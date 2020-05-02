36
Tournaments May 2

HG Sportswear shirt comeptition kicks off today

36 Comments
The group stages of Hope and Glory Sportswear‘s shirt competition start this weekend.

We recently asked you to submit your custom designs for the qualification process.

16 of these have made it through to the first round and will now compete for a place in the knockout rounds.

Here are the groups. Check if your entry made it.

Group AGroup BGroup CGroup D
Crossley FCUBelz BoyzThe GuerillasAFC Columbia
NHS OlympicBlack Magick GatwickInigoKangaroo FC
LegomaniacHollie Lockwood FCReal So So BadSessegnon Blanc
Voet UnitedMane Like SalahVoyagerSwanley Oaks

The tournament will be run as a series of polls on Twitter, with the top two shirts from each group progressing to the quarter-finals.

Group A will start at 12:30 pm today and run for 24 hours.

Here is the schedule for the first round.

  • Group A: Sat May 2 > Sun May 3
  • Group B: Mon May 4 > Tue May 5
  • Group C: Wed May 6 > Thu May 7
  • Group D: Fri May 8 > Sat May 9

When we reach the semi-finals, the last four shirts in the competition will be mocked up as graphic designs.

The lucky winner of the tournament will have theirs made for real.

Follow HG Sportswear on Twitter HERE.

  1. Berbinho's Forehead
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Which option do you prefer?

    1) Project Restart.

    2) Curtailment - table ends as it is with PPG to even out games. Title, Europe and relegation all awarded.

    3) Curtailment v2 - table ends as it is with PPG to even out games. No relegation, no promotion.

    4) Head to head play offs between teams battling for CL, EL and relegation, thus only 'necessary games'.

    5) 22 team PL next season and 5 teams get relegated.

    1. Wild Rover
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      5)

    2. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      6) scrap the season

      1. Berbinho's Forehead
        • 9 Years
        47 mins ago

        Some will prefer this but it's not an option given that UEFA have stated entries to their competitions are based on 19/20 sporting merit.

        Belgian, Dutch and French leagues have all curtailed, in one way or another.

        1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          31 mins ago

          The perfect time for the big leagues to say screw UEFA and create their own super league.

    3. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Ppg is a load of crap. Some teams have a game extra to play. A win for sheff utd could put them above UTD in the ppg

    4. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      4 out of the options you give

    5. DeadStar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour ago

      Out of those I guess I prefer 2 as project restart seems like a rush (and unsafe). I’m against voiding the season. Personally I had hoped this season would complete when safe to do so. I don’t care if that takes over a year to do. I’d rather scrap the next season. The only fair solution in my opinion is to complete the season.

      1. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        Pool fan ?

    6. Harvey?
      • 8 Years
      49 mins ago

      7) Dont start next season until this one is completed.

      1. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        Pool fan ?

    7. BNMC
      47 mins ago

      Playoffs would be fun and a lot quicker to arrange, but I just can't see it happening for some reason.

      Maybe pair up 2nd-7th (2v7, 3v6, 4v5) into two legged ties (or one match on a neutral ground) where whoever wins qualifies for CL and the other team qualifies for EL.

      Then do a similar pairing up for 15th-20th where whoever wins the tie stays up.

    8. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 5 Years
      42 mins ago

      I only listen to the opinions of Bobb

      1. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        Bobb talks a lot of sense. He's focused and i like that

        1. Jarvish Scott Talent
          • 5 Years
          5 mins ago

          +1. Bobb for president.

    9. Ógie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      6)Null and void the season no relegation,no promotion,no champions and just enter the same teams for European competitions as last season and just run it again.The only question for me is do you go with the same groups for Europe or make the draw again?Personally i think they should do a new draw to mix it up a bit.

      It is extremely harsh on some clubs but it's the path of least resistance.

  2. Tinkermania
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    1, Can't see any faults with it, and it's fair. Who is going to sue?

    1. Berbinho's Forehead
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      It may not be feasible given safety. The PL will have a contingency plan. Even the most optimistic person would accept that project restart could fail.

      1. Tinkermania
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Are you saying, there might not be football ever again?

        1. Berbinho's Forehead
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          There will be football but UEFA have given a cut off point and there's no way we aren't going to have teams in Europe.

          So if games aren't completed by that cut off point, the PL will have to complete the season in one of the above options, or an option that hasn't been mentioned yet.

          Fwiw, I agree with your stance. But if UEFA have set a deadlines, which they have, those will be adhered to.

  3. Tinkermania
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    I get you. If 1 doesn't happen, 4 is also very unlikely to. Then I would go for 3.

  4. Old Schoolᴼˢ “disa…
    • 8 Years
    51 mins ago

    How do you join this comeptition 😆

    1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      35 mins ago

      Not sure. I'll have another look after I've had some covfefe.

    2. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 5 Years
      30 mins ago

      Biggest lack of professional pride wins.

    3. Shipstontrev
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Dyslexia lures ko

  5. Wolves Ay We
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    50 mins ago

    Which option do you prefer?

    1) We restart in June

    2) We restart in July

    1. Tinkermania
      33 mins ago

      July

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      June

  6. BNMC
    45 mins ago

    vFPL players, anyone looking at bringing in Leicester assets? I have an eye on the 2 back-to-back home games against Villa and Norwich.

    Vardy is the obvious pick but I'd have to sacrifice Rashford. I also like the look of Perez.

    1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      22 mins ago

      Are you wanting some advice for the virtual game or just wondering?

      1. BNMC
        17 mins ago

        Was thinking of Sarr -> Perez

        1. Ragabolly
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 mins ago

          I think it's a solid tranfer.

          1. Ragabolly
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            4 mins ago

            transfer*

  7. Shipstontrev
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    That’s not how you spell comeptition

  8. Riedle Me This, Riedle Me T…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    What's happening guys? Hope you're all good. If the season is restarted, will we be allocated a transfer every game week as normal without taking into account those we've used since it was suspended?

    1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Nobody knows. Anyone that tells you otherwise is a filthy liar.

