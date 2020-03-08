Kepa, Sidibe and Digne return but James benched for Chelsea v Everton

Chelsea v Everton is the first of two Premier League matches that take place on Sunday, with the Manchester derby to follow later.

Kick-off at Stamford Bridge is at 14:00 GMT.

Both managers have made a number of changes from their Gameweek 28 line-ups.

Carlo Ancelotti has made three alterations from the side that drew with Manchester United last weekend, one of which is enforced.

Bernard (£6.4m), the fit-again Lucas Digne (£5.7m) and Djibril Sidibe (£5.1m) are all recalled to the starting XI, with Theo Walcott (£6.2m), Leighton Baines (£4.9m) and the injured Seamus Coleman (£5.3m) making way.

Richarlison (£8.3m), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.4m) and Gylfi Sigurdsson (£7.3m) have started in every match under their new manager in which they have been available and maintain that record this afternoon.

Teenager Billy Gilmour (£4.5m) makes his first ever Premier League start for the depleted hosts, who are without the likes of Tammy Abraham (£7.5m), Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.3m), Mateo Kovacic (£5.3m), Jorginho (£4.9m) and N’Golo Kante (£5.0m) through injury or suspension.

Frank Lampard has made six changes in all from the team that drew 2-2 at Bournemouth.

The unavailable Jorginho and Kovacic are two of the men to drop out, while Andreas Christensen (£4.9m), Fikayo Tomori (£4.3m) and Reece James (£5.0m) are all demoted to the bench.

Kepa Arrizabalaga (£5.4m) returns in goal in place of Willy Caballero (£4.8m), meanwhile, after impressing in midweek.

Gilmour, Andreas Rudiger (£6.0m), Kurt Zouma (£4.7m), Willian (£6.9m) and Ross Barkley (£5.6m) are the other players promoted to Lampard’s starting XI.

Calvert-Lewin’s joint-highest Fantasy Premier League score of the season (12 points) came in the reverse fixture, which Everton won 3-1.

The in-form Everton striker is the most-owned player on show at Stamford Bridge and now sits in 16.2% of Fantasy squads.

Mason Mount (£6.1m), who has blanked in each of his last six home appearances, is the most-popular Chelsea asset from an FPL perspective, although ‘ghost teams’ may well account for a decent chunk of his ownership given his early-season exploits.

Chelsea XI: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rudiger, Alonso, Barkley, Gilmour, Mount, Willian, Giroud, Pedro.

Everton XI: Pickford, Sidibe, Holgate, Keane, Digne, Sigurdsson, Gomes, Davies, Bernard, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the discounted price of £9.99 or the monthly price of £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT