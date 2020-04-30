World Cup Quarter-Finals continue after shock exit of pre-tournament favourite

The Fantasy Football Scout World Cup of FPL continues with more quarter-final action.
Before we let you vote in the next matches, we’ll first update you on one of the biggest shocks of the tournament so far.
Quarter-Final – Match 1
- Frank Lampard – 75.55%
- Harry Kane – 24.45%
Quarter-Final – Match 2
- Wayne Rooney – 31.8%
- Mohamed Salah – 68.2%
The first set of quarter-final matches produced interesting results.
We somewhat expected Lampard to see off Kane, probably even by that margin too.
However, a heavy defeat for Rooney at the hands of Salah was, to some extent unexpected.
The Manchester United was hotly-tipped as a semi-finalist at the start of the tournament and it means we have been denied a match-up between him and Lampard…
CURRENT STANDINGS
Here’s what those matches mean for the semi-finals.
Upcoming Fixtures
We’ve got two very tough-to-call quarter-finals coming your way now.
Make sure you cast your vote in each.