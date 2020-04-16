28
Games April 16

Decide the community captain for next ‘Football Manager – FPL Style’ clash

28 Comments
Share

Are you missing the emotional rollercoaster of Fantasy Premier League captaincies?

Well, Scoutcasters Az and David certainly are, and they are continuing to simulate the rest of the 2019/20 campaign on Football Manager.

To add an extra dimension to the drama, each round of action will see David’s Scout Picks selections go up against a community team headed by Az.

They use FPL’s scoring system to determine who wins and there are more details on how this works in our introductory article here.

Gameweek 32 is next up for the pair and yesterday Az asked you to help him with some 50/50 selection calls.

Gameweek 32 Fixtures:

  • Bournemouth v Newcastle United
  • Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester United
  • Manchester City v Liverpool
  • Arsenal v Norwich City
  • Crystal Palace v Burnley
  • Watford v Southampton
  • Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur
  • West Ham United v Chelsea
  • Aston Villa v Wolves
  • Everton v Leicester

VOTE HERE

You can vote on Az’s captaincy here:

Everything you need to know about the FFS World Cup of FPL
28 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    7 hours, 46 mins ago

    "Manchester City's German international winger Leroy Sane, 24, is moving closer to a £70m move to Bayern Munich (Mirror)"

    I know Sancho has played primarily on the right for Dortmund, but surprised none of the paper gossip ever links him with a move back to City - Sane out Sancho in looks a logical enough set of transfers for them

    Maybe the European ban is a factor, or there was some bad blood there when he first left

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 41 mins ago

      Man United and Real Madrid allegedly two most likely destinations for young Jadon.

      So maybe....
      Sancho to Real
      Bale to Spurs
      Kane to United
      Lingard to Scunthorpe United

      Also personnaly think that player prices will take a dip in post Covid-19 world, or at least agent's fees.

      Open Controls
      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        5 hours, 1 min ago

        Wonder whether we'll see a massive drop in transfer activity overall for 6-12-18 months (where contract situations permit)

        Certain clubs are possibly going to be reluctant to sell assets who are worth 25-35% less than they were 2 months ago, and might resist any attempts to sell in anticipation of those values climbing as the world recovers

        For players approaching contract expiry - they could be looking at significantly lower golden handshakes/bonuses/wages etc as clubs financial liquidity dries up

        Going to be a chaotic adjustment period ahead potentially

        Open Controls
      2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Such an insult to Scunthorpe 🙂

        Open Controls
    2. avfc82
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 2 mins ago

      From what I remember reading around the time, City and Pep wanted him to stay. They offered him a decent contract, but his pathway to the first team wasn't straightforward - Sterling, Sane, Bernardo etc.

      Once Sancho refused the offer, Pep dropped him from their pre-season tour and the player then refused to train.

      Can't see them going back in for him now. It didn't end well and it'll cost them serious money. A front three of Sancho, Sterling and Aguero does sound pretty amazing though...

      Open Controls
      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        5 hours ago

        I think Aguero might be gone - more & more smoke coming from the Independiente fire recently

        Open Controls
        1. avfc82
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 53 mins ago

          Yeah could be right, would be sad to see him go though.

          Open Controls
      2. Berbinho's Forehead
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 5 mins ago

        Sane (at his best) aside, I'd have Sancho above their wide players. I'm surprised City opted against giving him the minutes he wanted and spent 60m on Mahrez instead.

        Sancho looks like a very special player.

        Open Controls
        1. el polako
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 55 mins ago

          He was given time & trust to develop and make mistakes.
          Was often criticised(in the early days) at Dortmund fpr being selfish & wasteful - something City simply couldnt afford so they boughy ready " plug & play " Mahrez.

          Open Controls
          1. Berbinho's Forehead
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 47 mins ago

            Mahrez hardly set the world alight in his first season either. Suppose it's the result of having more money than sense. Sancho is a 100m player in this market.

            Open Controls
            1. el polako
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 22 mins ago

              Pep and most City players have been singing praises about Phil Foden's potential for how long now ? Didnt really translate into his game time.
              City just wasn't\isn't the club for young upcoming players, Sancho did thr best thing he could by leaving for Dortmund.

