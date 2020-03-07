FPL managers turn to Pope and Burnley defence as Spurs visit Turf Moor

The Fantasy Premier League community will have a keen eye on Nick Pope (£4.8m) in Saturday’s team-time match.
The Burnley goalkeeper, preparing to face Spurs this afternoon, is the most popular Fantasy asset at Turf Moor, sitting in 18.1% of teams.
His owners will be hoping for either a clutch of saves, a clean sheet, or both as he faces a Spurs team with a point to prove.
Jose Mourinho’s men were knocked out of the FA Cup on penalties by Norwich midweek and their most recent Premier League outing resulted in a home defeat at the hands of Wolves.
For that reason, the Fantasy interest in Spurs assets remains relatively low. In fact, their most popular fit asset, owned by just 5.8%, Serge Aurier (£5.0m) finds himself on the bench this afternoon.
Joining him among the substitutes is Lucas Moura (£7.1m) while Dele Alli (£8.3m) and Steven Bergwijn (£7.5m) both feature in the starting XI this afternoon, neither one owned by more than 5%.
Fantasy managers may be monitoring these attacking assets in light of Spurs’ upcoming fixture in Blank Gameweek 31 when they host West Ham.
Burnley XI: Pope; C Taylor, Mee, Tarkowski, Bardsley; McNeil, Cork, Westwood, Hendrick; Wood, Rodriguez.
Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris; Vertonghen, Alderweireld, D Sánchez, Tanganga; Dier, Skipp, Ndombele; Lamela, Bergwijn; Alli.
25 mins ago
John Moss throwing out YCs now. 5 players booked in the last 10 mins.