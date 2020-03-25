Enter your nominations for World Cup of FPL assets

As the football hiatus winds on and the United Kingdom goes into an official state of lockdown, we need your help to review the best Fantasy Premier League assets of all time.

Many of us have plenty of time on our hands to contemplate the days of yore, as well as recent successes.

So we would like your help in deciding which Fantasy asset from the last two decades deserves the title of the greatest ever.

This will be decided using the same 32-entry format as the World Cup and Champions League featuring eight groups of four in the first round, each of which decided by a Fantasy Football Scout poll.

When the group winners and runners-up are revealed, we will run a knockout stage, each match decided by further Fantasy Football Scout polls.

But before we get to that stage, we need your help to populate the competition – as whittling down hundreds of Fantasy assets to just 32 is going to be a difficult task.

Therefore, we would like you to submit your nominations in the Google Form below. This will be used as the qualification round of the tournament. Once that has been completed we will include the most popular assets in the finals.

