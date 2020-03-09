120
Scout Notes March 9

Mitigating factors for Ings’ latest blank but owners begin to lose patience

Southampton 0-1 Newcastle United

  • Goals: Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.4m)
  • Assists: None
  • Bonus: Alex McCarthy (£4.5m) x3, Saint-Maximin x2, Federico Fernandez (£4.5m), Martin Dubravka (£5.0m) x1

Newcastle won away for the first time since Gameweek 15 despite a heroic performance from Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy (£4.5m).

The winner came from Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.4m), the mercurial winger bursting into the area and poking the ball past McCarthy with just over 20 minutes to go.

That ended a long stretch of defiance from the Saints, who were reduced to ten men when Moussa Djenepo (£5.2m) was sent off after 28 minutes for a nasty, if clumsy, tackle on Isaac Hayden (£4.3m).

Saint-Maximin’s goal was only his second of the season – in a pleasing display of symmetry, his first came in the Magpies’ previous away win, 2-0 at Sheffield United.

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce was keen to stress his player’s good and bad qualities post-match:

His natural ability is scary. He has a bit to learn too, and if he does, if he sorts the other bits out, we have a hell of a player on our hands.

Those ‘other bits’ involve Saint-Maximin’s decision-making and defensive duties, with the latter a major side of Newcastle’s game in recent weeks – Saturday’s clean sheet was their second in a row and fourth in seven Gameweeks.

Once Djenepo was dismissed, following an intervention from VAR, a Newcastle shut-out was always likely, although Martin Dubravka (£5.0m) was still called into action three times; enough for him to earn a combination of both save and bonus points for only the sixth time this season.

Decent returns from well-priced defenders is the major Fantasy attraction of Newcastle players of late, but Matt Ritchie (£5.3m) blew the chance of a big haul at St Mary’s Stadium.

The Scottish international, classified as a defender in FPL this season, has been used by Bruce as a midfielder for the past two weeks. His out-of-position credentials would have been given a big boost had he converted a penalty, awarded by VAR for a Sofiane Boufal (£5.5m) handball at the end of the first half.

Unfortunately for Ritchie, McCarthy brilliantly saved the spot-kick as Newcastle’s attacking woes – they hadn’t scored for four league matches going into the encounter – continued.

To be fair to Bruce’s men, their lack of an end product was as much down to McCarthy as their own profligacy.

The Southampton keeper was a man inspired on Saturday, producing a superb triple-save to deny Dwight Gayle (£5.0m) and Miguel Almiron (£5.8m), twice, before pulling off another fine stop from a Gayle header and sealing the deal with the penalty.

McCarthy’s heroics earned him the maximum bonus award and his first double-digit haul of the campaign as Newcastle were kept to just the one goal scored from seven shots on target and a chance every 6.9 minutes.

Gayle, preferred up top to Joelinton (£5.5m), missed a big chance, while Almiron again caught the eye in an advanced role just off the striker, but the midfielder still lacks an end product to justify Fantasy investment.

The same could not be said of Saints striker Danny Ings (£7.2m), whose ownership and price tag went through the roof during a 13-goal run from Gameweeks 7 to 22.

He’s scored just once since then and was kept to only one attempt, off-target, against Newcastle. Playing in a side with ten men for 60-plus minutes certainly didn’t help, particularly as he was shunted out to the left flank of a 4-4-1 once Djenepo had been dismissed.

Whatever the mitigating circumstances, Fantasy managers have clearly had enough. Ings lost a net 248,005 owners going into the match and he’s currently leading the way for Gameweek 30 transfers out among FPL forwards.

A Gameweek 31 blank and a patchy schedule that follows won’t inspire investment in any Saints assets, particularly as there’s a nagging sense that Ralph Hasenhuttl’s team, who sit a comfortable seven points above the relegation places, could be the first thinking about what this summer’s must-have beachwear might be.

The manager couldn’t fault his players’ commitment, however:

I cannot criticise my team for not doing everything, they left everything on the pitch. It was a good performance on our side.

Newcastle also have a Blank Gameweek 31, so Fantasy interest might be minimal in the short term, particularly for those FPL bosses who are stockpiling assets who actually have an unaffected game in that decimated round of matches.

The Magpies will then have to face Spurs, Liverpool and Manchester City during a mixed bag of a run-in but there are some more favourable fixtures around those clashes and the potential for an appealing-looking Double Gameweek 37 against Brighton and Aston Villa – although that hinges on the results of the FA Cup quarter-finals, with other permutations possible.

Southampton XI (4-4-2): McCarthy; Bertrand, Bednarek, Stephens, Valery; Boufal (Obafemi 85′), Ward-Prowse, Højbjerg, Djenepo; Ings, S Long (Adams 77′).

