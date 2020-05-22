10
Games May 22

Double Gameweek chaos continues in ChampManFPL

10 Comments
It’s the hope that kills you. Remember that feeling of excitement you get in FPL when a big Double Gameweek arrives? 

Quite often, it descends to disappointment, pain and a lot of managers are left questioning what they were excited about in the first place. That will have been the feeling for many managers as #ChampManFPL rolled into Double Gameweek season. 

Of the most popular captains, it looked as if Alen Boksic‘s goal assisted by Allan Johnston in Middlesbrough’s 1-0 win at Bolton was going to be as exciting as it got. Enter Kevin Phillips. Two goals in the last fifteen minutes for the striker gave his owners a much-needed boost – particularly those that captained him. 

Four teams came out of Double Gameweek 15 as the real winners. Sunderland decimated Chelsea 4-0 at the Stadium of Light with the two goals from Phillips backed up by further strikes from Gary Teale and Michael Reddy

ChampManFPL focus shifts to Man United and Middlesbrough fixtures

This followed their 2-0 win at Filbert Street where the star was Lilian Laslandes, netting twice after Matt Elliott had been sent off in the opening five minutes for headbutting him, a surprisingly popular mode of attack in 2001. 

Sunderland have appointed Peter Shreeves as their new manager – and he’s brought striker Gerald Sibon with him from Hillsborough. 

The highlight of Double Gameweek 15 for most – not necessarily from a points perspective – was Tottenham’s last-minute winner at Highbury in the North London Derby. 

Arsenal had dominated the game despite Ashley Cole‘s red card – but it was Teddy Sheringham that stepped up to net the last gasp winner, causing huge scenes on the Planet FPL live stream. 

Spurs assets on the ChampManFPL radar for Double Gameweek 15

Owners of Spurs assets were less happy when they saw the team news for their second game. Many had backed Sergei Rebrov for the Double Gameweek with this fixture in mind but he was omitted from the squad.

It was left to Steffen Iversen and Stefan Selakovic to score the goals in a 2-1 win, lifting Spurs to third.

Middlesbrough also delivered for their owners, particularly defensively, with a 2-0 win at home to Ipswich and a 1-0 away win at Bolton. 

Double clean sheets for Gianluca Festa, Mark Crossley and Ugo Ehiogu pleased many who had gone for the defensive double-up. 

Some gambled on Hamilton Ricard which paid off massively in the first fixture, and the Johnston to Boksic combination at the Reebok Stadium was pleasing for many. 

Blackburn Rovers also dumbfounded their critics with back-to-back wins, inspired by Matt Jansen. 

However, many of the big strikers disappointed. Along with the aforementioned Rebrov, there were blanks for Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Thierry Henry, Robbie Fowler and Alan Shearer

Chelsea were likely the biggest disappointment for owners, conceding in the 87th minute at home to Bolton and then being annihilated at lowly Sunderland. Ken Bates was seen looking particularly angry – could it be the end for the Tinkerman? 

Gameweek 16 brings a Double Gameweek for Liverpool that is sure to entice many managers as it features two home games against Derby and Fulham. 

However, Liverpool are in horrendous form and it has been confirmed that Sami Hyypia and Steven Gerrard will be rested for the Derby game. 

Fowler, Emile Heskey, Stephane Henchoz and Vegard Heggem are likely to come into our thoughts instead. Fulham may be the smarter move with some nice fixtures following Gameweek 16 – particularly with their plethora of cheap midfield options. 

Managers will also be keeping an eye on Double Gameweek 17, where the top two play twice. Manchester United stayed top after their 10-man win over Newcastle through a Laurent Blanc goal – and they face Chelsea in Gameweek 16. 

A triple-up on United still feels necessary, while Middlesbrough could also provide a triple-up themselves. 

We’ve got fascinating times in the ChampManFPL world at the moment, and it’s moving thick and fast. Which route will you take?

10 Comments Post a Comment
  1. TorresMagic™
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    Phillips essential.

    1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      *First

  2. BNMC
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Ings owners in vFPL, what are you doing? I think I'll give him one more week just because Watford's defensive stats have been quite pathetic lately.

      I'm definitely considering bringing in Vardy for a hit though...

      1. Saint Steve-O (@EliteFPL)
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Exact same process my man

        1. Saint Steve-O (@EliteFPL)
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          *thought process

    • The Yorkshire Pirlo
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      For anyone playing fantasy Bundesliga...

      Is Werner + Thommy > Uth + Sancho a good move?

      Would give me a front 7 of;

      Gnabry, Havertz, Nkunku, Sancho
      Lewandowski, Uth, Haaland

      1. melvinmbabazi
        5 mins ago

        yes

      2. melvinmbabazi
        4 mins ago

        am selling Werner too

    • fc_skrald
      33 mins ago

      Virtual fpl_
      So I bought in Maddison instead of Grealish as a replacement for Martial yesterday. Went down from 17 to 32 in the rankings. Now what?

      a. just correct the failure - do Maddison -> Grealish
      b. use the wildcard - would probably only change Henderson and KDB in that process (and have a feeling that KDB will be back to his normal level soon anyway)

      Henderson
      TAA, Alonso, Holgate, Doherty
      Salah, KDB, Maddison
      Jimenez, Abraham, Calvert-Lewin

      Button, Hayden, Simpson, Amartey
      1 FT, 1.2 million in the bank

      1. GreennRed
        just now

        A

