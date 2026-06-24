World Cup Fantasy 2026

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Round 3 final Scout Picks

24 June 2026 33 comments
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It’s Round 3 deadline day for Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026, so it’s time to finalise our Scout Picks.

Remember, these Scout Picks are for Round 3 in isolation.

It’s a really tricky selection this week. While there are a number of appealing matchups on paper, fixture difficulty isn’t the only factor to consider. Some of the teams we’d usually be interested in, like Argentina, have already secured top spot in Group J, so there could be rotation.

With that in mind, here’s our stab at a best XV, on a $100m budget, for Round 3.

This is almost the same team we picked in yesterday’s Wildcard article (which itself is more like a Free Hit), with the exception of one premium change up front.

GOALKEEPERS

Yahia Fofana ($4.2m) and Bart Verbruggen ($4.7m) are our chosen goalkeepers for Round 3.

Both the Ivory Coast and the Netherlands are near the top of the Round 3 clean sheet odds list:

Crucially, Curacao and Tunisia have combined for just two actual goals and 1.24 expected goals (xG) in Rounds 1 and 2.

A win for the Ivory Coast on Thursday will see them secure second spot in Group E, while Ronald Koeman’s men will be keen to advance to the round of 32 as group winners.

DEFENDERS

Like our goalkeepers, El Hadji Malick Diouf ($4.1m), Ramin Rezaeian ($4.0m) and Nikola Katic ($3.8m) could bank you some Scouting Bonus points in Round 3.

These three face Iraq, Egypt and Qatar, respectively.

Diouf has blanked in both matches so far, but Senegal’s fixtures against France and Norway must be factored in. He scored in November’s friendly win over Kenya and is also on a share of set-pieces.

Qatar have only scored three times in their last eight matches, prompting the selection of Bosnia and Herzegovina centre-back Katic, who is a real threat from set-pieces.

As for Rezaeian, he has by far the trickiest fixture, but his tally of 22 points in two matches underscores his potential as an attack-minded, sometimes ‘out of position’, full-back.

There’s no Scouting Bonus for Achraf Hakimi ($6.0m) or Denzel Dumfries ($5.7m), but their offensive threat against Haiti and Tunisia wins out.

Hakimi has produced five shots and four chances created in two matches.

Dumfries, meanwhile, supplied two assists in Round 2, and since top spot in Group F isn’t yet secured, we’re hopeful Koeman won’t rotate too much.

MIDFIELDERS

Morocco’s Brahim Diaz ($6.4m) and Ismail Saibari ($6.8m) get the nod here, even though they have both recently surpassed the Scouting Bonus threshold.

Diaz, who is on penalties, has supplied assists in back-to-back matches.

The ‘out of position’ Saibari, who has already netted against Brazil and Scotland, joins his teammate.

Saibari has racked up five shots in those two games, the joint-most of any Morocco player, level with Hakimi, while Diaz leads the way among teammates for key passes (five).

We also include penalty taker Sadio Mane ($7.6m), mostly for his fixture against an Iraq side that has already conceded seven times. He supplied an assist and created five chances in Round 2.

Remember, Senegal have to win and score a few goals to maintain any hope of qualification to the round of 32.

Heavy hitters Vinicius Junior ($10.0m) and Lamine Yamal ($10.0m) take the final midfield spots.

Vini Jr. has already scored against Morocco and Haiti this summer, with 20 points in two matches. As for Yamal, he was superb in the first half of Round 2, netting only 10 minutes into his first start of the tournament.

Brazil need to equal or better Morocco’s result in Round 3, and maintain a superior goal difference, to top their group.

Spain know a win over Uruguay, who have already failed to keep clean sheets against Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde, would make them group winners.

FORWARDS

With uncertainty over Lionel Messi’s ($10.0m) playing time, as Argentina have already won their group and will compete in the round of 32 next week, we’ve opted to play it safe up top.

Instead, Harry Kane ($10.5m) re-enters the thinking after England’s draw with Ghana, which crucially means there is something to play for against Panama.

Penalty taker Kane remains Thomas Tuchel’s most potent weapon, having racked up 10 shots in two matches, five more than any other England player.

Cody Gakpo ($7.7m) could be the latest attacker to benefit from Tunisia’s poor World Cup. They’ve conceded nine goals in two matches so far.

Finally, Yan Diomande ($5.9m) gets to face Curacao.

The tournament minnows battled to a superb point against Ecuador in Round 2, but goalkeeper Eloy Room ($3.9m) had to make 15 (!) saves. They are second-bottom for expected goals conceded (xGC), too.

Diomande is yet to get off the mark for the Ivory Coast this summer. However, he has produced seven key passes, highlighting his offensive threat.

ROUND 3 SCOUT PICKS

33 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Really struggling to pick between Messi and Kane here!