Newcastle United XI (4-4-2): Dúbravka; Rose, Lascelles, Fernández, Manquillo (Lazaro 72′); Saint-Maximin, Hayden (S Longstaff 79′), Shelvey, Ritchie (Joelinton 61′); Almirón, Gayle.

  1. Printing Mane
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Donkey problem for GW31. A or B ?

    A Keep Dendo
    B Dendo to Jota (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. HamezMace
      • 5 Years
      39 mins ago

      If it’s purely a GW31 move, A

      Open Controls
      1. Printing Mane
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        37 mins ago

        I can do it this week, Ings to Jota but maybe should give Ings one last chance

        Open Controls
        1. HamezMace
          • 5 Years
          35 mins ago

          I’d save it then mate, might be useful having 2FTs ahead of 31.

          Open Controls
          1. Printing Mane
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Cheers

            Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Surely keep.

      You can get more playing players another way.

      Open Controls
  2. balint84
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Alonso or Maguire next week?

    Open Controls
    1. Geriatric Unathletic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      I've gone Alonso. Slabhead to follow asap though.

      Open Controls
    2. Iggy pop
      • 3 Years
      1 hour ago

      Chelsea fixtures very much on the green side! I did Robertson to Alonso at 11.28am after the early pool team news!

      Open Controls
  3. Fred54
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Apparently reliable:
    https://twitter.com/SmuelMartinFPL/status/1236796962059563009?s=19

    Says Vardy on bench.

    Open Controls
    1. Berbinho's Forehead
      • 9 Years
      56 mins ago

      A bit disappointed his bio doesn't say 1% body fat.

      Open Controls
    2. Cahill
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      55 mins ago

      I know he got it right before but would rodgers even know the team by now?

      Open Controls
      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        Exactly my thinking.
        Hopefully he's wrong

        Open Controls
    3. AC Yew
      • 1 Year
      54 mins ago

      Hope so - finally got rid of him and Soy!

      Open Controls
    4. FOO FIGHTER
      54 mins ago

      Makes my decision to get rid of Vardy for a hit even easier 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        You're not selling him for this GW though. If he hauls vs Watford that would be a bad thing anyway

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          just now

          I am chasing so Vardy ans Perez have to go.

          Open Controls
    5. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      36 mins ago

      I am very frustrated having Perez starting & Barnes 1st on the bench.

      Hopefully KDB is out so it won't matter in the end.

      Open Controls
    6. Hakim Ziyech
      • 1 Year
      33 mins ago

      This is why I love Rodgers 🙂

      Open Controls
    7. J ⚒ Gimme your Mané…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      My remaining two players are vardy and perez, think I’ll give up if this is correct!

      Open Controls
    8. Mingo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      I'd be absolutely delighted if this was the case. I currently have Soy, Martial and Lunstram on my bench. Soy is already coming in for Robbo and if KDB doesn't play I'd get all 3.

      Open Controls
    9. Whats the Huth
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Why bench Vardy if he’s fit.

      If he’s not fit, he dint be in squad

      Open Controls
  4. AC Yew
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    GW 30 all away fixtures bar Man City - standout captaincy options?

    Open Controls
    1. Skloppy Kops
      • 4 Years
      43 mins ago

      Ings.

      Open Controls
    2. Iggy pop
      • 3 Years
      35 mins ago

      KDB

      Open Controls
    3. Hot Toddy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      33 mins ago

      Mane

      Open Controls
    4. GuenDoozy
      33 mins ago

      Mane or salah

      Open Controls
    5. BNMC
      30 mins ago

      Auba

      Open Controls
    6. Skull And Gnomes 9 SCOTT TA…
      • 2 Years
      21 mins ago

      Giroud.

      Open Controls
  5. MysticMac17
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Looking at doing Ings and Perez to Wilson and Docoure this week as both will play in 31. Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. HamezMace
      • 5 Years
      36 mins ago

      Wilson isn’t really on lately.
      Does he have good stats?

      I personally wouldn’t want him.

      Open Controls
  6. Amey
    • 1 Year
    55 mins ago

    Timely article.
    Wood or Jota then ??

    Open Controls
    1. Abra Dubravka
      • 1 Year
      42 mins ago

      Contemplating Wood, but isn't Barnes back soon?!

      Open Controls
      1. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        I would've thought Rodriguez more at risk than Wood. Wood is their main man.

        Open Controls
        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Currently*
          I always pick the wrong Burnley striker so I'm little afraid atm 😀

          Open Controls
    2. HamezMace
      • 5 Years
      40 mins ago

      If you have Jiminez, then Wood.
      If you don’t have Jiminez (firstly, why not?) then Jota.

