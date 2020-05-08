98
Games May 8

Alli and Kane haul as Spurs overtake Liverpool for goals scored in Virtual FPL

98 Comments
Another double-header of Virtual FPL action is almost upon us, with back-to-back 19:00 BST deadlines on Saturday and Sunday.

We look forward to the weekend’s fixtures and reflect on Thursday’s results in our latest round-up below.

SCOUT NOTES

(The full results from Gameweek 13 are available via the Virtual FPL fixtures page or the game’s Twitter account.)

SPURS HIT SIX

Dele Alli (£8.3m) top-scored in Gameweek 13 after racking up a 17-point haul in Tottenham Hotspur’s 6-1 demolition of Watford.

Son Heung-min (£9.8m) was also on target and Serge Aurier (£5.0m) grabbed his fifth assist of the season, while Harry Kane (£10.8m) moved to the top of the goalscorers’ charts after a brace against the Hornets.

In putting six goals past Nigel Pearson’s virtual troops, Spurs also leapfrogged Liverpool to become the second-highest scoring team in the division despite having registered 155 fewer attacks than the Reds this season.

The underlying attacking stats are something that we have paid a lot of attention to so far in this simulated campaign but Liverpool’s conversion rate (7.59%) is the seventh-poorest in the division, with Spurs top for the same statistic (12.5%).

As Ragabolly himself has mentioned, Liverpool do have the tendency to waste a lot of the chances they create.

Spurs certainly have the opportunity to extend their fine run, with four of their next five opponents (and six of their next eight) in the bottom nine of the table.

Brighton, who the Lilywhites face next, have conceded more goals than all bar Bournemouth this season.

AGUERO NO-SHOW
1

Despite having hit six goals in his last four appearances, Sergio Aguero (£11.9m) was a no-show as Manchester City beat Aston Villa 2-0.

This was the second time this season that Aguero had failed to appear despite having scored in his previous match.

The benchings from virtual Pep seem to come as out of the blue as they do in real life, although at least the Argentine didn’t emerge as a late substitute for the dreaded one-pointer – especially as he carried the captaincy hopes of almost half of the Fantasy managers who owned him.

With the likes of Kane, Mohamed Salah (£12.7m), and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10.9m) all ever-present starters so far, Aguero doesn’t boast the complete security of starts that many of the other premium assets do – and he sits behind all of the above for vFPL points partly as a result.

TRENT WARFARE
Alexander-Arnold's consistency continues as Firmino unlucky to blank

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.8m) was at the summit of TopMarx’s ‘Goals/Assists Imminent’ table ahead of Gameweek 13 but, a clean sheet aside, again failed to deliver on his underlying stats.

Owners of the right-back indeed had to watch on as Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) set up both Liverpool goals in the 2-0 win over Wolves.

Alexander-Arnold has been involved in 50 more attacks than any other defender this season and sits seventh overall for that statistic (ahead of the likes of Aguero, Kane and Aubameyang) but has only banked two attacking returns in the last ten Gameweeks.

His conversion rate of 4% is the worst of any Virtual FPL asset priced at £7.0m or above.

Is an explosion on the cards, then, as happened in ‘real-life’ FPL on Boxing Day?

Unfortunately, Liverpool’s fixtures are stiffening in difficulty, with Manchester City up next – so there’ll be a fair number of us who are bailing on the most-owned vFPL defender knowing it could well be a possibility.

WOLVES AT THE DOOR
Fantasy focus switches to Jiménez as Brighton host Wolves 1

Racking up the most attacks in Gameweek 13 was, remarkably, Wolves, despite the West Midlands side playing away at Anfield.

The imaginary incarnation of Nuno Espirito Santo’s side created 39 chances on made-up Merseyside but didn’t score with a single one of them.

Wolves’ conversion rate is even worse than Liverpool’s this season but, unlike the Reds, they at least have some appealing games coming up, with all five of their next opponents in the bottom half.

Matt Doherty (£6.3m) particularly caught the eye on Thursday despite emerging from the game with just one point – the Irishman was involved in more attacks (14) than any other vFPL asset in Gameweek 13.

FERNANDES FREES UNITED

Having seen their underlying attacking numbers drop during Bruno Fernandes‘ (£8.5m) four-match absence, Manchester United were on Thursday back up to the sorts of figures we were seeing earlier in the campaign.

