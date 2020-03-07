935
Dugout Discussion March 7

FPL managers turn to Pope and Burnley defence as Spurs visit Turf Moor

935 Comments
The Fantasy Premier League community will have a keen eye on Nick Pope (£4.8m) in Saturday’s team-time match.

The Burnley goalkeeper, preparing to face Spurs this afternoon, is the most popular Fantasy asset at Turf Moor, sitting in 18.1% of teams.

His owners will be hoping for either a clutch of saves, a clean sheet, or both as he faces a Spurs team with a point to prove.

Jose Mourinho’s men were knocked out of the FA Cup on penalties by Norwich midweek and their most recent Premier League outing resulted in a home defeat at the hands of Wolves.

For that reason, the Fantasy interest in Spurs assets remains relatively low. In fact, their most popular fit asset, owned by just 5.8%, Serge Aurier (£5.0m) finds himself on the bench this afternoon.

Joining him among the substitutes is Lucas Moura (£7.1m) while Dele Alli (£8.3m) and Steven Bergwijn (£7.5m) both feature in the starting XI this afternoon, neither one owned by more than 5%.

Fantasy managers may be monitoring these attacking assets in light of Spurs’ upcoming fixture in Blank Gameweek 31 when they host West Ham.

Burnley XI: Pope; C Taylor, Mee, Tarkowski, Bardsley; McNeil, Cork, Westwood, Hendrick; Wood, Rodriguez.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris; Vertonghen, Alderweireld, D Sánchez, Tanganga; Dier, Skipp, Ndombele; Lamela, Bergwijn; Alli.

935 Comments Post a Comment
  1. diesel001
    • 3 Years
    25 mins ago

    John Moss throwing out YCs now. 5 players booked in the last 10 mins.

    Open Controls
    1. Bookkeeper
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      19 mins ago

      more cards and Pope gets the baps!

      Open Controls
      1. Fred54
        • 5 Years
        18 mins ago

        Open Controls
    2. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      Old Man
• Fantasy Football Scout Member
• 8 Years
19 mins ago

I don't rate him at all - a poor ref. I remember well being at a match where he was actually intimidated by the occasion and crowd. The fact that it was my own team's team that gained is immaterial.

      Open Controls
    3. Marvin de Milo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      Does anyone else think that officiating in the premier league is at an all time low or is it just me?

      Open Controls
      1. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        9 mins ago

        I do think that it's a really difficult job. I bet we'd be all be rubbish.

        Open Controls
        1. Marvin de Milo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          8 mins ago

          Agreed. They do a very difficult job, very badly.

          Open Controls
          1. Old Man
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            6 mins ago

            Maybe the demands of the modern game (speed/money/total commitment) have outgrown the refs' progresssion.

            Open Controls
  2. tm245
    • 8 Years
    25 mins ago

    Burnley are pathetic.

    Open Controls
    1. Fred54
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      Team, town or both?

      Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      20 mins ago

      Man City next.

      Open Controls
      1. tm245
        • 8 Years
        12 mins ago

        Dark arts vs martial arts

        Open Controls
      2. Geriatric Unathletic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Hey TM. Rememeber my -8 and BB. :). :). Well B.B. worth 24 so far and another Saka to go.

        Open Controls
  3. AzzaroMax99
    • 3 Years
    22 mins ago

    39 (-4) with Perez, Grealish, DCL and KDB to go.
    Should be on green tonight right?

    Open Controls
    1. Twitter: @Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      https://www.livefpl.net/rank

      Open Controls
      1. AzzaroMax99
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Thx

        Open Controls
  4. Salarrivederci
    • 3 Years
    21 mins ago

    Really hyped with my Ederson (C) now.
    He might save this GW 😉

    Open Controls
    1. Fred54
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      He will literally have to *save* your GW.

      Open Controls
      1. Salarrivederci
        • 3 Years
        just now

        😀

        Open Controls
  5. El Presidente
      21 mins ago

      El Presidente
21 mins ago

Put Aurier as right wing and play Lamela inside the box!!

      Open Controls
    • Bubz
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      How about a little -1 for Pope next eh Spurs

      Open Controls
      1. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        16 mins ago

        Or a -3 OG?

        Open Controls
        1. Bubz
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Now we’re talking

          Open Controls
      2. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        16 mins ago

        Don't jinx it. 2 pens saves coming up now FFS.

        Open Controls
      3. Fred54
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        No murder charge for ruining non owners season?

        Open Controls
    • Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      Dele so high up & central. Pens on top...

      Open Controls
      1. Fred54
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        ...does he still have access to the internet?

        Open Controls
        1. Rainer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          10 mins ago

          Hopefully not for this side of 31.

          Open Controls
    • EL tridente
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      Please sub Aurier in... My closest rival will get Lundstram in

      Open Controls
    • Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      Shoot DelBoy.

      Open Controls
      1. Syd.
        • 10 Years
        10 mins ago

        A bit extreme

        Open Controls
        1. Fred54
          • 5 Years
          9 mins ago

          There's the Pope murder charge...

          Open Controls
      2. Wild Rover
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        8 mins ago

        Bit harsh, he’s good to Rodney

        Open Controls
    • Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      Wasted

      Open Controls
      1. Syd.
        • 10 Years
        10 mins ago

        Drink or Drugs?

        Open Controls
        1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          10 mins ago

          GTA.