      Open Controls
      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Have Jimenez yeah.
        Thanks mate

        Open Controls
    3. Printing Mane
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      38 mins ago

      Long Wood

      Open Controls
      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    4. 1zverGGadeM
      • 2 Years
      34 mins ago

      Jota

      Open Controls
      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Fixtures couldn't be better

        Open Controls
    5. GuenDoozy
      26 mins ago

      I've gone with both Jimmy and Jota atleast till 31

      Open Controls
      1. GuenDoozy
        26 mins ago

        Might get wood as well

        Open Controls
        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          15 mins ago

          Leaning towards Jota for a reason I don't know 😀

          Open Controls
          1. GuenDoozy
            12 mins ago

            Hes the fun pick from the two

            Open Controls
            1. GuenDoozy
              11 mins ago

              Fun to watch, more explosive, better team

              My money would be on him to get more points too

              Open Controls
            2. Amey
              • 1 Year
              11 mins ago

              For sure

              Open Controls
    6. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Both on FH.

      Open Controls
      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Not playing FH in 31

        Open Controls
  7. Abra Dubravka
    • 1 Year
    55 mins ago

    Dependent on Leicester tonight, best way to use my 2FT?
    Can't see what to do...Thanks.

    Henderson, Pope
    TAA, Robbo, Saiss, Lascelles, Stephens
    Salah, KDB, Maddison, Traore, Grealish
    Vardy, Jimenez, Ings?

    Open Controls
    1. HamezMace
      • 5 Years
      40 mins ago

      GW31 plan?

      Open Controls
      1. Abra Dubravka
        • 1 Year
        34 mins ago

        just a few transfers to field 8-9

        Open Controls
        1. HamezMace
          • 5 Years
          24 mins ago

          Decide who you want to keep going forward then, see who is left.

          Personally I’d think about dropping Vardy, Maddison, Ings or Grealish.

          And bring in Deeney, Sarr, Doucoure, Wood or McNeil.
          (As you have 3 from Liv and Wol already)

          Open Controls
          1. Abra Dubravka
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Thanks mate! Vardy/Maddison are being judged tonight. Ings will go after Norwich.

            Open Controls
    2. 1zverGGadeM
      • 2 Years
      34 mins ago

      Get rid of Maddy And Jack

      Open Controls
      1. Abra Dubravka
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Get I was contemplating Jack to Sarr and save other FT so have 2 FT for GW31

        Open Controls
        1. Abra Dubravka
          • 1 Year
          just now

          *Yeah I was

          Open Controls
  8. Hybrid.power
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    49 mins ago

    I can't wait for this season to be over. No matter what I do I cant stop plummeting down the ranks. I'm currently at 691k with a few players to play again. I think wildcarding now is the best option because the majority of my team is pure cack! Anyone else in the same boat?

    Open Controls
    1. HamezMace
      • 5 Years
      33 mins ago

      It’s been a difficult season for lots of players who usually do very well.
      If you’re struggling, my advice is to just write it off and try and enjoy it, WC, take a few differential punts and see what happens

      Open Controls
      1. Hybrid.power
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        24 mins ago

        Yeah that's true. What's funny is that I took that advice this week, I said feck it, I'll bring in Aguero as not many others are doing it. Again, turns out that may have been the wrong decision!

        Open Controls
        1. HamezMace
          • 5 Years
          16 mins ago

          Just unlucky mate, it’s been a difficult season to predict.

          I’ve been lucky that I got on Salah and Mane pretty soon, and have had KdB all season, so they’ve ticked over nicely in midfield and I’ve switched my budget forwards around to play the fixtures and it worked out.

          Sometimes, probably most of the time, this game is just down to luck, obviously we can look at stats, and plan for fixture swings etc, but we’re always just a VAR call, or pep roulette from disaster

          Open Controls
    2. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      31 mins ago

      My lad captained Aguero - he's had that kind of luck all season. Brought Pope in for GW31 and played him ..... McCarthy on bench. He's a similar rank to you so you're not alone.

      Open Controls
      1. Hybrid.power
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Yeah it's been the same for me. Dropping underperforming players right as they come good, missing out on the big bandwagons, poor choice of subs. Gahhh

        Open Controls
    3. Stormbringer22
      21 mins ago

      It is my fifth consecutive red arrow this weekend, so yeah, I agree with you - this season needs to be over.

      Open Controls
    4. Skull And Gnomes 9 SCOTT TA…
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      Tyson Fury thought his life was over once.
      We can all change and turn it all around if the will is there.