United registered 29 attacks against Brighton, the second-highest number (after Wolves) managed by any team in Gameweek 13.

Marcus Rashford (£8.8m) scored both of the Red Devils’ goals, with one assisted by the returning Fernandes.

LEAVING THE PARTY?

Jamie Vardy (£9.6m) was back with a bang on Thursday, scoring twice in Leicester City’s 3-0 home win over Norwich City.

Ayoze Perez (£6.2m) banked an attacking return for the sixth straight match, while the Foxes’ defence kept their third clean sheet in four games.

With a triple-header of away games coming up, though, might we be approaching a time to bail on Leicester assets?

Brendan Rodgers’ virtual side haven’t kept one clean sheet on the road in this simulated 2019/20, while they scored only three goals in their first four away fixtures of the campaign – although did beat Watford 3-1 in their most recent match on their travels.

Their next opponents, Newcastle and Crystal Palace, have kept clean sheets in nine of their 14 combined home matches, meanwhile.

SNOD’S LAW

Quietly racking up the points over the last week has been Robert Snodgrass (£5.2m), who has banked an attacking return in each of West Ham United’s last four matches.

The Virtual FPL strugglers now have one of the most favourable fixture runs over the coming half-dozen Gameweeks, too.

Second among sub-£6.0m vFPL assets for points in this simulated season, Snodgrass has scored on six occasions already in 2019/20.

Security of starts maybe a bit of an issue, however, given that he has been benched in four of West Ham’s 13 fixtures to date.

VIRTUAL FPL PREMIER LEAGUE TABLE

UPCOMING FIXTURES

TOP SCORERS/ASSIST-MAKERS

STATS TABLES

TopMarx’s spreadsheet that details team attacks (for and against, home and away) has been updated after Gameweek 13.

The fixture difficulty rating colour (according to Ragabolly’s ticker) is reflected in the relevant Gameweek.

The refreshed standings are below:

TopMarx has also updated his interactive player stats spreadsheet after Thursday’s matches, meanwhile.

The stand-alone spreadsheet can be accessed via this link, with Fantasy managers able to make their own copy by selecting “File>Make a copy”.

INJURIES AND BANS

Josh King (£6.1m), Jan Bednarek (£4.4m) and George Baldock (£5.1m) will all return from injury or suspension in Gameweek 14, while Teemu Pukki (£6.5m), Conor Coady (£5.0m) and Cenk Tosun (£5.7m) will be available on Sunday.

Tosun was one of two players to pick up a “midweek injury” after Thursday’s matches, with the other being back-up West Ham United goalkeeper David Martin (£4.0m).

Norwich City duo Mario Vrancic (£6.2m) and Kenny McLean (£4.8m) were the other two new additions to the injury list after Thursday’s games, while Abdoulaye Doucoure (£5.6m) will miss Watford’s next three matches after being sent off in the 6-1 defeat at Spurs.

Sadio Mane (£12.4m) will serve the final two matches of a three-game ban this weekend, meanwhile.

RANKINGS

Eddie Campbell stays at number one in both the overall Virtual FPL standings and in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league, with Aritravo ten points further back in both.

Five of the top six leading managers above indeed are also signed up to our mini-league, along with tenth-place MCR Reds.

Fábio Borges, third in our Live Hall of Fame, is proving adept at this simulated game, too, moving up to fifth place overall after using his Free Hit chip.

Mr Hindsight played his Bench Boost and returned to the summit of Greyhead’s Great and the Good league, meanwhile.

Legomane remains first in the Mods and Cons mini-league.

You can join the Fantasy Football Scout mini-league by entering the code 9RV4A via the below link.

JOIN THE FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT VIRTUAL FPL LEAGUE HERE

98 Comments Post a Comment
  bitm2007
    
    • 5 Years
    8 hours, 22 mins ago

    No Salah hurt last night, but Rashford and Kane (c) clawed me back to a small green arrow.

    Pope (Button)
    TTA, Alonso, AWB, Saiss (Lescelles),
    Fernandes, KDB, Perez (Saka, Hayden)
    Kane, Rashford, Ayew

    4.2m ITB 1FT

    The planned move is A, but is Auba a better captaincy option ? To get him without losing without losing Kane or Rashford, I would need to downgrade Perez to fodder and play Lescelles (LEI) this GW, and Douglas Luiz (NEW) next GW.

