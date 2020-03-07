312
Metrics March 7

How well-prepared are the top 10k for FPL Blank Gameweek 31?

312 Comments
The majority of Fantasy Premier League managers inside the top 10,000 may have some work to do before their squads are ready for Blank Gameweek 31.

As things stand, many of them may still have to make a decision about whether or not they will play the Free Hit chip that week too.

It was over the last few days that we had confirmation of the Blank Gameweek 31 fixtures, which take place later in March and, more importantly, which ones do not.

With that information to hand, it appears as if managers at this level have used their most recent transfers to prepare for Double Gameweek 29 rather than Blank Gameweek 31.

In fact, their moves have actually reduced the number of Blank Gameweek 31 players represented in the top 10k between the two most recent Gameweeks.

Following the Blank Gameweek 28 deadline, there were seven Blank Gameweek 31 players in the top 10k Most Owned Players template, but now there are only six.

As you can see from the image above, the most popular players in the top 10k with fixtures in Blank Gameweek 31 are Nick Pope (£4.8m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.8m), Andrew Robertson (£7.0m), Mohamed Salah (£12.8m), Adama Traoré (£5.8m) and Raúl Jiménez (£8.0m).

The man to drop out was Virgil van Dijk (£6.6m), replaced in the template by Jamaal Lascelles (£4.3m), but the Liverpool centre-back still got himself in the points against Bournemouth.

Meanwhile, there were increases in top 10k ownership for both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.1m) and Kevin De Bruyne (£10.7m), both of whom were in the captaincy conversation for Double Gameweek 29.

The Arsenal man looks to have been a replacement for Jamie Vardy (£9.6m), who has slipped out of the top three most popular forwards in the top 10k, although he has it all to do against Manchester City after blanking at home to West Ham on Saturday afternoon.

Fantasy managers now have no more than two free transfers to spend between now and Blank Gameweek 31, which means that many inside the top 10k could, at this stage, realistically only get to eight active players without taking any hits.

Could that lead to a swathe of points deductions taken over the next few Gameweeks or does it increase the likelihood of widespread Free Hit deployment in Blank Gameweek 31?

There is certainly a high chance of the Free Hit receiving a lot of attention when the Premier League clashes with the FA Cup quarter-finals.

As you can see from the graph above, 75.2% of top 10k managers still have this chip left in their locker – and they may well be saving it for Blank Gameweek 31. Only time will tell.

What we can also see is that the Wildcard is approaching 50% usage in the top 10k, many of the managers at this level not feeling put off by the Double and Blank Gameweeks.

Double Gameweek 29, in particular, has proved to be one of the more popular rounds to pull the trigger on a new squad, as we saw 6.3% of managers in the top 10k use the chip in the build-up to Saturday morning’s deadline.

From analysing the Wildcard squads for Double Gameweek 29 among the top 10k, we have noticed that those overhauling their squads are probably not interested in using their Free Hit chip in Blank Gameweek 31.

That’s because, in studying the template of these teams, we can see that it features nine players with a fixture that weekend.

Pope, Alexander-Arnold, Salah and Jiménez are the assets who overlap with the rest of the top 10k, but Robertson and Traoré have largely been avoided by those with a clean slate.

Top 10k Wildcarders have opted to add Matt Doherty (£6.2m), Charlie Taylor (£4.3m), Romain Saïss (£4.5m), Imsaïla Sarr (£6.3m) and Diogo Jota (£6.3m) to their squads due to favourable fixtures in the short-term, as well as outings in Blank Gameweek 31.

There was only mild success for that crop of players in Double Gameweek 29 though as Doherty and Saïss recorded clean sheets against Brighton but Sarr and Jota drew blanks in their Saturday afternoon matches – although of course, these assets have clearly been brought with a future Gameweek in mind.

Finally, as already mentioned, Aubameyang has some serious work to do at the Etihad Stadium midweek after blanking against West Ham.

