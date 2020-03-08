42
Dugout Discussion March 8

Kepa, Sidibe and Digne return but James benched for Chelsea v Everton

42 Comments
Share

Chelsea v Everton is the first of two Premier League matches that take place on Sunday, with the Manchester derby to follow later.

Kick-off at Stamford Bridge is at 14:00 GMT.

Both managers have made a number of changes from their Gameweek 28 line-ups.

Carlo Ancelotti has made three alterations from the side that drew with Manchester United last weekend, one of which is enforced.

Bernard (£6.4m), the fit-again Lucas Digne (£5.7m) and Djibril Sidibe (£5.1m) are all recalled to the starting XI, with Theo Walcott (£6.2m), Leighton Baines (£4.9m) and the injured Seamus Coleman (£5.3m) making way.

Richarlison (£8.3m), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.4m) and Gylfi Sigurdsson (£7.3m) have started in every match under their new manager in which they have been available and maintain that record this afternoon.

Teenager Billy Gilmour (£4.5m) makes his first ever Premier League start for the depleted hosts, who are without the likes of Tammy Abraham (£7.5m), Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.3m), Mateo Kovacic (£5.3m), Jorginho (£4.9m) and N’Golo Kante (£5.0m) through injury or suspension.

Frank Lampard has made six changes in all from the team that drew 2-2 at Bournemouth.

The unavailable Jorginho and Kovacic are two of the men to drop out, while Andreas Christensen (£4.9m), Fikayo Tomori (£4.3m) and Reece James (£5.0m) are all demoted to the bench.

Kepa Arrizabalaga (£5.4m) returns in goal in place of Willy Caballero (£4.8m), meanwhile, after impressing in midweek.

Gilmour, Andreas Rudiger (£6.0m), Kurt Zouma (£4.7m), Willian (£6.9m) and Ross Barkley (£5.6m) are the other players promoted to Lampard’s starting XI.

Calvert-Lewin’s joint-highest Fantasy Premier League score of the season (12 points) came in the reverse fixture, which Everton won 3-1.

The in-form Everton striker is the most-owned player on show at Stamford Bridge and now sits in 16.2% of Fantasy squads.

Mason Mount (£6.1m), who has blanked in each of his last six home appearances, is the most-popular Chelsea asset from an FPL perspective, although ‘ghost teams’ may well account for a decent chunk of his ownership given his early-season exploits.

Chelsea XI: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rudiger, Alonso, Barkley, Gilmour, Mount, Willian, Giroud, Pedro.

Everton XI: Pickford, Sidibe, Holgate, Keane, Digne, Sigurdsson, Gomes, Davies, Bernard, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the discounted price of £9.99 or the monthly price of £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

42 Comments Post a Comment
  1. BNMC
    16 mins ago

    Go DCL!

    Open Controls
  2. RedMarks 赤的
    • 3 Years
    16 mins ago

    Go Blues!!

    Open Controls
    1. BNMC
      16 mins ago

      Which one?

      Open Controls
      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        14 mins ago

        Plastic free

        Open Controls
  3. Forza Papac
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    16 mins ago

    Is Le Donk finally an option again?

    Open Controls
    1. diesel001
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Not with Jimenez, Jota, Ings, DCL and Wood all scoring goals.

      Open Controls
      1. LewanGOALski
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Ings? 😀

        Open Controls
        1. diesel001
          • 3 Years
          just now

          15 goals this season. Got screwed over by Djenepo RC yesterday. He'll be back next GW.

          Open Controls
    2. BNMC
      1 min ago

      Who?

      Open Controls
      1. Forza Papac
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Giroud

        Open Controls
  4. Amey
    • 1 Year
    15 mins ago

    1-1 result with random scorers needed.
    No player in the game 😀

    Open Controls
    1. diesel001
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      Bernard and Willian assisted by Gomes and Barkley.

      Open Controls
      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        12 mins ago

        Nice ...

        Open Controls
      2. badgerboy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        9 mins ago

        Come on live a little. Let's have a Pedro masterclass.

        Open Controls
    2. Woy_is_back
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      This homie

      Open Controls
  5. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
    13 mins ago

    For BGW who would you have first and last out of these?

    A) Aurier
    B) C.Taylor
    C) Sarr
    D) Moura
    E) Deeney

    Open Controls
    1. BNMC
      3 mins ago

      C first, A last

      Open Controls
      1. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
        just now

        Thanks, I mean like a list lol

        Open Controls
  6. FOO FIGHTER
    11 mins ago

    Alonso 2 assists and one gaol not overuled by VAR incoming.

    Open Controls
    1. diesel001
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      Lampard will then moan at him for scoring goals when he isn't an attacker.

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        Meanwhile he never criticizes Tammy for missing 3+ big chances each game

        Open Controls
        1. diesel001
          • 3 Years
          6 mins ago

          Exactly. For someone who says they are a 'forward-thinking' manager, he doesn't do a lot of forward-thinking. If Alonso is one of your best attacking outputs, you think about how you can get the best out him, not label him a defender and moan at him for scoring goals.

          Open Controls
          1. Amey
            • 1 Year
            2 mins ago

            I think it was more criticism towards his attackers tbh

            Open Controls
  7. El_punal
    10 mins ago

    Richarlison goal incoming! (I hope)

    Open Controls
  8. FOO FIGHTER
    9 mins ago

    Michael Owen, please shut up!

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      9 mins ago

      I am an LFC fan by the way.

      Open Controls
      1. Paul Scoles Scores Goals
        • 1 Year
        8 mins ago

        Boooooo

        Open Controls
      2. RECKLESS
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        As a LFC fan your kind anyway started booing him when he went to sign and score for Manutd

        Open Controls
    2. Stoic
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      The old "If they score more goals than the opponent, they will win"

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        just now

        Owen is like a fruit fly.

        Open Controls
    3. Amey
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      "How can i speak if i shut up"

      Said ......

      Open Controls
  9. Giggs Boson.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Pretty good odds for betting against a Chelsea win today
    https://www.oddschecker.com/football/english/premier-league/chelsea-v-everton/winner

    I think Everton can win this...

    Open Controls
    1. Daniel S.
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      just as Liverpool beat us?

      Open Controls
      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Or United ...
        😛

        Open Controls
  10. Skull And Gnomes 9 SCOTT TA…
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    C'mon Alonso and Giroud!

    Open Controls
  11. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    1st go at fh31.
    Pope
    TAA Doherty Tarkowski
    Antonio Alli Salah Mane
    Jota Wood Jimenez

    Ramsdale Sarr Vertonghen Ngakia

    Undecided on a few things - double pool attack or defence for example.

    Open Controls
  12. FOO FIGHTER
    3 mins ago

    Has this site gone out of order or does nobody know there is a new post?

    Open Controls
  13. Daniel S.
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Kepa is back. Bye bye CS's for Chelsea.

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      We weren't keeping them with Willy anyway.

      Open Controls
      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        just now

        At least his name was funny !

        Open Controls
    2. Amey
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Manager can bench Kepa, but you can't bench manager in Kepa ...

      Open Controls
  14. BNMC
    just now

    The flames and everything at the Bridge make it feel like they just won a title. All they did was beat Liverpool...

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.