9 mins ago

          What a time to be a Palace fan.
          What a time to be alive!!

        • FOO FIGHTER
            9 mins ago

            Who on earth owns Benteke 😀

            What a fail.

            1. Fred54
              • 5 Years
              5 mins ago

              Crystal Palace.

          • KAPTAIN KANTWELL
            • 3 Years
            8 mins ago

            What to do here? Brought Pereira and Maddison in for -4 so rather annoyed at the start of this week!

            McCarthy
            TAA | Pereira | Lascelles
            Salah | Mane | KdB | Maddison | Cantwell
            Vardy* | Ings

            Button | Greenwood | Hanley | Williams

            1FT, 0ITB

            Thanks

            1. Benjustjamin
              • 5 Years
              just now

              save

          • One Wheels Enough
              6 mins ago

              Is wilf playing

            • FPL Ultra Instinct
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              3 mins ago

              Apparently West Ham have made 3 changes and a slight change in formation?

              Wonder if that affects Snoddy

              1. diesel001
                • 3 Years
                1 min ago

                3-4-3?

            • diesel001
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              Riedewald on
              McCarthy off

            • Fred54
              • 5 Years
              just now

              First half highlights:
              https://twitter.com/Ffs_OMG/status/1233452748596809732?s=19

            • SHOOTER MCGINN
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Boring game now. Hoping for 0-0s in the 3pm kick offs. Fun begins at 5:30 for Mane's haul!