    A) Ayew to Jimenez (C)
    B) Ayew and Perez to Auba (C) and Douglas Luiz (for a hit)

    
    svg53
      
      • 1 Year
      7 hours, 32 mins ago

      A ....but I would captain Kane

      
    GreennRed
      
      • 8 Years
      7 hours, 1 min ago

      A. Even if he has a fewtrickier fixtures coming up I'd keep Perez.

      
    Gentle_Turks
      • 2 Years
      6 hours, 34 mins ago

      There’s a lot of money in that defence....

      
      bitm2007
        
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 45 mins ago

        That's where I see the value, and it's it been working so far.

        
        bitm2007
          
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 42 mins ago

          TAA to Gomez would be another way of finding the funds

          TTA and Ayew to Gomez and Auba (c) for hit.

          
    BNMC
        4 hours, 51 mins ago

        Auba is pretty good captaincy material for medium-term. He seems to do really well at home and Arsenal play 4 home games in the next 5.

        
        bitm2007
          
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 36 mins ago

          Yes, if I go Jimenez the plan would be to go Kane to Auba in a couple of GW's time for at least six fixtures, and he would be my captain in at least three of those fixtures against BOU(H), SOU(H), WAT(H),

          
    GARY AND JAMIE
      • 6 Years
      6 hours ago

      I'm 100 points clear at the top of my own virtual league of 50 million. Feels good...

      
      tets mcgee (BSC Small boys-…
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 27 mins ago

        well done you 🙂 starting to think you feel like you are missing out a little and so belittle vfpl to assure urself you dont need it>?

        
        Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
          
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 17 mins ago

          I dont think he is belittling anyone for playing the game. It's the bragging that deserves mocking 😉

          
          Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
            
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 54 mins ago

            Nothing wrong with playing the game, but the only thing worse than bragging about virtual rank is the people that ask for help with their team in the virtual game. 😀

            
            Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
              
              • 10 Years
              3 hours, 51 mins ago

              People asking for help i find hilarious more than annoying. Whats point in playing if you can't make a decision on basically a glorified computer football management game.

              
              Ragabolly
                
                • 10 Years
                3 hours, 22 mins ago

                Nothing wrong in discussing options and strategies too.. It's a computer game yes, but there is still a fair amount of strategy involved to navigate the fixtures and make the best out of a strict budget.

                
                Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
                  
                  • 9 Years
                  3 hours, 16 mins ago

                  No bias, right? 😀

                  
                  Ragabolly
                    
                    • 10 Years
                    3 hours, 7 mins ago

                    🙂

                    
                Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
                  
                  • 10 Years
                  3 hours, 2 mins ago

                  Yer. Not faulting the game. I said you done a great job and i get why people are playing. Just don't really see how people can properly advise without the ability to watch games or even stats tables and give a view. So i don't understand why people would ask other for opinions on who to put in. Unless they are just being totally lazy but at that point i don't get why bother if they can't even be bothered to look at a fixture list 🙂 .

                  Of course i may be missing something as i am not playing so maybe someone can put me right ? ( wouldn't be the first time 😆 )

                  
                  Ragabolly
                    
                    • 10 Years
                    2 hours, 41 mins ago

                    There are many stats tables, see the article above. People analyze them and get correct/wrong predictions. vFPL is not like football manager where games are unrelated to FPL and to each other, mostly. There is a complex relation between performance in real FPL, performance in virtual games so far, and future outcomes, and managers try to decipher that. So it's not just looking at the fixtures..

                    Honestly, I see no-one winning if virtual managers are discouraged from discussions, and I see no-one losing when they do discuss it.. If football is on, I would be cynical about it, but what else is there to discuss at the moment?

                    
                    Ragabolly
                      
                      • 10 Years
                      2 hours, 39 mins ago

                      *I meant critical not cynical

                      
      Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
        
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 21 mins ago

        😀

        
      Wolves Ay We
        
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 14 mins ago

        I think he has the wrong forum, we only have about 3500 players. 😉

        
        GARY AND JAMIE
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 2 mins ago

          I actually have a team in vFPL but lost interest when my Grealish TC yielded a -6.

          
          Wolves Ay We
            
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 57 mins ago

            What else do you expect from Grealish? 😀

            
          svg53
            
            • 1 Year
            3 hours, 55 mins ago

            Keep going....I managed to come back from a disastrous Mane TC in real fpl.