      Open Controls
      1. Skull And Gnomes 9 SCOTT TA…
        • 2 Years
        just now

        And the suns shining outside.
        Spring is in the air.

        Open Controls
  9. FOO FIGHTER
    46 mins ago

    We are seeing a massive decline in hauls from forwards.

    Jimenez and Auba are consistent but not explosive. 1 goal hauls their name of the game. Prettymuch with DCL and Wood too.

    Firmino only scoring away from home.

    Vardy is pretty much a dead asset now.

    Jota explosive but streaky and not guaranteed a full 90.

    If Auguero was fit and played every match he would be the one to have.

    I think I am going cheap up top with an overloaded midfield and back three.

    That seems to be where the points are at the moment.

    Open Controls
    1. Abra Dubravka
      • 1 Year
      35 mins ago

      So which 3 are you leaning towards?

      Open Controls
    2. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      34 mins ago

      True. No point is spending lots on forwards this year.

      Open Controls
      1. BNMC
        31 mins ago

        There was point spending on forwards earlier; the landscape of the game is always changing.

        Open Controls
        1. Limbo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Yes. There are only trends. Nuance makes it interesting. Wouldn't say a massive decline - maybe a little rose tinted after a low goal scoring weekend. Which often happens as the run-in tightens games.

          Open Controls
    3. GuenDoozy
      32 mins ago

      Auba has scored 3 braces, only Vardy has more. And is currently gunning for the golden boot + 5th place

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        23 mins ago

        Auba's price vs points not worth it.

        Open Controls
        1. GuenDoozy
          20 mins ago

          Almost same points per million as Mane. So you've shifted from "one goal per game" (not true) to points per million (not true) Lol

          Open Controls
          1. FOO FIGHTER
            12 mins ago

            I would rather have Mane over Auba at slightly more.

            Open Controls
            1. GuenDoozy
              10 mins ago

              That's your preference, cant use fake stats/facts to argue your point tho

              Open Controls
    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      The game has changed a lot in template this whole season.

      I started it with 2 cheap forwards and Greenwood. And have since gone back to 3 strong and now back down to 3 budget. It's really more about who's in form and who has good fixtures.

      But yes, generally, midfield is where all the points are.

      Open Controls
  10. Hot Toddy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    43 mins ago

    Sold Ings and JWP. The former has fizzled out and the latter was a failed punt. Hello Sarr and Deeney for next gw. Out with the old and in with the new 😀

    Open Controls
  11. Mince n Tatties
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    41 mins ago

    Morning Lads n Lassies

    GW31 Planning

    Who would you bring in for DCL? (Already have Jimenez & Jota)

    A. Deeney
    B. Wood
    C. Another

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. BNMC
      27 mins ago

      Not sure I'm in a rush to sell DCL. Yes he blanked yesterday but I'm willing to write that game off because Everton as a whole were trash. I'll give him until the Leicester or Spurs game perhaps.

      Open Controls
      1. Mince n Tatties
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Fair enough - but he blanks in GW31 - and then plan to activate my WildCard after that

        Open Controls
    2.
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      Assess after this weekend, but right now, Deeney for me.

      Open Controls
      1. Mince n Tatties
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        11 mins ago

        Yeah - that's the plan - other transfer to make this week
        The Comparison tool in the members area has Wood well ahead

        Open Controls
        1. HamezMace
          • 5 Years
          7 mins ago

          Deeney/Watford have more to play for now.
          Burnley pretty safe, not suggesting Dyche will allow them to slack off, but no doubt Watford have the greater motivation.

          Open Controls
    3. Printing Mane
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Wood

      Open Controls
    4. Stram Dunk
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 mins ago

      I will first get Deeney for GW30.
      Ings -> Wood for GW31.

      Open Controls
  12. Hotdogs for Tea
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    32 mins ago

    DGW players
    Kun 1 point and maybe injured
    Gundogan 2 points
    Leno 11 points
    Pépé 3 points
    Auba 2 points as Captain

    not great at all, but I would be happy with another 19 points off these by the end of the gameweek - hope springs eternal

    Open Controls
    1. BNMC
      19 mins ago

      Do you have all 5 of them?

      Open Controls
      1. Hotdogs for Tea
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        yes

        Open Controls
    2. Skull And Gnomes 9 SCOTT TA…
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      Chance of hitting the average I reckon.

