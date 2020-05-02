HG Sportswear shirt comeptition kicks off today

The group stages of Hope and Glory Sportswear‘s shirt competition start this weekend.

We recently asked you to submit your custom designs for the qualification process.

16 of these have made it through to the first round and will now compete for a place in the knockout rounds.

Here are the groups. Check if your entry made it.

Group A Group B Group C Group D Crossley FCU Belz Boyz The Guerillas AFC Columbia NHS Olympic Black Magick Gatwick Inigo Kangaroo FC Legomaniac Hollie Lockwood FC Real So So Bad Sessegnon Blanc Voet United Mane Like Salah Voyager Swanley Oaks

The tournament will be run as a series of polls on Twitter, with the top two shirts from each group progressing to the quarter-finals.

Group A will start at 12:30 pm today and run for 24 hours.

Here is the schedule for the first round.

Group A: Sat May 2 > Sun May 3

Group B: Mon May 4 > Tue May 5

Group C: Wed May 6 > Thu May 7

Group D: Fri May 8 > Sat May 9

When we reach the semi-finals, the last four shirts in the competition will be mocked up as graphic designs.

The lucky winner of the tournament will have theirs made for real.

Follow HG Sportswear on Twitter HERE.