            
    BNMC
        5 hours, 22 mins ago

        Won't be surprised if Auba and Kane (maybe a couple others too) reach 40+ goals in this vFPL season

        
        bitm2007
          
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 27 mins ago

          Yes most premium options look like they are going to out score their real life counter parts in VFPL, that's why I'm looking at getting in Auba, to add to TTA, Alonso, Fernandes, KDB, Kane and Rashford. The scoring average also appears to be much higher at the moment ATM in VFPL than FPL as a result (OR1 is averaging 77.5 points per GW compare to 65.7 in FPL for example), I'm on 71.46 compare to 58.43, although this might settle as more games are played.

          
          BNMC
              3 hours, 52 mins ago

              Yeah I'm also considering Auba, Kane and Rashford as a long-term front three

              
            Nomar
              
              • 10 Years
              1 hour ago

              How can you afford them all, though?

              It wouldn’t be so bad if they were at their original starting prices, but, for example, £7.8m for TAA is too much for me, especially when he’s £1.7m more than Alonso.

              
        bitm2007
          
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 53 mins ago

          Live footie from South Korea is on the BBC Sport website now.

          https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/52581366

          
          Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
            
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 45 mins ago

            Lol. Desperate much 😆

            
            bitm2007
              
              • 5 Years
              3 hours, 34 mins ago

              Yes there is not much sport for them to show at them moment, personally I doubt I will watch any live football until fans are back in the stadiums. It's just not the same without the atmosphere, those EL games just before the lockdown were dreadful to watch. Live radio reports and highlights on Match of the Day will be more than enough of that.

              
              Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
                
                • 10 Years
                3 hours, 24 mins ago

                Agree mate. Not the same is it and not sure ill have the motivation to sit through what will look and feel like a practice game . Can't even imagine it. It's weird 🙂 i am sure others will though

                
                bitm2007
                  
                  • 5 Years
                  2 hours, 24 mins ago

                  I wished I'd watched for a couple of minutes now. Crowd noise was being played over loudspeakers, but I doubt it would have helped much but it may have been worth a listen.

                  https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/52581366

                  
                  Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
                    
                    • 10 Years
                    2 hours, 21 mins ago

                    Just put it on or a minute. To be honest when it came on i thought maybe its not so bad. Until you see an empty stadium with crowd noise. Then it got really weird again. 🙂

                    
        FPL Virgin
          
          • 3 Years
          4 hours, 20 mins ago

          FAO Neale

          Are you not updating this anymore? I found it useful.

          https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1L7W7hewdx4XIG7JgR1xLvke21eXkz2b8zJFf_NE6tQU/htmlview#

          
          Skonto Rigga
            
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 35 mins ago

            Read the article above - it's under Stats Tables and now being updated by TopMarx.

            
          TopMarx - H2H L4 D5
            
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 32 mins ago

            I created this instead https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1i3MnjNtqv0nwMUkgC-m6iYkQhuFDGaC6zsNkCgmaoF0/edit?usp=sharing added 2 tabs to easily see team form (given that attacks appear less dependent on fixture difficulty) and home/away fixtures.

            
        tempest
          
          • 8 Years
          4 hours, 13 mins ago

          I'm obviously very amateur and late to this 'slow wild card' - only realised today!

          Where do I start then?

          McCarthy/ McGovern
          Soy/ TAA/ Lascelles/ Sais/ Lund
          KDB/Salah/ Mane/ Traore/ Barnes
          Kane/ Jimmy/ Gwood

          Maybe downgrade McGovern and move Soy and Barnes on?

          Thanks for any advice!

          
        FPL Virgin
          
          • 3 Years
          4 hours, 12 mins ago

          9 green fixtures this gameweek and Liverpool and Man City play each other. Is anyone free hitting?

          
          TopMarx - H2H L4 D5
            
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 11 mins ago

            Maybe! Good idea

            
          BNMC
              1 hour, 13 mins ago

              I'm considering free hitting in GW15. Arsenal are at Old Trafford and I don't want Auba for that, Liverpool have their best fixture for a while and I want Salah back for that, and there's a few other players I could take one-week punts on (Grealish, Tammy, Snodgrass?)

              
          FPL Virgin
            
            • 3 Years
            4 hours, 10 mins ago

            @Ragabolly is there any way to sort the fixture ticker by difficulty, please?

