World Cup Quarter-Finals continue after shock exit of pre-tournament favourite

The Fantasy Football Scout World Cup of FPL continues with more quarter-final action.

Before we let you vote in the next matches, we’ll first update you on one of the biggest shocks of the tournament so far.

Quarter-Final – Match 1

Frank Lampard – 75.55%

– 75.55% Harry Kane – 24.45%

Quarter-Final – Match 2

Wayne Rooney – 31.8%

Mohamed Salah – 68.2%

The first set of quarter-final matches produced interesting results.

We somewhat expected Lampard to see off Kane, probably even by that margin too.

However, a heavy defeat for Rooney at the hands of Salah was, to some extent unexpected.

The Manchester United was hotly-tipped as a semi-finalist at the start of the tournament and it means we have been denied a match-up between him and Lampard…

CURRENT STANDINGS

Here’s what those matches mean for the semi-finals.

Upcoming Fixtures

We’ve got two very tough-to-call quarter-finals coming your way now.

Make sure you cast your vote in each.

HENRY VS RONALDO

SUAREZ VS AGUERO