That will be of huge disappointment to the 49.5% of managers inside the top 10k who handed him the armband for Double Gameweek 29, arguably influenced more by Saturday’s home meeting with the Hammers rather than by a trip to Manchester City.

However, the 25.9% who backed Salah will be very pleased with how this round of action began. His nine-point score, doubled-up to 18 is likely to have made a big difference for them considering how many others did not captain the Egyptian.

Obviously, we still have potentially two more games to go for De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero (£11.9m), although only Pep Guardiola will know how accurate that statement is, while Nicolas Pépé (£9.2m) was another blanking asset for Arsenal against West Ham.

STATS TAKEN FROM LIVEFPL.NET.

312 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Henning
    • 5 Years
    2 hours ago

    Pope in for Ryan tonight to avoid Price rise/Fall or wait and do it later?

    1. HamezMace
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      If building to GW31 then yes it makes sense.

      1. Henning
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Thanx. want to Keep Fh for dgw. Will have 8 or 9 for gw 31

    2. ...al - Fireteam Zulu
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      City next though

      1. Hammarby IF
        • 4 Years
        25 mins ago

        Save. Next GW that's a good move, but not GW30. Points more important than £'s here on in.

        1. ...al - Fireteam Zulu
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Yep for sure, .1's mean a lot less this stage of the game

    3. lord_trumpington
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Planning of doing the same move for McCarthy....but not until after City away

    4. Henning
      • 5 Years
      59 mins ago

      Thanx all

  2. Jullepuu
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Getting 31 points after wildcarding feels a little bad I must admit. Only Auba, KDB and Foden left. My red arrow is going to turn into a massive one soon.

    1. Longlatini
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Auba brace v City!

      1. Fred54
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Norwich City, GW32..

        1. Jullepuu
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          Not sure if I want to hold Auba for gw 32. He is such a troll for me

      2. Jullepuu
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Hope so but even that wouldn't turn the arrow green I'm afraid 🙁
        Next game week full of away fixtures for my team as well..oof

    2. villa_til_i_die
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Sometimes wc’ing can just bugger you up when you prob had a decent team anyway, it just tempts you to make changes you sometimes don’t need.

      1. Jullepuu
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        Didn't want to take many hits and still free hit in gw 31 (or play with 7-8 players). My original team hasn't done any better yet. Richarlison, Vardy and Barnes could haul of course

        Open Controls
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      If you’re relying on Foden it’s not been a good week

      1. Jullepuu
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Not relying on him. He is my 8th attacker

    4. ...al - Fireteam Zulu
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Walker can also match him for pace, however, there will be chances with no Laporte

      1. Jullepuu
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Who?

        1. ...al - Fireteam Zulu
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          Aubs

          1. Jullepuu
            1 hour, 33 mins ago

            Ah got it. Agreed

    5. Printing Mane
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      At least you will have full XI in BGW31 .. majority will have around 8 without the use of FH or hits

      1. Jullepuu
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        That is my hope. If bgw31 isn't a green arrow for me might just go to sleep and wake up when next season starts lol

        1. Longlatini
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          Definite green mate!

          1. Jullepuu
            1 hour, 39 mins ago

            11 players without hits must be a green. It just has to 😀

  3. Tony Martial
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    best keeper that plays 31?

    Pope?
    Foster?.

    1. ...al - Fireteam Zulu
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Pope.

    2. HamezMace
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Pope

    3. Longlatini
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Pope

  4. Harn1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    46 points on my free hit with Aguero(C), Sterling, De Bruyne, Aubameyang, Pepe and Leno still to play. Gotta be in it to win it boys!

    1. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Freehit or not you have the defence of GW29, hands down. Mighty work 🙂

      1. Harn1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        6 6 6 6 6, would've been a shame to ruin that by getting any bonus!

        1. GreennRed
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Plus Leno!

  5. Fred54
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    NVM the Blank GW31, team looks horrific for GW30. Only have KdB, DCL and Lascelles at home and fixtures super tough to call.