          Open Controls
        2. Fred54
          • 5 Years
          8 mins ago

          D.Ings. 🙁

          Open Controls
        3. Eat my goal!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          8 mins ago

          Both by all accounts of that shooting ability

          Open Controls
      2. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        9 mins ago

        Vydra should of shot

        Open Controls
    • Fudgy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      13 mins ago

      Spurs are horrifically bad

      Open Controls
    • Colonel Shoe 肝池
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      league leader made no swaps, has no dgwers
      64pts with 3 to play.....
      i wced 4dgwers..... 31pts (pre wc team 52) theres nothing you can do when this crap happens

      Open Controls
      1. Easy Cheesy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Unlucky.

        Open Controls
      2. DantheManinaPan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Well you could have kept your old team

        Open Controls
    • Cruz88
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      Is there a better option out of Bardsley and Taylor?

      Open Controls
      1. Fred54
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        Doherty, Alonso, Fernandez...

        Open Controls
        1. Cruz88
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          No I mean if you had to pick between the two

          Open Controls
      2. DA Minnion
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        Yeah. Get neither.

        Open Controls
        1. Cruz88
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Targeting a cheap burley defender for 31 to go with pope

          Open Controls
      3. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        Taylor.

        Lowton could be back soon.

        Open Controls
    • Trophé Mourinho
        12 mins ago

        dammit I did Alli to Perez last week when I knew Vardy was out, what a mistake. I thought it was. Highly tempted to get Alli back now
        Hopefully Perez gets something this week

        Open Controls
      • Bookkeeper
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        11 mins ago

        This should have been an clean sheet for Burnley. Apart from the Mee brain fart, Spurs haven't troubled the Burnley defence much.

        Open Controls
        1. Fred54
          • 5 Years
          6 mins ago

          Fred54
• 5 Years
6 mins ago

Also Auba should have scored a hat trick, triple assisted by Saka and paid off my mortgage as part of his celebration.

          Open Controls
      • Cletus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        Cletus
• Fantasy Football Scout Member
• 9 Years
9 mins ago

I brought in Patricio over Pope today in prep for gw31 - seemed the better choice for next few weeks. Seeing a lot of love for Pope What have I missed?

        Open Controls
        1. baps sniffer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          5 mins ago

          Doherty, Saiss and Jota

          Open Controls
        2. Fred54
          • 5 Years
          5 mins ago

          An out of court settlement.

          Open Controls
        3. g40steve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          5 mins ago

          Ben Mee giving away another pen.

          Open Controls
        4. Wild Rover
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          4 mins ago

          A shed load of points

          Open Controls
      • el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        7 mins ago

        Does anyone know if KDB trained today ?
        Been out for most of the day so didn't follow web news.

        Open Controls
        1. Fred54
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          Be suprised if he played tomorrow.

          Open Controls
        2. Sim Simma 🤷 🔑 🚘
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          He's my captain, he'll play

          Open Controls
      • g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        6 mins ago

        Aurier 🙂

        Open Controls
      • Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        Point blocker 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. Fred54
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Auba?

          Open Controls
          1. Rainer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Cheeky Freddo 😉

            Open Controls
      • Sim Simma 🤷 🔑 🚘
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        Having Pope and selling Delle working out well 🙁

        Open Controls
      • LǝgleSs e|even
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        How was Sarr today? Any close calls?
        Lived up to the bandwagon hype?

        Open Controls
      • EL tridente
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        Yes Aurier! Blocking my rival for getting Lundstram in

        Open Controls
        1. Make America Greta Again
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Ditto, phew for now.

          Open Controls
      • EDUARDO DA SILVA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        You better score again serge

        Open Controls
      • Gazwaz80
          4 mins ago

          Gazwaz80
4 mins ago

46 points with De Bruyne, Vardy, Madds and Perez to go, surely a green arrow incoming?

          Open Controls
          1. baps sniffer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            3 mins ago

            Has to be red, as you know 😉

            Open Controls
            1. Gazwaz80
                just now

                Gazwaz80
just now

You're not doing my anxiety any good 🙂

                Open Controls
          2. FPLGraham
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            4 mins ago

            Number one in the world’s just got Aurier on for a 1-pointer to block Lundstram’s 12.

            Open Controls
            1. Syd.
              • 10 Years
              1 min ago

              Bad Beats

              Open Controls
              1. el polako
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                just now

                by Dre

                Open Controls
          3. Tony Martial
            • 1 Year
            3 mins ago

            What to do for 31 with 2 FT?

            Henderson
            Cahill TAA Boly
            Salah Bruno Fleck Mané
            Jiminez Ings Auba.

            Bench:McCarthy,Adama,Lascelles,B.Williams

            Open Controls
            1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 min ago

              What are your initial thoughts?

              Open Controls
              1. Tony Martial
                • 1 Year
                just now

                Ings Fleck and Adama need to go!

                Open Controls
          4. FPLGraham
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            2 mins ago

            Liking Wood for GW31.

            Open Controls
            1. Syd.
              • 10 Years
              just now

              I am quite liking some tonight

              Open Controls
          5. RAFA THE GAFFA
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            Aurier 1 pointer BLOCKING my Lundstram haul!

            I HATE THIS GAME!!!!!!!

            Open Controls
          6. Don Kloppeone
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Guessing an Auba haul at the Etihad is asking too much!?

            #AubaCapFail

            Open Controls
          7. Rainer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            6th Hugo.

            Open Controls

