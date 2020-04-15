Vote on Az’s team for next ‘Football Manager – FPL Style’ episode

Our simulation of the remainder of the Premier League season using Football Manager continues this weekend.
Scoutcasters Az and David have been playing out 2019/20 on the popular computer game, while also facing off against each other for Fantasy Premier League points.
Az has been drawing on the community’s expertise to pick his team and it’s worked out pretty well so far, with two victories from the first two clashes.
To find out how the last episode played out, READ HERE.
It’s that time of the week again, where we ask you to make some of the key decisions for the upcoming round of fixtures.
Gameweek 32 Fixtures:
- Bournemouth v Newcastle United
- Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester United
- Manchester City v Liverpool
- Arsenal v Norwich City
- Crystal Palace v Burnley
- Watford v Southampton
- Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur
- West Ham United v Chelsea
- Aston Villa v Wolves
- Everton v Leicester
VOTE HERE
You can vote on Az’s 50/50 calls from these polls below:
4 hours, 43 mins ago
Choices between the devil and the deep blue sea.