    1. Longlatini
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      No real captain standout for me either 🙁

    2. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      59 mins ago

      Expecting a low scoring GW30. Tough captain call, got to be KDB if he is likely to start.

      1. Jullepuu
        10 mins ago

        He might get rested before the important CL match

    3. Jullepuu
      59 mins ago

      All the "template" players have an away game so almost everyone is in the same boat as you. Might be a great week to try something different with the armband

      1. Longlatini
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        9 mins ago

        Jesus?

        1. Jullepuu
          8 mins ago

          Let's see how many minutes he gets this game week first

    4. HamezMace
      • 5 Years
      58 mins ago

      My entire team have away fixtures.

      1. HamezMace
        • 5 Years
        57 mins ago

        Sorry...except KdB.

      2. Jullepuu
        56 mins ago

        I have 4 (maybe 5) at home so I would guess the average is about 3 at home

      3. Fudgy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        52 mins ago

        Same

    5. Printing Mane
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      56 mins ago

      Only KDB and DCL here

    6. Dosh
      • 6 Years
      53 mins ago

      Only one here who plays at home! Fernandez of Newcastle.

  6. Esalman
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Who are the most captained players in top 10k this week?

    1. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Salah.

    2. Jullepuu
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      There might be an article for that. Not sure though

    3. Printing Mane
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Read the article above

    4. ...al - Fireteam Zulu
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Aubs and Salad

    5. Don Kloppeone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Auba: 49%
      Salah: 26%
      KDB: 10%

  7. King Kohli
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    If Liverpool go out of the CL this week, do you think Klopp will give fringe players a chance after they win the title or continue playing the first team?

    1. Jullepuu
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      First team until the title is mathematically won

    2. Longlatini
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Hypothetical because Liverpool are going to win 2-0!!!

    3. FOO FIGHTER
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Likes TAA, Mane, VVD and Salah will always start.

      Maybe sub apps for bench players.

    4. HamezMace
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      I’ve have thought they’d like to get as many points as possible.
      I assume it’s still possible for them to get a record point tally?

  8. ...al - Fireteam Zulu
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Who scores more over the next 4?

    A. Saiss
    B. Pope?

    1. Jullepuu
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Tough question. Not much in it

      1. ...al - Fireteam Zulu
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        yep can't call it, gotta make a move for one of them for 31 onwards, Pope looks like the fixture, but he has City next

  9. Heiro
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    How many players do we think are needed for GW31 to avoid using a FH?

    Ill have 7 for free, could squeeze to 8 with a hit. But no standouts bar Wood.

    1. Longlatini
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      54 mins ago

      7-8

    2. ...al - Fireteam Zulu
      • 10 Years
      52 mins ago

      I've 5 at the minute, and would need to do two sensible transfer for 7, just doesn't seem like enough. At least with a FH you're taking a chance to get those points

    3. diesel001
      • 3 Years
      51 mins ago

      8+

    4. jtreble
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      50 mins ago

      I think the honest answer is: "nobody knows". It's a tough call.

    5. HamezMace
      • 5 Years
      44 mins ago

      I think of it like this.
      If you save FH for a DGW you’ll have 11 players with 2 fixtures.

      Even if you only have 7 players in 31, by FH’ing you’re only getting 4 more players.

      The upside of having 22 players in a double is far more attractive.

      (Obviously you’d still have some DGW players in 34/37, but unlikely a full team)

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 2 Years
        39 mins ago

        This. Have an upvote.

        1. HamezMace
          • 5 Years
          38 mins ago

          Thanks Bob

      2. Don Kloppeone
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        36 mins ago

        Exactly this

      3. Hammarby IF
        • 4 Years
        35 mins ago

        Spot on.

      4. Harn1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        34 mins ago

        There's really not much difference. With decent planning you should be able to get 7 double gameweek players without the free hit, so you're only gaining 4 extra matches either way. I agree that it's better to save the chip than use it next week though, as the the choice of options will be so much wider in a double.