            
            bitm2007
              
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 24 mins ago

              Attack and defence options like the ticker on FFS website would be great as well.

              
            Ragabolly
              
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 8 mins ago

              I am afraid this might not be implemented soon as I am really overwhelmed at the moment and I think I need a break.. Maybe Legomaniac,TopMarx, Neale can provide something similar.

              
              TopMarx - H2H L4 D5
                
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 51 mins ago

                I could probably do this, it depends what value to assign each fixture difficulty colour.

                Currently working on an update of my Player Picker, hope to finish and release soon!

                And RB please take a break and rest! Great job!

                
              bitm2007
                
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 24 mins ago

                Fair enough, the games great and better than the FPL site in many ways already.

                
          Berbinho's Forehead
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 47 mins ago

            Brighton have not won a PL game at home or away in 2020.

            Brighton oppose playing in neutral venues because of the apparent disadvantage it gives them.

            Brighton want relegation off the table when football returns

            Brighton are only 2 points off safety for now.

            Don't be like Brighton.

            
            Jarvish Scott Talent
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 8 mins ago

              Probably got a couple of veils of the virus to slip into their samples when their relegation starts looking certain too.

              
          Wolves Ay We
            
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 32 mins ago

            Really tempted to sell Mane and Stephens for Martial and Alonso in Real FPL. Already have Fernandes and Salah. Would also allow me to bring in Rashford later.

            With United having great fixtures and Liverpool with the risk of rotation after winning the league, is this worth it?

            
          DeadStar
            
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 18 mins ago

            So am I correct in thinking that after Monday it could be a very real possibility that the Premier League could announce a return? That could give FPL an opportunity to throw all the remaining fixtures into GW38. What are people thinking in regards to the last two deadlines? How prepared do you feel your team is if the game really does conclude?

            
            Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
              
              • 9 Years
              3 hours, 14 mins ago

              All boils down to what Boris says. Hopefully either way FPL at least give us some sort of indication on their plans and what the options are. I've sort of just given up with my team though. Saturday comes and I don't even realise it's Saturday,

              
            la boneza
              • 8 Years
              3 hours, 9 mins ago

              I've fallen to 3rd om my biggest ML after a terrible WC just before the end..

              Used all my transfers in hopes of a an Octo+GW.. and will have 2 left goimg into it..

              Tell me how it looks?

              Hendo Pope
              TAA Doherty Maguire Egan Taylor
              Salah KdB Son Bruno *Saka
              Rashford DCL Jota

              .4 itb for make Saka into Fleck or Cantwell..

              
              DeadStar
                
                • 9 Years
                2 hours, 26 mins ago

                That looks a decent team to be fair although I have to admit I have not looked closely at the remaining fixtures.

                
            I hate Moreno
              
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 55 mins ago

              Gambling and hitting bench boost if there's no info. The likelihood is if they can add more gameweeks then there won't be any doubles and this dents the appeal of the chip anyway (average 10-15 points in a single week). If everything is crammed into a mega GW38 then you have a massive advantage.

              
              DeadStar
                
                • 9 Years
                2 hours, 35 mins ago

                Wow that feels like a huge gamble. Surely once the GW38 deadline has passed they won’t add fixtures in? That would be highly controversial. The only thing I thought is they could add the fixtures next week ahead of the deadline, especially if after Monday it looks like a return is likely.

                
            BIGPHATAIRYARSE
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 35 mins ago

              I'm in to the Mega week 38 theory, and have been playing a slow wild card to get in to a position to BB wk 38.

              My view is based on all FPL leagues and the cup, they are all based on 38 weeks, therefore in my view it is unfair to add additional weeks.

              I conclude that the game will finish at week 38, and whether that includes no games or all remaining games remains to be seen.

              In my opinion it is grossly unfair to add additional game weeks - the real game itself is not adding additional gameweeks - they are just attempting to play out outstanding fixtures.

              
              DeadStar
                
                • 9 Years
                2 hours, 33 mins ago

                See my comment above. The big issue is if a mega GW38 is their plan why haven’t they done it, or even announced it already? The way I see it is once that deadline passes they won’t change anything about it.

                
                la boneza
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 47 mins ago

                  Yea it's a dilemna how to play it without more news. I only need 1 FT to complete my 15. Adding GWs seems against precedent.

