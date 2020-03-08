Kepa, Sidibe and Digne return but James benched for Chelsea v Everton

Chelsea v Everton is the first of two Premier League matches that take place on Sunday, with the Manchester derby to follow later.
Kick-off at Stamford Bridge is at 14:00 GMT.
Both managers have made a number of changes from their Gameweek 28 line-ups.
Carlo Ancelotti has made three alterations from the side that drew with Manchester United last weekend, one of which is enforced.
Bernard (£6.4m), the fit-again Lucas Digne (£5.7m) and Djibril Sidibe (£5.1m) are all recalled to the starting XI, with Theo Walcott (£6.2m), Leighton Baines (£4.9m) and the injured Seamus Coleman (£5.3m) making way.
Richarlison (£8.3m), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.4m) and Gylfi Sigurdsson (£7.3m) have started in every match under their new manager in which they have been available and maintain that record this afternoon.
Teenager Billy Gilmour (£4.5m) makes his first ever Premier League start for the depleted hosts, who are without the likes of Tammy Abraham (£7.5m), Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.3m), Mateo Kovacic (£5.3m), Jorginho (£4.9m) and N’Golo Kante (£5.0m) through injury or suspension.
Frank Lampard has made six changes in all from the team that drew 2-2 at Bournemouth.
The unavailable Jorginho and Kovacic are two of the men to drop out, while Andreas Christensen (£4.9m), Fikayo Tomori (£4.3m) and Reece James (£5.0m) are all demoted to the bench.
Kepa Arrizabalaga (£5.4m) returns in goal in place of Willy Caballero (£4.8m), meanwhile, after impressing in midweek.
Gilmour, Andreas Rudiger (£6.0m), Kurt Zouma (£4.7m), Willian (£6.9m) and Ross Barkley (£5.6m) are the other players promoted to Lampard’s starting XI.
Calvert-Lewin’s joint-highest Fantasy Premier League score of the season (12 points) came in the reverse fixture, which Everton won 3-1.
The in-form Everton striker is the most-owned player on show at Stamford Bridge and now sits in 16.2% of Fantasy squads.
Mason Mount (£6.1m), who has blanked in each of his last six home appearances, is the most-popular Chelsea asset from an FPL perspective, although ‘ghost teams’ may well account for a decent chunk of his ownership given his early-season exploits.
Chelsea XI: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rudiger, Alonso, Barkley, Gilmour, Mount, Willian, Giroud, Pedro.
Everton XI: Pickford, Sidibe, Holgate, Keane, Digne, Sigurdsson, Gomes, Davies, Bernard, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.
