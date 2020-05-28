Premier League confirm June 17 as return date following suspension

The Premier League have confirmed that the competition will “provisionally” return on Wednesday, June 17.

The first two fixtures to take place will be the outstanding games in hand as of the coronavirus suspension back in March.

To be played on the evening of June 17 are:

Aston Villa v Sheffield United

Manchester City v Arsenal

The news was reported by the Telegraph and BBC following a key Premier League meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

However, this information now carries the full ratification of the top-flight as well.

“Today we have provisionally agreed to resume the Premier League on Wednesday 17 June. But this date cannot be confirmed until we have met all the safety requirements needed, as the health and welfare of all participants and supporters is our priority. Sadly, matches will have to take place without fans in stadiums, so we are pleased to have come up with a positive solution for supporters to be able to watch all the remaining 92 matches. The Premier League and our clubs are proud to have incredibly passionate and loyal supporters. It is important to ensure as many people as possible can watch the matches at home. We will continue to work step-by-step and in consultation with all our stakeholders as we move towards resuming the 2019/20 season.” – Premier League statement

The weekend of June 19/20/21 is set to be the first full programme of football, with matches on the Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

As things stand, we do not know which matches will be played on that weekend, or indeed when the next FPL deadline will be.

Crucially, we do not know if the midweek fixtures on June 17 will comprise a very small Blank Gameweek or form part of a Double with the following weekend’s matches.

However, we now have more confirmation about the time slots used for matches.

Weekend matches will be scheduled as follows (all times BST):

Friday 20:00

Saturday 12:30, 15:00, 17:30 and 20:00

Sunday 12:00, 14:00, 16:30 and 19:00

Monday 20:00

Midweek matches will be scheduled as follows (all times BST):

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 18:00 and 20:00