Games April 15

Vote on Az’s team for next ‘Football Manager – FPL Style’ episode

28 Comments
Our simulation of the remainder of the Premier League season using Football Manager continues this weekend.

Scoutcasters Az and David have been playing out 2019/20 on the popular computer game, while also facing off against each other for Fantasy Premier League points.

Az has been drawing on the community’s expertise to pick his team and it’s worked out pretty well so far, with two victories from the first two clashes.

To find out how the last episode played out, READ HERE.

It’s that time of the week again, where we ask you to make some of the key decisions for the upcoming round of fixtures.

Gameweek 32 Fixtures:

  • Bournemouth v Newcastle United
  • Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester United
  • Manchester City v Liverpool
  • Arsenal v Norwich City
  • Crystal Palace v Burnley
  • Watford v Southampton
  • Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur
  • West Ham United v Chelsea
  • Aston Villa v Wolves
  • Everton v Leicester

You can vote on Az’s 50/50 calls from these polls below:

28 Comments Post a Comment
  1. circusmonkey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 43 mins ago

    Choices between the devil and the deep blue sea.

  2. Ógie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 20 mins ago

    Lots of reports today that Mohammed bin Salman is taking over Newcastle United with Amanda Staveley as a partner who will probably do the day to day running of the club.

    Newcastle could become a serious force once again in English football with the backing of all that Suadi money.

    https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11678/11973051/newcastle-takeover-pcp-capital-partners-agree-deal-to-buy-club-from-mike-ashley

    1. Wild Rover
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 48 mins ago

      They will never attract the top players, they want to live in London or Manchester.

      1. Klaren
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        For most people outside the UK, it’s London and rest of the UK so I doubt they’ll be at a significant disadvantage compared to Manchester.

      2. Jarvish Scott Talent
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 57 mins ago

        I would live on the moon for £200k a week

        1. HamezMace
          • 5 Years
          46 mins ago

          No sign of civilised life in Newcastle either.

          1. Jarvish Scott Talent
            • 5 Years
            42 mins ago

            The moon has little green men, Newcastle has large orange women.

      3. Ógie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        Yeah that could be problem alright when trying to attract talent.

        Personalty i would rather live in or near Newcastle than London if i had to make a choice.

        1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours ago

          I can't stand London. It's one of the last places in England that I'd choose to live. But people from outside the UK see it as the glamorous capital. And at least they will have heard of it.

          1. Ógie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 38 mins ago

            I do like some things about London and have spent a few stints working over there but just found it way too over populated and a bit overwhelming for a small town boy like myself.

            1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 34 mins ago

              This is it. London itself is fine. I don't mind visiting but I'd never want to live there. Far too busy a place for me. I'm from Brum and even that's a bit too hectic for my liking.

    2. Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      The persona of the lady leading the bid makes me not want to trust her as far as I could throw her.

      1. Jarvish Scott Talent
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 37 mins ago

        She used to willingly sleep with Prince Andrew, are you suggesting she's a bad judge of character?

        1. Wolves Ay We
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 34 mins ago

          What? Did she? My word. She must be younger than she looks.
          😀

          1. RedLightning - The Last Ten…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 9 Years
            3 mins ago

            She was his girlfriend for two years but turned down his marriage proposal.

      2. Ógie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 25 mins ago

        I don't know a whole pile about her but if i was to hazard a guess i think she is probably a very able operator.

        She is well in with the horsey crowd and has a good business background in her family.

    3. Gravless are for Kinnear
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      Yeah. People say we're delusional but I think realistically we could line up like this next season.

      Dubravka
      TAA VVD Ramos Robertson
      Pogba KDB
      Messi Almiron Mbappe
      Joelinton

      Subs; Ronaldo, Haaland, De Light, De jong, Longstaff, Phil Jones.

      The Saudi family is worth 280 billion. I reckon we could assemble that squad within 3 billion. Pocket change for them.

      But what about FFP you ask? We're not in Europe next season anyway so it doesn't matter

      1. Bossworld
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        Think you need a bit more competition for Joelinton in that squad, really keep him on his toes

  3. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 16 mins ago

    Scraping the barrel with article ideas now. Football really is over. 😀

    1. Ógie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      It must be tough for them EF as they don't really have any marital to work with.

      I suppose they have try to bang out something to justify taking a wage from the company.

    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      I'm thinking about righting some FPL community articles to fill the void. 🙂

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        *writing

        1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          😀

        2. Jarvish Scott Talent
          • 5 Years
          51 mins ago

          Terrible error - You're hired

          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            10 mins ago

            😆

  4. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Disappointing that every name in the phone book got a shoutout on the scoutcast except me. It's clearly personal now. The quality of my questions don't matter. 🙁

    A lot of people have been asking about my reaction to the latest scoutcast. Andy is right - players will be "gagging" to play football, but he is wrong to say "I'm not worried about rotation". Yes, the big names will play to get match fit, but they won't play every 3 days for 3 to 4 weeks solid. Especially since they are coming back from a long rest. Their return to action will be staggered, much like it is in preseason.

    1. SADIO SANÉ
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      I'm sorry to see this Virg, you don't get the respect you deserve on here

  5. Paul Scholesy Scores Goals
    • 1 Year
    44 mins ago

    https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11781/11973775/scottish-championship-league-one-and-league-two-seasons-end-after-dundee-vote-for-spfl-resolution

    This sounds pretty dodgy to me...