                  My thoughts are they can't announce any OGW news or plans without fixtures starting to be rescheduled in real time.. yet... but yea we could get that news on Monday or something who knows.

                  This could be a good week to use a WC if you have all chips..

                  
              RedLightning - The Last Ten…
                
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 9 Years
                2 hours, 16 mins ago

                The FPL Cup and Head-to-Head Leagues are all based on 38 game-weeks and may well terminate at that point, but it shouldn't be too difficult imo for Classical Leagues to continue into additional game-weeks. FPL Towers have had plenty of time to prepare for any changes that might be required.

                
                Jarvish Scott Talent
                  • 5 Years
                  2 hours, 5 mins ago

                  Unless all of their staff have been furloughed

                  
                  Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
                    
                    • 10 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    Or they just don't give a toss ending it gw38. Might not be as important to them than it is to folks on here. Its possible

                    
              GARY AND JAMIE
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 3 mins ago

                I think the most unfair thing would be to allow a TC or BB in a mega 38 than extra weeks. And I have BB available.

                
                Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
                  
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 55 mins ago

                  I don't think it would be any more unfair than in any normal DGW. There is no difference except the amount of games is bigger than what we are used to, but it's still just rearranged fixtures. We have those every year.

                  
                  GARY AND JAMIE
                    • 6 Years
                    1 hour, 45 mins ago

                    A double yes but 10 of them?

                    
                    Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
                      
                      • 9 Years
                      1 hour, 43 mins ago

                      Yeah there is no difference. If 10 is unfair then 2 is unfair. The actual process of them is pretty much identical.

                      
                      GARY AND JAMIE
                        • 6 Years
                        1 hour, 32 mins ago

                        I guess my point is traditionally most people ate in the know and hold chips back for a double but sometimes SGW players outperform them It is now a clear advantage if you get a nailed player in a mega 38.

                        
                        Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
                          
                          • 9 Years
                          1 hour, 28 mins ago

                          Aye definitely, like you mentioned below though, the precedent has already been set with the previously rearranged Man Utd game just throw in at the 'end' of the season. Whether it's 1 extra game or 30 extra games, it's still the process of extra games being rearranged. Any advantage people get over others is just tough.

                          
                          GARY AND JAMIE
                            • 6 Years
                            1 hour, 20 mins ago

                            Yeah tbh FPL are between a rock and a hard place and will get stick whatever they do. Actually scrapping the FPL season from the books regardless of what happens from now is probably their best option, though hope they don’t.

                            
                  Wild Rover
                    
                    • 9 Years
                    1 hour, 20 mins ago

                    Whachootalkinboutwillis? Of course it's unfair to have an extra 4 players for 9 games rather than 2 in a normal dgw

                    
                    Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
                      
                      • 9 Years
                      1 hour, 17 mins ago

                      That's what I'm saying though. I'm not saying it's not unfair, I'm saying it's no different to if there was only a couple of extra games. Both are unfair. There isn't a cut off point to where it goes from being fair to being unfair. It's just unfair full stop.

                      
                      Wild Rover
                        
                        • 9 Years
                        34 mins ago

                        I'm missing your point. Every season there are are dgw's and everyone has the same opportunity to play a chip in one, that is fair. Not everyone has the same option to play a chip in a 10 match gw because they have already used the chip, that is unfair.

                        
                        Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
                          
                          • 9 Years
                          26 mins ago

                          Doesn't matter whether or not you think it's unfair. My point was it's not the number of extra games that determines that. 1 game or 20 games it makes no difference.

                          
                          Wild Rover
                            
                            • 9 Years
                            3 mins ago

                            I'm going back to the other place, too many argumentative sods on here 😛

                            
                            Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
                              
                              • 9 Years
                              2 mins ago

                              No there isn't.

                              
                    Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
                      
                      • 10 Years
                      1 min ago

                      It would be unfair. Aint gunna happen is it.

                      Imagine those who have had more important things on their mind than a slow wildcard. People with families or people who have been affected and fpl is last thing on their mind. Why punish them ?

                      
            GARY AND JAMIE
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 7 mins ago

              There is no end date to GW38 unless they add a 39. When United had a game called off for a bomb scare in GW38 it was rearranged In that same gameweek even though the season was ‘over’.

              Open Controls
              1. DeadStar
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                48 mins ago

                Yeah but think that was a bit different. It was only one fixture and that fixture was already within that game week. The other issue is that FPL have stated GW38 will have no fixtures so i really don’t know what to think.

