Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Round 3 final Scout Picks

It’s Round 3 deadline day for Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026, so it’s time to finalise our Scout Picks.

Remember, these Scout Picks are for Round 3 in isolation.

It’s a really tricky selection this week. While there are a number of appealing matchups on paper, fixture difficulty isn’t the only factor to consider. Some of the teams we’d usually be interested in, like Argentina, have already secured top spot in Group J, so there could be rotation.

With that in mind, here’s our stab at a best XV, on a $100m budget, for Round 3.

This is almost the same team we picked in yesterday’s Wildcard article (which itself is more like a Free Hit), with the exception of one premium change up front.

GOALKEEPERS

Yahia Fofana ($4.2m) and Bart Verbruggen ($4.7m) are our chosen goalkeepers for Round 3.

Both the Ivory Coast and the Netherlands are near the top of the Round 3 clean sheet odds list:

Crucially, Curacao and Tunisia have combined for just two actual goals and 1.24 expected goals (xG) in Rounds 1 and 2.

A win for the Ivory Coast on Thursday will see them secure second spot in Group E, while Ronald Koeman’s men will be keen to advance to the round of 32 as group winners.

DEFENDERS

Like our goalkeepers, El Hadji Malick Diouf ($4.1m), Ramin Rezaeian ($4.0m) and Nikola Katic ($3.8m) could bank you some Scouting Bonus points in Round 3.

These three face Iraq, Egypt and Qatar, respectively.

Diouf has blanked in both matches so far, but Senegal’s fixtures against France and Norway must be factored in. He scored in November’s friendly win over Kenya and is also on a share of set-pieces.

Qatar have only scored three times in their last eight matches, prompting the selection of Bosnia and Herzegovina centre-back Katic, who is a real threat from set-pieces.

As for Rezaeian, he has by far the trickiest fixture, but his tally of 22 points in two matches underscores his potential as an attack-minded, sometimes ‘out of position’, full-back.

There’s no Scouting Bonus for Achraf Hakimi ($6.0m) or Denzel Dumfries ($5.7m), but their offensive threat against Haiti and Tunisia wins out.

Hakimi has produced five shots and four chances created in two matches.

Dumfries, meanwhile, supplied two assists in Round 2, and since top spot in Group F isn’t yet secured, we’re hopeful Koeman won’t rotate too much.

MIDFIELDERS

Morocco’s Brahim Diaz ($6.4m) and Ismail Saibari ($6.8m) get the nod here, even though they have both recently surpassed the Scouting Bonus threshold.

Diaz, who is on penalties, has supplied assists in back-to-back matches.

The ‘out of position’ Saibari, who has already netted against Brazil and Scotland, joins his teammate.

Saibari has racked up five shots in those two games, the joint-most of any Morocco player, level with Hakimi, while Diaz leads the way among teammates for key passes (five).

We also include penalty taker Sadio Mane ($7.6m), mostly for his fixture against an Iraq side that has already conceded seven times. He supplied an assist and created five chances in Round 2.

Remember, Senegal have to win and score a few goals to maintain any hope of qualification to the round of 32.

Heavy hitters Vinicius Junior ($10.0m) and Lamine Yamal ($10.0m) take the final midfield spots.

Vini Jr. has already scored against Morocco and Haiti this summer, with 20 points in two matches. As for Yamal, he was superb in the first half of Round 2, netting only 10 minutes into his first start of the tournament.

Brazil need to equal or better Morocco’s result in Round 3, and maintain a superior goal difference, to top their group.

Spain know a win over Uruguay, who have already failed to keep clean sheets against Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde, would make them group winners.

FORWARDS

With uncertainty over Lionel Messi’s ($10.0m) playing time, as Argentina have already won their group and will compete in the round of 32 next week, we’ve opted to play it safe up top.

Instead, Harry Kane ($10.5m) re-enters the thinking after England’s draw with Ghana, which crucially means there is something to play for against Panama.

Penalty taker Kane remains Thomas Tuchel’s most potent weapon, having racked up 10 shots in two matches, five more than any other England player.

Cody Gakpo ($7.7m) could be the latest attacker to benefit from Tunisia’s poor World Cup. They’ve conceded nine goals in two matches so far.

Finally, Yan Diomande ($5.9m) gets to face Curacao.

The tournament minnows battled to a superb point against Ecuador in Round 2, but goalkeeper Eloy Room ($3.9m) had to make 15 (!) saves. They are second-bottom for expected goals conceded (xGC), too.

Diomande is yet to get off the mark for the Ivory Coast this summer. However, he has produced seven key passes, highlighting his offensive threat.

ROUND 3 SCOUT PICKS