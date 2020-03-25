180
Tournaments March 25

Enter your nominations for World Cup of FPL assets

As the football hiatus winds on and the United Kingdom goes into an official state of lockdown, we need your help to review the best Fantasy Premier League assets of all time.

Many of us have plenty of time on our hands to contemplate the days of yore, as well as recent successes.

So we would like your help in deciding which Fantasy asset from the last two decades deserves the title of the greatest ever.

This will be decided using the same 32-entry format as the World Cup and Champions League featuring eight groups of four in the first round, each of which decided by a Fantasy Football Scout poll.

When the group winners and runners-up are revealed, we will run a knockout stage, each match decided by further Fantasy Football Scout polls.

But before we get to that stage, we need your help to populate the competition – as whittling down hundreds of Fantasy assets to just 32 is going to be a difficult task.

Therefore, we would like you to submit your nominations in the Google Form below. This will be used as the qualification round of the tournament. Once that has been completed we will include the most popular assets in the finals.

  1. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 3 mins ago

    If it matters at all... (hope you are all fit and well btw).

    Alonso still a decent pick?

    Upgrading Aurier with 1.3 to play with. Alternatively I wait another transfer and get Doherty with a downgrade somewhere. 0.1 short of Doherty direct.

    1. ALI_G
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 44 mins ago

      Prefer Doherty

      CFC defence is bad (I am a Chelsea fan). At least with Wolves you have decent chance of CS.

      Alonso had a nice spell but how long can it go on

      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 40 mins ago

        Cheers. Might leave it then for now

        1. ALI_G
          • 2 Years
          4 hours, 35 mins ago

          you can always see structure to get both, plenty of FT coming up

          Might mean losing a Liverpool def

  2. Ginkapo FPL
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 3 mins ago

    The entire Stoke backline

    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 53 mins ago

      Yeah.
      It's the benchmark after all 😀

      "Can he do it against Stoke .... "

      Can't say i miss them in PL though. One dimensional footballing team mostly.

  3. ALI_G
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 58 mins ago

    My first year of FPL was 2004-05. In fact the format was a bit different.

    perma captained Henry
    had Terry in defence and Schwarzer from middlesborough
    Lamps in mid

    won my works league. All downhill since!

    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      Were there any chips back then?

      1. GreennRed
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 19 mins ago

        Don't think there was though Ali started before me. I started in '08 and think it was just one wildcard for the season.

  4. Naby K8a
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 53 mins ago

    Prince Charles is isolating at Balmoral with Covid-19.

    Prince Andrew is isolating at Windsor with Jennifer 14

    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 26 mins ago

      Ha ha

  5. Amey
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 16 mins ago

    Would you be selfish if someone in your family was needed to go out as they work for a supposed essential service during this time in forcing them not to OR you'd let them do it & taking the risk of allowing them to go in more prone environment outside.

    In general question.

    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      Fearful can be the world instead of Selfish*

      1. Men in green tights
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 5 mins ago

        Know what you mean mate , me and my wife are both critical workers and do put ourselves at risk each day at work which in turn puts our 3 young children at risk we are having sleepless nights/days about this but we are putting the public first ( I work shifts).
        So bit of a nightmare at the moment .
        Hope you are doing well

        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 3 mins ago

          I am doing well because of beautiful souls like you my friend 🙂
          Thanks a lot !!
          It's freaking difficult IMO. Take care man !!

          1. Men in green tights
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 44 mins ago

            It's strange how you get use to job which is normally a high risk job but all your training and working as team makes you forget that but now you look at every situation different so you are right is difficult each day as the figures keep going up all over the world.
            So keep safe to one and all

            1. Amey
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 42 mins ago

              Yes. You guys are real life heroes buddy. I mean it.

              Salute !

              1. Men in green tights
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                2 hours, 31 mins ago

                Cheers,
                People tend to forget about the childcare workers and schools which are still open which make it possible for us all to keep ongoing so using your words a big salute to them

                1. Amey
                  • 1 Year
                  1 hour, 56 mins ago

                  Handling kids is difficult & exhausting !
                  😀

        2. GreennRed
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 50 mins ago

          My wife is a career in a HSE carehome. We all have to keep clear of her when she gets home until she has a shower and gets changed
          It's a bit confusing for outlr two girls but I think the eldest gets it. I'm working shifts, it's kinda nice going to work counting my blessings, cos I was fed up with the place a few months ago. It's turned into my social life now 🙂

          1. Amey
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 37 mins ago

            Difficult times for you.
            Take care of yourself & your family mate. 🙂

            1. GreennRed
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 31 mins ago

              Cheers Amey. Keeping physically well is one think but keeping the head well is also important espevially if you're living alone. Good to talk to someone every day be it face to face, on phone, Skype etc. With all this doom and gloom about some peoole can easily lapse into depression.

              1. Amey
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 58 mins ago

                Well said.
                I guess you remember one of my posts few days ago regarding doing silly things outta nowhere 😀

  6. El Presidente
    3 hours, 46 mins ago

    What about updating H2H leagues instead? That an idea.

