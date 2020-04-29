74
News April 29

Premier League teams return to training grounds as ‘Project Restart’ begins

74 Comments
A number of football clubs have partially reopened their training grounds this week as tentative plans are made for a Premier League restart.

Arsenal, West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion all welcomed players back on Monday, with Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United following suit yesterday.

More teams are expected to do likewise over the coming days as the Premier League and the UK government continue to work in tandem to get the top tier of English football back up and running.

A restart in the week beginning June 8 has been widely tipped as the target for a resumption, with clubs back in training by May 18.

All games are expected to be held behind closed doors, with a limited number of neutral venues potentially being used – although that is only a proposal at this stage.

The Premier League and its 20 teams will meet on their next video conference this Friday to further flesh out the details.

UEFA have instructed their associate members to have a plan in place by May 25 so, whatever happens, we will at least soon have some semblance of an idea about how the 2019/20 campaign will end.

As ever, any ball being kicked will depend on the success of the national and international fight against coronavirus.

No football will take place without the government’s say-so, with the next review of lockdown procedures scheduled to take place on May 7.

Arsenal were the first Premier League club to announce that they would allow their squad members to return to training, a full 47 days after their London Colney complex was shut.

No more than five of the Gunners’ players were allowed in the training ground at any one time, with each arriving and departing in their kit and assigned their own individual pitch to use.

The situation at Brighton is similar while West Ham’s restrictions are even more severe, with a one in, one out policy adopted at Rush Green.

Harry Kane was among the Fantasy assets pictured arriving at Tottenham Hotspur’s training base on Tuesday, meanwhile, with no more than one Spurs player per pitch permitted.

Sheffield United became the latest top-flight team to allow limited access to their training facilities, again opening their doors for individual sessions.

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Leonardo Campana had previously hinted that he and his fellow teammates had been working on their fitness “one at a time” at the club’s training ground.

  1. Jafooli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    6 hours, 6 mins ago

    Project Too Soon

    1. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 46 mins ago

      Project save the £££

    2. gooberman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 29 mins ago

      Yep. There will be no re-start. Absolutely pointless.

      1. Tinkermania
        4 hours, 3 mins ago

        Explain please.

        1. gooberman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 32 mins ago

          Whilst it's not official, I believe that it's highly unlikely that the premier league will conclude given that several other major leagues around Europe have been abandoned. It's only a matter of time before it's confirmed off.

          1. Brimble82
            • 1 Year
            3 hours, 24 mins ago

            Or... Bundesliga have started training this week, with an intention to start next month.
            So, to play D’sA, are we following Germany or France?

            You can make your own rhetoric dependent upon what you want to believe.
            Truth is, we’ll just have to wait and see.

    3. El Presidente
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      Its not too soon at all!! Lets get GOING!!!

      1. Wild Rover
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 29 mins ago

        ^^ Jair Bolsonaro 🙄

        1. El Presidente
          3 hours, 24 mins ago

          Dont be afraid dude, its all fine. Look at the numbers, even the inflated ones. Its pathethic. What is not fine is this draconian society being rolled out. I rather die.

          1. Wild Rover
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 19 mins ago

            Your attitude stinks. It probably won't be you that dies, just the elderly and vulnerable in your chain of contacts

          2. KDB4PREZ
            2 hours, 33 mins ago

            It’s people like YOU that ruin society for others. I guess you don’t have any loved elderly people in your family? Pathetic selfish mindset

  2. pablo discobar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 55 mins ago

    Hows this for a slow wildcard (probably a complete waste of time after Fifa's comments yesterday)

    GK Pope/Ederson
    DEF TAA, Maguire, Saiss, Stephens, Cathcart
    MID Salah, KDB, Grealish, Fernandes, Barnes
    FWD Auba, DCL, Jiminez

    Alertative is Laporte instead of Stephen's or Cathcart and a non playing 2nd Gk

    Will have 1 mil left in bank either way.

    Cheers

    1. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 44 mins ago

      Solid, if the season ever comes back.

