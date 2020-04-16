Decide the community captain for next ‘Football Manager – FPL Style’ clash

Are you missing the emotional rollercoaster of Fantasy Premier League captaincies?
Well, Scoutcasters Az and David certainly are, and they are continuing to simulate the rest of the 2019/20 campaign on Football Manager.
To add an extra dimension to the drama, each round of action will see David’s Scout Picks selections go up against a community team headed by Az.
They use FPL’s scoring system to determine who wins and there are more details on how this works in our introductory article here.
Gameweek 32 is next up for the pair and yesterday Az asked you to help him with some 50/50 selection calls.
Gameweek 32 Fixtures:
- Bournemouth v Newcastle United
- Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester United
- Manchester City v Liverpool
- Arsenal v Norwich City
- Crystal Palace v Burnley
- Watford v Southampton
- Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur
- West Ham United v Chelsea
- Aston Villa v Wolves
- Everton v Leicester