    1. Rotation's Alter Ego
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      The Scout Head to Head Leagues?

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/21818964

  7. Bobby Digital
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    Tevez
    Drogba
    RVP

    1. Wild Rover
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Boselli
      Altidore
      RIP

  8. Bedknobs and Boomsticks
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    Oh my god I forgot about Kevin Nolan!

    1. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      West Ham head coach.

  9. Football related Community Competitions for the break
    Rotation's Alter Ego
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    As it's all a bit quiet right now, what other football related community tournaments / competitions are you involved in / heard of outside of our FPL season during this break?

    Perhaps there's a FPL inspired FIFA tournament you've seen or want to set up, or similar involving Football Manager / Championship manager? If you've got something football related we can join in with, plug it here!

    Anything and everything that you think would keep the FFScout community entertained - let us know below and we'll try keep an eye on it for the Community roundups!

    1. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      http://www.footiemanager.com

      - management sim - played it for years!

      1. FPL Pillars
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        you compete with other managers, made up players with real teams.

        1. Rotation's Alter Ego
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          Will have a look, cheers! 🙂

    2. Stoichkov#8
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      I asked a bit similar question a week ago and got that reply:

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/21817842

  10. Feanor
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    My only moves this month. Such a sad, crazy time.

    23 Mar 10:40 Button Stekelenburg GW32
    1 Mar 17:58 Doherty Lundstram GW29

  11. pablo discobar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    National League to write off rest of season. Doesn't bode well

  12. Amey
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Cantwell or Jorginho as a fodder ?

    Anyone else ??

    1. Funkyav
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      cantwell of those two as he is probably more nailed on now and certainly is more attacking

      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Thanks mate.
        Will be my 8th attacker.
        Going for fodder as I've already used BB

        1. Funkyav
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          if its fodder then go for cheapest option that plays imo. Think Hayden is 4.3

          1. Amey
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            I will have 2 playing defenders sure !
            That's a good advice. Might use the £ in future too.
            Thanks again 🙂

          2. Amey
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            2 defenders on bench*

  13. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Who was the DM (from 8 or 9 years back) that always topped the BAPS?
    Birmingham maybe? It was uncanny how his game checked all the boxes for BAPS.

    1. Funkyav
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      I remember Charlie Adam getting max baps every game but he certainly wasnt a DM. Maybe it was Barry Ferguson or someone like that? There must be someone scottish who works at FPL.

      1. supercolso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yip. Barry Ferguson got bonus nearly every game.

    2. Wild Rover
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      46 mins ago

      There were no boxes to tick, just someones opinion.

    3. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      41 mins ago

      Barry Ferguson - Legend
      Thanks that was stuck in my head and I couldn't find it.

    4. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      i remember a couple of pony tails doing very well in various seasons

      andy carroll

      marouanne fellaini

      1. Prisoner B5160-8
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Carroll only had half a season in him, which was a massive over-achievement in itself. Best bit of business we did getting rid of him, albeit £35m ultimately squandered. Ashley logic.

  14. Ógie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Is there a limit on the amount of nominations i can make?

    Do i just pick who i think were the best 11/15 or what?

    I don't really get it,how does it work?

  15. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    52 mins ago

    First of all, I genuinely hope all the mods and cons are in rude health.

    Assuming they are all well and have plenty of time like the rest of us, please can we step up the content production on the website? I have lots of ideas I can share if they are struggling for things to write about with the season paused.

    Now more than ever we need the distraction of FPL and FSS, as people are stuck at home with lots of time to kill. I don't want to sit here and watch rolling non-stop news coverage of coronavirus. For their own sanity, people need to take a break from it, and I think there's a strong case to scale things up on the site rather than going the other way.

    Stay safe, gents.

    1. PastaFasul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      I have seen the unhealthy habit of following all the live #s globally online, and I agree it is quite unhealthy mentally. Unless you live in a cave you already know what you should be doing to avoid spreading the virus. I think this is a very good opportunity to engage in many activities away from people that are less panic-inducing and healthier.

  16. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    24 mins ago

    What is your ideal starting backline?

    Pretty soon I'll have ... TAA, Robbo and Doherty.

    But I'm wondering if double Sheffield United defence is better as they have 10 fixtures left not 9?

    Or maybe Maguire or AWB with Man Utd's good fixtures?

    1. PastaFasul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Have TAA, Doherty, Soy, C. Taylor.....and planning to switch Chilwell > ManU defender in the coming weeks on free. Had Robertson most of the season but switched to Doherty.

    2. The 12th Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      I moved Periera to Maguire last week.
      Now have TAA,VVD,Doherty,Maguire,Lascelles

      I’ll be looking at VVD to a cheap option like Holgate then moving money forward.

      1. PastaFasul
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I like that back line 12th Man, moving to something very similar in the next couple of weeks. I think Lascelles is a good cheapie that should get a few CS for remaining season...assuming it happens.

  17. PastaFasul
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    What's your keeper combo Virgin? I have had Pope/Henderson for their good hauls.