      1. pablo discobar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 30 mins ago

        Cheers, Ederson or Laporte?

    2. Tinkermania
      4 hours, 30 mins ago

      I don't read much into slow wild cards. If season restarts in 4 weeks for example, we don't know who is nailed. Nailed before break doesn't mean nailed after restart. It's the same as starting a new season. Some players will be upto speed while others won't be match fit.

      1. pablo discobar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 28 mins ago

        Yeah it's a fair point. Figured grealish and Maguire are captains so should be alright.

  3. Bobby Digital
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 29 mins ago

    Bring footy back! Let's go!

  4. BNMC
    4 hours, 47 mins ago

    Normally in real life we've seen Jota be more streaky and explosive but Jimenez just consistently picking up points, but it seems like in vFPL it's the other way around...

  5. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 43 mins ago

    WC now on VFPL or wait to GW12 (original plan)?

  6. El Presidente
    4 hours, 22 mins ago

    So let me get this right. FIFA used to be an utterly CORRUPT organization before all of this, so whats the credibility behind yesterdays comments about restarting football?

    Germany is restarting, Spain is going to, Italy is going to, etc, etc so why wouldnt the EPL? Both Dutch & French decisions were highly controversial and are subject to legal action.

    STOP the fear
    STOP the nonsense

    Get back to LIFE

    1. Wild Rover
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      The fear is real, it's not nonsense and just because Countries want to start it doesn't mean they will. Stop spouting crap

      1. Wild Rover
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 20 mins ago

        And it will Government who decide when can sport can resume, not FIFA

    2. KDB4PREZ
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Your an absolute moron

      1. Paul Scholesy Scores Goals
        • 1 Year
        33 mins ago

        *you’re

        1. FPL Pillars
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Paul 😆

    3. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      58 mins ago

      +1. Well said. Sick of all these non-Liverpool fans asking for the season to be cancelled while ignoring the fact that no football will be played unless the government's 5 strict tests are met.

    4. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      28 mins ago

      You got your facts bit wrong.
      Germany just pushed back the start date.
      Italy & Spain want to finish their leagues but at the moment it is looking unlikely.

      Get back to LIFE you say - yes buy when its SAVE to do so. I said it many times that we will all have to learn how to live with Covid19 around but looking around I can't say the moment has come to go back to business as usual.
      Nothing should take priority over humans life & general health

  7. BNMC
    4 hours, 20 mins ago

    Someone help me, I think I've just talked myself into buying Aguero in vFPL.

  8. troux
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 20 mins ago

    VFPL Arranged Friendly Results:

    Man Utd 0-1 Man City
    Mahrez G, KDB A

    Players with the most involvement in attack:
    De Bruyne: 10, Mahrez: 10, Rashford: 8, Sterling: 6, Pogba: 5, Agüero: 3

    Liverpool 2-0 Brighton
    Salah G
    Origi G, Mané A

    Players with the most involvement in attack:
    Salah: 13, Mané: 12, Alexander-Arnold: 9, Robertson: 7, Firmino: 6, Trossard: 4

    Everton 1-0 Watford
    Schneiderlin G, Coleman A

    Players with the most involvement in attack:
    Calvert-Lewin: 4, Bernard: 4, Coleman: 3, Richarlison: 3, Mina: 2, Schneiderlin: 2

    1. BNMC
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      Sarr quiet...

    2. Brimble82
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Pretty happy with my Salah/Mané/TAA trinity.
      Just trying to find the budget to get both KDB and Mahrez is the tricky bit (with a fieldable XI)!

      1. Brimble82
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        Thanks for sharong

        1. Brimble82
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 36 mins ago

          Or even ‘sharing’!

      2. troux
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        I went with TAA, Robertson and Mané from the start. Salah is doing very well, and the fact he's on penalties probably gives him the edge over Mané. I might look to bring him in when I play my WC.

        I brought in Mahrez this week, hoping he starts and the Brighton game is going to rain goals!