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    1. Mozumbus
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      Messi

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    2. Miro
      • 15 Years
      17 mins ago

      Messi easy imo

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    3. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      I'm going Kane

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    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      just now

      Pick Kane.

      Messi will not start. I'm willing to bet on it.

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  2. -GK22-
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Well I picked Kane over Messi on 12th man in MD2. Sad times

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    1. Bucket Man
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      Same 🙁

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    2. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      That was me in GW 1 with Raphinhass

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  3. Miro
    • 15 Years
    50 mins ago

    Would you transfer out Bruno (por) or Olise ?

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    1. Bucket Man
      • 7 Years
      23 mins ago

      Bruno on form and fixture this tournament but could they rest Olise. so possibly him instead

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  4. Tomsk
    • 5 Years
    50 mins ago

    Vinicius junior(v Scotland) or Saibari(v Haiti) as first captain?

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    1. Bucket Man
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      I'm on Vini

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    2. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      Vini

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  5. Bucket Man
    • 7 Years
    50 mins ago

    Not doing to good with this Fantasy Football so far. So thoughts on my wildcard.

    Could change Vasilj to Diaw etc
    Had Diouf in defence but saw he was subbed very early. De Cuyper and O'Reily very attacking but could go safer then them?
    And had Jackson and Salah but feel Kane now should start so gone to him and Mane. Had Trossard for KDB but saw he missed training according to an X account

    Fofana, Vasilj
    Dumfries, Hakimi, O'Reily, De Cuyper, Konan
    Yamal, Vincius, KDB, Mane, Saibari
    Kane, Diomande, Gakpo

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  6. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    48 mins ago

    Why isn't anyone interested in Alvarez instead of Messi?

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      I wanted someone who play early, so went for Gakpo instead.

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      1. Pep Roulette
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Fair enough

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    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 min ago

      He's a good pick. Only 3 forward slots though and I think there are better guys to go for especially since Alvarez doesn't get scouting bonus.

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  7. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    36 mins ago

    Marcus Rashford or Sadio Mané?!

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    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      just now

      Not sure Rashford starts. They might go Gordon again even though people weren't happy with him.

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  8. Lucky Z
    • 8 Years
    34 mins ago

    Is it worth to use 12th captain in Group stage (thinking on Gakpo or Vini) or better to leave it to play-off and have 4 heavy hitters upfront as no much appeal in Haaland this GW.

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    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      9 mins ago

      Best time to use it was GW1 or 2.

      Now that those are gone, I'd definitely WC3 and then 12th in the Ro16. Qual boost in the Ro32, mystery chip (CS protector) in the quarters.

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    2. Yah You Betcha
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      This is my first time watching the world cup and playing fantasy world cup. Will we see a lot of rotation in the big teams that have already advanced? Will it only be offensive rotation? Or both offensive and defensive rotation?

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      1. Mozumbus
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Format is different this year with 8 3rd rank teams to qualify so unless top position is secured, teams still have skin in the game

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  9. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    28 mins ago

    Got my eyes set on -18 this round. It's supposed to be fun.

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    1. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      just now

      -21 appealing

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  10. Roshen
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    10.5 left ITB, but don't know what to change. Any thoughts?

    Courtois Verbruggen
    De Cuyper Masuaky Kolasinac Konsa Hakimi
    Mane Vini Summerville Diaz Saibari
    Sarr Diomande Gakpo

    Thanks!

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  11. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    15 mins ago

    Just watching highlights... Munoz could've had a first half hat trick.

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    1. JohnnyB10
      • 1 Year
      just now

      This! He closed both rounds in some fashion and did me really well, also compensate for some bad luck with Ryerson, Doku and Kane as a 12th man.

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  12. daniscouts
      13 mins ago

      What do you guys think about Güler this round? I already used my WC rd2 and not sure I want to take a hit to transfer him out.

      Turkey has not scored a goal yet but USA are looking to rotate heavily and could see Turkey desperate to restore some pride. Or do you think Turkeys confidence is too shot and they will play another stinker?

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      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Wouldn't take a hit to get rid of him

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    • WibblesTeam
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Vasilic Fofana
      Dumfries Hakimi Doue Katic Rezaian
      Yamal Vini Summerville Saibari Mane
      Kane Mbappe Gakpo

      How's my WC looking? Anyone i really shouldnt be picking? 0.0 in bank

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    • JohnnyB10
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Fofana

      Mazraoui Dumfries Doue

      Saibari ( cap ) Vini Salah Mane

      Kane Sarr Gakpo

      Kim Seung Medina Konsa Yamal

      All set! Lots of bonus players for now, hope they don’t go over 5 %. Had Martinez and Summerville but switched to the Korean keeper and Mane. Saibari gets the edge over Vini for captaincy.

      Good luck everyone 🙂

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