              Borussia gave Poland 3 very very good players - Piszczek, Blaszczykowski and Lewandowski, they clearly know how and are willing to give rough diamonds a chance.

              Open Controls
            2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 16 mins ago

              Its strange how those patterns often repeat - Chelsea did similar with KDB, City just happened to benefit from that, Utd did similar with Pogba, Chelsea again (to a lesser extent) with Lukaku...

              Very hard for clubs to predict exactly which talented youngsters are going to the top, or rather, how high they are going to go

              So many of them have extreme levels of raw talent & ability, but so few have the equivalently extreme/OCD mentality around learning & improving to go with the freakish talent

              Open Controls
        2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 53 mins ago

          I haven't watched huge amounts of Sancho live during games - but just can't get over his actual attacking output in the Bundesliga this season - it's bonkers:

          23 Appearances (14 RWF, 7 LWF, 2 CAM)
          14 Goals (no penalties)
          16 assists
          20 Years of age

          To put that into context - when Sane was 20 & playing in the Bundesliga he scored 8 goals & got 6 assists in a 33-appearance season (players mature & grow at different rates, granted)

          But Sancho looks to have easily outgrown the Bundesliga already - attacking numbers like that are just silly

          Open Controls
          1. Berbinho's Forehead
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 48 mins ago

            Unreal numbers. Maybe the covid situation means he won't get a big money move this summer but Dortmund a great place to be for his age.

            Open Controls
            1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              3 hours, 43 mins ago

              How well run are Dortmund to have him & Haaland in their XI? Seriously impressive administration running that club

              If Sancho does happen to harbour any residual resentment at the Man City exit, there's one club above all others where he would be uniquely able to ram that rejection back down their throats... on a painfully regular basis too...

              That club also coincidentally have a vacany in their RWF position, and his friend and international compatriot, a similarly prodigious youngster occupies their LWF position - The Dortmund conveyor belt approach will be tested once again at some point

              Open Controls
              1. Berbinho's Forehead
                • 9 Years
                3 hours, 41 mins ago

                That would be a great way to haunt City but they'll be winning more trophies than United for the next few years at least so I don't think they feel that annoyed if that situation was to occur

                Open Controls
                1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  3 hours, 38 mins ago

                  They'll probably keep a monopoly on the league cup for sure - League titles are going to be exponentially more difficult for them with each passing season if the Euro ban is upheld though

                  And obviously that ban rules out any European Silverware, which they have never really been able to get the hang of anyways

                  Mighn't be the worst time to swerve the Man City ship

                  Open Controls
  2. Totti
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 13 mins ago

    best midfielder up to 6.4 if the EPL returned again to action 🙂

    A) barnes
    B) sarr
    C) grealish
    D) other suggestion

    Open Controls
    1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 6 mins ago

      Don't think B should be in the same conversation as A & C to be honest

      C has set piece monopoly, talisman-effect, and an extra game, which might offset some of the fixture difficulty & diabolical state of his team vs. A, who has that lovely selfish streak/shoot on sight policy which stands to him in FPL along with playing in a dramatically better attacking unit

      If you have Vardy then C, if not then A maybe is best way to look at it

      Open Controls
      1. Totti
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 56 mins ago

        thanks mate 🙂
        much appreciated
        no i don't have vardy 🙂
        then will go for barnes then

        Open Controls
        1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 55 mins ago

          Watch Sarr score 3 & setup 4 in his last 9 games now 🙂

          Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      McNeil may also be worth considering.

      Open Controls
  3. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 7 mins ago

    Premier League clubs will discuss the option of putting a 30 June deadline on the 2019-20 season at a meeting on Friday.

    Not all clubs have been involved in informal discussions at this stage but, with a hoped-for May resumption to the season unlikely, club owners are looking at how to avoid potentially difficult contractual situations.

    https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/52307147

    Open Controls
    1. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 20 mins ago

      If Gordon Taylor wants to be worth any of his money, he should get the players to accept going beyond that date.

      Open Controls
  4. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    30 June was always going to be the latest finish to 19/20. Let's accept it's a void season and go again in August.

    Open Controls
    1. Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      Let's accept it will be extended and the season will finish later in th year.

      Open Controls
    2. JamieNumber4
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      13 mins ago

      If you weren’t ranked 2.1m would you still be so desperate for the season to be null and void?

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.