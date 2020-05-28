130
Premier League confirm June 17 as return date following suspension

The Premier League have confirmed that the competition will “provisionally” return on Wednesday, June 17.

The first two fixtures to take place will be the outstanding games in hand as of the coronavirus suspension back in March.

To be played on the evening of June 17 are:

  • Aston Villa v Sheffield United
  • Manchester City v Arsenal

The news was reported by the Telegraph and BBC following a key Premier League meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

However, this information now carries the full ratification of the top-flight as well.

“Today we have provisionally agreed to resume the Premier League on Wednesday 17 June. But this date cannot be confirmed until we have met all the safety requirements needed, as the health and welfare of all participants and supporters is our priority. Sadly, matches will have to take place without fans in stadiums, so we are pleased to have come up with a positive solution for supporters to be able to watch all the remaining 92 matches. The Premier League and our clubs are proud to have incredibly passionate and loyal supporters. It is important to ensure as many people as possible can watch the matches at home. We will continue to work step-by-step and in consultation with all our stakeholders as we move towards resuming the 2019/20 season.” – Premier League statement

The weekend of June 19/20/21 is set to be the first full programme of football, with matches on the Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

As things stand, we do not know which matches will be played on that weekend, or indeed when the next FPL deadline will be.

Crucially, we do not know if the midweek fixtures on June 17 will comprise a very small Blank Gameweek or form part of a Double with the following weekend’s matches.

However, we now have more confirmation about the time slots used for matches.

Weekend matches will be scheduled as follows (all times BST):

Friday 20:00
Saturday 12:30, 15:00, 17:30 and 20:00
Sunday 12:00, 14:00, 16:30 and 19:00
Monday 20:00

Midweek matches will be scheduled as follows (all times BST):
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 18:00 and 20:00

The Complete Guide to FPL ‘Project Restart’
  1. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    32 mins ago

    Wow virtual FPL remarkably realistic. In real FPL, Pulisic was on fire banging in so many goals. I then got him and he proceeded to get blank after blank after blank. Exactly the same has happened in virtual FPL! Lol

    1. Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Just wait for the Computer virus coming after GW29. 😀

    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Sold him in 22.

  2. jtreble
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    "Premier League confirm June 17 as return date following suspension". Nice. :).

  3. BNMC
    10 mins ago

    Vardy scores on the losing side, 5 attacks, 3 bonus.
    Auba scores on the winning side, 8 attacks, no bonus.
    You love to see it.

    (No complaints here, I'm a Vardy owner)

    1. Ragabolly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Shots off target penalized..

  4. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    I thought Alonso to Laporte had worked out fine, but Laporte didn't even start!

    You couldn't write it.

    1. Ragabolly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      He scored though 😀

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        If he had the CS points (and potential bonus) that would have worked out about evens.

        Wasn't a -bad- transfer but still worse off for it 😆

  5. ZLATAN'S PONYTAIL
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    So now that EPL is back, do we pick up from where we left off? I.e. points, rank, chips, etc?

  6. TomSaints
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Damn, went TC on Sane. Right result, but not the corresponding big score =[