        1. Brimble82
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          Robertson is holding his own against TAA. Salah does seem to have the edge on Mané at present though.
          I went Mahrez over KDB to allow me a better third striker - ironically Pukki, who’s now got to go.
          Hope Mahrez can keep pace with KDB, but it does seem like you get what you pay for in vFPL!

  9. PurpleMonster
    • 4 Years
    4 hours ago

    Hi everyone, Maguire or AWB? I have 2FT.
    I'm not playing VFPL.
    Thanks!

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      AWB

      1. PurpleMonster
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        Thank you!

  10. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    Great news! The country needs premier league football back on the TV screen to give us all a morale boost.

    1. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      https://mobile.twitter.com/talkSPORT/status/1255214643930435584

      Beg to differ. Going by this poll

      1. Rotation's Alter Ego
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 8 Years
        3 hours ago

        Feel like Twitter has been overwhelmingly in favour of cancelling - but think it's aided by a few communities becoming a bit of an echo chamber (I know Chelsea twitter have been pretty heavily in favour of ending the season here).

        Wonder if it's a fair representation of the country as a whole though. Still think it's most likely to resume tbh. Government seem in favour of getting it going.

        1. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 55 mins ago

          Not sure. I know on Twitter there is a lot more wanting it over just by the comments alone.

          I thought it would go ahead 2 days ago but have since heard the FIFA doctor speak and also heard " corporate manslaughter " touted. Now i am not so sure

          1. Rotation's Alter Ego
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 51 mins ago

            Yeah that Fifa doctor speaking out is pretty big - swayed me to the other side until I spent a while thinking about it. Probably gone from 90-10 that it would resume to 60-40.

            Still, FA aren't exactly afraid to step out on their own and go against public opinion. The fact that the French league was cancelled by the Government and not their Footballing association also reduces the implications of that one in my mind - guess we should hear more on Friday or whenever this meeting is.

            1. Wild Rover
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 34 mins ago

              The big thing for me is, cancelling it and letting the FA/Premier League decide on titles and promotion/relegation issues is no risk to the Government. Starting it up again is fraught with danger and could potentially cause huge damage to the Government if it flares up again. People will accept some risk to get the economy and education going again but not football. Hey, I hear there are actually millions who don't even like football!

              1. FPL Virgin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 31 mins ago

                You clearly have an anti-Liverpool agenda (like Arsenal supporter Piers Morgan) and it is tiresome now. No football will be played unless 5 strict Government tests are met. That seems fair and reasonable to most people.

                1. Wild Rover
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  just now

                  Shut up you idiot. I’d love Liverpool to win the league, I have no agenda whatsoever. How the hell did you only reach the semi final of TOTS?

            2. FPL Virgin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 33 mins ago

              That FIFA doctor is not an epidemiologist. He should stick to cruciate ligament injuries. He has no authority in the study of pandemics whatsoever. I'd much rather listen to the Head of the WHO.

              1. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 25 mins ago

                Forcing people to go against doctors advice may have it's problems if it ends up in court . I am no lawyer or Doctor so just a possible assumption

      2. Berbinho's Forehead
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        You get a gauge of people's intentions by reading the replies to the poll.

        Most if not all of those who want the season 'null and void' are putting their own team's agenda first because of the poor season they're having and/or to deny their rival(s) from achieving success.

        Nobody wants football to be played when it is not safe to do so by the way, so this while notion of 'but people are dying' needs to be binned; coincidentally many of the same people brandishing this term are those wanting hourly updates on transfers like Sancho to Manchester United(!).

        Both Dutch and French leagues are not null and void; current standings are final and PSG are going to be named champions according to French media.

        And those who have an issue with 'handing' a title to Liverpool even though it's not mathematically won, are the very same who are happy to award the remaining European CL and EL spots in the league even though they aren't mathematically secured.

        Heck, the likes of Manchester United, Spurs and co aren't even mathematically guaranteed PL survival, so why should they then too be handed PL status for next season?

        It's agenda and tribalism.

        1. Rotation's Alter Ego
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          Yeah - no hiding from the fact that Twitter is absolutely swimming in personal agendas, but that's just how social media is.