                Open Controls
                1. GARY AND JAMIE
                  • 6 Years
                  34 mins ago

                  Fair point re that United fixture. But my interpretation of that last FPL statement is that players will score zero points in the original GW38 fixtures. Fresh added fixtures may be a different matter.

                  For the integrity of the game they need to provide more information on their potential plans e.g if Prem do X we do Y

                  Open Controls
                  1. DeadStar
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    Yeah the big problem is the lack of clarity. I can’t help but feel the brutal truth might be that FPL is simply going to end on the 17th of May.

                    Open Controls
                    1. GARY AND JAMIE
                      • 6 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Easiest exit strategy. Think FPL are secretly hoping Project Restart fails.

                      Open Controls
          7. Polar_Bear
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            3 hours, 8 mins ago

            Vardy to Rashford? (non-virtual FPL)

            Open Controls
            1. Wolves Ay We
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 43 mins ago

              Only once Rashford's return is confirmed.

              Open Controls
          8. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 6 mins ago

            Kane's yellow flag = Lack of match fitness - 75% chance of playing

            Shouldn't everyone have this flag?

            Open Controls
            1. DeadStar
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 23 mins ago

              Everyone except Andy Carroll. He obviously won't be fit and available so should be red 🙂

              Open Controls
          9. psl
            • 2 Years
            3 hours, 1 min ago

            The IFAB has approved FIFA’s proposal to allow for a maximum of five substitutes to be made per team. However, to avoid disruption to the game, each team will only have three opportunities to make substitutions; substitutions may also be made at half-time.

            That's going to be a nightmare for FPL.

            Open Controls
            1. I hate Moreno
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 54 mins ago

              Hearing 59 mins has been earmarked as one of those opportunities.

              Open Controls
            2. Berbinho's Forehead
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 33 mins ago

              What would happen if a player got injured outside of these allocated times and the team still had subs remaining?

              If a sub would be allowed, them I'm pretty sure teams would fake injuries to do tactical substitutions outside of the allocated times.

              Open Controls
              1. DeadStar
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                2 hours, 28 mins ago

                I read the first post as three opportunities. Not exactly specific set times. So as long as the team hasn’t reached their limit of 3 opportunities they can make the sub.

                Open Controls
                1. Berbinho's Forehead
                  • 9 Years
                  2 hours ago

                  Ah understood. But then you're looking at 6 potential opportunities across two teams, which wastes a lot of time too.

                  Open Controls
                  1. BNMC
                      1 hour, 18 mins ago

                      Isn't that we have now though? Each team can make 3 subs each at any given time, for a maximum of 6 opportunities.

                      Open Controls
                2. GARY AND JAMIE
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 55 mins ago

                  How can you think such a thing 🙂

                  Open Controls
                  1. Berbinho's Forehead
                    • 9 Years
                    1 hour, 53 mins ago

                    I'd be lying if I said I wasn't thinking of Mourinho while typing that 😛

                    Open Controls
              2. la boneza
                • 8 Years
                2 hours, 25 mins ago

                Makes sense if you're cramming 8+ games into 5ish weeks.. 2 double subs and an extra for last minutes safety still gives everyone +1 resting substitution per game without added risk

                Open Controls
                1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  2 hours, 11 mins ago

                  Yep - good call to limit it to three "opportunities" as well to try limit the stoppage time

                  Means managers still need to be careful about when they use that all important third "opportunity" in case players get injured afterwards

                  Pep will love this more than anyone I'd imagine, the manically tinkering rascal that he is

                  Open Controls
              3. Jarvish Scott Talent
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 7 mins ago

                Wouldn't surprise me if this ends up being so popular it becomes a permanent rule.

                Open Controls
            3. Feanor
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 14 mins ago

              The K-League match is up on youtube. The empty stadium reminds me of PES5, which was my favorite ProEvo.

              https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Rh4rKCykmM

              Open Controls
              1. Utd - Not arogant, just bet…
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 16 mins ago

                For anyone looking to adopt a side - Jeonbuk have won 5 of the last 6 titles!

                Open Controls
            4. BNMC
                1 hour, 20 mins ago

                Hey TopMarx, I'm not sure if you saw my comment the other day about calculating conversion rates for teams, but maybe that's something you could add if you're indeed continuing on Neale's attack sheets.

                Open Controls