      Open Controls
      1. Hotdogs for Tea
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        hopefully, on 49 points so every little helps

        Open Controls
  13. Bubz
    • 6 Years
    30 mins ago

    On 70 points with Vardy and Barnes to play tonight, canny wait. Have a good feeling Vardy will return to form. Hopefully he will put me into the top 1k 😎

    Open Controls
    1. DF
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      Open Controls
    2. GuenDoozy
      17 mins ago

      Vardy out apparently

      Open Controls
      1. Bubz
        • 6 Years
        15 mins ago

        Well this is embarrassing

        Open Controls
        1. GuenDoozy
          13 mins ago

          Great rank either way, hope to finish closer to that 1K mark myself

          Open Controls
      2. Printing Mane
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        14 mins ago

        Or bench?

        Open Controls
    3. Hotdogs for Tea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      When BR says ‘he is likely to be involved’, it has ended up as a bench slot

      Open Controls
  14. Slitherene
    • 1 Year
    27 mins ago

    Which 2 players to bench??

    A) Robertson (eve)
    B) Egan (new)
    C) Perez (wat)
    D) Deeney (LEI)
    E) Lascelles (SHU)
    F) Saiss (whu)

    Open Controls
    1. Hot Toddy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      CE

      Open Controls
  15. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
    25 mins ago

    For GW 31

    A) Pope, Aurier, Sarr. Keep Vardy
    B) Pope, Alli, Wood/Deeney

    Open Controls
  16. unitednations
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    24 mins ago

    Morning all, 3rd red arrow in a row sigh. No bruno/martial hurting the rank but given the gw31 blank (have 8 players atm), is it worth bringing him in for 1gw? Surely not? Intend to WC gw33 but Bruno might be 9m by then! Stuck. Suggestions with 1ft and 0.3m?

    Ryan
    Taa* Robbo* Aurier* — Boly* Rico*
    Salah* Sarr* Kdb Perez
    Jimmy* Ings Auba

    Open Controls
  17. Live Scoutcast 8pm Tues - leave your questions here
    J0E
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 10 Years
    23 mins ago

    LIVE SCOUTCAST TUESDAY 8pm

    Let us know any questions about the players, teams and talking points you'd like us to cover.

    Open Controls
    1. Mince n Tatties
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      Morning Joe - Any change on your GW31 Plans - Still playing your Free Hit
      With 3 x Liverpool / 3 x Wolves - is it better to save for the DGW plans?

      Open Controls
      1. J0E
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 10 Years
        just now

        For me I'm already stocked with DGW players so FH 31 is perfect for my set up. Also looking forward to it as can get in lots of punts who I don't want long term for one week. 🙂

        But FH, WC, BB etc really depends on how each team is set up.

        Open Controls
    2. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Best 1 wk punt pre-fh31? Chelsea look primed for investment and have a lovely run if you are able to see past the blank

      Open Controls
    3. Fitzy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Plans for Liverpool players post GW31? If the title is won, how are they going to approach the last 6 or 7 games?

      Open Controls
      1. HamezMace
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Think they’ll still want the points record.

        Open Controls
  18. ElliotJHP
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    Sean from Enderby has confirmed no Vardy or Perez in starting XI tonight

    Open Controls
    1. Skull And Gnomes 9 SCOTT TA…
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      BBC reported building 7 had collapsed, when it was clearly still standing.

      Open Controls
      1. Hot Toddy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        😀

        Open Controls
      2. ElliotJHP
        • 7 Years
        just now

        He's #neverwrong

        Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      https://twitter.com/seanfromenderby/status/1236930047589658626?s=19

      Started Perez. Benched Barnes.

      (Clown emoji)

      Open Controls
  19. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
    • 4 Years
    18 mins ago

    Ryan
    TAA* Doherty* Stephens
    Kdb Salah* Barnes Bruno
    Auba Ings Jimenez*
    Button Soy Holgate Dendo
    0.9itb 1ft

    Almost certain to play fh31, so best way to use transfer(s)?
    A. Ryan to ?
    B. Ryan to Krul/4.5 and Soyuncu to Alonso (-4, may captain)
    C. 1 wk punt (examples below)
    1. Barnes to 6.9 mid?
    2. Ings to 7.8
    3. Defender to Pva?

    Open Controls
  20. Old Gregg
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    Morning,

    Worth doing this week? Will probably get 2 of 3 by by GW31 anyway.

    1) Armstrong > Antonio
    2) Armstrong >Bowen
    3) Armstrong >Sarr.
    4) save

    Open Controls
  21. Skull And Gnomes 9 SCOTT TA…
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    C/ Lo Celso is a serious player who will haul imminently if the Muppets around him wake the **** up. Him.

    Open Controls
    1. Skull And Gnomes 9 SCOTT TA…
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Richard Richard Fail. 🙂

      Open Controls
  22. IRBOX ⚽
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Seems pretty safe to assume KDB is not playing against Arsenal. Who are your auto-subs?

    Open Controls