        1. HamezMace
          • 5 Years
          32 mins ago

          But it’ll be 4 x 2. Not 4 x 1.

          Much higher upside.

          ...and as you say, more desirable players than Bournemouth and Watford.

          1. Harn1
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            29 mins ago

            No, it's only an extra 4 matches. 7 double gameweekers = 14 matches, plus 4 single = 18 matches rather than 22. But yes, those extra 4 players could be much better ones in a double.

            1. HamezMace
              • 5 Years
              25 mins ago

              Fair point that, my school has a lot to answer for.

  10. diesel001
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Most goals in first 100 PL appearances (per BBC Sport):

    Shearer 79
    Salah 70
    van Nistelrooy 68
    Aguero 64
    Torres 63
    Fowler 62
    Suarez 62

    1. BERGKOP
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Amazing achievement

  11. Tony Martial
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    For GW 31...

    Ings,D.Henderson,Adama,Fleck TO Pope/Foster,Ayew,Saka,Alli =-8?

    Henderson
    Lascelles TAA Boly B.Williams Cahill
    Mane Salah Bruno Traore Fleck
    Jiminez Auba Ings

    0FT

    1. Tony Martial
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      0 ITB will have 2FT for GW 31

  12. FOO FIGHTER
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    36 points so far from my FH team, not great but still have 8 to go with another Auba cap.

    https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/586126/event/29

  13. Printing Mane
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    New Post

  14. Saro0808
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Planning to drop both,but who first?
    A) Ings
    B) Vardy
    For
    1)Dcl
    2)Jota
    3)Wood

    My Current Team
    McCarthy
    Taa Vvd Stephens
    Salah Kdb Mahrez Martial
    Vardy Ings Jimi

    Bench : Button,Tanganga Hayden Williams
    Bank:1.1m 1ft

    Any other suggestions are welcome.

  15. Slouch87 Nirvana Scott Tale…
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Probably my farewell on this site but here goes .
    This place is a marvelous concept but does it fulfil the purpose for what it was initially intended ? It has become , in association with the twitter feed a spoon feeding media for the masses in order to garner as much revenue as is possible ( and yes Brosstan casuals too). I appreciate that it is a business but at what expense ? There are obvious filters in place for offensive posts but none for persistent valueless wind up posters ( Brosstan your second mention ) who spam up the place will bollox comments. There are many who post a stream of drivel and a few others who constantly massage their fragile egos ( yes that includes you Maximum Bollox Prattleonus ) with never ending essays endorsing their picks when successful but going very quiet when not.
    Take a serious look at the state of match day threads. The vast majority of comments are effing abysmal with many assuming that they are amusing but are actually bloody pathetic and childish in the extreme.
    Many on here will be delighted to see the back of me but just ask yourselves about the times I have commented adversely to your comments - they really were shite or ego massaging comments weren't they ?
    I do wish the site the best of luck moving forwards but with the exception of the Lateriser12 articles the quality of the rest of it is piss poor.
    Thank you .

    1. Over Midwicket
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Cringe.

      1. Slouch87 Nirvana Scott Tale…
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Marvelous endorsement . Thanks.

    2. J ⚒ Gimme your Mané…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      All he best Slouchy, sad to see you go!

      Wise words.

    3. HamezMace
      • 5 Years
      1 hour ago

      Sorry to see you go.
      Up the sky blues.

      1. Slouch87 Nirvana Scott Tale…
        • 4 Years
        just now

        PUSB

    4. DavidFPL
      39 mins ago

      Glad you told us mate, won't set a plate out for you tomorrow.

    5. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Meh. Just take what you find of value from this forum and go about your own way otherwise.

  16. Boberella
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Hi all,
    Only have 5 for 31.

    Best Burnley DEF to bring in for GW31?

    1. HamezMace
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      Pope.
      Or if defender, Taylor

      1. Boberella
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks mate. Thinking a Taylor, but may go Button to Pope too.

  17. Kane Lane
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    58pts four to play