          Sadly, that's how real life is as well though! The twitter "community" may well be a good indication of what the general public feel on a whole - I really don't know though, and it's not easy to find out whilst I'm stuck at home 😉

          1. Wild Rover
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 45 mins ago

            A huge majority of the general public wouldn't be remotely interested in what football fans are saying on twitter.

            1. Rotation's Alter Ego
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 39 mins ago

              Of course not! But they may have similar opinions on what the final decision would be, based on somewhat similar reasoning.

              Fwiw - I firmly sat on the fence over the whole thing. Interested to see what they propose as a safe way to continue the season.

              1. Wild Rover
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 30 mins ago

                See above why I don't think it will happen

            2. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              51 mins ago

              I dunno about that mate. I do see these same arguments in real life away from Twitter and arguments from both sides. I do agree with the echo effect and people jumping on a twitter bandwagon to get a response though and i do belive it inflates the numbers. Do i think that percentage of the country want it cancelled? Not all all and am under no illision that most of these have no other motive apart from their own teams position.

              I think out of everything ive heard the mention of corporate manslaughter is the biggest game changer. It sounds such s serious real possibility. We shall see , but just imagine if anything bad happens after they ignored the warnings. If it does carry on i also think one player getting symptoms could end it all anyway.

              We will find out soon enough anyway i guess. All speculation and opinions until then

    2. Paul Scholesy Scores Goals
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Everyone just assuming if they award the title they’ll award it to Liverpool. Award it to Utd lads come on!!!!

  11. New Community Article
    Rotation's Alter Ego
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    New Community Article Posted

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/04/29/who-have-been-the-best-goalkeepers-so-far-this-season/

    FPL Virgin has been taking a look at who the best goalkeeper has been this season (so far). Well worth a read - it's a tricky debate and very much depends what your prioritise. Does make me realise how often I've had the wrong goalkeeper this season though 😆

    Go show it some support 🙂

  12. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    Those of you with the injured Fernandes and Pukki in Virtual FPL, who are you planning to get in as replacements ? I'm thinking Sarr and Rashford (c), I had planned to do Auba to Rashford (c)

    Pope (Button)
    TAA, AWB, Saiss, Ward (Lescelles)
    Mane, KDB, Fernandes (Saka, Hayden)
    Auba, Jota, Pukki

    0.5m ITB, 1 FT

    1. BNMC
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Rashford and a Spurs player.

    2. 1justlookin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      im wildcarding

    3. 1justlookin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      but your replacements are good

  13. Leaf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    1. Leaf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Just wanted to see if I was a 10 🙂

      1. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Soon be 11 ? Or you gone from 9 ?

      2. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Vanity Leaf

  14. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    38 mins ago

    Hows this virtual FPL WC? -

    Pope, Button.
    TAA, Ward, Taylor, Montoya, Lascelles.
    Salah, KDB, Mahrez, Traore, Hayden.
    Rashford, JIminez, Jota.

    1. BNMC
      15 mins ago

      No Spurs?

      1. 1justlookin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        Im not sure what to do tbh. I want KDB but if I get him I cant get SOn or Kane

        1. BNMC
          1 min ago

          If you want someone very cheap and out there, I like the look of Lamela. He's played more minutes than Alli and has as many attack involvements as Son in less time. He surely won't match the point hauls of the premiums but for his price he seems to offer quite a lot.

    2. 1justlookin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      enough in the bank to get Vardy for Rashford after this GW

  15. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    30 mins ago

    peoples thoughts on TAA in vFPL? Is he really worth the extra over VVD & Robbo?

    1. BNMC
      8 mins ago

      Haven't seen enough from him to justify the extra money, but there's no point wasting a transfer to swap him.

  16. pelle9
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Bruno + Pukki replacements ?

    A) Traore + Rashford

    B) Mahrez + DCL

    Tnks.

    1. Ragabolly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      You tell us, world leader 😀

      1. pelle9
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        lol RB

