An update on Fantasy Football Scout Memberships

In light of the Premier League’s recent announcement, Fantasy Football Scout would like to remind readers of the situation for our existing members.

After more than three months of suspension, England’s top-flight will return on Wednesday, June 17.

Obviously this return date occurs after the usual expiration of Fantasy Football Scout memberships on June 1.

However, you can rest assured that all season-long memberships will be extended past this date and run until the conclusion of the 2019/20 season.

This means you will still be able to enjoy all of the benefits of Fantasy Football Scout memerbship, which include:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Continued access to exclusive members articles.
  • Analyse our own Opta powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Engage in discussion with other users on this exclusive content using Members-only comments and Hot Topics.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Use our own powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.
  • Employ our brand new Flat-Track Bully feature to identify Fantasy assets with good records against specific clubs.
  • Read extra Members analysis in all of our Scout Notes for Premier League games.
  • Enjoy enhanced content in some of our Pro Pundits articles.
  • Study data from selected UEFA European Championship qualifiers and international friendlies ahead of the Euro 2020 Fantasy game launch.

Meanwhile, if you are on a rolling monthly subscription for a month that features no Premier League football, we are happy to offer a refund for the relevant period.

A refund, rather than a cancellation, means that you will not have to sign up again once the season resumes. If this is something you would like, get in touch with support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

Cancelling your Scout membership will mean losing access to the Members Area, data, tools and any articles we produce behind the paywall, with the full list of benefits listed here.

  1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Good Sunday morning all.

    1. Halmari Tea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      44 mins ago

      Does anyone know if the transfers we made in the last few weeks will get removed and the game would be reset to gw29 teams?

      1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        42 mins ago

        I doubt it.

        Everything we know so far is here.

        https://www.premierleague.com/news/1665216/

      2. Wild Rover
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        11 mins ago

        Not a chance. There would be hell to pay if having told players they would have a transfer a week as normal they then cancelled them, especially as many without a wildcard used the transfers to compensate.

      3. TwiggsJameson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        That seems very Very unlikely.

  2. The_Fish
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    So FH39, WC40 and BB whenever is the new template?

    1. meerlight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      56 mins ago

      I'm don't think that fh in the first week is necessary if you can get 3+ dgwers. I might save it for the final week.

    2. Bury94
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      51 mins ago

      I'm BB'ing in GW39

      1. ritzyd
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        31 mins ago

        Think i'm leaning toward this too. Have 4 dgw'ers now and could get 1 or 2 more plus have playing 15. Can then focus on first 11 for remaining of weeks.

        1. Dacra
          • 5 Years
          18 mins ago

          6dgw + 9 others saving FH = 21 players

          11 dgw = 22 players using FH

          Seems close, but then using BB at another time gives another 4 players.

          Also I think I'd be reluctant to use BB week 39 when starting line ups could be strange before things are settled again, and not getting 15 playing..

          Just my thoughts anyway 🙂

          1. Dacra
            • 5 Years
            14 mins ago

            But 2 of the 11 have to be Villa.

            Hmm, thinking about it, I might change my mind!

    3. TwiggsJameson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      23 mins ago

      That is my plan, but might save the WC longer. BB will now have to happen whenever my bench looks strong.

    4. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      You can't really plan any further ahead than GW39 until you know more about fixtures, but with what we know so far I'm thinking FH39, then WC the week before the next DGW which I will BB (if there is going to be one).

  3. Puncheon Guly
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    39 mins ago

    Are we sure there won't be doubles? Once European ties and FA Cup are scheduled there's gonna be some congestion.

    1. TwiggsJameson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      European ties don't restart until the league has finished. So no, I don't expect any DGWs

    2. TwiggsJameson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      Fa cup ties are followed by a blank midweek

      1. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        we don't know that yet.

    3. DeadStar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      I’m never going to feel 100% confident there won’t be doubles simply because of the real life situation we’re in. Surely the big concern has to be postponements because of Covid-19 issues. Maybe numerous players/staff fall ill, fans gather at a stadium, government intervention etc.

      1. DeadStar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        I should add I’m not 100% sure the season will finish. These are uncertain times. A second peak in infections could do a lot of damage. There’s a real danger people start thinking everything’s going back to normal.

        1. DeadStar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          4 mins ago

          But I have hope all will be ok 🙂

        2. TwiggsJameson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Yep, fair comment, expect the unexpected.

  4. Patrick.22
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Thinking of a 433 FH for 39?

    Hendo
    Stevens / Baldock / Laporte / Doherty
    Grealish / KDB / Sterling
    Auba / Kun / Jimenez

    Wolves my only single GW players as I like the look of their fixture..

    1. Patrick.22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      May swap one of the blades defenders for Luiz?

