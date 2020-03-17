17
News March 17

All eyes on UEFA emergency meeting to decide future of European football

17 Comments
Fantasy Premier League managers should learn more about the future of the football season today.

UEFA is holding an emergency meeting with representatives of European football federations, clubs and leagues to make decisions about the football schedule in the coming months.

Sport on the continent has been brought to a standstill over the last fortnight following the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The Premier League was also affected as numbers of confirmed cases in the United Kingdom rose sharply last week.

That led to a postponement of all matches between now and April 4, with Gameweeks 30 and 31 of FPL reduced to completely fixture-less Blank Gameweeks.

Today’s UEFA meeting is a key piece of the puzzle that will pave the way for when the Premier League could return.

Conducted via video conference call and led by UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, the meeting will take the views from all 55 of UEFA’s member associations on a number of issues including the Champions League, Europa League and Euro 2020. Final decisions will then be taken by the UEFA Executive Committee.

Euro 2020 is the tournament that hangs most in the balance at this current point in time. It was supposed to be played in 12 European cities between June and July – but the UK’s chief medical adviser Professor Chris Witty believes this country’s peak COVID-19 outbreak period could occur during this time.

Either way, the absence of Euro 2020 from the football calendar is looking to be the likeliest way to help Europe’s leagues find time to complete their 2019/20 seasons.

Not surprisingly, Italy, which has been harder hit by the coronavirus outbreak than most European nations, is set to support the postponement of the upcoming major international tournament.

“We will propose to UEFA the delay of the European Championships. We will try to get to the end of this [domestic] championship because it is fairer and more correct after the many investments and sacrifices of our clubs.” – Gabriele Gravina, president of the Italian Football Federation

The completion of this season’s Champions League and Europa League will also be up for discussion and could have an impact on domestic football in this country.

It has been suggested that each of these competitions may be finalised using a mini-tournament in order to ease fixture congestion – which could see one-legged quarter-finals and semi-finals. Either way, we should know more by the end of today.

Regardless of what gets decided by UEFA on Tuesday, Fantasy managers will still have to stay tuned into the news until at least Thursday, when the Premier League their next emergency meeting.

Using what decisions have been made by UEFA, the Premier League will know more about what options they have to complete the 2019/20 season.

“It is most essential that domestic competitions can be completed this season, to limit the negative impact for the entire football ecosystem. This crisis is also causing very serious sporting and financial consequences to all parties involved in the game. We are ready to cooperate with UEFA and other stakeholders to find common solutions to all these issues in a constructive way, including the international club competitions and Euro 2020.” – European Leagues body statement

There was a further update from Boris Johnson on Monday afternoon which placed further obstacles in the way of a Premier League return.

In the first of his daily press conferences, the UK Prime Minister advised against unnecessary social contact of all kinds and attending mass gatherings, specifically referencing sports fixtures, which will no longer have the required medical help from the NHS.

“We need people to start working from home and you should avoid pubs, clubs and other such social venues. It remains true that risks of transmission at mass gatherings such as sporting events are relatively low. But as we advise against unnecessary social contact of all kinds, it’s right that we should extend that advice to mass gatherings. We’ve also got to ensure that we have the critical workers we need that might otherwise (be engaged at sporting events). We will no longer be supporting mass gatherings with emergency workers in the way that we normally would.” – Boris Johnson

For the latest NHS advice on coronavirus, please check their official website HERE.

  1. HuttonDressedasLahm
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Boris is an idiot!!

    1. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      55 mins ago

      Far as I am concern most of government are inept. It’s not just one man...

    2. DandyDon
      • 1 Year
      28 mins ago

      What have they supposedly done wrong now? seemed to make reasonable steps yesterday. Our office is completely not ready to have everyone work from home! Probably need another week.

      1. Jarvish Scott Talent
        • 5 Years
        13 mins ago

        People need to forget about politics and stick together and follow advice. Arguments should be put on the back burner for now. We can all argue when this is over.

        1. Fitzy.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          Agree completely. These guys are damned if they do and damned if they don't.

    3. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 2 Years
      just now

      THE prime minister has announced the UK’s latest half-arsed half-measures to stop the coronavirus spreading without really doing anything. They are:

      Discouraging theatre visits
      The London-based government’s assumption that Britons regularly visit the theatre was already wildly inaccurate, but even then stopped short of actually closing theatres. Johnson merely tried to put everyone off by reading a list of Shakespeare’s comedies.

      Saying ‘Don’t go to the pub’
      Pubs stay open, continuing to sell thirst-quenching alcoholic drinks to anyone with a relaxed attitude to their long-term health. Their regulars have already been told not to go to the pub many, many times. They do not tend to listen.

      Advising over-70s to stay indoors
      Having recently won an election by banking on pensioners’ propensity to ignore all warnings of disaster, Johnson is now attempting to cut them off from their watercolour classes. Large groups of over-70s will convene later today to say what a ninny he is being.

      Warning against non-essential travel or contact
      A nation that believes it essential to rack up credit card debt to wear T-shirts with CHANEL on has a very flexible definition of the word ‘essential’, one that will certainly encompass visiting Alton Towers at the height of a pandemic because there won’t be any queues.

      Work from home if possible
      Official advice for everyone to work from home will be followed by all those who can, which is less than half the country. The rest have been advised that they should have moved upstairs into admin way sooner.

      Only use the NHS when you need to
      You know on a Friday night, when everyone’s had a few drinks and you go gang-handed down to your local hospital’s endoscopy department to see who’s got the best-looking lower bowel? That has to stop.

      Recommending everyone cancel everything while keeping f**king schools open
      There’s no reasoning behind this one.

      https://www.thedailymash.co.uk/politics/politics-headlines/boris-johnsons-latest-half-arsed-half-measures-that-will-do-fk-all-20200317194592

  2. GreennRed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    51 mins ago

    Happy Saint Patrick's Day one and all. It's quieter than usual 🙂

    1. HamezMace
      • 5 Years
      48 mins ago

      Indeed.

      Going to be a grim year ahead.

    2. DandyDon
      • 1 Year
      32 mins ago

      Did not know this was today! pubs were certainly busy yesterday after announcement in U.K. wouldn’t be surprised if people did same again today then.

    3. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Wishing you a pot o’ gold, and all the joy your heart can hold.

  3. DandyDon
    • 1 Year
    27 mins ago

    Not much activity on here as expected. One thought, presuming season runs past June will we see players move club before the end of the season!? Will be very different unless they push that to become a very short window which I can’t really see them doing.

    1. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      I think this will crop up in today's meeting.

    2. HamezMace
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      Would assume contracts would extend for a short period of time, to allow the season to finish, unless the player really kicked up a fuss.
      But as with the whole situation no one really knows.

    3. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Players wont be allowed to change clubs to contain spread of the virus. Liverpool might actually keep Salah and VVD for another season...

  4. HamezMace
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    @fantasychampman

    On Twitter is running a fantasy game from a simulator of CM01/02.

    I’m going to spend more time on this than anything else over the next few weeks! Did David Unsworth take penalties for Everton at this time?

    1. Long ago I drew a walrus
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Ian Harte a staple pick?

  5. Brosstan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Let's all LOL @ LiVARpool

