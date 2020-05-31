An update on Fantasy Football Scout Memberships

In light of the Premier League’s recent announcement, Fantasy Football Scout would like to remind readers of the situation for our existing members.

After more than three months of suspension, England’s top-flight will return on Wednesday, June 17.

Obviously this return date occurs after the usual expiration of Fantasy Football Scout memberships on June 1.

However, you can rest assured that all season-long memberships will be extended past this date and run until the conclusion of the 2019/20 season.

This means you will still be able to enjoy all of the benefits of Fantasy Football Scout memerbship, which include:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team to guide your selections and transfers.

Continued access to exclusive members articles.

Analyse our own Opta powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Engage in discussion with other users on this exclusive content using Members-only comments and Hot Topics.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Use our own powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

Employ our brand new Flat-Track Bully feature to identify Fantasy assets with good records against specific clubs.

Read extra Members analysis in all of our Scout Notes for Premier League games.

Enjoy enhanced content in some of our Pro Pundits articles.

Study data from selected UEFA European Championship qualifiers and international friendlies ahead of the Euro 2020 Fantasy game launch.

Meanwhile, if you are on a rolling monthly subscription for a month that features no Premier League football, we are happy to offer a refund for the relevant period.

A refund, rather than a cancellation, means that you will not have to sign up again once the season resumes. If this is something you would like, get in touch with support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

Cancelling your Scout membership will mean losing access to the Members Area, data, tools and any articles we produce behind the paywall, with the full list of benefits listed here.